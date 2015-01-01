पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शनिवार का राशिफल:2 शुभ योग बनने से कुंभ सहित 6 राशि वालों को मिल सकता है सितारों का साथ

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज 6 राशियों पर रहेगा सितारों का मिला-जुला असर, कामकाज पूरे तो होंगे लेकिन मेहनत भी ज्यादा करनी पड़ सकती है

शनिवार को चंद्रमा की स्थिति से शुभ योग बन रहे हैं। विशाखा नक्षत्र में चंद्रमा पर मंगल की दृष्टि होने से महालक्ष्मी और शुभ नाम के योग बन रहे हैं। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक सितारों के शुभ प्रभाव से मेष, मिथुन, धनु, मकर, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों के लिए फायदे वाला दिन रहेगा। इन 6 राशि वालों को कई मामलों में सितारों का साथ मिल सकता है। धन लाभ भी होने के योग बन रहे हैं। इनके अलावा वृष, कर्क, सिंह, कन्या, तुला, वृश्चिक राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस होगी।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी ईगो और अति आत्मविश्वास आपको अपने लक्ष्य से भटका सकता है। इसलिए अपने मन को संयमित करके रखना अति आवश्यक है। किसी भी प्रकार का निर्णय लेने में अगर दिक्कत आ रही है तो घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों की सलाह पर अवश्य ध्यान दें।
व्यवसाय- अधिकतर व्यवसायिक कार्य निर्विघ्न पूरे होते जाएंगे। आर्थिक स्थिति भी बेहतर होगी। परंतु टैक्स और लोन संबंधी मामलों को स्थगित रखना उचित है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति अपने कार्यों को पूरी निष्ठा से करें, क्योंकि पदोन्नति के अवसर बन रहे हैं।
लव- घर का वातावरण मधुर बना रहेगा। अचानक ही किसी पुराने मित्र से मुलाकात होने से मन प्रफुल्लित रहेगा तथा पुरानी यादें भी ताजा होंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- जोड़ों में दर्द जैसी समस्या बढ़ सकती है। इस समय अपना उचित ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है। लापरवाही बिल्कुल भी ना बरतें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

वृष - पॉजिटिव- कुछ विशेष कार्य संबंधी योजनाएं आज क्रियान्वित होंगी। घर के रखरखाव संबंधी कार्यों में भी समय व्यतीत होगा। दूसरों के दुख दर्द और तकलीफ में उनकी सहायता करना तथा आपका सकारात्मक व्यवहार समाज में आपकी छवि को और अधिक निखारेगा।
नेगेटिव- फिजूलखर्ची पर नियंत्रण रखें क्योंकि अकस्मात ही कोई खर्च आने की आशंका है। अपने व्यक्तिगत जीवन से जुड़े सभी निर्णय स्वयं ही लें। अगर प्रॉपर्टी या वाहन से संबंधित लोन लेने का प्रोग्राम बन रहा है तो उसे आज स्थगित ही रखें।
व्यवसाय- आज कार्यक्षेत्र में आपकी उपस्थिति होना आवश्यक है। क्योंकि इस समय कर्मचारियों पर अत्यधिक विश्वास करना उचित नहीं है। कुछ रुके हुए काम फिर से शुरू हो जाएंगे। राजकीय मामलों को थोड़ा ध्यान से करें क्योंकि किसी उच्च अधिकारी से कहासुनी हो सकती है।
लव- जीवन साथी के स्वास्थ्य संबंधी परेशानी में उनका सहयोग अवश्य करें। इससे आपसी संबंधों में और अधिक नजदीकियां आएंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- गलत खानपान की वजह से गैस व बदहजमी जैसी शिकायत रहेगी। अपना खानपान बहुत अधिक संयमित रखने की आवश्यकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- आज आप अपने कार्य को जितना अधिक परिश्रम से करेंगे, उसी के अनुरूप आपको उचित परिणाम भी हासिल होंगे। युवा वर्ग अपनी किसी दुविधा के दूर होने से राहत महसूस करेंगे। और भविष्य संबंधी फैसलों को लेने के लिए उनके अंदर आत्मविश्वास और हिम्मत भी बढ़ेगी।
नेगेटिव- किसी नजदीकी संबंध को लेकर आपके अंदर शक एवं वहम जैसी स्थिति उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं और इसकी वजह से संबंध भी खराब हो सकते हैं। बेहतर होगा कि नकारात्मक बातों को अपने दिमाग में उपजने ना दें।
व्यवसाय- कारोबारी विस्तार संबंधी योजनाएं बनेंगी। परंतु उन पर निवेश करने से पहले सभी पहलुओं पर विचार करना अति आवश्यक है। किसी के साथ पार्टनरशिप करने के लिए भी समय उत्तम है। कोई ऑफिशियल यात्रा भी हो सकती है।
लव- अत्यधिक व्यस्तता के बावजूद अपने परिवार के लिए भी कुछ समय अवश्य निकालें। इससे परिवार में आपसी प्यार और सामंजस्य बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- कभी-कभी नकारात्मक विचारों के उठने से तनाव रहेगा जिसका असर आपकी शारीरिक क्षमता पर भी पड़ेगा। योगा और मेडिटेशन पर भी जरूर ध्यान दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- परिस्थितियां पूर्णतः आपके पक्ष में हैं। सिर्फ कोई भी निर्णय लेने से पहले उस पर अच्छी तरह विचार विमर्श करने की जरूरत है। धार्मिक और आध्यात्मिक क्षेत्र में भी आपकी आस्था बढ़ेगी। तथा आपकी जीवन शैली में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन आएगा।
नेगेटिव- इस समय व्यक्तिगत जीवन से जुड़े किसी भी कार्य में रिस्क ना लें, क्योंकि बहुत बड़े नुकसान होने की आशंका लग रही है। घर के बुजुर्गों के मान-सम्मान में किसी भी प्रकार की कमीं ना करें। क्योंकि उनकी नाराजगी से घर के वातावरण में उदासी आ सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- आज मार्केटिंग संबंधी सभी कामों को स्थगित रखें, क्योंकि लाभ की संभावना कम ही है। इस समय अपना पूरा ध्यान कार्यस्थल पर ही केंद्रित रखें। दूसरों की बजाए अपने विचारों को ही प्राथमिकता दें। नौकरीपेशा लोगों के अपने अधिकारियों के साथ संबंध अच्छे रहेंगे।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण सौहार्दपूर्ण रहेगा। जीवनसाथी का सहयोग आपकी कई परेशानियों को हल भी करेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- शारीरिक और मानसिक थकान हावी रहेगी। इसलिए कुछ समय मनोरंजन और आराम संबंधी कार्यों में भी व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- संतोषजनक समय चल रहा है। जल्दबाजी के बजाय शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से काम निपटाने का प्रयास करें। तथा अपनी कार्य क्षमता और योग्यता पर विश्वास रखें। कुछ राजनीतिक लोगों से मेल मुलाकात बेहतरीन साबित होगी।
नेगेटिव- परंतु यह भी ध्यान रखें कि अधिक सोच-विचार करने में कुछ परिणाम हाथ से निकल सकते हैं। स्वभाव में घमंड और अति आत्मविश्वास जैसी नकारात्मक परिस्थितियां ना आने दें। इस समय सेविंग में भी कमीं रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- इनकम के साधनों में कुछ कमीं रह सकती है। परंतु जल्दी ही परिस्थितियां आपके पक्ष में होंगी। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। नौकरीपेशा लोगों को आज ऑफिस में सामंजस्य बिठाने में कुछ दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।
लव- आपके मुश्किल समय में जीवन साथी का सहयोग आपके लिए संजीवनी का कार्य करेगा। सिर्फ अपने गुस्से व आवेश पर कंट्रोल रखना आवश्यक है।
स्वास्थ्य- पाचन प्रणाली कमजोर रहेगी। हल्का और सुपाच्य भोजन लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- आज घर को सुव्यवस्थित रखने में आपकी विशेष रूचि रहेगी। पिछले कुछ समय से चल रही परेशानियां आपके सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण और संतुलित सोच से काफी हद तक सुलझ जाएंगी। थकान की दिनचर्या से सुकून पाने के लिए किसी एकांत या धार्मिक स्थल पर कुछ समय अतीत करें।
नेगेटिव- किसी मित्र या रिश्तेदार की गलत सलाह के लिए परेशानी का कारण बनेगी। बेहतर है कि अपने निर्णय को ही सर्वोपरि रखें। अपने गुस्से और अहम जैसी नकारात्मक कमियों में सुधार लाना भी आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- आज आपकी लापरवाही की वजह से कार्य क्षेत्र में कोई कार्य बिगड़ सकता है। इस समय अपने भविष्य संबंधी किसी भी योजना को स्थगित रखकर वर्तमान गतिविधियों पर ही ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। जल्दी ही समय की चाल आपके अनुकूल होगी। नौकरी में भी किसी प्रकार की यात्रा संभव है।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण सकारात्मक रहेगा। परंतु प्रेम संबंधों में कभी-कभी अविश्वास जैसी स्थिति उत्पन्न हो जाएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- कार्य क्षमता और ऊर्जा में कुछ कमीं महसूस होगी। योगा और मेडिटेशन करना इस समस्या का उचित हल है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आज दृढ़ निश्चय होकर अपने प्रत्येक कार्य में ध्यान दें। आर्थिक दृष्टि से आज का दिन आपके लिए बेहतरीन उपलब्धियां ला रहा है। आज रचनात्मक तथा मन मुताबिक गतिविधियों में भी आप व्यस्त रहेंगे। विद्यार्थियों को कैरियर संबंधी कोई शुभ सूचना मिल सकती हैं।
नेगेटिव- आज की ग्रह स्थिति कुछ ऐसी है कि दूसरों की सलाह पर काम करने की अपेक्षा स्वयं पर भरोसा रखें। दिनचर्या को व्यवस्थित रखना अति आवश्यक है। कभी-कभी गुस्से या वाणी में कटुता की वजह से बनते कार्यों में विघ्न आ सकता है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र में मैनेजमेंट तथा कर्मचारियों के बीच तालमेल बनाकर रखें। इस समय उनकी लापरवाही की वजह से दिक्कतें आ सकती हैं। मीडिया तथा मार्केटिंग संबंधी कामों को अभी कुछ समय के लिए स्थगित रखें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध उत्तम रहेंगे। प्रेम संबंध में पारदर्शिता बनाकर रखें, क्योंकि अलगाव जैसी स्थिति उत्पन्न हो सकती है।
स्वास्थ्य- चेस्ट संबंधी दिक्कत जैसे खासी, जुकाम वगैरह से परेशान होना पड़ सकता है। इस समय सावधानी बरतना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- पिछले कुछ दिनों से चल रही थकान भरी दिनचर्या से सुकून पाने के लिए रुचि पूर्ण कार्यों में अपना समय व्यतीत करें। आज आपका कोई रुका हुए या उधार दिया हुए पैसे की वापसी भी संभव है। युवाओं को भी कैरियर संबंधी कोई शुभ सूचना मिल सकती है।
नेगेटिव- परंतु ध्यान रखिए कि पैसे आने के साथ-साथ खर्चों की भी स्थितियां रहेगी। आज लापरवाही में आकर किसी भी नियम का उल्लंघन ना करें, अन्यथा किसी कानूनी पचड़े में भी फंस सकते हैं।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में कुछ भरोसेमंद पार्टियों से आपको नए प्रस्ताव मिलेंगे। जो लाभदायक भी रहेंगे। पार्टनरशिप संबंधी व्यवसाय में बहुत धैर्य और संयम की जरूरत है। क्योंकि इस समय अकारण मतभेद होने की आशंका है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध ठीक रहेंगे। परंतु घर में कुछ ना कुछ परेशानियां रहेंगी। परेशान ना होकर समस्या का हल ढूंढे।
स्वास्थ्य- ज्यादा तनाव लेने की वजह से हार्मोन संबंधी दिक्कतें आ सकती हैं। योगा और मेडिटेशन पर ध्यान देना उचित रहेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आज दिनचर्या में कुछ अप्रत्याशित बदलाव आएगा। उसे खुले दिल से स्वीकार करें। यह बदलाव आपके लिए सकारात्मक रहेगा। महिलाओं के लिए आज का दिन विशेष रूप से शुभ है। उनकी क्षमताएं और प्रतिभाएं अपना मुकाम हासिल करने में मदद करेंगी।
नेगेटिव- ध्यान रखिए कि कोई बीती हुई नकारात्मक बात आपका आज का दिन खराब कर सकती हैं। बेहतर होगा कि वर्तमान परिस्थितियों पर ही अपनी ऊर्जा लगाएं। किसी भी प्रकार की उधारी बिल्कुल ना रखें। इसकी वजह से कुछ संबंध भी खराब हो सकते हैं।
व्यवसाय- अपनी फाइलें तथा पेपर वर्क को पूरी तरह व्यवस्थित रखें। टैक्स संबंधी कामों में किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही ना करें। इस समय अपनी कार्यप्रणाली को बेहतर बनाने के लिए अधिक मनन और चिंतन करने की आवश्यकता है।
लव- पति-पत्नी में सहयोगात्मक व्यवहार रहेगा। प्रेम संबंधों को मर्यादा पूर्ण रखना अति आवश्यक है।
स्वास्थ्य- पैरों में दर्द और सूजन जैसी समस्या रह सकती है। अपनी नियमित जांच अवश्य करवाएं। तथा बेहतर इलाज लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मकर - पॉजिटिव- आपका सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण आपके लिए प्रतिष्ठा वर्धक रहेगा। किसी समारोह में जाने का आमंत्रण भी मिलेगा। कोई रुका हुआ महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सहायता से हल हो सकता है।
नेगेटिव- किसी प्रकार की पेमेंट के लेन-देन में सावधानी बरतें, और ना ही दूसरों की बातों में आए। संतान की किसी नकारात्मक गतिविधि या संगति की वजह परेशानी का कारण बन सकती है। परंतु बेहतर होगा कि गुस्से की बजाय दोस्ताना व्यवहार रखकर समझाने का प्रयत्न करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक रूप से समय बेहतरीन है। परंतु इस समय आयात-निर्यात संबंधी गतिविधियों में अभी रुचि ना लें। यह समय अपने संपर्क सूत्रों को और अधिक मजबूत बनाने का है। इस समय कार्य क्षेत्र मे अनुशासन और नियम को और अधिक मजबूत करना होगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में कुछ तकरार रहेगी। आपस में बैठकर सुलझाने से सकारात्मक परिणाम मिलेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु वर्तमान वातावरण की वजह से सुस्ती और कार्य क्षमता में कमीं आ सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- राजनीतिक व सामाजिक कार्यों के प्रति आपका रुझान बढ़ेगा। यह राजनैतिक संपर्क आपके लिए कुछ अवसर भी प्रदान करेंगे। घर में भी रिश्तेदारों का आगमन होगा। तथा आपसी मेलजोल घर का वातावरण बहुत ही खुशनुमा बनाकर रखेगा। संपत्ति संबंधी किसी मुद्दे पर भी विचार-विमर्श होगा।
नेगेटिव- अपनी योजनाएं व गतिविधियों की चर्चा किसी के सामने ना करें। ध्यान रखें कि जो योजनाएं उजागर होंगी, उनका फलीभूत होना बहुत मुश्किल है। विद्यार्थियों और युवा वर्ग लापरवाही की वजह से अपनी पढ़ाई में कैरियर से किसी भी प्रकार का समझौता ना करें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में आपकी सूझबूझ और विवेक द्वारा कुछ समय से चल रही समस्याओं में सुधार आएगा। कर्मचारियों का भी आपको उचित सहयोग मिलेगा। आय के स्रोतों में इजाफा होगा। किसी महत्वपूर्ण यात्रा के भी योग बन रहे हैं।
लव- दांपत्य जीवन में छोटी-मोटी बातों को नजरअंदाज रखें। इससे आपसी नजदीकियां बढ़ेंगी। प्रेम संबंध भी भावुकता पूर्ण रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- गलत खानपान की वजह से किसी प्रकार की एलर्जी और पेट खराब होने जैसी समस्या रह सकती हैं। इस समय आयुर्वेदिक चीजों का अधिक से अधिक इस्तेमाल करना उचित रहेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

मीन - पॉजिटिव- रिश्तेदारी में किसी विवाह संबंधी समारोह में लोगों से मेल मुलाकात खुशी प्रदान करेगी। अनुभवी व्यक्तियों के सानिध्य में आपको कुछ सकारात्मक बातें सीखने को मिलेगी तथा आपके व्यक्तित्व में भी निखार आएगा। आपको अपनी कार्य कुशलता द्वारा उम्मीद से अधिक सफलता मिलेगी।
नेगेटिव- इस समय घर का वातावरण बहुत ही अनुशासित और संयमित बनाकर रखना आवश्यक है। अपने काम की अधिकता को घर के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ बांट लें, इससे आप अपने काम को बहुत अधिक सरलता से पूरे कर पाएंगे।
व्यवसाय- आज अधिकतर कार्य फोन और संपर्कों के माध्यम से ही संपन्न होंगे। घर बैठे आप व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों को सुचारू रूप से क्रियान्वित कर सकेंगे। व्यवसाय में गति आएगी। नए आर्डर और अनुबंध भी प्राप्त होंगे।
लव- पारिवारिक सदस्यों के बीच उचित तालमेल होने से घर में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा व्याप्त रहेगी। विवाहेतर संबंधों में दिलचस्पी ना लें।
स्वास्थ्य- व्यवसायिक तनाव की वजह से सिर दर्द और माइग्रेन की समस्या रहेगी। इस समय अपनी दिनचर्या को बहुत ही व्यवस्थित रखना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बादामी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

