जयंती पर्व:महर्षि कश्यप के पुत्र वरुण से हुआ वाल्मीकि का जन्म, ब्रह्माजी के कहने पर इन्होंने की रामायण की रचना

2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अश्विन महीने की पूर्णिमा को मनाया जाता है महर्षि वाल्मीकि जयंती पर्व, नारद मुनि ने सुनाई थी इनको श्रीराम कथा

31 अक्टूबर शनिवार को महर्षि वाल्मीकि जयंती है। पुराणों के मुताबिक, इन्होंने कठिन तपस्या कर के महर्षि पद प्राप्त किया था। ब्रह्माजी के कहने पर इन्होंने भगवान श्रीराम के जीवन पर आधारित रामायण नाम का महाकाव्य लिखा। ग्रंथों में इन्हें आदिकवि कहा गया है। इनके लिखे आदिकाव्य श्रीमद्वाल्मीकीय रामायण संसार का सबसे पहला काव्य माना गया है।

वरुण के पुत्र और वाल्मीकि नाम
वाल्मीकि महर्षि कश्यप और अदिति के नौंवें पुत्र वरुण यानी आदित्य से इनका जन्म हुआ। इनकी माता चर्षणी और भाई भृगु थे। उपनिषद के मुताबिक ये भी अपने भाई भृगु की भांति परम ज्ञानी थे। एक बार ध्यान में बैठे हुए वरुण-पुत्र के शरीर को दीमकों ने अपना ढूह यानी बांबी बनाकर ढक लिया था। साधना पूरी करके जब ये बांबी जिसे वाल्मीकि कहते हैं, उससे बाहर निकले तो इनका नाम वाल्मीकि पड़ा।

कथा: रत्नाकर से बने महर्षि वाल्मीकि

  1. धर्म ग्रंथों के मुताबिक, महर्षि वाल्मीकि का नाम पहले रत्नाकर था। ये अपने परिवार के पालन-पोषण के लिए लूट-पाट करते थे। एक बार उन्हें निर्जन वन में नारद मुनि मिले।
  2. जब रत्नाकर ने उन्हें लूटना चाहा, तो उन्होंने रत्नाकर से पूछा कि- यह काम तुम किसलिए करते हो? तब रत्नाकर ने जवाब दिया कि- अपने परिवार के भरण-पोषण के लिए।
  3. नारद ने प्रश्न किया कि इस काम के फलस्वरूप जो पाप तुम्हें होगा, क्या उसका दंड भुगतने में तुम्हारे परिवार वाले तुम्हारा साथ देंगे? नारद मुनि के प्रश्न का जवाब जानने के लिए रत्नाकर अपने घर गए।
  4. परिवार वालों से पूछा कि- मेरे द्वारा किए गए काम के फलस्वरूप मिलने वाले पाप के दंड में क्या तुम मेरा साथ दोगे? रत्नाकर की बात सुनकर सभी ने मना कर दिया।
  5. रत्नाकर ने वापस आकर यह बात नारद मुनि को बताई। तब नारद मुनि ने कहा कि- जिन लोगों के लिए तुम बुरे काम करते हो यदि वे ही तुम्हारे पाप में भागीदार नहीं बनना चाहते तो फिर क्यों तुम यह पापकर्म करते हो?
  6. नारद मुनि की बात सुनकर इनके मन में वैराग्य का भाव आ गया। अपने उद्धार के उपाय पूछने पर नारद मुनि ने इन्हें राम नाम का जाप करने के लिए कहा। रत्नाकर वन में एकांत स्थान पर बैठकर राम-राम जपने लगे।
  7. कई सालों तक कठोर तप के बाद उनके पूरे शरीर पर चींटियों ने बाँबी बना ली, इसी वजह से इनका वाल्मीकि पड़ा। कालांतर में महर्षि वाल्मीकि ने रामायण महाकाव्य की रचना की।

ब्रह्माजी के कहने पर की रामायण की रचना
क्रोंच पक्षी की हत्या करने वाले एक शिकारी को इन्होंने शाप दिया था तब अचानक इनके मुख से श्लोक की रचना हो गई थी। फिर इनके आश्रम में ब्रह्मा जी ने प्रकट होकर कहा कि मेरी प्रेरणा से ही ऐसी वाणी आपके मुख से निकली है। इसलिए आप श्लोक रूप में ही श्रीराम के संपूर्ण चरित्र का वर्णन करें। इस प्रकार ब्रह्माजी के कहने पर महर्षि वाल्मीकि ने रामायण महाकाव्य की रचना की।

राम के त्यागने के बाद वाल्मीकि आश्रम में रही थीं माता सीता
ये माना जाता है कि जब प्रभु श्री राम ने माता सीता का त्याग कर दिया था। तब माता सीता कई सालों तक महर्षि वाल्मीकि के आश्रम में ही रही थीं। यहीं पर उन्होंने लव और कुश को जन्म दिया। यहीं पर उन्हें वन देवी के नाम से जाना गया। इसीलिए महर्षि वाल्मीकि का भी उतना ही महत्व है। जितना रामायण में राम, सीता, लक्ष्मण और बाकी किरदारों का है। हर साल महर्षि वाल्मीकि जयंती पर्व अश्विन महीने की पूर्णिमा को मनाया जाता है। इस बार ये 31 अक्टूबर को मनाई जाएगी।

