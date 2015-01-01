पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाह पंचमी 19 को:इस बार खरमास होने से और भी खास रहेगा ये पर्व, बढ़ जाएगा श्रीराम-सीता विवाह का पुण्य

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विवाह पंचमी पर रहेगी सितारों की खास स्थिति, 3 शुभ योग बढ़ा रहे हैं इस पर्व की शुभता

हिंदू कैलेंडर के मुताबिक अगहन महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की पंचमी तिथि पर श्रीराम-सीता के विवाह का महापर्व विवाह पंचमी मनाया जाता है। जो कि इस बार 19 दिसंबर शनिवार को मनाया जाएगा। इस बार ये पर्व खरमास के दौरान पड़ रहा है। लेकिन इस दिन भगवान का विवाह और विशेष पूजा करवाना और भी शुभ रहेगा। खरमास के दौरान भगवान विष्णु के अवतार भगवान कृष्ण के साथ ही श्रीराम की पूजा करने से हर तरह के पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं। इस साल विवाह पंचमी पर ग्रह-नक्षत्रों की विशेष स्थिति से शुभ योग बन रहे हैं।

ग्रह-नक्षत्रों से बढ़ रही है पर्व की शुभता
काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र के मुताबिक इस दिन चंद्रमा घनिष्ठा नक्षत्र के साथ कुंभ राशि में है। इससे वर्धमान नाम का शुभ योग बन रहा है। इसके साथ ही सूर्य और बुध धनु राशि में बुधादित्य योग बना रहे हैं। शाम को रवियोग भी रहेगा। सितारों की इस विशेष स्थिति में की गई पूजा का विशेष फल मिलेगा।
शनिवार को गोचर यानी आकाश मंडल में चंद्रमा से एकादश भाव में स्वराशि स्थित बृहस्पति और सूर्य दशम भाव में होकर इस मुहूर्त की शुद्धता को बढ़ाएंगे। वहीं चंद्रमा का मंगल के नक्षत्र घनिष्ठा में होना शुभ है। शुभ ग्रहों की प्रधानता होने के कारण इस दिन श्रीराम-सीता की विशेष पूजा और विवाह का अनंत पुण्य मिलेगा।

श्रीराम-सीता विवाह से दूर होती हैं परेशानियां
पं मिश्र बताते हैं कि जिनकी शादी में अड़चनें आ रही हों और जिन दंपतियों के जीवन में परेशानियां चल रही हों, उन्हें पंचमी को श्रीराम और माता सीता का विवाह करवाना चाहिए। इस दिन रामचरित मानस और बालकांड में भगवान श्री राम और माता सीता के विवाह प्रसंग का पाठ करना शुभ माना गया है। सीता स्वयंवर में प्रभु श्री राम ने शिव धनुष को भंग किया था। इसके बाद राजा जनक ने अयोध्या में अपने दूत भेजे थे और राजा दशरथ से बारात लाने का आग्रह किया था। इसके बाद पंचमी के दिन प्रभु श्री राम और माता सीता का विवाह हुआ था।

