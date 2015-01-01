पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • Tulsi And Shaligram Story, Devuthani Ekadashi On 25 November, Shaligram And Tulsi Traditions, Tulsi Plant In Home

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आज देवउठनी एकादशी:तुलसी के साथ क्यों किया जाता है शालिग्राम का विवाह? घर में तुलसी हो तो किन 10 बातों का रखना चाहिए ध्यान?

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तुलसी और असुर शंखचूड़ का हुआ था विवाह, शिवजी ने विष्णुजी की मदद से किया शंखचूड़ का वध, घर की उत्तर दिशा में लगाना चाहिए तुलसी का पौधा

बुधवार, 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी है। इस तिथि पर तुलसी और शालिग्राम का विवाह कराने की परंपरा है। शालिग्राम भगवान विष्णु का ही एक स्वरूप है। तुलसी का धर्म के साथ ही आयुर्वेद में भी महत्व बताया है। घर-आंगन में तुलसी होने से पवित्रता के साथ ही स्वास्थ्य लाभ भी मिलते हैं।

उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के अनुसार तुलसी और शालिग्राम के विवाह से जुड़ी कथा ब्रह्मवैवर्तपुराण में बताई गई है। कथा के अनुसार पुराने समय में तुलसी, शंखचूड़ नाम के असुर की पत्नी थी। शंखचूड़ अधर्मी था। देवता और मनुष्य, सभी इस असुर से त्रस्त थे। तुलसी के सतीत्व की वजह से सभी देवता शंखचूड़ का वध नहीं कर पा रहे थे।

तब सभी देवता भगवान विष्णु और शिवजी के पास पहुंचे। उस समय भगवान विष्णु ने शंखचूड़ का रूप धारण करके तुलसी का सतीत्व भंग कर दिया। जिससे शंखचूड़ की शक्ति खत्म हो गई और शिवजी ने उसका वध कर दिया।

बाद में जब तुलसी को ये बात पता चली तो उसने भगवान विष्णु को पत्थर बन जाने का श्राप दे दिया। विष्णुजी ने तुलसी के श्राप को स्वीकार किया और कहा कि तुम पृथ्वी पर पौधे और नदी के रूप में रहोगी और तुम्हारी पूजा भी की जाएगी। मेरे भक्त तुम्हारा और मेरा विवाह करवाकर पुण्य लाभ प्राप्त करेंगे। तुलसी नेपाल की गंडकी और पौधे के रूप में आज भी धरती पर हैं। गंडकी नदी में ही शालिग्राम मिलते हैं।

घर में ध्यान रखें तुलसी से जुड़ी 10 बातें

  1. तुलसी का पौधा घर की उत्तर दिशा में लगाना चाहिए। ध्यान रखें दक्षिणी दिशा में तुलसी लगाने से बचना चाहिए।
  2. अगर उत्तर दिशा में तुलसी लगाने में कोई परेशानी हो तो पूर्व दिशा में इस पौधे को लगा सकते हैं। तुलसी के साथ ही एक शालिग्राम भी हमेशा रखना चाहिए।
  3. रोज सुबह स्नान के बाद तुलसी को जल चढ़ाना चाहिए। बाल गोपाल को भोग लगाते समय तुलसी के पत्ते जरूर साथ में रखें। तुलसी के बिना बालगोपाल भोग स्वीकार नहीं करते हैं।
  4. सूर्यास्त के बाद तुलसी के पास दीपक जलाना चाहिए। ध्यान रखें शाम को तुलसी को स्पर्श नहीं करना चाहिए।
  5. आयुर्वेद में तुलसी का उपयोग कई तरह की औषधियों में किया जाता है। नियमित रूप से तुलसी के पत्तों का सेवन करने से हमारी रोगप्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है। तुलसी के अर्क से हमारा इम्यून सिस्टम सुधरता है।
  6. शिवजी और गणेशजी की पूजा में तुलसी का उपयोग नहीं करना चाहिए। शिवजी ने तुलसी के पति शंखचूड़ का वध किया था। इसकारण इसका उपयोग शिव पूजा में नहीं होता है। गणेशजी और तुलसी ने एक-दूसरे को श्राप दिया था। इस वजह से गणेशजी भी तुलसी को स्वीकार नहीं करते हैं।
  7. वास्तु की मान्यता है कि तुलसी से घर के कई दोष दूर होते हैं। परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति पर भी इसका शुभ असर होता है। तुलसी की महक से घर के आसपास के वातावरण में मौजूद हानिकारक सूक्ष्म कीटाणु नष्ट होते हैं।
  8. ध्यान रखें घर में तुलसी का सूखा पौधा नहीं रखना चाहिए। अगर पौधा सूख जाए तो बहती नदी या तालाब में प्रवाहित कर सकते हैं। तुलसी के पीले और खराब पत्तों को भी हटा देना चाहिए। नियमित रूप से तुलसी की देखभाल करनी चाहिए।
  9. तुलसी के पत्ते एकादशी, रविवार और सूर्य या चंद्र ग्रहण समय तोड़ने से बचना चाहिए। अगर इन तिथियों पर तुलसी की जरूरत हो तो तुलसी के नीचे गिरे हुए पत्तों को उठाकर उपयोग कर सकते हैं। पुराने पत्तों को धोकर फिर से पूजा में इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।
  10. अनावश्यक रूप से तुलसी के पत्ते कभी नहीं तोड़ना चाहिए। बिना काम से तुलसी के पत्तों को तोड़ने पर हम पाप के भागी बन जाते हैं। अकारण इसके पत्तों को तोड़ना तुलसी का पौधा उखाड़ने के समान है।

तुलसी पूजा करते समय तुलसी नामाष्टक मंत्र का जाप करना चाहिए

वृंदा वृंदावनी विश्वपूजिता विश्वपावनी। पुष्पसारा नंदनीय तुलसी कृष्ण जीवनी।।

एतनामांष्टक चैव स्त्रोतं नामर्थं संयुतम। य: पठेत तां च सम्पूज्य सौश्रमेघ फलंलभेत।।

ये है मंत्र जाप की सरल विधि

सूर्यास्त के बाद स्नान करें। इसके बाद तुलसी की पूजा करें। तुलसी को गंध, फूल, लाल वस्त्र अर्पित करें। फल का भोग लगाएं। घी का दीपक जलाएं। तुलसी के सामने बैठकर तुलसी की माला से इस मंत्र का जाप करें। जाप की संख्या 108 होनी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें