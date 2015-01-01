पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रविवार का राशिफल:आज वृश्चिक राशि में रहेंगे 5 ग्रह, मकर और कुंभ सहित 7 राशियों के लिए दिन शुभ

21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तुला और मीन सहित 5 राशियों पर रहेगा सितारों का मिला-जुला असर, कई मामलों में रहना होगा संभलकर

13 दिसंबर, रविवार को वृश्चिक राशि में सूर्य, चंद्र, बुध, शुक्र और केतु रहेंगे। इन 5 ग्रहों की युति के कारण कई लोगों को फायदा होगा वहीं, कुछ लोगों को संभलकर भी रहना होगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक आज वृष, कर्क, कन्या, वृश्चिक, धनु, मकर और कुंभ राशि वाले लोगों के लिए दिन शुभ रहेगा। इन 7 राशि वालों को सितारों का साथ मिलेगा। सोचे हुए काम पूरे होंगे और फायदा भी होगा। वहीं, मेष, मिथुन, सिंह, तुला और मीन राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। इन 5 राशि वालों को दिनभर संभलकर भी रहना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। युवा वर्ग अपने भविष्य को लेकर ज्यादा सक्रिय और गंभीर रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- आज किसी मित्र के साथ कहासुनी हो सकती है। इस समय धैर्य और संयम से काम लें। वाहन या किसी महंगे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण के खराब होने से बड़ा खर्चा सामने आएगा। कोई भी यात्रा करते समय बहुत अधिक सावधानी बरतने की आवश्यकता है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों में सुधार आएगा। आपका काम करने का जुनून आपको महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां भी हासिल करवाएगा। इंश्योरेंस व कमिशन संबंधी बिजनेस करने वाले लोग ज्यादा सफल रहेंगे। आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार आएगा परंतु धीमी गति से।
लव- विवाहित जीवन तथा प्रेम संबंध, दोनों ही सौहार्दपूर्ण रहेंगे। तथा भावनात्मक नजदीकियां भी बढ़ेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। अपने विचारों को सकारात्मक बनाकर रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

वृष - पॉजिटिव- कुछ समय से चल रहे तनाव से आज कुछ राहत मिलेगी तथा आप पुनः अपने अंदर भरपूर आत्मविश्वास और ऊर्जा महसूस करेंगे। घर की सुख-सुविधाओं संबंधी जरूरतें पूरी करने का आपका पूर्ण प्रयास रहेगा। आय के भी नए स्रोत बनने की संभावना है।
नेगेटिव- अधिकतम व्यस्तता के कारण आप घर पर आराम नहीं कर पाएंगे। संतान की वजह से भी कोई चिंता रह सकती है। परंतु गुस्से की बजाय शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से समस्या का हल निकालेंगे तो ज्यादा उचित रहेगा। नकारात्मक विचारों को हावी ना होने दें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक कार्यों में किसी भी प्रकार की रुकावट नहीं आएगी। सभी कार्य योजनाबद्ध तरीके से संपन्न होते जाएंगे। सरकारी सेवारत व्यक्तियों को आज के दिन भी किसी महत्वपूर्ण कार्य को पूरा करने के लिए ऑफिस जाना पड़ सकता है।
लव- कभी-कभी आपका उत्तेजित स्वभाव आपके दांपत्य जीवन में तनाव उत्पन्न कर देता है। भावनात्मकता पूर्ण व्यवहार रखने से घर का माहौल सुमधुर हो जाएगा।
स्वास्थ्य- असंतुलित दिनचर्या तथा खान-पान की वजह से पेट खराब रहेगा। इस वातावरण में अपने स्वास्थ्य का अत्यधिक ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला , भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- अगर प्रॉपर्टी के सेल-परचेज संबंधी कोई योजना बन रही है तो तुरंत उस पर अमल करें। इस समय ग्रह स्थितियां आप के पक्ष में है। आपको निश्चित ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों के प्रति रुझान आपका आत्मिक उत्थान करेगा।
नेगेटिव- घर में किसी बात को लेकर कलह की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो सकती है। संतान की गतिविधियों पर भी कड़ी नजर रखने की आवश्यकता है। मामा पक्ष के साथ अपने संबंधों को मधुर बनाकर रखें। इस समय अनावश्यक यात्रा को स्थगित ही रखना ठीक है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में व्यापारिक मंदी की वजह से चिंता रहेगी। इस समय काम करने की प्रणाली में कुछ परिवर्तन लाने की आवश्यकता है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों को कोई अनचाहा कार्य मिलने की वजह से दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के मध्य उपज रहे तनाव का असर घर-परिवार पर भी पड़ सकता है। हालांकि आप परिस्थितियों को संभालने में सक्षम रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- गले तथा छाती में कफ संबंधी इंफेक्शन हो सकता है। लापरवाही ना बरतें और तुरंत इलाज लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आज आप शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से अपने आप को सुदृढ़ महसूस करेंगे। इस समय आपके लक्ष्य व कार्य प्राथमिकता में रहेंगे। कोई भूमि संपत्ति की खरीदारी संबंधी रूपरेखा भी बनेगी। रिश्तांे की मजबूती को बढ़ाने में आपका विशेष योगदान रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- संतान संबंधी किसी नकारात्मक बात को लेकर घर के वातावरण में कुछ उदासी छाई रहेगी। परंतु अपने सहयोग द्वारा समस्या को सुलझाने की कोशिश करें। जोखिम भरे कार्यों से दूर रहें। भाइयों को भौतिक व भावनात्मक रूप से आपकी मदद की जरूरत पड़ सकती है।
व्यवसाय- आज व्यवसाय में किसी भी तरह की साझेदारी के लिए समय उत्तम है। दिन के दूसरे पक्ष में परिस्थितियां अति अनुकूल हो जाएंगी। परंतु कार्यस्थल की आंतरिक स्थिति में कुछ बदलाव लाने की जरूरत है। कर्मचारियों के साथ भी उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी का आपसी सहयोग घर परिवार के वातावरण को सुखद और मधुर बनाकर रखेगा। प्रेम संबंधों को भी जल्दी ही विवाह में परिणित होने के अवसर प्राप्त होंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- नसों में खिंचाव और दर्द की समस्याएं रह सकती है। व्यायाम अवश्य करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- आज आप पूरे मनोयोग द्वारा घर के सभी सदस्यों की जरूरतें पूरी करने में समय व्यतीत करेंगे। घर का वातावरण खुशनुमा बना रहेगा। आपके मस्तिष्क में नई-नई योजनाएं बनेंगी। जो कि घर और व्यवसाय दोनों के लिए उचित साबित होंगी।
नेगेटिव- बहुत अधिक मेहनत व थकान की वजह से कभी-कभी स्वभाव में चिड़चिड़ापन रहेगा। जिसकी वजह से बिना बात के गुस्सा हावी होगा। इस समय संतान की गतिविधियों को भी नजरअंदाज करना ठीक नहीं है, कड़ी नजर रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में इस समय कड़ी मेहनत की आवश्यकता है। पिता या पिता समान व्यक्ति का सहयोग व सलाह आपके लिए बहुत ही लाभदायक रहेगी। नौकरीपेशा व्यक्तियों को काम की अधिकता की वजह से आज भी समय देना पड़ सकता है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच मधुर संबंध रहेंगे। परंतु व्यर्थ के प्रेम संबंधों में समय नष्ट करना उचित नहीं है।
स्वास्थ्य- अनुचित खानपान की वजह से पाचन संबंधी समस्या रहेगी। इस समय स्वास्थ्य के प्रति बहुत अधिक सावधानी बरतने की आवश्यकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- क्रीम, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- इस समय कन्या राशि के लोगों के लिए बेहतरीन ग्रह स्थितियां बनी हुई है। आप अपने अंदर अद्भुत ऊर्जा महसूस करेंगे। आर्थिक स्थिति को बेहतर करने के लिए समय बहुत ही अनुकूल है। घर का वातावरण बहुत ही आनंददायक व खुशनुमा बना रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- इस समय अपनी भावनाओं पर कंट्रोल करना बहुत जरूरी है। कभी-कभी आपकी अत्यधिक रोक-टोक की वजह से घर के सदस्य परेशान हो सकते हैं। कोई भी निर्णय लेने से पहले एक बार पुनर्विचार करना अति आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- मशीनरी और कारखानों संबंधित बिजनेस के लिए फायदेमंद परिस्थितियां बनी हुई हैं। ध्यान रखें कि कोई करीबी व्यक्ति ही कार्यक्षेत्र में कर्मचारियों के बीच फूट डाल सकता है। इसलिए बेहतर होगा कि सभी गतिविधियों पर अपनी नजर रखें।
लव- परिवार की देखरेख में आपका पूर्ण सहयोग रहेगा। पति-पत्नी के आपसी संबंध भी मधुर रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय खांसी जुकाम व बुखार की समस्या रह सकती है। लापरवाही ना बरतें और वर्तमान मौसम से अपना बचाव अवश्य रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आज का दिन अपने मन मुताबिक गतिविधियों में व्यतीत होगा। प्रभावशाली लोगों के साथ संपर्क स्थापित होंगे, जो कि आगे चलकर आपके लिए लाभदायक रहेंगे। अपने परिजनों की मदद करना आपको सुखकर लगेगा। विद्यार्थी वर्ग भी अपनी पढ़ाई के प्रति पूरा ध्यान देंगे।
नेगेटिव- दोपहर बाद कोई चिंताजनक स्थिति उत्पन्न हो सकती है। जिसकी वजह से किसी नजदीकी मित्र के साथ कहासुनी होना भी संभव है। युवाओं को मौजमस्ती की अपेक्षा अपने कैरियर और भविष्य संबंधी योजनाओं पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है।
व्यवसाय- कैरियर तथा कार्यक्षेत्र में बेहतरी के लिए आप अथक प्रयास करेंगे। और आपको अपने इन प्रयासों का उचित लाभ भी प्राप्त होगा। शेयर्स, सट्टा आदि से जुड़े कार्यों में बहुत अधिक सावधानी रखने की आवश्यकता है। क्योंकि इस समय इन कार्यों में नुकसानदायक स्थितियां बनी हुई है।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण खुशनुमा रहेगा। घर के सदस्यों के साथ मौज मस्ती और मनोरंजन संबंधी कार्यों में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।
स्वास्थ्य- शारीरिक रूप से कुछ कमजोरी महसूस होगी। काम की अधिकता की वजह से तनाव भी हावी हो सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आज आप अधिक से अधिक समय अपने परिजनों के साथ व्यतीत करने का प्रयास करेंगे। घर में किसी धार्मिक आयोजन संबंधी योजनाएं भी बनेंगी। नेतृत्व करने की आपकी क्षमता द्वारा कई कार्य सुचारू रूप से पूरे भी होंगे।
नेगेटिव- इस समय खर्चों की अधिकता रहेगी। जिसकी वजह से कुछ तनाव रह सकता है। किसी भी वाद-विवाद संबंधी स्थिति में शांत बने रहना ही उचित है, उत्तेजित होने से समस्या और अधिक बढ़ सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक दृष्टि से समय उत्तम चल रहा है। आपको अपनी मेहनत व योजनाओं में उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। तथा भविष्य संबंधी योजनाओं को मूर्तरूप देने की भी कोशिश करेंगे। इस समय कोर्ट केस संबंधी मामलों में ज्यादा ना उलझें।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण सौहार्दपूर्ण बना रहेगा। तथा प्रेम संबंध भी मर्यादित रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- अत्यधिक मेहनत की वजह से थकान और कमजोरी महसूस होगी। अपने खान-पान के प्रति लापरवाही ना बरतें। तथा उचित आराम भी लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आज अधिकतर समय व्यक्तिगत कार्यों को पूरा करने में व्यतीत होगा। साथ ही सफलता मिलने से मानसिक शांति भी मिलेगी। आज का दिन पारिवारिक और आर्थिक दोनों दृष्टि से शुभ फलदायक है। किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति का मार्गदर्शन भी रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु इस बात का ध्यान रखें कि प्रत्येक गतिविधि में स्वयं की कार्य क्षमता पर विश्वास रखना आवश्यक है। दूसरों की बातों में आकर आप अपना नुकसान कर सकते हैं। अपने नजदीकी मित्रों व संपर्क सूत्रों के साथ संबंधों को और अधिक बेहतर बनाने की कोशिश करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक दृष्टि से दिन अति उत्तम है। कार्यक्षेत्र में आपकी छवि और प्रतिष्ठा बढ़ेगी। कुछ नए अनुबंध भी प्राप्त होंगे। आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार होगा। साझेदारी संबंधी कार्यों में धैर्य और संयम रखने की आवश्यकता है।
लव- घर के सभी सदस्यों का आपस में बेहतरीन तालमेल होने से खुशनुमा वातावरण बना रहेगा। प्रेम संबंधों में भी नजदीकियां आएंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय वर्तमान नकारात्मक वातावरण से अपना बचाव रखना अति आवश्यक है। अपना इम्यून सिस्टम स्ट्रांग करने के लिए भरपूर प्रयास करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मकर - पॉजिटिव- अपनी दिनचर्या को व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखने के लिए अपना आत्म अवलोकन अवश्य करें। इससे आपके अंदर मानसिक शांति व ऊर्जा का संचार होगा। आर्थिक दृष्टि से आज का दिन बहुत ही उत्तम है। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर काम करने से आपकी योजनाएं अवश्य सफल होंगी।
नेगेटिव- दूसरों की बातों में ध्यान देने की अपेक्षा अपनी कार्य क्षमता व आत्मबल पर विश्वास रखकर आगे बढ़ें। किसी भी प्रकार की यात्रा करने के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम नहीं है। किसी नजदीकी व्यक्ति की समस्या में आपको उसकी सहायता भी करनी पड़ सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक स्थल पर आपका दबदबा बना रहेगा। कर्मचारियों के साथ आपका उचित तालमेल रहने से कार्य सुचारू रूप से होते जाएंगे। इसमें मार्केटिंग संबंधी कार्य पर भी ध्यान दें। रुका हुआ पैसा भी मिल सकता है।
लव- पुराने मित्र के मिलने से खुशनुमा यादें ताजा होंगी। घर के सदस्यों में भी आपसी तालमेल प्रेम पूर्ण रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- गैस व कब्ज की शिकायत रह सकती है। अपना खान-पान और दिनचर्या को व्यवस्थित रखना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- प्रॉपर्टी के लेनदेन संबंधी कुछ कार्य संपन्न हो सकते हैं। घर के बदलाव संबंधी विषयों पर भी महत्वपूर्ण चर्चा होगी। दिन का कुछ समय परिवार के साथ मनोरंजन व स्वास्थ्य संबंधी गतिविधियों में भी व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- किसी पुराने मुद्दे पर भाइयों के साथ कुछ वाद-विवाद होने जैसी आशंका बन रही है। इस समय सावधानी और समझदारी से काम लेंगे तो परिस्थितियां आसानी से संभल सकती है। बेहतर होगा कि दूसरों के झमेले में हस्तक्षेप ही ना करें।
व्यवसाय- कोई रुकी हुई पेमेंट भी मिलने से धन संबंधी दिक्कतें दूर होगी। क्षेत्र में भी रुके हुए काम अब गति पकड़ेंगे। व्यवसायिक पार्टियों के साथ संबंधों को और अधिक मजबूत करने का प्रयास करें। क्योंकि यह संबंध आपके लिए भविष्य में लाभदायक साबित होंगे।
लव- घर में अधिक हस्तक्षेप तथा रोक-टोक करना पारिवारिक सदस्यों को नाराज कर सकता है। सबको अपने तरीके से काम करने की स्वतंत्रता मिलना जरूरी है।
स्वास्थ्य- पालतू जानवरों के साथ छेड़छाड़ ना करें। उनके द्वारा आपको कोई स्वास्थ्य संबंधी नुकसान हो सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

मीन - पॉजिटिव- यह समय निवेश करने के लिए बहुत ही उत्तम है। घर के बुजुर्गों का भी स्नेह और आशीर्वाद बना रहेगा। बच्चों को आपके मार्गदर्शन में कोई विशेष सफलता हासिल हो सकती है।
नेगेटिव- किसी-किसी समय आप आलस की वजह से कुछ काम नजरअंदाज कर देंगे। जिसका असर आपकी आर्थिक स्थिति पर भी पड़ेगा। इस समय अपना आत्मविश्वास व कार्य क्षमता को मजबूत बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में आज नए प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करना पड़ेगा। और इसके आपको उचित परिणाम भी हासिल होंगे। हालांकि कुछ व्यापारी लोग अपने निजी कार्यों की वजह से कार्यक्षेत्र पर अधिक ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे।
लव- वातावरण सुखद रहेगा। विपरीत लिंगी व्यक्तियों से मेल मुलाकात करते समय मर्यादा का ध्यान अवश्य रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- जोड़ों व मांसपेशियों का दर्द परेशान कर सकता है। व्यायाम और योगा के लिए समय अवश्य निकालें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

आज का राशिफल

