पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • The Triangle Of Guru, Saturn And Chandra Will Be Seen On 17 December, The Great Conjunction Of Jupiter And Saturn, Astronomy About 17 December

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जुपिटर और सैटर्न कंजक्शन:17 दिसंबर को दिखेगा गुरु, शनि और चंद्र का त्रिकोण, करीब 400 साल बाद दिखेगा ये नजारा

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूर्यास्त के पश्चिम दिशा में एक साथ चमकते दिखाई देंगे सौर मंडल के तीन ग्रह

गुरुवार, 17 दिसंबर को सूर्यास्त के बाद पश्चिम दिशा में सौर मंडल के तीन ग्रह एक साथ चमकते हुए दिखाई देंगे। आज शाम को गुरु, शनि और चंद्र, इन तीनों ग्रह का त्रिकोण दिखेगा। इन ग्रहों का ये अद्भुत नजारा करीब 400 साल दिखाई देगा।

भोपाल की विज्ञान प्रसारक सारिका घारू के अनुसार इन दिनों रोज शाम को जूपिटर और सैटर्न कंजक्शन दिखाई दे रहा है। इन दोनों ग्रहों के बीच की दूरी बहुत कम रह गई है। गुरु-शनि इतने पास करीब 400 सालों के बाद आए हैं। गुरुवार की शाम जुपिटर और सैटर्न के साथ ही 13 प्रतिशत आकार में चमकता हुआ मून यानी चंद्र भी दिखाई देगा।

गुरु, शनि और चंद्र, ये तीनों ग्रह त्रिकोण बनाते दिखाई देंगे। इन्हें सामान्य आंखों से भी देखा जा सकेगा। अगर आपके पास टेलिस्कोप है तो इन तीनों ग्रहों को एक साथ देखना बहुत दिलचस्प रहेगा। एक ही व्यू साइड पर तीन ग्रह दिखेंगे। इसमें सैटर्न अपने रिंग के साथ दिखेगा तो जुपिटर के साथ उसके चार बड़े मून दिखेंगे। चंद्रमा के क्रेटर को भी देखा जा सकेगा। ध्यान रखें सूर्यास्त के बाद पश्चिम दिशा 6.30 बजे तक ही ये ग्रह देखे जा सकेंगे।

कैसे होता है ग्रेट कंजक्शन?

सौर मंडल का पांचवां ग्रह है गुरु (बृहस्पति) और शनि छठा ग्रह है। जूपिटर यानी गुरु ग्रह 11.86 साल में सूर्य की परिक्रमा करता है। शनि को करीब 29.5 साल सूर्य की परिक्रमा करने में लगते हैं। हर बार 19.6 साल में ये दोनों ग्रह करीब आते हैं, जिन्हें आकाश में आसानी से देखा जा सकता है। इस स्थिति को ही ग्रेट कंजक्शन कहा जाता है।

पिछला कंजक्शन 2000 में हुआ था। लेकिन, उस समय ये दोनों ग्रह सूर्य की ओर थे, इस वजह से दिखाई नहीं दिए थे। अगला कंजक्शन 5 नवंबर 2040 को, 10 अप्रैल 2060 को होगा। इसके बाद ग्रेट कंजक्शन 15 मार्च 2080 को दिखेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें