  Hindi News
  Jeevan mantra
  Dharm
  There Is Special Worship Of Shri Krishna On Sharad Purnima In Shamla Ji Of Gujarat, This Temple Is About 900 Years Old.

तीर्थ:शरद पूर्णिमा पर गुजरात के शामला जी में होती है श्रीकृष्ण की विशेष पूजा, करीब 900 साल पुराना है ये मंदिर

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यहां ग्वाल रुप में होती है भगवान कृष्ण की पूजा, करीब 500 साल पहले हुआ था इस मंदिर का पुनर्निमाण

शरद पूर्णिमा की रात में श्रीकृष्ण ने महारास किया था। श्रीमद्भागवत के मुताबिक इस यौगिक क्रिया से ही प्रकृति में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा फैलती है। इस पर्व पर ब्रज के श्रीकृष्ण मंदिरों में के साथ ही गुजरात के मंदिरों में भी श्रीकृष्ण की विशेष पूजा की जाती है। भगवान कृष्ण के वैसे तो कई मंदिर हैं पर गुजरात के साबरकांठा जिले में शामलाजी मंदिर बेहद खूबसूरत है। यह मंदिर उत्कृष्ट और कलात्मक सुंदरता के लिए जाना जाता है। करीब 500 साल पहले इस मंदिर का पुनर्निमाण हुआ था। ये मंदिर करीब 320 फीट ऊंचा है।

शामलाजी मंदिर गुजरात के प्रमुख विष्णु धाम में से एक है। यह पवित्र मेशवो नदी के श्याम सरोवर के साथ अरावली पर्वत श्रृंखला की पहाड़ियों पर स्थित है। गर्भगृह में काले पत्थर में भगवान की प्रतिमा स्थापित है। साथ ही भगवान विष्णु के विभिन्न अवतारों को चित्र मुकुट पर उकेरा गया है। यहां भगवान विष्णु के वाहन गरुड़ की भी प्रतिमा है। यहां भगवान कृष्ण की पूजा ग्वाल के रूप में की जाती है। साथ ही यहां गाय की प्रतिमाओं को भी पूजा जाता है।

गुंबदनुमा छतयह मंदिर तीन भागों सभा मंडप, अंतरातल और गर्भ गृह में बंटा हुआ है। मंदिर सफेद बलुआ पत्थर से बना हुआ है। इस दो मंजिला मंदिर में स्तंभ और मेहराब बने हुए हैं। जिन पर खूबसूरत नक्काशी की गई है। इसकी सुंदर गुम्बदनुमा छत और मुख्य मंदिर के ऊपर पारंपरिक उत्तर भारतीय शिखर, इसके खुले प्रांगण की भव्यता बढ़ाते हैं।

154 महत्वपूर्ण स्थानों में से एकशामलाजी भारत में विष्णु भगवान के 154 सबसे महत्त्वपूर्ण स्थलों में से एक है। प्रत्येक वर्ष यहां कार्तिक के महीने में मेले का आयोजन कि या जाता है। मान्यता है कि यह मंदिर 11वीं शताब्दी में बना था। यहां छत पर उत्कृष्ट नक्काशी की गई है और रामायण तथा महाभारत के प्रसंगों को बाहरी दीवारों पर उकेरा गया है।

