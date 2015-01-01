पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुरुवार राशिफल:चंद्र-मंगल के शुभ से 6 राशियों के लिए फायदे वाला रहेगा दिन, धन लाभ के योग भी हैं

33 मिनट पहले
  • 12 में से 6 राशियों पर रहेगा सितारों का मिला-जुला असर, कई मामलों में रहना होगा संभलकर

12 नवंबर, गुरुवार को चंद्रमा कन्या राशि में रहेगा और उस पर मंगल की दृष्टि होने से महालक्ष्मी योग बन रहा है। इस शुभ योग का फायदा 6 राशि वालों को मिलेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक मेष, वृष, कर्क, सिंह, कन्या और मकर राशि वालों को लेन-देन, खरीदारी के साथ ही जॉब और बिजनेस में धन लाभ हो सकता है। इसके साथ ही सोचे हुए जरूरी काम पूरे होने के योग बन रहे हैं। शुभ योग बनने से खरीदारी के लिए भी दिन खास रहेगा। इनके अलावा अन्य 6 राशि वालों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। इस कारण कई मामलों में मिथुन, तुला, वृश्चिक, धनु, कुंभ और मीन राशि वालों को संभलकर भी रहना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- आज सामाजिक तथा धार्मिक समाजसेवी संस्थाओं की सहायतार्थ कुछ समय व्यतीत होगा। जिससे मन में शांति और सुकून मिलेगा। अपने किसी रुके काम को पूरा करने के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह गोचर आपके पक्ष में हैं, अपनी क्षमता और ऊर्जा का भरपूर उपयोग करें।
नेगेटिव- पैसों के लेनदेन संबंधी कार्यों में गलतफहमी होने की वजह से किसी के साथ अनबन हो सकती हैं। अगर जमीन या प्रॉपर्टी से संबंधित कोई लोन या ऋण लेने की योजना बन रही है, तो उस पर एक बार दोबारा विचार करने की आवश्यकता है।
व्यवसाय- अपनी व्यवसायिक कार्यप्रणाली को किसी के समक्ष उजागर ना करें, अन्यथा कोई आपका ही प्रतिद्वंद्वी आपके काम की नकल कर सकता है। जिसकी वजह से आपको भी नुकसान होगा। मार्केट में आपकी छवि उत्तम होने की वजह से अच्छे आर्डर भी मिलने की संभावना है।
लव- घर और व्यवसाय में संबंध बनाकर रखने से खुशनुमा माहौल बना रहेगा। प्रेम संबंधों में मर्यादा बनाकर रखना आवश्यक है।
स्वास्थ्य- काम की अधिकता की वजह से थकान रह सकती है। परंतु स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

वृष - पॉजिटिव- आपका अधिकतर समय किसी खास व्यक्ति के सानिध्य में व्यतीत होगा और आपको बहुत कुछ नया सीखने को भी मिलेगा। फोन द्वारा किसी भी कॉल को नजरअंदाज ना करें। कोई महत्वपूर्ण सूचना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रह सकती है।
नेगेटिव- आर्थिक मामलों को लेकर कुछ टेंशन रह सकती है। घर की देखरेख संबंधी कार्य में खर्च करते समय अपने बजट का ध्यान अवश्य रखें। किसी पड़ोसी या मित्र से छोटी सी बात को लेकर वाद-विवाद में ना उलझे, अपने गुस्से पर काबू रखें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यस्थल पर अपने व्यवसाय से संबंधित कोई नया काम शुरू करने के लिए आज योजना बनाना उचित रहेगा। भविष्य में इस काम के फायदेमंद परिणाम सामने आएंगे। ऑफिस में किसी सहयोगी की मदद से आपका कोई पर्सनल काम पूरा हो सकता है।
लव- जीवन साथी के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंता रहेगी। घर के रखरखाव में आपका सहयोग संबंधों में और अधिक मधुरता लाएगा।
स्वास्थ्य- ज्यादा दौड़-धूप की वजह से थकान और तनाव हावी रहेगा। काम के साथ-साथ आराम भी करना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- आज अचानक घर में किसी प्रिय मित्र का आगमन होगा। आपसी बातचीत के द्वारा किसी आर्थिक समस्या के समाधान हेतु कोई हल भी मिलेगा जिससे आप तनावमुक्त महसूस करेंगे। घर और रिश्तेदारों के बीच आपको अपनी योग्यता द्वारा विशेष सम्मान भी हासिल होगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु ईगो और अति आत्मविश्वास कभी-कभी आपकी कमजोरी बन जाता है। और इसकी वजह से आपके आपसी संबंधों में आ कटुता भी आ जाती है, इसलिए अपने इस स्वभाव पर काबू बनाकर रखें। फोन और मित्रों के साथ व्यर्थ में अपना समय नष्ट ना करें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में उचित व्यवस्था बनी रहेगी। आपका मित्रता पूर्ण तथा अनुशासित व्यवहार स्टाफ तथा कर्मचारियों की कार्य क्षमता को बेहतर बनाकर रखेगा। सरकारी सेवारत व्यक्तियों पर अधिक कार्यभार आ सकता है।
लव- जीवन साथी के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर कुछ चिंता रह सकती है। अविवाहित व्यक्तियों के लिए कोई अच्छा रिश्ता आने की संभावना है।
स्वास्थ्य- सिर दर्द तथा थकान की समस्या से परेशान रहेंगे। अपना खान-पान व दिनचर्या संयमित रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- कुछ समय से आप अपनी दिनचर्या में बेहतरीन परिवर्तन लाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। आप अपनी किसी छिपी हुई प्रतिभा पर पुनः कुछ समय व्यतीत करके खुशी और मनोबल में वृद्धि महसूस करेंगे। इस समय आपके द्वारा की गई मेहनत के निकट भविष्य में बहुत ही अच्छे परिणाम हासिल होने वाले हैं।
नेगेटिव- परंतु ज्यादा सोच-विचार करने से कुछ महत्वपूर्ण काम शुरू कर सकते हैं, इसलिए अपनी योजनाओं को जल्द से जल्द क्रियान्वित करने का प्रयास करें। किसी बाहरी व्यक्ति का हस्तक्षेप आपके व्यक्तिगत जीवन में कुछ उथल-पुथल कर सकता है।
व्यवसाय- इस समय पेमेंट कलेक्ट करने तथा मार्केटिंग संबंधी संपर्क सूत्रों को मजबूत करने में अपना समय लगाएं। इससे आपकी आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर होगी और नए अनुबंध भी प्राप्त होंगे। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों के उनके उचित परिश्रम के आधार पर तरक्की के योग बन रहे हैं।
लव- दांपत्य जीवन में मधुरता रहेगी। लेकिन पारिवारिक सदस्यों में कुछ वैचारिक मतभेद रह सकते हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- नसों में खिंचाव व दर्द महसूस होगा। योग और व्यायाम पर भी समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- आज आप काम की बजाय आराम के मूड में रहेंगे। घर की साफ-सफाई तथा रखरखाव के प्रति आपकी रुचि बनी रहेगी। तथा परिवार के साथ हास-परिहास तथा मनोरंजन संबंधित कार्यों में समय व्यतीत होने से स्वयं को हल्का-फुल्का और ऊर्जा से भरपूर महसूस करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- आज आप में एकाग्रता की कमीं रहेगी, इसलिए किसी भी महत्वपूर्ण काम को आगे के लिए स्थगित कर दें। विद्यार्थियों का भी ध्यान पढ़ाई में नहीं लगेगा। परंतु अचानक ही कोई ऑफिस का महत्वपूर्ण काम आ जाने से स्वभाव में चिड़चिड़ाहट भी रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- इस समय व्यवसाय में कार्यभार की अधिकता रहेगी। तथा आर्डर को पूरा करने में बहुत अधिक समय देने की आवश्यकता है। आय के स्रोत बढ़ेंगे। परंतु पार्टियों के लेनदेन संबंधी कार्यों को व्यवस्थित रखना अति आवश्यक है। थोड़ी सी लापरवाही से संबंध खराब हो सकते हैं।
लव- घर का माहौल सुखद रहेगा। प्रेम संबंधों को पारिवारिक स्वीकृति प्राप्त करने के लिए आज बात करना उचित रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। परंतु स्त्री वर्ग अपने स्वास्थ्य के प्रति विशेष रूप से सजग रहें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- समय की कमीं के कारण आपने अपनी जिन प्रतिभाओं और रुचियों को नजरअंदाज कर दिया था, उन पर पुनः अपना ध्यान केंद्रित करें। आपको अपनी इन प्रतिभाओं से कोई विशेष उपलब्धि भी हासिल होगी। इस समय कोई धार्मिक यात्रा संबंधी योग भी बन रहे हैं।
नेगेटिव- आपकी तरक्की की वजह से कुछ लोगों में जलन और गलतफहमियां उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं। परंतु आप सबको नजरअंदाज करके अपने कार्य के प्रति समर्पित रहें। युवा वर्ग दोस्तों के साथ व्यर्थ समय व्यतीत करके अपने कैरियर के साथ खिलवाड़ ना करें।
व्यवसाय- मीडिया तथा ऑनलाइन कार्यों से जुड़े व्यवसाय सफल रहेंगे। उनके थोड़ी सी ही मेहनत से बहुत अधिक सफलता प्राप्त होगी। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति ध्यान रखें कि कंप्यूटर से संबंधित किसी कार्य में गलती कर सकते हैं।
लव- अपनी व्यस्तता की वजह से जीवनसाथी और घर परिवार पर ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे। परंतु पारिवारिक लोग आपकी परेशानी समझेंगे और आपको सहयोग करेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- त्वचा तथा रक्त संबंधी कोई इंफेक्शन हो सकता है। इस समय पॉल्यूशन और नकारात्मक वातावरण से अपना बचाव करना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

तुला - पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई विवादित संपत्ति संबंधी मामला अटका हुआ है तो आज किसी की मध्यस्थता से हल हो सकता है। इसलिए इस पर अपना ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। संतान की शिक्षा व कैरियर से संबंधित किसी महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय पर भी विचार विमर्श होगा।
नेगेटिव- खर्चों की अधिकता बनी रहेगी। इनमें कटौती करना भी संभव नहीं होगा, जिसकी वजह से बजट गड़बड़ा सकता है। परंतु तनाव लेने की बजाए समस्या का हल निकालने में अपनी ऊर्जा लगाएं।
व्यवसाय- नौकरी तथा व्यवसाय में अपनी कार्य क्षमता और प्रतिभा को साबित करने के लिए बहुत अधिक संघर्ष व परिश्रम की आवश्यकता है। कुछ चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ेगा, परंतु आप उन्हें काबू करने में सक्षम भी रहेंगे। किसी राजनीतिक व्यक्ति से मुलाकात लाभदायक साबित होगी।
लव- अत्यधिक व्यस्तता के कारण आप अपने परिवार को अधिक समय नहीं दे पाएंगे। परंतु जीवनसाथी तथा पारिवारिक लोगों का सहयोग आपकी इच्छा शक्ति को मजबूत बनाकर रखेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- शारीरिक और मानसिक थकान रहेगी। कुछ समय अपने स्वयं के लिए भी व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बैंगनी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आर्थिक निवेश संबंधी मामलों में कुछ योजनाएं बनेंगी। पारिवारिक सुख सुविधाओं व शॉपिंग करने में बहुत अधिक खर्चा होगा। परंतु इसका मलाल ना रहकर घर के सदस्यों की खुशी की प्राथमिकता रहेगी।
नेगेटिव- रिश्ते-नातों तथा संबंधों को मजबूत रखने के लिए भी कुछ समय अवश्य निकालें। रिश्तों को नजरअंदाज करना आपके मान-सम्मान में कमीं कर सकता है। घर के बुजुर्गों के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर भी उनकी नियमित देखभाल व सेवा आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- व्यावसायिक स्थल पर रखरखाव और आंतरिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव लाने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो उस पर तुरंत अमल करें। यह बदलाव आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। ऑफिस में फाइलें व दस्तावेज संभालने में लापरवाही करना नुकसानदेह हो सकता है।
लव- पति-पत्नी का आपसी समंजस बेहतर बना रहेगा। दोस्तों के साथ कोई पारिवारिक गेट-टुगेदर होने से खुशनुमा माहौल रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य अच्छा रहेगा। किसी प्रकार की चिंता ना करें। योगा और व्यायाम पर भी कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करना उचित रहेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेने में कुछ परेशानी रह सकती हैं। परंतु घर के अनुभवी तथा वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों की सलाह से आपको अवश्य ही कोई समाधान प्राप्त होगा। विद्यार्थियों को भी प्रतियोगिता संबंधी किसी परीक्षा में उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे।
नेगेटिव- कोर्ट केस संबंधी मामले में आपसे किसी प्रकार की गलती हो सकती हैं। इसलिए कोई भी काम करने से पहले उसके बारे में पूरा होमवर्क अवश्य कर लें। दूसरों पर अंधविश्वास करना धोखा और विश्वासघात का कारण बनेगा।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में कुछ चुनौतियां सामने आएंगी। परंतु आप उनका डटकर सामना करें। क्योंकि अभी का संघर्ष और परिश्रम निकट भविष्य में आपको उत्तम परिणाम देने वाला है। नौकरी में भी किसी वरिष्ठ अधिकारी की मदद से टारगेट हासिल करने में सफल होंगे।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच रोमांटिक संबंध रहेंगे। घर में बच्चे की किलकारी से संबंधित खुशखबरी मिलने से उत्सव भरा माहौल रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- मौसमी बदलाव का प्रभाव आपके स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ सकता है। इस समय अपने खान-पान और दिनचर्या को बहुत ही सुव्यवस्थित रखना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मकर - पॉजिटिव- घर के किसी महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे पर परिवार जनों के साथ विचार-विमर्श होगा। और कोई उचित समाधान मिलने से ऊर्जा व प्रसन्नता महसूस करेंगे। घर के नवीनीकरण हेतु शॉपिंग का कार्यक्रम भी बनेगा।
नेगेटिव- अपने स्वभाव में सहजता और सौम्यता बनाकर अवश्य रखें। गुस्से तथा जल्दबाजी से बना बनाया काम बिगड़ सकता है। पारिवारिक मामलों में ज्यादा हस्तक्षेप ना करें। तथा सभी को अपने मन मुताबिक भी कार्य करने की स्वतंत्रता देना आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में सभी काम अपनी निगरानी में ही करवाएं। दूसरों पर ज्यादा भरोसा करना आपके लिए नुकसानदेह रहेगा। अभी लाभ के स्रोतों में कुछ कमीं रहेगी इसलिए धैर्य रखिए। ऑफिस का माहौल पॉजिटिव बना रहेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच घर की ही किसी समस्या को लेकर कुछ तकरार उत्पन्न हो सकती है। परंतु आपस में ही बैठकर समस्या को सुलझाने से अवश्य ही हल निकलेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- सर्वाइकल वा माइग्रेन जैसी समस्या से बचने के लिए अपनी दिनचर्या और खानपान को संयमित रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- दिनचर्या संबंधी सभी कार्यों को करने के साथ-साथ कुछ समय अपने लिए भी अवश्य व्यतीत करें। अपनी प्रतिभा और योग्यता को भी पहचानें। इससे आपके अंदर आत्मविश्वास जागृत होगा। आपके व्यक्तित्व में भी निखार आएगा।
नेगेटिव- संतान की गतिविधियों तथा क्रियाकलापों पर भी नजर रखना आवश्यक है। उनके मार्गदर्शन तथा सहयोग में भी कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। दोस्तों के साथ गपशप करने और व्यर्थ घूमने-फिरने में समय व्यतीत करके अपना समय बर्बाद ना करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में आज किसी भी प्रकार का रिस्क लेने से बचें। इस समय ग्रह स्थितियां अनुकूल नहीं है। बेहतर होगा कि वर्तमान स्थिति पर ही ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पैसे के लेनदेन संबंधी कार्यों को भी स्थगित रखना उचित रहेगा। गवर्नमेंट से संबंधित कार्यों को निपटाने में अपना ध्यान दें।
लव- घर का माहौल सौहार्दपूर्ण रहेगा। तथा सभी पारिवारिक सदस्यों का आपस में उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- ब्लड प्रेशर तथा हार्ट से संबंधित समस्या पुनः उठ सकती है। लापरवाही बिल्कुल ना बरतें। कुछ समय प्रकृति के साथ भी अवश्य व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज समान विचारधारा के कुछ लोगों के साथ संपर्क बनेगा। जिससे आपके अंदर सकारात्मक ऊर्जा रहेगी। कार्यों में कुछ व्यवधान आएंगे, परंतु विवेक और चतुराई से आप उनका सामना करने में भी सक्षम रहेंगे। भविष्य की योजनाओं को भी गंभीरता से अंतिम रूप देने में सक्षम रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- अपने अहंकार और जिद्दी स्वभाव पर अंकुश लगाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है। इस समय कुछ मामलों को लेकर निर्णय लेने में मन में असमंजस की स्थिति रहेगी, हालांकि आप उन पर काबू पा लेंगे। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ाने के प्रयास में खर्चे भी बढ़ सकते हैं।
व्यवसाय- व्यापार में कठोर निर्णय और मेहनत द्वारा आप अपने लक्ष्य को पूरा करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। इस समय व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां बेहतरीन रहेगी। परंतु अपने उत्तेजित स्वभाव पर नियंत्रण रखें, इसकी वजह से वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से संबंध खराब हो सकते हैं।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण खुशनुमा रहेगा। प्रेम संबंधों में और अधिक नजदीकियां आएंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उचित रहेगा। कार्यभार की अधिकता की वजह से थकान और तनाव रह सकते हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

