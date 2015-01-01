पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Jyotish
  • Aaj Ka Rashifal (Horoscope Today) | Daily Rashifal (10th November 2020), Daily Zodiac Forecast: Singh Rashi, Kanya, Aries, Taurus, Gemini Cancer Libra, And Other Signs

आज का राशिफल:इंद्र योग और पूर्वाफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र होने से 6 राशियों के लिए फायदे वाला रहेगा मंगलवार

8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मकर और मीन सहित 6 राशियों पर रहेगा सितारों का मिला-जुला असर, कुछ मामलों में रहना होगा संभलकर

10 नवंबर, मंगलवार को इंद्र योग और पूर्वाफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र होने से 6 राशियों के लिए फायदे वाला दिन रहेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक मेष, वृष, मिथुन, तुला, वृश्चिक और कुंभ राशि वाले लोगों को जॉब और बिजनेस में सितारों का साथ मिल सकता है। आर्थिक मामलों में भी दिन अच्छा रहेगा। इन राशियों के लोगों के सोचे हुए काम पूरे हो सकते हैं। कामकाज में मेहनत का फायदा भी मिल सकता है। इनके अलावा कर्क, सिंह, कन्या, धनु, मकर और मीन राशि वाले लोगों के लिए दिन सामान्य रहेगा। इन 6 राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर पड़ेगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है, उसे सफल बनाने के लिए आपको दृढ़ निश्चयी होकर काम करने की जरूरत है।
नेगेटिव- दूसरों की सलाह पर काम करने की अपेक्षा स्वयं पर भरोसा रखें। आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। किसी भी प्रकार की यात्रा को आज स्थगित रखना ही उचित होगा। कुछ अनावश्यक खर्चे भी सामने आएंगे, जिसकी वजह से बजट गड़बड़ा सकता है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में कर्मचारियों के साथ उचित तालमेल बनाकर रखें। तथा सभी गतिविधियों को अपनी निगरानी में करवाएं। इससे प्रोडक्शन और अधिक बढ़ोतरी होगी। आपकी छवि और प्रतिष्ठा भी बढ़ेगी। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों के लिए स्थिति सामान्य ही बनी रहेगी।
लव- घर के सदस्यों में आपसी तालमेल प्रेमपूर्ण रहेगा। किसी पुराने मित्र के मिलने से खुशनुमा यादें ताजा होंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- खांसी, जुकाम जैसी हल्की-फुल्की परेशानी बनी रहेगी। थोड़ी सी सावधानी आपको स्वस्थ रखेगी। देसी चीजों का अधिक सेवन करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

वृष - पॉजिटिव- अगर कहीं पूंजी निवेश संबंधी योजना बन रही है तो बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आज आपका कोई सपना साकार होने वाला है, इसलिए अपने सभी कार्यों पर पूरी तरह ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। विद्यार्थियों को प्रतियोगिता संबंधी परीक्षा में उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे।
नेगेटिव- किसी भी प्रकार की दुविधा की स्थिति में अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगी। कभी-कभी आलस की वजह से आपके कार्य में रुकावट आ सकती है। ध्यान रखें कि थोड़ी सी लापरवाही आपको लक्ष्य से भटका देगी।
व्यवसाय- पिछले कुछ दिनों से व्यापार में कुछ नया काम शुरू करने संबंधी जो योजनाएं बन रही थी आज उन्हें क्रियान्वित करने का उचित समय है। भविष्य में इसके बेहतर परिणाम सामने आएंगे। नौकरीपेशा लोगों का भी कोई प्रोजेक्ट पूरा होने से सुकून रहेगा।
लव- व्यस्तता के बावजूद परिवार के लिए समय निकालना घर के वातावरण को खुशनुमा बनाएगा। पति-पत्नी के संबंध मधुर बने रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- वायरल बुखार और खांसी, जुकाम जैसी समस्या रहेगी। लापरवाही बिल्कुल ना बरतें और अपना उचित इलाज लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- धर्म और अध्यात्म के प्रति विश्वास आपके अंदर शांति और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का संचार कर रहा है। जीवन के प्रत्येक पहलू पर सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपको बेहतरीन उपलब्धि हासिल करवाएगा। घर में नया वाहन भी आ सकता है।
नेगेटिव- किसी पर अधिक विश्वास करने की बजाय अपनी क्षमताओं व कार्यप्रणाली पर भरोसा रखें। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार या मित्र से किसी मुद्दे पर मतभेद हो सकते हैं। अपने व्यवहार में धैर्य और संयम बनाकर रखें।
व्यवसाय- आज अन्य कामों में व्यस्तता के कारण कार्यक्षेत्र में आपकी अनुपस्थिति रहेगी। परंतु फोन द्वारा आपको महत्वपूर्ण आर्डर प्राप्त होंगे। नौकरी पेशा लोगों पर कार्यभार की अधिकता रहेगी। ऑफिस में सहकर्मियों के बीच कोई राजनीति जैसी गतिविधियां भी चल सकती हैं।
लव- पारिवारिक माहौल खुशनुमा रहेगा। मनोरंजन तथा हास-परिहास में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। काम की अधिकता की वजह से मानसिक थकान रह सकती हैं। पौष्टिक आहार अवश्य लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- घर में नवीनीकरण या परिवर्तन संबंधी कुछ कार्य संपन्न हो सकते हैं। अगर प्रॉपर्टी या किसी अन्य मुद्दे को लेकर रिश्तेदारों के बीच गलतफहमियां चल रही थी वे आज किसी की मध्यस्थता से दूर हो जाएगी। तथा आपसी संबंध भी पुनः अच्छे हो जाएंगे।
नेगेटिव- बाहरी व्यक्तियों की सलाह पर अमल करने की अपेक्षा घर के अनुभवी व्यक्तियों से विचार विमर्श करें। उनकी सलाह आपके लिए अवश्य फायदेमंद साबित होगी। किसी से भी बातचीत करते समय अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग ना करें। इससे संबंधों में कटुता आ सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में अभी कुछ बेहतर परिणाम मिलने की संभावना नहीं है। कार्य संबंधी कुछ नीतियों में बदलाव लाने का प्रयास करें। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों के किसी काम से कंपनी को फायदा होगा, जिससे उनकी पदोन्नति भी संभव है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में मधुरता रहेगी। घर की उचित व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में दोनों का उचित तालमेल रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- बदलते मौसम का प्रभाव स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ सकता है। इस समय बहुत अधिक सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- पिछले कुछ समय से चल रही आर्थिक समस्याओं का निवारण होगा। काफी समय से कोई रुकी हुई पेमेंट भी मिलने की संभावना है। घर का माहौल सकारात्मक बना रहेगा। अपनी पढ़ाई के प्रति बच्चों की पूर्ण एकाग्रता रहेगी।
नेगेटिव- दूसरों की समस्या में ना ही उलझें तो बेहतर रहेगा। पड़ोसियों के साथ भी किसी छोटी सी बात को लेकर कहासुनी हो सकती हैं। जिसका असर परिवार की सुख-शांति पर भी पड़ेगा।
व्यवसाय- किसी कर्मचारी की लापरवाही के कारण कुछ नुकसान होने की आशंका है। इसलिए बेहतर होगा कि सभी कार्य अपनी निगरानी में ही करवाएं। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति गुस्से में आकर अपने उच्चाधिकारियों से संबंध खराब ना करें।
लव- व्यस्तता की वजह से आप परिवार को समय नहीं दे पाएंगे। परंतु फिर भी घर के सदस्य आपकी परेशानियों को समझकर आपका सहयोग करेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- तनाव व थकान का असर आपके स्वास्थ्य पर भी पड़ेगा। इसलिए अपनी दिनचर्या को व्यवस्थित रखें। तथा काम का अधिक बोझ अपने ऊपर ना लादें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- जामुनी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह गोचर बेहतरीन परिस्थितियां तैयार कर रहा है। आप अपने अंदर अद्भुत ऊर्जा व आत्मविश्वास महसूस करेंगे। तथा कार्य क्षमता में भी इजाफा होगा। अपने मन मुताबिक कार्य बनने से युवा वर्ग को भी राहत मिलेगी।
नेगेटिव- किसी-किसी समय भावुकता और आलस की वजह से बनते कार्यों में रुकावट आ सकती हैं। कुछ बेहतरीन उपलब्धियां भी हाथ से निकलने के आसार बनेंगे। अनावश्यक खर्चों की वजह से आर्थिक स्थिति गड़बड़ा जाएगी।
व्यवसाय- बिजनेस में कामकाज की गति धीमी ही रहेगी। यह समय धैर्य और संयम रखने का है। नौकरी संबंधी कामों में भी अभी परिस्थितियां विपरीत ही चल रही है, इसलिए किसी के साथ वाद-विवाद में ना ही उलझें तो उचित रहेगा।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण सुखद रहेगा। परिवार तथा दोस्तों के साथ कुछ समय व्यतीत करने से तनाव से राहत मिलेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- शारीरिक और मानसिक थकान की वजह से सिर दर्द तथा बेचैनी महसूस हो सकती हैं। कुछ समय मेडिटेशन में व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

तुला - पॉजिटिव- कुछ लाभदायक संपर्क सूत्र स्थापित होंगे। दूसरों की समस्याओं व कार्यों को सुलझाने में आपकी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रहेगी। आपके लिए बेहतर सम्मानजनक स्थितियां बनेंगी। घर में बच्चे की किलकारी से संबंधित कोई शुभ सूचना भी मिल सकती है।
नेगेटिव- अगर प्रॉपर्टी या वाहन की खरीदारी से संबंधित कोई निर्णय लेने की योजना बना रहे हैं, तो इस पर पुनर्विचार करने की आवश्यकता है। अपने नाजायज खर्च पर अंकुश लगाकर रखें। विद्यार्थी अपनी पढ़ाई की तरफ ज्यादा ध्यान दें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में नई रणनीति बनाकर काम करना होगा, क्योंकि वर्तमान नकारात्मक परिस्थितियों की वजह से अभी व्यापारिक गतिविधियां सुचारू रूप से नहीं चल रही है। नौकरी में बॉस तथा अधिकारियों के साथ संबंध अच्छे रहेंगे। वेतन भी बढ़ सकता है।
लव- जीवन साथी के साथ संबंध सौहार्दपूर्ण रहेंगे। घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों का सहयोग और आशीर्वाद आपके गृहस्थ जीवन को सुखमय रखेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- अपने खान-पान और दिनचर्या को लेकर लापरवाही ना करें। बदलते मौसम का नकारात्मक प्रभाव आपके स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- बाहरी गतिविधियों तथा मित्रों के साथ संपर्कों को और अधिक मजबूत करने के लिए उत्तम समय है। भाग्य आपके लिए कुछ लाभदायक परिस्थितियों का निर्माण कर रहा है। घर की सुख-सुविधाओं संबंधी कार्यों में भी अच्छा समय व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- कुछ नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोग आपको नुकसान पहुंचाने की कोशिश कर सकते हैं। आपके मान-सम्मान को भी किसी प्रकार की हानि पहुंचने की आशंका है। किसी भी अनजान व्यक्ति से डील करते समय उसके बारे में अच्छी तरह छानबीन व जांच-पड़ताल अवश्य कर लें।
व्यवसाय- व्यापारिक गतिविधियों में किसी भी प्रकार का परिवर्तन लाने का प्रयास ना करें। अभी आर्थिक संबंधित स्थितियां सामान्य ही रहेगी। नौकरी पेशा लोगों को अपने कार्य में और अधिक मेहनत करने की आवश्यकता है, ताकि अपना टारगेट पूरा कर सकें।
लव- जीवन साथी के साथ सहयोगात्मक तथा भावुकता भरे संबंध रहेंगे। युवा वर्ग के प्रेम संबंधों में और अधिक नजदीकियां आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- मौसम का बदलाव आपके स्वास्थ्य पर कुछ नकारात्मक प्रभाव डाल सकता है। अपनी दिनचर्या व आहार को संयमित रखना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आज रोजमर्रा की दिनचर्या से हटकर कुछ रचनात्मक और रुचि संबंधी कार्यों में समय व्यतीत होगा। किसी रिश्तेदार के साथ चल रही पुरानी समस्याओं का समाधान भी किसी की मध्यस्थता से हो जाएगा। कुल मिलाकर समय खुशनुमा रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- रिस्क प्रवृत्ति के कार्य जैसे शेयर्स, सट्टा आदि में पैसा ना लगाएं, क्योंकि भारी नुकसान होने की स्थिति बन रही है। विद्यार्थी अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप परिणाम हासिल ना कर पाने से तनाव में रहेंगे।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां बेहतर होंगी। अपना ध्यान मार्केटिंग और प्रोडक्ट के प्रमोशन पर पूरी तरह केंद्रित रखें। मीडिया से संबंधित कार्यों में भी मुनाफा रहेगा। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति अपने पेपर वर्क को बहुत अधिक सावधानी पूर्वक करें, अन्यथा गलती की वजह से बहुत बड़ा खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है।
लव- घर में सभी सदस्यों का आपस में उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा। पुराने मित्रों के साथ मेल मुलाकात बीती यादगार यादों को ताजा करेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- सर्वाइकल व कंधों का दर्द परेशान कर सकता है। व्यायाम और योगा में भी कुछ समय व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

मकर - पॉजिटिव- धार्मिक व आध्यात्मिक क्षेत्र से जुड़े कार्यों के प्रति आपका रुझान आपको मानसिक व शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ रखेगा। कोई महत्वपूर्ण सूचना मिलने से मन प्रसन्न रहेगा। कुछ समय से आपने जो लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया हुआ है, आज उसे पूरा करने का उचित समय है।
नेगेटिव- अपने गुस्से व ईगो पर नियंत्रण रखना अति आवश्यक है। क्योंकि इसकी वजह से आपके अपने नजदीकी लोगों के साथ ही मनमुटाव हो सकते हैं। आज किसी प्रकार की भी यात्रा को करने से परहेज करें, क्योंकि कोई नुकसान की स्थिति बन रही है।
व्यवसाय- मीडिया से संबंधित गतिविधियों पर खासतौर से ध्यान रखें। फायदेमंद समाचार मिल सकता है। परंतु कार्यक्षेत्र में अभी बहुत अधिक मेहनत तथा कुछ बदलाव लाने की भी आवश्यकता है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति अभी जैसी परिस्थितियां चल रही हैं, उसे स्वीकार करें तो ठीक रहेगा।
लव- पारिवारिक माहौल खुशनुमा रहेगा। अपने लव पार्टनर को मैरिज के लिए प्रपोज करने का उचित समय है।
स्वास्थ्य- कफ, कोल्ड जैसी समस्या रहेगी। लापरवाही ना बरतें और उचित इलाज लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- आज आपको फोन कॉल द्वारा कोई महत्वपूर्ण सूचना प्राप्त होगी। जो कि आपकी आर्थिक स्थिति को बेहतर बनाने के लिए लाभदायक रहेगी। कलात्मक क्रियाकलापों में भी रुचि रहेगी। अपने मन मुताबिक कार्य करने से सुकून और प्रसन्नता मिलेगी।
नेगेटिव- दूसरों पर विश्वास करने की बजाय अपनी अंतरात्मा के निर्णय को प्राथमिकता दें। आपको अवश्य ही उचित मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त होगा। किसी दोस्त या रिश्तेदार का आपके साथ किए गए किसी वादे से मुकर जाना आपके लिए तनाव जनक रहेगा।
व्यवसाय- मार्केटिंग तथा मीडिया से संबंधित कार्यों में बेहतरीन सफलता प्राप्त होगी। काफी हद तक आपके रुके हुए काम संपन्न हो जाएंगे। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति ध्यान रखें कि किसी प्रकार के फाइल वर्क में गलती हो सकती हैं।
लव- अपनी व्यक्तिगत परेशानियों को जीवन साथी के साथ अवश्य शेयर करें, आपको उचित समाधान प्राप्त होगा। और आपसी संबंधों में भी नजदीकियां आएंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- तनाव की वजह से आत्मबल तथा ऊर्जा में कमीं महसूस हो सकती है। योगा और मेडिटेशन में भी कुछ समय व्यतीत करना उचित रहेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बादामी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आपका हिम्मत और साहस बनाकर रखना बेहतर परिणाम हासिल करेगा। दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियों में अप्रत्याशित सुधार आएगा। आर्थिक स्थिति भी सुधरेगी। किसी पारिवारिक उत्सव में जाने का भी प्रोग्राम बनेगा।
नेगेटिव- बच्चों की नकारात्मक गतिविधि के पता चलने से तनाव रहेगा, परंतु समस्या को गुस्से की बजाय धैर्य और संयम से सुलझाने का प्रयास करें। कहीं पैसा उधार देने से पहले उसकी वापसी भी सुनिश्चित कर लेंगे तो उचित रहेगा, अन्यथा पैसा फंस सकता है।
व्यवसाय- अपने व्यवसाय से संबंधित फाइलें व कागजात सुरक्षित रखें। किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही नुकसानदेह हो सकती हैं। ध्यान रखें कि पार्टनरशिप संबंधी कार्यों में थोड़ी सी लापरवाही संबंधों को खराब कर सकती हैं। नौकरी में टारगेट को पूरा करने के लिए दबाव बना रहेगा जिसकी वजह से काफी तनाव की स्थिति से गुजरना पड़ सकता है।
लव- किसी बाहरी व्यक्ति द्वारा पारिवारिक संबंधों में कुछ मनमुटाव होने की आशंका है। विवाहेत्तर संबंधों से भी दूर रहे तो उचित रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- किसी भी प्रकार की व्यसन तथा गलत आदतों से दूर रहें। क्योंकि इसका नकारात्मक प्रभाव आपके स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बसन्ती, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें