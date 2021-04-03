पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Jyotish
  • Aaj Ka Rashifal For Friday, 5th February, Aries Tarot Rashifal,5 February Daily Rashifal, Gemini Rashifal In Hindi, Shukrawar Ka Rashifal

टैरो राशिफल:5 फरवरी को मेष राशि के लोगों को शुभ समाचार मिल सकता है, मिथुन राशि के लोगों का ध्यान लक्ष्य से हट सकता है

27 मिनट पहले
  • जानिए मेष से मीन राशि तक सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा शुक्रवार

टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक शुक्रवार, 5 फरवरी को मेष राशि के लोगों को कोई शुभ समाचार मिल सकता है। मिथुन राशि के लोगों का ध्यान लक्ष्य से हट सकता है। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा शुक्रवार, 5 फरवरी का दिन कैसा रह सकता है...

मेष - PAGE OF CUPS

परिवार से अचानक खुश खबर प्राप्त होगी, जिसकी वजह से सभी सदस्य मिलकर कोई बड़ा निर्णय ले सकते हैं। परिवार के साथ मेलजोल बढ़ा रहेगा और भाई-बहन के साथ रिश्ता ठीक से रहने की वजह से आपको व्यक्तिगत जीवन में भी कुछ निर्णय लेने के लिए सहयोग प्राप्त होगा।

करियर : आईटी क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोगों के लिए आज का दिन लाभदायक रहेगा।

लव : नए रिलेशनशिप की शुरुआत हो सकती है।

हेल्थ : पानी का प्रयोग योग्य मात्रा में करें।

लकी कलर : गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 1

वृषभ - ACE OF PENTACLES

पैसों की आज आवक बढ़ेगी। कम मेहनत में अधिक फल देने वाला दिन है, इसलिए काम में एकाग्रता बनाकर रखें। पुश्तैनी प्रॉपर्टी से संबंधित विवाद आपके पक्ष में सुलझ सकते हैं, जिसकी वजह से भी आपको आर्थिक फायदा मिलने की आशंका यह बन रही है।

करियर : बैंक और वाणिज्य क्षेत्र के लोगों को पैसों से संबंधित निर्णय लेते समय जागरूकता रखनी होगी।

लव : पति-पत्नी घर का वातावरण और बेहतर बनाने के लिए कोशिश करेंगे।

हेल्थ : त्वचा से संबंधित इंफेक्शन हो सकते हैं।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 3

मिथुन - PAGE OF PENTACLES

आज आपका काम से ध्यान को भटकने नहीं देंगे। प्रयत्न करके कुछ कामों को पूरा करने की आपकी कोशिश सफल रहेगी। पैसों को संभालकर रखने के लिए अधिक प्रयत्न करने की आवश्यकता है। पैसों के निवेश से संबंधित योजना आपके द्वारा बनाई जा सकती है।

करियर : जो लोग नया व्यापार करना चाहते हैं, वे अपनी क्षमता से अधिक पैसों का निवेश व्यापार में ना करें।

लव : पार्टनर से आपको कोई खुशखबरी मिल सकती है।

हेल्थ : सेहत ठीक रहेगी।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 1

कर्क - ACE OF WANDS

आज आपको जीवन से संबंधित योग्य दिशा मिल सकती है। जो बातों में आप काफी दिनों से उलझे थे और उदासीनता महसूस कर रहे थे। उनको किस तरह से नियंत्रण में लाना है। इस बात का पता चलने की वजह से आप अपने मुख्य उद्देश की तरफ बढ़ने की कोशिश करेंगे।

करियर : कम से संबंधित बातों में बड़ा सकारात्मक बदलाव दिख सकता है।

लव : किसी के साथ नए तरीके से जुड़ने की वजह से रिलेशनशिप से संबंधित बातों में सकारात्मकता महसूस होगी।

हेल्थ : सेहत ठीक रहेगी फिर भी खान-पान पर ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 9

सिंह - THE MAGICIAN

आपको अपनी क्षमता पर पूरा विश्वास होने की वजह से आप कुछ निर्णय लेते समय डरेंगे नहीं, भले ही लोगों का साथ आपको उस विषय में मिले या ना मिले। आपके अंदर के नेतृत्व गुण को और बेहतरीन बनाने के लिए प्रयत्न आपके द्वारा किए जाएंगे। राजकीय क्षेत्र से जुड़े व्यक्तियों के लिए आज का दिन लाभदाई रहेगा।

करियर : काम से संबंधित बातों को पूरा करने के लिए किसी की सहायता लेने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव : पार्टनर के सामने अपना प्रेम जाहिर करने की आवश्यकता है।

हेल्थ : पेट से संबंधित तकलीफ को नजरअंदाज ना करें।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 8

कन्या - SIX OF PENTACLES

भूतकाल में पैसों से संबंधित लिए हुए निर्णय आपको फिर से परखने की आवश्यकता होगी। जिसके द्वारा बड़ा फायदा आप प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। दान धर्म करने पर आज अधिक जोर रहेगा। सामाजिक कार्यों में आपकी रुचि बढ़ेगी। जिसकी वजह से आप अपना जन परिचय बढ़ाने की भी कोशिश करेंगे।

करियर : काम से संबंधित बातों की चर्चा केवल काम से जुड़े लोगों के साथ ही करें।

लव : जो लोग रिलेशनशिप में हैं, वे लोग पार्टनर के साथ किसी भी तरह का बड़ा आर्थिक व्यवहार करने से परहेज रखें।

हेल्थ : किडनी स्टोन से संबंधित तकलीफ का सामना हो सकता है।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 5

तुला - SIX OF SWORDS

आप जीवन में बड़ा बदलाव लाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, जिसकी वजह से आप हर एक छोटी बात को जरूरत से अधिक ध्यान देंगे। जिसकी वजह से आपके ऊपर तनाव बन रहा है और आपकी कार्यक्षमता भी कम हो रही है। इसलिए जो बातें आपके पक्ष में होती है। उनके ऊपर ध्यान दें और जो नहीं होती, उनके बारे में थोड़ा सा संयम दिखाने की आवश्यकता होगी।

करियर : काम के सिलसिले में यात्रा होने की संभावना है।

लव : परिवार के साथ वक्त बिताने की कोशिश करें। पार्टनर को अपने मन की बात बताते समय उनकी मानसिक स्थिति का भी अंदाजा लें।

हेल्थ : बच्चों की सेहत पर ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 3

वृश्चिक - THREE OF CUPS

रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी से थोड़ा आराम लेने की कोशिश आपके द्वारा की जा सकती है। जिसकी वजह से मौज-मस्ती पर आज अधिक ध्यान होगा। मित्र परिवार के साथ समय बिताने का मौका मिलेगा। बचपन के मित्र के साथ काफी दिनों बाद हुई मुलाकात आपको आनंद दिलाएगी।

करियर : कम से संबंधित बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट सफल होने की वजह से आपको आनंद प्राप्त होगा।

लव : पार्टनर के साथ एकांत में समय बिताने की कोशिश करें।

हेल्थ : जो चीजें खाने से शरीर की गैस बढ़ती है, ऐसे पदार्थों का सेवन आज के दिन टालने की कोशिश करें।

लकी कलर : ग्रे

लकी नंबर : 7

धनु - FIVE OF PENTACLES

आज दिनभर आपको कोई ना कोई चिंता सताती रहेगी। काम में व्यस्त रहने की वजह से किसी भी बात पर पूरी तरह से ध्यान दे पाना आपके लिए कठिन हो सकता है। अपनी समस्या को किसी के सामने प्रकट करना भी आपके लिए मुश्किल होगा, फिर भी जो लोग आपका साथ देते हैं, ऐसे लोगों के साथ जुड़े रहने की कोशिश आपको करनी होगी।

करियर : काम की जगह आपको अधिक जिम्मेदारियां देने की वजह से काम से संबंधित तनाव का सामना होगा।

लव : परिस्थिति चाहे जैसे भी हो पार्टनर का साथ आपको पूरी तरह से मिलेगा।

हेल्थ : बदलते वातावरण का आपके शरीर पर परिणाम दिख सकता है।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 6

मकर - SEVEN OF PENTACLES

आज काम में थोड़ी भी समस्या या कठिनाई आए आने के बाद काम को बीच में ही आपके द्वारा रोका जा सकता है, जिसे करने से परहेज रखें। क्योंकि, कठिनाइयों का सामना करके ही आपको यश प्राप्त होने वाला है। इसलिए अपने मन को अधिक मजबूत करने की आवश्यकता होगी।

करियर : स्टॉक मार्केट से जुड़े लोगों को आज लिए हुए निर्णय का फायदा तुरंत नहीं मिलेगा।

लव : पार्टनर का आपके प्रति बर्ताव समझ न पाना आपके लिए समस्या का कारण हो सकता है।

हेल्थ : सेहत को ठीक करने के लिए आयुर्वेद द्वारा उपचार आपके लिए लाभदायक रहेंगे।

लकी कलर : पर्पल

लकी नंबर : 7

कुंभ - THE EMPRESS

काम और घर से संबंधित बातों की परिस्थिति पर पूरा नियंत्रण लाने की कोशिश आपके द्वारा की जाएगी। हर जगह पर खुद का नियंत्रण रखने का जज्बा आपको कभी-कभी लोगों से दूरियां बनाने का कारण हो रहा है। इसलिए लोगों के विचार और उनकी भावनाओं को भी समझने की कोशिश करनी होगी।

करियर : कपड़ों से संबंधित व्यापार में आज फायदा नजर आएगा और काम से संबंधित नए अवसर भी प्राप्त हो सकते हैं।

लव : पार्टनर का मार्गदर्शन आज आपके लिए अत्यंत उपयुक्त रहेगा।

हेल्थ : कमर और पीठ से संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर : 3

मीन - JUSTICE

व्यवहार चाहे बाहर के व्यक्ति के साथ हो या घर की व्यक्तियों के साथ आज आपको हर बात में ध्यान देकर। विचारपूर्वक निर्णय लेने की आवश्यकता होगी। निर्णय लेते समय केवल फायदा ना देखें, लोगों के मन में आपकी प्रतिमा क्या बन रही है, इस बात का भी विचार करने की आवश्यकता होगी।

करियर : लॉ क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोगों को आज कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

लव : व्यक्तिगत बातों में हो रही तकलीफ होने की वजह से आप रिलेशनशिप पर ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे।

हेल्थ : सेहत को ठीक रखने के लिए शारीरिक व्यायाम को अपने जीवन शैली का अंग बनाएं।

लकी कलर : गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 2

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

