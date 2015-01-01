पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैरो राशिफल:मेष राशि के लोग 12 दिसंबर को मनमुटाव से बचें, कन्या राशि के लोग लक्ष्य की ओर आगे बढ़ेंगे

एक घंटा पहले
  • सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा शनिवार, किन लोगों को मिलेगी सफलता और किसे सतर्क रहना होगा

टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक शनिवार, 12 दिसंबर को अधिकतर लोगों को संघर्ष करना होगा। दैनिक कार्यों में परेशानियां बढ़ सकती हैं, सोच-समझकर काम करें। मेष राशि के लोग मनमुटाव से बचें। कन्या राशि के लोग अपने लक्ष्य की ओर आगे बढ़ेंगे। टैरो रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए आने वाला समय कैसा रह सकता है...

मेष - TWO OF CUPS

मित्रों द्वारा आपके साथ मनमुटाव को दूर करने की कोशिश की जाएगी। अपने अहंकार को दूर रखकर करीबी व्यक्ति को माफ करना सीखना होगा। परिवार और काम दोनों जगह प्रगति प्राप्त होगी। स्वास्थ्य में सुधार दिखने की वजह से आप का उत्साह बढ़ा होगा। काम के बारे में कुछ नया करने की योजना बन सकती है।

करियर: नौकरी पेशा लोगों को काम के बारे में अधिक जानकारी प्राप्त करने का मौका मिल सकता है।

लव: युवाओं को विवाह योग्य व्यक्ति मिलने की वजह से आनंद मिलेगा।

हेल्थ: किडनी संबंधित तकलीफ को नजरअंदाज ना करें।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 2

वृषभ - SEVEN OF WANDS

आज कई सारी बातों के बारे में निर्णय लेने का समय आया है, जिसकी वजह से मन में बेचैनी सी महसूस हो सकती है। कुछ बातों को पीछे छोड़ कर ही आप आगे बढ़ सकते हैं, इसलिए पुरानी बातों में अधिक ना उलझे रहें। आपके द्वारा मिला सहयोग मित्र के लिए अधिक मायने रखेगा। मन में बढ़ रही बेचैनी और गुस्से को शांत करने के लिए सांस संबंधित व्यायाम करते रहे।

करियर: काम से जुड़ी नई जिम्मेदारियां मिलने की वजह से तनाव रहेगा।

लव: पार्टनर के साथ वाद विवाद उत्पन्न होगा, लेकिन जल्दी मिट भी जाएगा।

हेल्थ: भागादौड़ी की वजह से शरीर में कमजोरी महसूस हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 8

मिथुन - FOUR OF SWORDS

काम मनचाहे वक्त पर ना होने की वजह से आपके ऊपर तनाव बना रहेगा, लेकिन काम पूरा करने के लिए अपने प्रयत्न करते रहे। आपको अपनी निर्णय क्षमता बढ़ाने का प्रयास करना होगा। आपके लिए मार्गदर्शक कोई ना होने की वजह से अकेलापन महसूस हो सकता है। फिर भी परिस्थिति में बदलाव अपनी भावनाओं को काबू में करके किया जा सकता है।

करियर : शैक्षणिक क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोगों को काम के द्वारा नाम के साथ प्रगति भी प्राप्त होगी।

लव: रिलेशनशिप में हो रही तकलीफों को मिटाने की कोशिश असफल रह सकती है।

हेल्थ: स्वास्थ्य की तरफ अधिक ध्यान देना होगा।

लकी कलर: ग्रे

लकी नंबर: 3

कर्क - THE HANGEDMAN

किसी भी विषय में निर्णय ना होने की वजह से एक जगह अटके रहने की भावनाएं आपके अंदर पैदा हो रही हैं। यदि आप परिस्थिति में बदलाव चाहते हैं तो आपके विचारों में भी बदलाव आपको करना होगा। हर चीज पर नियंत्रण करने की आपकी कोशिश आपको तकलीफ दे रही है। केवल अपने लक्ष्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए काम करते रहें। लक्ष्य किस मार्ग से प्राप्त होगा, इस बात का अधिक तनाव खुद के ऊपर ना बनाएं।

करियर: काम के प्रति आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा। जिसकी वजह से आर्थिक आवक भी बढ़ सकती है।

लव: लव लाइफ में कुछ बदलाव न दिखने की वजह से आप पर बना तनाव और बढ़ सकता है।

हेल्थ: शरीर में विटामिंस की कमी होने की वजह से कोई ना कोई तकलीफ का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर: 5

सिंह - FOUR OF PENTACLES

यदि आप नई प्रॉपर्टी या घर खरीदना चाहते हैं तो उसके लिए पैसा जोड़ना शुरु करना होगा। आपके द्वारा दी गई लोन की अर्जी को नकारा जा सकता है। लेकिन, पैसों से जुड़ी मदद आपको परिवार और मित्रों के द्वारा प्राप्त होगी। पैसों से जुड़ी चिंता बढ़ने की वजह से आपको किसी भी बात पर आज पूरा ध्यान नहीं लगा पाएंगे।

करियर : आर्थिक आवक बढ़ाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।

लव : रिलेशनशिप के प्रति हो रही लापरवाही आपके लिए भविष्य में तकलीफ दायक होगी।

हेल्थ: सिर दर्द की तकलीफ रहेगी।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर : 1

कन्या - KNIGHT OF CUPS

आप अपने लक्ष्य के प्रति धीरे-धीरे बढ़ रहे हैं। अपनी भावनाओं को काबू में करना भी आपके लिए आज आसान रहेगा, अधिकतर समय अपने विचारों में खोए रहने की वजह से आपको किसी जटिल प्रश्न का उत्तर भी प्राप्त हो सकता है। दूसरों के प्रति रखी अपेक्षाओं को कम रखें।

करियर: काम से संबंधित बातों में प्रगति दिखेगी, जिसकी वजह से बॉस की आपके ऊपर मर्जी बनी रहेगी।

लव: अपनी भावनाओं को पार्टनर सामने प्रकट करें।

हेल्थ: पैरों से संबंधित तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर : 3

तुला - THE HIGH PRIESTESS

आपके अंदर की अच्छाई और बुराई दोनों को संतुलित रखना आज आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण साबित हो सकता है। दूसरों के द्वारा कही गई बातों से जो आपको मानसिक तकलीफ होती है। उस तकलीफ की वजह से आप गलत निर्णय ले सकते हैं। इसलिए खुद को शांत रखने का प्रयास करना होगा। दूसरों की बातों में आकर व्यक्तिगत जीवन के बारे में लिए निर्णय में बदलाव न लाएं।

करियर: महिलाओं को करियर में विशेष प्रगति प्राप्त होगी।

लव: रिलेशनशिप पर महिलाओं का वर्चस्व बना रहेगा।

हेल्थ: पानी का प्रयोग योग्य मात्रा में करें शरीर में गर्मी बढ़ रही है।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर : 6

वृश्चिक - THE LOVERS

अभी वक्त आपके पक्ष में रहेगा करीबी व्यक्ति द्वारा आनंद प्राप्त हो सकता है। परिवार और मित्रों में आप का प्रभाव बना रहेगा। आपकी व्यक्तिगत जीवन से जुड़ी हर बात में आपको प्रगति प्राप्त होगी। मन आनंदित रहने की वजह से छोटी बातों का भी पूरा लुत्फ आप उठा पाएंगे।

करियर: व्यापारियों को प्रगति प्राप्त होगी और नए व्यापार की योजना भी बन सकती है।

लव : रिलेशनशिप को एक नया और सकारात्मक मोड़ मिल सकता है।

हेल्थ: शरीर में बढ़ती गर्मी की वजह से त्वचा विकार हो सकते हैं।

लकी कलर: पर्पल

लकी नंबर: 9

धनु - FOUR OF CUPS

हर बात को अपने विचारों के मुताबिक करना और करने की जिद रखना आपकी प्रगति में रुकावट ला रहा है। आसपास के लोगों के साथ संबंध ठीक करने की कोशिश आपको करनी होगी। काम से जुड़ी बातों में प्रगति प्राप्त करने के लिए और इंतजार करना होगा। किसी को दिया उधार पैसा वापस मिल सकता है।

करियर: विद्यार्थियों की खुद के प्रति नाराजगी बढ़ सकती है।

लव : लाइफ से रूचि आपकी कम होगी।

हेल्थ: नींद पूरी और सही समय पर लेने की कोशिश करें।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर: 8

मकर - FIVE OF CUPS

आपके आलस्य की वजह से और लापरवाही की वजह से आपको मिले हुए मौके को आप गंवा सकते हैं। किसी काम को अधिक ना टालते हुए उसके प्रति और फोकस बढ़ाना होगा। आज पैसों की कमी महसूस हो सकती है, लेकिन आपका कोई भी काम पैसों की वजह से नहीं रुकेगा।

करियर: मन में नकारात्मकता बढ़ने की वजह से काम में अपनी क्षमता अनुसार आप प्रगति नहीं देख पाएंगे।

लव: पार्टनर और आपके बीच ठीक से बातचीत ना हो पाना समस्या खड़ी कर सकता है।

हेल्थ: स्वास्थ्य से संबंधित तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर : 1

कुंभ - NINE OF CUPS

आज सारे कम वक्त पर होने की वजह से आपका आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा। आज का दिन आपके लिए मिश्रित फलदाई होगा, यदि किसी बात में आपको प्रगति नहीं मिल रही होगी, तो उसका असर आप पर नकारात्मक तरीके से नहीं होगा। काम के बारे में योजना बनाकर ही आगे बढ़ते रहें।

करियर: काम से संबंधित बातों में आपका उत्साह बढ़ेगा और अधिकतर काम दोपहर से पहले ही खत्म होने की वजह से अपने काम की तरफ भी ध्यान दे पाएंगे।

लव: लव लाइफ खुशहाली भरी रहेगी।

हेल्थ: स्वास्थ्य से संबंधित तकलीफ दूर होगी।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 4

मीन - THE WORLD

आप केवल आत्म केंद्रित बन रहे हैं, जिसकी वजह से कुछ रिश्तों पर ध्यान देना आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है। जो लोग आप के पक्ष में थे, केवल आपके बर्ताव की वजह से आपके विरुद्ध भी हो सकते हैं। खासकर के काम की जगह के लोग।

करियर: काम की जगह केवल अपना फायदा देखकर दूसरों की तरफ लापरवाही करना भविष्य में आप के लिए संकट पैदा करेगा।

लव: पार्टनर से आनंद प्राप्त हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: महिलाओं की सेहत संबंधित समस्याएं दूर हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर: 2

