शिव पूजा के लिए 3 दिन:आज शनि प्रदोष 13 को मासिक शिवरात्रि और 14 को सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग

  • शनि अपनी ही राशि यानी मकर में, इसलिए शनि पीड़ा से राहत के लिए आज शिव पूजा का शुभ संयोग

अभी अगहन महीना यानी मार्गशीर्ष चल रहा है। भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की पूजा अनेक स्वरूपों में व अनेक नामों से की जाती है। इन्हीं स्वरूपों में से एक मार्गशीर्ष भी श्रीकृष्ण का ही एक रूप है। शास्त्रों में कहा है कि इस माह का संबंध मृगशिरा नक्षत्र से है। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र बताते हैं कि ज्योतिष शास्त्र में 27 नक्षत्र होते हैं। इसमें से एक है मृगशिरा नक्षत्र। इस माह की पूर्णिमा मृगशिरा नक्षत्र से युक्त होती है। इसी वजह से इस मास को मार्गशीर्ष मास के नाम से माना जाता है। इस माह में नदी स्नान से समस्त पापों का नाश होता हैं । सोमवती अमावस्या 14 दिसंबर को है। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मिश्र के मुताबिक 12 दिसंबर को प्रदोष व्रत रखा जाएगा। प्रदोष व्रत भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद पाने के लिए रखा जाता है। 13 को मासिक शिवरात्रि है। ये दिन भी भगवान शिव को समर्पित होता है। इस दिन मासिक शिवरात्रि का व्रत रखा जाता है। मार्गशीर्ष अमावस्या 14 दिसंबर पर सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग रहेगा।

शनिवार को प्रदोषकाल में शिव पूजा
शनि प्रदोष व्रत के दिन ब्रह्ममुहूर्त में पवित्र नदियों का जल डालकर स्नान करें। पूजा स्थान को साफ-स्वच्छ करके पूर्वाभिमुख होकर भगवान शिव समेत उनके पूरे परिवार का पूजन करें। शिवजी को पंचामृत स्नान कराएं। आंकड़े के फूल, बेल पत्र, धतूरा, अक्षत आदि से पूजन कर नैवेद्य अर्पित करें। इसके बाद समस्त कामनाओं की पूर्ति या जिस किसी विशेष प्रयोजन के लिए प्रदोष व्रत कर रहे हैं उसे बोलकर व्रत का संकल्प लें। पूरे दिन निराहार रहते हुए संयम का पालन करते हुए बिताएं। शाम के समय प्रदोष काल में भगवान शिव का विधि-विधान से पूजन करें। अभिषेक करें। इस दिन शनिवार है इसलिए शनि स्तवराज, शनि चालीसा या शनि के मंत्रों का जाप भी करें। प्रदोष व्रत की कथा सुनें या पढ़ें। प्रदोष काल सूर्यास्त से लगभग 1 घंटा पूर्व का होता है। उस समय में ही प्रदोष का पूजन संपन्न करना चाहिए।

शनि से मिलेगी राहत, शिव की आराधना रहेगी फलदायी
एक महीने में दो प्रदोष तिथि आती है। शुक्लपक्ष और कृष्ण पक्ष की यदि शनिवार या सोमवार का संयोग होना इस प्रदोष व्रत के फल को कई गुना बढ़ा देता है। इस बार संयोग से शनि भी अपनी स्वराशि मकर पर होने से शनि की पीड़ा में शिव पूजन से राहत मिलेगी। आयु, आरोग्य प्रदाता और संकटों का नाश करने वाली होती है। अचानक आने वाली दुर्घटनाओं से भी शिव की भक्ति रक्षा करती है। भगवान शिव वैसे तो छोटे-छोटे प्रयासों से ही प्रसन्न हो जाते हैं, लेकिन कुछ विशेष दिन उनकी भक्ति के लिए खास होते हैं। इन लोगों को शनि की साढ़ेसाती लगी हुई है। शनि की ढैया चल रही है। जिन लोगों की कुंडली में शनि खराब अवस्था में हैं। वक्री होकर अशुभ फल दे रहा है, उन्हें शनि प्रदोष का व्रत अवश्य करना चाहिए।

