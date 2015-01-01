पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व और ग्रहों के दुर्लभ योग:देवउठनी एकादशी पर 59 साल बाद गुरु-शनि मकर राशि में एक साथ

एक घंटा पहले
  • बुधवार और एकादशी के योग में भगवान विष्णु के साथ ही गणेश पूजा का शुभ योग, इसी दिन तुलसी विवाह भी

बुधवार, 25 नवंबर को कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी है। इसे देवउठनी एकादशी कहते हैं। इस तिथि पर भगवान विष्णु शयन से जागते हैं और सभी तरह के मांगलिक कर्म शुरू हो जाते हैं। इस साल देवउठनी एकादशी पर गुरु और शनि का दुर्लभ योग बन रहा है।

उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के अनुसार देवउठनी एकादशी पर शनि-गुरु मकर राशि में रहेंगे। मकर शनि की राशि है। 2020 से 59 साल पहले 18 नवंबर 1961 को ऐसा योग बना था। इस बार यह एकादशी उत्तराभाद्रपद नक्षत्र में ही बन रही है, दिन बुधवार होने से आने वाले 8 माह के लिए यह सुखदायक रहेंगे। अगले दिन 26 नवंबर को चातुर्मास भी समाप्त हो जाएगा।

इस बार पांच माह का था चातुर्मास

इस साल अधिकमास की वजह से चातुर्मास चार नहीं, पांच मास का था। देवप्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु शयन से जागते हैं। इस तिथि से सभी तरह के शुभ कर्म फिर से शुरू हो जाते हैं। अभी तक मूर्तियों की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा, भवन निर्माण की शुरूआत, विवाह आदि शुभ काम वर्जित थे, लेकिन 25 तारीख से ये सभी काम फिर से किए जा सकेंगे।

विष्णुजी ने किया था शंखासुर का वध

पौराणिक कथा के अनुसार भगवान विष्णु ने राक्षस शंखासुर का वध किया था और थकावट मिटाने के लिए वे क्षीरसागर में विश्राम के लिए गए थे। आषाढ़ मास की शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी से कार्तिक मास की शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी तिथि तक उन्होंने चार माह विश्राम किया था। तभी से ये चार माह चातुर्मास के रूप में प्रचलित हुए हैं।

तुलसी और शालिग्राम के विवाह की तिथि

देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी के साथ भगवान शालिग्राम का विवाह कराया जाता है। घर-आंगन में तुलसी लगाने की परंपरा है और हर साल देवउठनी एकादशी पर इस पौधे का विवाह शालिग्राम के कराया जाता है। इस तिथि पर उपवास करना चाहिए। भगवान के कीर्तन, भजन करना चाहिए।

