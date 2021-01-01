पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • When The Mind Is Calm, Concentration Increases And The Work Done, Significance Of Concentrated Mind, Success And Happiness In Life

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मोटिवेशनल स्टोरी:जब मन शांत होता है तो एकाग्रता बढ़ती है और एकाग्र मन से किए गए काम जल्दी सफल हो सकते हैं

38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक व्यक्ति की घड़ी घर में कहीं खो गई, उसने बच्चों से कहा, ‘जो भी घड़ी खोजकर देगा उसे ईनाम मिलेगा’, सभी बच्चों ने घड़ी की खोज शुरू कर दी

किसी गांव में एक धनी व्यक्ति के पास बहुत कीमती घड़ी थी। ये घड़ी उसके पिता ने उसे दी थी। पिता की मृत्यु के बाद धनी व्यक्ति उस घड़ी को बहुत संभालकर रखता था। लेकिन, एक दिन उससे घर में घड़ी कहीं खो गई। बहुत खोजने के बाद भी उसे घड़ी दिखाई नहीं दी।

धनी व्यक्ति निराश हो गया, वह घर के बाहर आकर बैठ गया। बाहर गांव के कई बच्चे खेल रहे थे। धनी व्यक्ति ने सोचा कि बच्चों से बोल देता हूं, इतने बच्चे ढूंढेंगे तो किसी न किसी को तो घड़ी मिल ही जाएगी।

धनी सेठ ने बच्चों को बुलाया और बोला कि मेरी घड़ी घर में कहीं खो गई है। तुम लोगों में से जो भी उस घड़ी को खोजकर लाएगा, मैं उसे बड़ा ईनाम दूंगा। ईनाम की बात सुनकर सभी बच्चे घर में घड़ी खोजने लगे।

बच्चों ने बहुत मेहनत की, लेकिन उन्हें घड़ी नहीं मिली। सभी निराश होकर सेठ के पास पहुंचे और बोला कि हमें तो घड़ी नहीं मिली है। ये सुनकर सेठ और दुखी हो गया। बच्चे फिर से खेलने लगे।

तभी वहां एक बच्चा लौटकर आया और बोला कि मुझे एक बार फिर मुझे घड़ी ढूंढने के लिए अंदर जाने दीजिए, इस बार मैं घड़ी जरूर ढूंढ लूंगा। सेठ ने उस बच्चे की बात मान ली।

बच्चा घर में गया और कुछ देर में वह घड़ी लेकर बाहर आ गया। सेठ घड़ी देखकर हैरान था। उसने बच्चे से कहा कि मैंने पूरे घर में इसे खोजा था, फिर सभी बच्चों ने भी इसे ढूंढने की कोशिश की, लेकिन किसी को घड़ी दिखाई नहीं दी। तुमने इसे कैसे ढूंढ लिया?

लड़के ने कहा कि मैं घर के अंदर गया और एक जगह चुपचाप खड़ा हो गया। इसके बाद मैंने ध्यान से सुनने की कोशिश की, तभी मुझे घड़ी की टिक-टिक की आवाज सुनाई दी। मैं इस आवाज की दिशा में घड़ी को खोजने लगा और तुरंत ही घड़ी मुझे मिल गई।

सीख- जब हमारा मन शांत होता है तो एकाग्रता बढ़ती है। एकाग्र मन से किए गए काम में बहुत जल्दी सफलता मिल सकती है। इसीलिए कोई भी काम समय मन को शांत रखना चाहिए। मन को मानसिक तनाव से बचाने के लिए रोज ध्यान करना चाहिए। ध्यान से नकारात्मक विचार दूर होते हैं और शांति मिलती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser