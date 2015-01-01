पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीवन प्रबंधन:जो शिक्षा देता है, उसका स्थान हमेशा ऊंचा रहता है, गुरु का आदर नहीं करेंगे तो ज्ञान कभी काम नहीं आएगा

  • राजा गुरु से सीख रहे थे नई विद्या, लेकिन लंबे समय के बाद उन्हें ज्ञान नहीं मिल पा रहा था

विद्या कोई भी हो, अगर गुरु का आदर नहीं करेंगे तो ज्ञान से लाभ हासिल नहीं किया जा सकता है। इस संबंध में एक लोक कथा प्रचलित है। कथा के अनुसार पुराने समय में एक राजा नई-नई विद्याएं सीखना चाहता था।

राजा ने एक विद्वान गुरु की खोज की और गुरु से नई विद्या सिखाने का निवेदन किया। अब गुरु रोज राज महल पहुंचकर राजा को पढ़ाते, राजा भी मन लगाकर गुरु की बातों को ध्यान से सुनते-समझते थे।

काफी समय बीत गया, लेकिन राजा को पढ़ा हुआ ज्ञान याद ही नहीं रहता था। इस बात से राजा को चिंता होने लगी। गुरु की योग्यता पर राजा को संदेह नहीं था।

परेशान होकर राजा ने ये बात रानी को बताई। रानी ने कहा कि इस संबंध में गुरु से बात करनी चाहिए। अगले दिन राजा ने अपने गुरु को ये परेशानी बताई।

गुरु ने राजा से कहा कि इस परेशानी की वजह बहुत ही सामान्य है। आप अपने अहंकार की वजह से छोटी सी बात नहीं समझ पा रहे हैं। आप सिंहासन पर बैठते हैं और मेरा बैठने का स्थान आपसे नीचे होता है। जबकि गुरु का स्थान ऊंचा होना चाहिए।

राजा को गुरु की बात सही लगी। अगले दिन से राजा ने अपनी गलती सुधार ली और गुरु के बैठने का स्थान ऊंचा बना दिया।

इस कथा की सीख ये है कि अगर हम किसी से कुछ सीख रहे हैं तो उसका सम्मान करना चाहिए। गुरु का आदर करने पर ही हमें ज्ञान से लाभ मिल सकता है।

