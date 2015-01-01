पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • Weather Will Change Due To The Arrival Of Sun In Sagittarius On December 15, Cold May Increase Across The Country

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सूर्य संक्रांति:15 दिसंबर को धनु राशि में सूर्य के आने से मौसम होगा बदलाव, देशभर में बढ़ सकती है ठंड

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देवगुरु बृहस्पति की राशि में सूर्य के आ जाने से एक महीने तक नहीं होंगे मांगलिक कार्य

15 दिसंबर को सूर्य धनु राशि में प्रवेश करेगा। इसे धनु संक्रांति कहा जाएगा। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र के मुताबिक धनु, देवगुरु बृहस्पति की राशि है। इसमें सूर्य के आ जाने से मौसम में बदलाव होंगे। जिससे देश के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश हो सकती है। जिससे ठंड भी बढ़ सकती है। इस राशि में सूर्य 15 जनवरी तक रहेगा।

पं. मिश्र बताते हैं कि 16 दिसंबर बुधवार को सुबह करीब 4 बजे सूर्य धनु राशि में प्रवेश करेगा। सूर्य के इस राशि परिवर्तन से छोटे यानी निचले स्तर के काम करने वाले लोगों के लिए समय अच्छा रहेगा। वस्तुओं की लागत सामान्य होगी। देश के लोगों में किसी तरह का डर और चिंता भी रहेगी। लोग खांसी और ठंड से पीड़ित होंगे। कुछ देशों के बीच तनाव बढ़ सकता है और संघर्ष जैसी स्थिति भी बन सकती है।

साल में 2 बार सूर्य आता है बृहस्पति की राशि में
पं. मिश्र का कहना है कि सूर्य साल में दो बार बृहस्पति की राशियों में एक महीने के लिए रहता है। इनमें 15 दिसंबर से 15 जनवरी तक धनु और 15 मार्च से 15 अप्रैल तक मीन राशि में। इसलिए इन 2 महीनों में जब सूर्य और बृहस्पति का संयोग बनता है तो किसी भी तरह के मांगलिक काम नहीं किए जाते हैं।

15 से खरमास, 1 महीने तक नहीं होंगे मांगलिक कार्य
पं. मिश्र ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर से खरमास लगने जा रहा है। खरमास के लगते ही मांगलिक कार्यों पर एक बार फिर रोक लग जाएगी। एक माह तक कोई भी मांगलिक कार्य नहीं होंगे। खरमास की अवधि 14 जनवरी को समाप्त होगी। इसके बाद से ही मांगलिक कार्य शुरू होंगे।

  • ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार खरमास में सभी प्रकार के शुभ कार्य जैसे विवाह, मुंडन, सगाई, गृहप्रवेश के साथ व्रतारंभ एवं व्रत उद्यापन आदि वर्जित होते हैं। सूर्यदेव एक राशि में एक माह तक रहते हैं। इसके बाद ये राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं जिसे संक्रांति कहते हैं जिस भी राशि में सूर्य जाते हैं उसी राशि के नाम से संक्रांति जानी जाती है। ऐसे ही जब सूर्यदेव धनु राशि में प्रवेश करते हैं तब खरमास लगता है। मीन संक्रांति होने पर भी खरमास लगता है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें