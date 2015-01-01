पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैरो राशिफल:12 में से 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा 14 नवंबर का दिन और बाकी लोगों को सतर्क रहकर करना होगा काम

13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेष राशि के लोगों को पारिवारिक समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है, वृष राशि के लोग शनिवार को मन शांत रखें

शनिवार, 14 नवंबर को कुछ लोगों को सफलता मिल सकती है। घर-परिवार में सुखद वातावरण रहेगा। जबकि, कुछ लोगों को सतर्क रहकर काम करना होगा। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख के अनुसार जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा शनिवार, 14 नवंबर का दिन...

मेष - FIVE OF CUPS

परिवार से जुड़ी घटनाओं के लिए जिम्मेदार आप को ठहराया जाएगा लेकिन बात की सच्चाई को अपनाकर आगे बढ़ना आपको सीखना होगा। बीती हुई बातों पर अधिक चर्चा ना करें। काम से जुड़े नए अवसर प्राप्त करने की कोशिश सफल होने में वक्त लगेगा। दिनभर नियोजन बनाए रखना आपके लिए कठिन हो सकता है।

करियर: नए काम की शुरुआत में तकलीफ होगी लेकिन वक्त के साथ काम आसान हो जाएगा।

लव: रिलेशनशिप के नकारात्मक पहलुओं पर अधिक ध्यान ना दें।

हेल्थ: घुटनों से जुड़ी तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 1

वृषभ - THE MOON

दूसरों के बर्ताव से अपने मन की शांति का भंग ना होने दें। प्रयत्न पूर्वक कोई आपको नीचे खींचने की कोशिश करेगा लेकिन ऐसी परिस्थिति में अपने आप को सकारात्मक बनाए रखना आपकी जिम्मेदारी होगी। व्यक्तिगत जीवन में हो रहे बदलाव के बारे में अधिक चर्चा ना करें।

करियर: आप की अपेक्षा अनुसार नौकरी मिल पाना कठिन हो सकता है।

लव : पार्टनर के गुस्से का असर रिलेशनशिप पर नकारात्मक तरीके से होगा।

हेल्थ: शुगर संबंधित समस्या सता सकती है।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर: 5

मिथुन - NINE OF SWORDS

आपके मन में चल रहे विचारों की वजह से आप परेशान हो सकते हैं। वास्तविकता में रहकर अपने विचारों को सकारात्मक बनाने की कोशिश करते रहे। भविष्य से जुड़ी चिंता सताएगी, लेकिन ऐसे विचारों पर अधिक ध्यान ना दें। मानसिक तनाव बढ़ने की वजह से किसी भी व्यक्ति के साथ मेलजोल रखने का मन नहीं करेगा। थोड़ी देर एकांत में समय बिता कर अपने आप को प्रोत्साहित करने की कोशिश करें।

करियर : काम में प्रगति दिखने के बावजूद भी आत्मविश्वास की कमी होगी।

लव: प्रिय व्यक्ति द्वारा दुख मिलने की वजह से मन में नकारात्मकता बनी रहेगी

हेल्थ: अधिक तनाव का असर नींद पर होगा।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर: 9

कर्क - FIVE OF SWORDS

परिवार में लोगों का मेलजोल बना रहेगा। अधिक व्यक्तियों के परिचय में आने की वजह से आपकी भावनात्मक उलझाने बढ़ सकती है। अपनी भावनाओं को किस तरह से काबू रखना है और सकारात्मकता कैसे बनाए रखना है इस बात पर ध्यान दें। अपने शब्दों का सोच समझकर उपयोग करें, वरना आपकी तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है।

करियर: अपनी मेहनत से आप प्रतिस्पर्धी को मात दे सकते हैं।

लव: मन में बढ़ रही नकारात्मकता का असर रिलेशनशिप पर होगा।

हेल्थ: पाइल्स संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर: 8

सिंह - JUSTICE

किसी एक बात पर ध्यान बनाए रखना आज आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है। भूतकाल में आए हुए अनुभवों की वजह से कटूता अधिक होगी जिसका असर आपके वर्तमान पर हो रहा है। लोगों के प्रति रोष बढ़ने की वजह से आप काम पर ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे। मन को शांत और एकाग्र रखने के लिए प्राणायाम और प्रार्थना करें।

करियर: युवाओं को काम की जगह तकलीफ का सामना हो सकता है।

लव: आपके द्वारा किए गए अनेक प्रयत्नों के बावजूद भी रिलेशनशिप में सकारात्मक प्रभाव देख पाना कठिन होगा।

हेल्थ: सिर दर्द और बदन दर्द तकलीफ देगा फिर भी उसका निदान कर पाना मुश्किल हो सकता है।

लकी कलर: ब्राउन

लकी नंबर: 1

कन्या - THE EMPRESS

आज आपको घर या काम में से किसी एक जगह पर ही ध्यान देना तय करना होगा। काम में बदलाव न देख पाना, आपका काम के प्रति उत्साह काम कर रहा है और परिवार के लोगों को अभी आपकी जरूरत हो सकती है इसलिए जब तक आपकी परिस्थिति में आप की अपेक्षा अनुसार सकारात्मक प्रभाव नहीं दिखता तब तक खुद से बड़े बदलाव लाने की कोशिश ना करें।

करियर : संगीत क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोग योग्य व्यक्ति का मार्गदर्शन पा सकते हैं।

लव: पार्टनर को आपके आपकी सहायता की जरूरत होगी लेकिन यह बात पार्टनर खुलकर नहीं बोल पाएंगे।

हेल्थ: छोटे बच्चों को सांस से संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर : 2

तुला - SEVEN OF PENTACLES

जीवन में बड़ी प्रगति देख पाने के लिए आपको अभी और थोड़ा वक्त लग सकता है। फिलहाल मिलता है मौकों के बारे में सोचें और आपके अंदर के गुणों को और बेहतरीन बनाने की कोशिश करते रहे। आर्थिक समस्याओं से जुड़ी तकलीफ का यह आखरी पढ़ा होगा। आपको जीवन में आर्थिक सुख निकट भविष्य में मिल पाएगा।

करियर: व्यापार को और बढ़ाने की आपकी कोशिश सफल होगी।

लव : युवाओं को मनचाहा साथी मिलेगा।

हेल्थ: स्वास्थ्य में थोड़ा उतार-चढ़ाव बना रहेगा।

लकी कलर: ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर: 6

वृश्चिक - TEN OF CUPS

परिवार से दूर रहने वालों को जल्दी परिवार का सुख प्राप्त हो सकता है। परिवार के साथ वक्त बिताना आपको आनंद देगा और परिवार के लोग एक दूसरे का आत्मविश्वास बढ़ाकर आगे बढ़ने के लिए प्रोत्साहित भी कर सकते हैं। प्रॉपर्टी या बड़ी खरीदारी से जुड़ा निर्णय हो सकता है।

करियर: आप की अपेक्षा अनुसार नौकरी आपको अचानक से प्राप्त हो सकती है।

लव: पार्टनर्स में मधुर संबंध बने रहेंगे फिर भी एक दूसरे के अधिक करीब जाने की गलती ना करें।

हेल्थ: स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा।

लकी कलर: पर्पल

लकी नंबर : 2

धनु - FOUR OF PENTACLES

बनाई हुई योजना को आकार देना आज आपके लिए आसान रहेगा। दिन की शुरुआत से ही पैसों की चिंता बनी रहेगी, लेकिन आपकी बदलाव लाने की कोशिश भी जारी रहेगी। कम संबंधित यात्रा में सफलता मिलेगी। परिवार के किसी एक व्यक्ति पर ही अधिक खर्च होने की आशंका।

करियर: फाइनेंशियल प्लानिंग या इंश्योरेंस से जुड़े लोग कम मेहनत में अधिक पैसा कमा पाएंगे।

लव: पार्टनर का जिम्मेदार ना होना आपको थोड़ी तकलीफ देगा।

हेल्थ: आंखों से जुड़ी समस्याएं दूर करने के लिए छोटा ऑपरेशन हो सकता है।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर: 4

मकर - QUEEN OF SWORDS

आपकी बातों से किस व्यक्ति को दूर करना है और किस व्यक्ति को पास करना है यह आपको अच्छी तरह से आता है। व्यक्ति की परख करने में आप अधिकतर सही होते हैं फिर भी आज किसी के भी बारे में निर्णय लेते समय अपने विचारों को दोबारा परखना होगा।

करियर: काम संबंधित बातों में वक्त का लिहाज रखना होगा।

लव : पार्टनर से विभक्त होने की कोशिश कामयाब हो सकती है ।

हेल्थ: हड्डी से जुड़ी तकलीफ होगी।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 8

कुंभ - EIGHT OF CUPS

अलग-अलग स्वभाव के व्यक्तियों में तालमेल बना पाना आपके लिए आज आसान हो सकता है। लोगों की सहायता लेकर ही आगे बढ़े खास करके जब बात पैसों से जुड़ी हो। नया घर या प्रॉपर्टी बनाने के लिए अभी उचित समय नहीं है इसलिए निर्णय लेते समय हड़बड़ी न करें।

करियर: परिस्थिति से जल्दी हार न माने।

लव: रिलेशनशिप में स्थिरता लाने के लिए आप कामयाब होंगे।

हेल्थ: यूरिन इन्फेक्शन तकलीफ दे सकता है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 3

मीन - QUEEN OF PENTACLES

किसी भी रिलेशनशिप को बेहतरीन बनाने के लिए प्रयास दोनों व्यक्तियों द्वारा किया जाता है। अपनी व्यक्ति सीमाओं को लांघ कर लोगों की मदद करना आपके लिए तकलीफ दायक होगा और उनको पैसों से जुड़ी की हुई मदद आप का नुकसान करा सकती है।

करियर : किए हुए काम का उचित श्रेया न मिलना आपको दुखी कर आएगा और इसका असर आपकी आर्थिक परिस्थिति पर भी हो सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर की हर बात पर नियंत्रण रखने की कोशिश तनाव बढ़ा सकती है।

हेल्थ: शरीर में बनी इंबैलेंस को ठीक करने के लिए संयम बनाकर योग्य डॉक्टर की सलाह से इलाज लेना होगा।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर: 7

