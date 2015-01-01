पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • We Should Work Hard To Get Success, Prerak Katha, Motivational Story About Success, Life Management Tips In Hindi

जीवन प्रबंधन:जब बार-बार प्रयास करने के बाद भी सफलता न मिले तो एक अंतिम प्रयास और पूरी ईमानदारी से जरूर करें

33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक पत्थर की मूर्ति बनाने का प्रयास कर रहा था मूर्तिकार, लेकिन बार-बार हथौड़े से चोट मारने के बाद भी वह पत्थर नहीं टूटा

कभी-कभी किसी काम में बार-बार कोशिश करने के बाद भी सफलता नहीं मिल पाती है। ऐसी स्थिति में काफी लोग हिम्मत हार जाते हैं और रास्ता बदल लेते हैं और बड़ा लाभ कमाने का अवसर खो देते हैं। लेकिन, काम कितना भी मुश्किल क्यों न हो, एक बार अंतिम प्रयास और पूरी ईमानदारी से जरूर करना चाहिए। इस संबंध में एक लोक कथा प्रचलित है। जानिए ये कथा...

पुराने समय में एक राजा को पड़ोसी राज्य से मूल्यवान पत्थर उपहार में मिला। राजा ने सोचा कि इस पत्थर से भगवान की मूर्ति बनवानी चाहिए। उसने मंत्री को आदेश दे दिया कि किसी बड़े मूर्तिकार को हजार स्वर्ण मुद्राएं देकर इस पत्थर से बहुत सुंदर मूर्ति बनवाई जाए।

मंत्री ने काफी खोज करने के बाद एक अच्छे मूर्तिकार को ये काम सौंप दिया। मूर्तिकार खुश था कि उसे बहुत सारा धन मिलेगा। उसने मूर्ति बनाने के लिए पत्थर को तोड़ने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी। मूर्तिकार बार-बार हथौड़े से वार कर रहा था, लेकिन पत्थर बहुत मजबूत था। वह टूट ही नहीं रहा था।

सुबह से शाम हो गई, लेकिन मूर्तिकार को पत्थर तोड़ने में सफलता नहीं मिल पाई। वह थक गया और सोचने लगा कि इस पत्थर को तोड़ना संभव नहीं है। इसीलिए उसने मंत्री से कहा कि ये काम मेरे बस का नहीं है। अगले दिन मंत्री ने दूसरा मूर्तिकार खोजा। जब दूसरे मूर्तिकार में पत्थर पर पहला हथौड़ा मारा तो वह टूट गया। ये देखकर मंत्री हैरान था। उसने सोचा कि कल उस मूर्तिकार ने दिनभर पत्थर पर वार किए, जिससे कि ये कमजोर हो गया था। अगर वह एक बार और प्रयास करता तो ये पत्थर टूट जाता और उसे उसकी मेहनत का फल जरूर मिलता, लेकिन वह बीच में ही हिम्मत हार गया।

कथा की सीख

इस प्रसंग की सीख यह है कि हमें कभी भी प्रयास करने में पीछ नहीं हटना चाहिए। बार-बार कोशिश करने के बाद भी सफलता न मिले तो एक बार प्रयास करना चाहिए। हो सकता है कि अंतिम प्रयास में सफलता मिल जाए। कभी-कभी चाबी के गुच्छे की अंतिम चाबी से ताला खुल जाता है।

ये भी पढ़ें-

हमेशा अपने कामों में कुछ न कुछ प्रयोग करते रहना चाहिए, नए तरीके आपकी सफलता के महत्व को बढ़ा देते हैं

पांच बातें ऐसी हैं जो हमारे जीवन में अशांति और विनाश लेकर आती हैं, इन गलत आचरणों से बचकर ही रहें

जब लोग तारीफ करें तो उसमें झूठ खोजिए, अगर आलोचना करें तो उसमें सच की तलाश कीजिए

जीवन साथी की दी हुई सलाह को मानना या न मानना अलग है, लेकिन कभी उसकी सलाह का मजाक न उड़ाएं

कन्फ्यूजन ना केवल आपको कमजोर करता है, बल्कि हार का कारण बन सकता है

लाइफ मैनेजमेंट की पहली सीख, कोई बात कहने से पहले ये समझना जरूरी है कि सुनने वाला कौन है

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें