पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शरद पूर्णिमा आज:अश्विन पूर्णिमा की रात ही क्यों बरसता है अमृत, क्यों रखते हैं चन्द्रमा की रोशनी में चावल की खीर

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शरद पूर्णिमा की रात में चंद्र पूजा और चांदी के बर्तन में दूध-चावल से बनी खीर चंद्रमा की रोशनी में रखने की परंपरा है।
  • शरद पूर्णिमा पर अश्विनी नक्षत्र में रहता है चंद्रमा, इस नक्षत्र के स्वामी अश्विनी कुमारों को माना गया है देवताओं का वैद्य

30 अक्टूबर, शुक्रवार यानी आज शरद पूर्णिमा पर्व मनाया जाएगा। आज रात ही चंद्रमा पूरी 16 कलाओं वाला रहेगा। शरद पूर्णिमा की रात में चंद्र पूजा और चांदी के बर्तन में दूध-चावल से बनी खीर चंद्रमा की रोशनी में रखने की परंपरा है। धार्मिक और व्यवहारिक महत्व होने के साथ ही सेहत के नजरिये से आयुर्वेद में भी इस परंपरा को खास बताया गया है।

काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र के मुताबिक शरद पूर्णिमा का चंद्रोदय आज शाम करीब 5.20 पर हो जाएगा। इसलिए रातभर पूर्णिमा तिथि रहेगी। वहीं, अगले दिन यानी 31 अक्टूबर को पूर्णिमा तिथि का व्रत रखा जाएगा। इसी दिन तीर्थ स्नान, दान और पूर्णिमा पर होनी वाली पूजा-पाठ भी की जा सकेगी। इस दिन रात लगभग 8 बजे पूर्णिमा तिथि खत्म हो जाएगी।

शरद पूर्णिमा व्यवहारिक महत्व
9 दिनों तक व्रत-उपवास और नियम-संयम के साथ रहकर शक्ति पूजा की जाती है। जिससे शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से मजबूती मिलती है। शक्ति इकट्ठा करने के बाद उस ऊर्जा का शरीर में संचार करने और उसे अमृत बनाने के लिए शरद पूर्णिमा पर्व मनाया जाता है। इस पर्व पर चंद्रमा अपनी 16 कलाओं के साथ अमृत वर्षा करता है। इस समय चंद्रमा की पूजा की जाती है। इसके बाद उसकी किरणों के अमृत को दूध से बनी खीर के जरिए शरीर में उतारा जाता है।

अश्विन महीने की पूर्णिमा ही क्यों
अश्विन महीने की पूर्णिमा पर चंद्रमा अश्विनी नक्षत्र में रहता है। इस नक्षत्र के स्वामी अश्विनी कुमार हैं। वेदों और पुराणों में अश्विनी कुमार को देवताओं के चिकित्सक बताया गया है। यानी इनसे ही देवताओं को सोम और अमृत मिलता है। जब इनके ही नक्षत्र में चंद्रमा पूरी 16 कलाओं के साथ मौजूद होता है तो हर तरह की बीमारियों को दूर करता है। ये स्थिति पूरे साल में सिर्फ एक ही बार शरद ऋतु के दौरान बनती है। इसलिए शरद पूर्णिमा पर्व मनाया जाता है। इसी वजह से इस पूर्णिमा को रोग नाशिनी भी कहा जाता है।

चावल की ही खीर क्यों
बीएचयू के प्रो. रामनारायण द्विवेदी बताते हैं कि खीर इसलिए बनाते हैं, क्योंकि ग्रंथों में बताए गए पांच अमृत में से पहला दूध है। ज्योतिष ग्रंथों में भी बताया गया है कि दूध पर चंद्रमा का खास प्रभाव होता है। चंद्र दोष को खत्म करने के लिए दूध का दान किया जाता है। वहीं, खीर में चावल का इस्तेमाल इसलिए किया जाता है, क्योंकि वेदों में चावल को हविष्य अन्न कहा जाता है। यानि हवन करने के योग्य अन्न चावल ही है। चावल को अक्षत कहा जाता है। इसका मतलब है, जो कभी खंडित न हो। चंद्रमा की रोशनी से मिलने वाले अमृत का अंश चावल में आसानी से आ जाता है और उस चावल को खाने से शरीर पर उसका पूरा असर होता है।

चांदी का ही बर्तन क्यों
वाराणसी आयुर्वेदिक हॉस्पिटल के चिकित्सा अधिकारी वैद्य प्रशांत मिश्रा बताते हैं कि चांदी का बर्तन खाने की चीजों को कीटाणुओं से बचाए रखने में कारगर होता है। चांदी के बर्तनों में पानी, दूध या कोई और तरल पदार्थ रखने से उसकी शुद्धता बढ़ जाती है। इसके साथ ही चांदी शरीर की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता भी बढ़ाती है।
राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद संस्थान के डॉ. अजय साहू और डॉ. हरीश भाकुनी के मुताबिक, ये धातु 100 फीसदी बैक्टीरिया फ्री होती है इसलिए इंफेक्शन से भी बचाती है। इनका कहना है कि चांदी के बर्तन में खाने से किसी भी तरह का साइड इफेक्ट नहीं होता है। ये हर तरह से सेहत के लिए अच्छी ही होती है। इसलिए हर तरह के संक्रमण से बचने के लिए शरद पूर्णिमा पर चांदी के बर्तन का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।

चंद्रमा का चरम काल
ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मिश्र का कहना है कि पंचांग की गणना के मुताबिक, 30 अक्टूबर की रात 12 बजे बाद चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाएगा। यानी कह सकते हैं कि 31 अक्टूबर की रात करीब 2.13 से सुबह 5.25 के बीच में चंद्रमा चरम पर रहेगा। इस दौरान खीर पर चंद्रमा का औषधीय असर और बढ़ जाएगा।
30 अक्टूबर की रात में करीब 10.30 से 12:50 के बीच कर्क लग्न रहेगा। कर्क राशि का स्वामी चंद्रमा होने से ये समय चंद्रमा की पूजा के लिए खास रहेगा। पं. मिश्र बताते हैं कि इस समय चंद्र पूजा कर के खीर को चंद्रमा की किरणों में रखना चाहिए। इसके बाद अगले दिन यानी 31 अक्टूबर को सुबह जल्दी उठकर नहाएं और भगवान से लंबी उम्र की प्रार्थना करने के बाद ही खीर खानी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें