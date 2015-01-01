पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शनिवार का राशिफल:दीपावली आज, सितारों की शुभ स्थिति से कुंभ सहित 7 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा दिन

13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कन्या और तुला सहित 5 राशियों के लिए दिन होगा सामान्य, सितारों का मिलाजुला असर

14 नवंबर, शनिवार के सितारे आयुष्मान, सौभाग्य, सिद्धि और सर्वार्थसिद्धि नाम के 4 शुभ योग बना रहे हैं। जिनके प्रभाव से मेष, वृष, वृश्चिक, धनु, मकर, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों के लिए दिन शुभ रहेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक इन 7 राशि वाले लोगों को सितारों का साथ मिल सकता है। जिससे धन लाभ होने के योग बन रहे हैं। सोचे हुए काम पूरे होंगे और परेशानियों से राहत मिलने के भी योग बन रहे हैं। इनके अलावा मिथुन, कर्क, सिंह, कन्या और तुला राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। इन 5 राशि वालों के लिए दिन सामान्य रहेगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यों में भी खुशनुमा समय व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- बच्चों को उनके कैरियर संबंधी कोई कार्य फलीभूत ना होने से तनाव रहेगा। इस समय बच्चों का मनोबल बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है। साथ ही परिवार की देखभाल व जरूरतों को पूरा करने में भी अपना योगदान अवश्य दें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय से संबंधित कुछ महत्वपूर्ण कार्यों को संपन्न करने हेतु कुछ महत्वपूर्ण योजनाएं बनेंगी। परंतु वर्तमान गतिविधियों पर ज्यादा ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है। सरकारी सेवारत व्यक्तियों पर कार्यभार का दबाव बना रहेगा।
लव- पारिवारिक जीवन सामान्य रहेगा। विवाहेतर संबंधों से दूरी बनाकर रखें अन्यथा मानहानि हो सकती हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- वर्तमान वातावरण की वजह से लापरवाही बिल्कुल ना करें। वैसे स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

वृष - पॉजिटिव- परिवार के किसी सदस्य के विवाह संबंधी बातचीत हो सकती है। घर में रिश्तेदारों के आगमन से चहल-पहल भरा माहौल रहेगा। कोई उधार दिया हुआ पैसा वापस मिलने से धन संबंधी परेशानी भी हल हो जाएगी।
नेगेटिव- बच्चों की परेशानियों के समाधान में उनका सहयोग करें, इससे उनका आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा। घर के लिए किसी मूल्यवान वस्तु की खरीदारी को आज टाल दें, तो बेहतर रहेगा। ज्यादा भीड़-भाड़ वाले इलाके में जाने से परहेज करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र में किसी भी समस्या के समाधान के लिए घर के वरिष्ठ तथा अनुभवी व्यक्तियों की सलाह अवश्य लें। इस समय कर्मचारियो तथा सहयोगियों पर अधिक भरोसा करने की अपेक्षा सभी कार्य अपनी देखरेख में करवाएं।
लव- दांपत्य जीवन सुखमय रहेगा। आपकी परेशानियों के समाधान में पारिवारिक व्यक्तियों का पूरा सहयोग रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- ज्यादा तनाव का असर आपके स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ सकता है। मेडिटेशन अवश्य करें तथा कुछ समय प्रकृति के साथ भी व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- आज का दिन अपने सपने और महत्वाकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने का है। पूरे मनोयोग से अपने कार्यों के प्रति समर्पित रहें। दूसरों से सलाह लेने की अपेक्षा अपने दिल की आवाज को सुनें। आप अवश्य ही सही निर्णय लेने में सक्षम रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- अपनी लाइफ से जुड़े किसी भी कार्य में दूसरों का हस्तक्षेप ना होने दें। अगर कोई कोर्ट केस संबंधी मामला चल रहा है तो आज उस पर गंभीरता से विचार करें। इस समय विद्यार्थियों का ध्यान भी अपनी पढ़ाई से भटक रहा है।
व्यवसाय- फाइनेंस तथा कंसल्टेंसी से जुड़े व्यवसाय बेहतरीन सफलता हासिल करेंगे। इस समय अपने संपर्कों का दायरा और अधिक विस्तृत करने की आवश्यकता है। मीडिया तथा मार्केटिंग संबंधी गतिविधियों को और अधिक समझने में समय लगाएं।
लव- परिवार में खुशनुमा माहौल रहेगा। घर के किसी सदस्य की उपलब्धि को लेकर सभी सदस्यों में प्रसन्नता रहेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- गिरने या वाहन आदि से चोट लगने की आशंका बन रही है। इसलिए बहुत अधिक सावधानी बरतें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- इस समय भाग्य की अपेक्षा कर्म पर विश्वास करें। मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल करने के लिए कर्म प्रधान तो होना ही पड़ेगा। अपनी ऊर्जा और क्षमता को पहचाने, और उनका उपयोग करें। अगर प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कोई योजना बनाई है तो आज उसके फलीभूत होने का समय आ गया है।
नेगेटिव- अपनी महत्वपूर्ण तथा मूल्यवान वस्तुओं का विशेष ध्यान रखें। उनके खोने या कहीं रखकर भूलने की स्थिति बन रही है जिसकी वजह से परेशान रहेंगे। इस समय दिल की बजाय दिमाग से काम लें। भावनाओं में बहकर आपके निर्णय गलत हो सकते हैं।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में अधिक से अधिक समय बीताएं। इस समय कर्मचारी या कोई बाहरी व्यक्ति आपके खिलाफ कुछ षड्यंत्र रच सकते हैं। जिसका असर आपके व्यवसाय की कार्यप्रणाली पर भी पड़ेगा। किसी भी फोन कॉल को नजरअंदाज ना करें, क्योंकि कोई महत्वपूर्ण आर्डर मिलने की उम्मीद है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच भावनात्मक तथा विश्वास पूर्ण रिश्ता रहेगा। तथा घर परिवार में भी वातावरण खुशनुमा बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। वर्तमान वातावरण से बचाव के लिए पूरी सावधानी बरतें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- समाजसेवी कार्यों में आपकी विशेष रूचि रहेगी। तथा सेवा संबंधी कार्यों में योगदान भी रहेगा। आपके अपने व्यक्तिगत कार्य भी पारिवारिक सदस्यों की मदद से काफी हद तक पूरे हो जाएंगे। कुल मिलाकर दिन उत्तम व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- घर के किसी वरिष्ठ व्यक्ति के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंता रह सकती हैं। आज किसी भी अनजान व्यक्ति से बहस आदि में ना उलझें। क्योंकि बात बढ़ने से थाने तक बात पहुंचने की आशंका भी लग रही है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में किसी भी प्रकार का रिस्क लेने से परहेज करें, अन्यथा कोई भारी नुकसान हो सकता है। तथा कोई परेशानी भी खड़ी हो सकती है। बेहतर होगा कि वर्तमान गतिविधियों पर ही अपना ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। नौकरी में कार्यभार की अधिकता के कारण ओवरटाइम भी करना पड़ेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच चल रही गलतफहमियां दूर होंगी। तथा घर का वातावरण पुनः सामान्य हो जाएगा।
स्वास्थ्य- शरीर में हल्की सी कमजोरी महसूस होगी। लापरवाही ना करके अपना उचित इलाज लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- पिछले कुछ समय से रुके हुए कार्यों पर आज अधिक समय व्यतीत करें। आज उन कार्यों के पूरे होने की उचित संभावना है। किसी नजदीकी व्यक्ति के साथ चल रही गलतफहमियां भी आपसी सामंजस्य से दूर हो जाएंगी और संबंध पुनः मधुर बनेंगे।
नेगेटिव- ध्यान रखें कि आपका थोड़ा सा भी क्रोध और उतावलापन बनते कार्यों में विघ्न डाल सकता है। इसलिए अपने व्यवहार में लचीलापन बनाकर रखें। अनजान व्यक्तियों के साथ किसी भी प्रकार का व्यवहार ना करें तो उचित रहेगा।
व्यवसाय- मशीनरी से संबंधित कार्य में कोई दुर्घटना होने की आशंका लग रही है। बेहतर होगा कि मैकेनिक से पूरी जांच-पड़ताल करवा लें। स्टॉक मार्केट से जुड़े कार्यों में अत्यधिक सावधानी बरतें अथवा आज स्थगित ही रखें।
लव- जीवन साथी व पारिवारिक लोगों की सलाह आपके लिए बेहतरीन साबित होगी। इससे आपके काम सुचारू रूप से बनते जाएंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- कब्ज तथा गैस की वजह से पेट में दर्द जैसी शिकायत महसूस होगी। हल्का और सुपाच्य भोजन ही ग्रहण करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

तुला - पॉजिटिव- बच्चे की शिक्षा व कैरियर से संबंधित कोई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य किसी प्रभावशाली व्यक्ति की मदद से संपंन हो जाएगा। जिससे आप काफी हद तक तनावमुक्त महसूस करेंगे। अगर कोई विवादित संपत्ति संबंधी मामला चल रहा है तो वह किसी की मध्यस्थता से हल हो सकता है इसलिए उसके लिए प्रयासरत रहें।
नेगेटिव- अकस्मात ही कुछ ऐसे खर्चे सामने आएंगे जिन पर कटौती करना भी संभव नहीं होगा। इसलिए धैर्य और संयम से काम लें। किसी के साथ भी गलतफहमी के कारण रिश्तों में कटता ना आने दें।
व्यवसाय- इस समय ग्रह स्थितियां व्यापारिक दृष्टिकोण से बहुत ही लाभदायक बन रही हैं। इसलिए कामकाज के प्रति किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही ना बरतें। इस समय बेहतरीन आर्डर भी प्राप्त होंगे। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों का अपने बॉस व उच्चाधिकारियों के साथ किसी बहस में पड़ना नुकसानदायक रहेगा।
लव- वैवाहिक जीवन सुखद रहेगा। परंतु प्रेम संबंधों में कुछ गलतफहमियां उपज सकती हैं। एक दूसरे पर विश्वास बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है।
स्वास्थ्य- अपनी जीवनशैली को व्यवस्थित रखें। किसी भी प्रकार की गलत आदत आपके स्वास्थ्य को खराब कर सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां बहुत ही उत्तम बनेंगी। इसलिए दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने महत्वपूर्ण कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। उत्तम समय का सदुपयोग करें। घर के नवीनीकरण या सुधार संबंधी कार्यों पर भी विचार विमर्श होगा।
नेगेटिव- अपने महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज तथा पेपर्स को संभालकर रखें। किसी अनजान व्यक्ति के हाथ में ना पड़ने दें, जरा सी लापरवाही से नुकसान हो सकता है। असमंजस की स्थिति में किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह लेने में हिचक ना करें।
व्यवसाय- ग्रह स्थितियां अनुकूल है। सभी काम सुचारू रूप से होते जाएंगे। इसमें पूरा ध्यान अपने काम पर ही केंद्रित रखें। पेमेंट भी समय पर मिलने से आर्थिक पक्ष भी सुधरेगा। ऑफिस में भी सहयोगीयों के बीच आपसी सामंजस्य बना रहेगा।
लव- घर में खुशी तथा चहल-पहल भरा माहौल रहेगा। किसी मांगलिक कार्य संबंधी तैयारियां जोर-शोर से शुरू होंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- ज्यादा भागदौड़ की वजह से थकान और कमजोरी रह सकती है। अपने आराम पर भी ध्यान अवश्य दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

धनु - पॉजिटिव- अगर वाहन या कोई मूल्यवान वस्तु खरीदने का विचार बन रहा है तो दिन अति शुभ है। मेहमान नवाजी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा। तथा घर में आए लोगों के साथ महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा।
नेगेटिव- आय के साथ-साथ खर्चों की भी अधिकता बनी रहेगी। इस समय अपने बजट का भी ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है। युवा वर्ग व्यर्थ की मौज मस्ती में अपने कैरियर के साथ किसी प्रकार का भी समझौता ना करें। क्योंकि अभी नई उपलब्धियां हासिल नहीं होने वाली है।
व्यवसाय- राजकीय कार्यों से संबंधित व्यवसाय में बेहतरीन सफलता के योग बन रहे हैं। इसलिए लापरवाही व आलस ना करके पूरे मनोयोग से कार्य करें। नौकरी में अपने कामकाज को पूरी गंभीरता और ईमानदारी से अंजाम दें, इस समय आपकी तरक्की के भी योग बन रहे हैं।
लव- घर में सुख-शांति भरा माहौल रहेगा। विपरीत लिंगी व्यक्तियों के साथ व्यवहार करते समय दूरी अवश्य बनाकर रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- मानसिक तनाव की वजह से थकान तथा ऊर्जा की कमीं रहेगी। योगा और मेडिटेशन में भी कुछ समय व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

मकर - पॉजिटिव- आज आप अपने व्यक्तिगत व रुचि संबंधी कार्यों में भी अपना समय व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको मानसिक शांति और सुकून मिलेगा। निवेश संबंधी कुछ लाभकारी योजनाएं बनेंगी। और अधिकतर काम भी सुचारू रूप से होते जाएंगे।
नेगेटिव- विद्यार्थी वर्ग को अपने कैरियर को लेकर किसी के मार्गदर्शन की आवश्यकता है अतः किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह अवश्य लें। घर के किसी वरिष्ठ सदस्य के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर भी चिंता रह सकती है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां बेहतर होंगी। इनकम सोर्स में भी इजाफा होगा। परंतु पार्टनरशिप संबंधी व्यवसाय में पारदर्शिता बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है, अन्यथा संबंधों में कुछ गलतफहमियां उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं।
लव- घर और व्यवसाय के बीच आप बेहतरीन सामंजस्य बनाकर रखेंगे। अतः परिवार के सभी लोगों के बीच आपस में उत्तम सामंजस्य बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- ब्लड प्रेशर तथा डायबिटिक संबंधी व्यक्ति अपना विशेष ध्यान रखें। तथा नियमित जांच अवश्य करवाएं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- आज समय और भाग्य दोनों आपके आत्मविश्वास व आत्मबल को और अधिक प्रबल कर रहे हैं। अपने संपर्क सूत्र को और अधिक सुदृढ़ करें। क्योंकि यह संपर्क आपके लिए बहुत अधिक लाभदायक साबित होने वाले हैं।
नेगेटिव- अपने आत्मविश्वास के प्रति सजग रहें। नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों के साथ मेलजोल रखने से आपके मान-सम्मान पर भी आंच आ सकती है। जिसका असर आपके सामाजिक व पारिवारिक संबंधों पर भी पड़ेगा।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में वर्कर्स की गतिविधियों पर पैनी नजर रखें। क्योंकि उनके द्वारा आपके बारे में नकारात्मक अफवाह फैलाई जा सकती है। अपनी प्लानिंग्स को किसी के समक्ष शेयर ना करें। यह समय आलस को त्याग कर ऊर्जावान बने रहने का है। अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूरी तरह समर्पित रहें।
लव- विवाहित जीवन खुशनुमा रहेगा। युवा मित्रों की दोस्ती और अधिक गहरी होगी।
स्वास्थ्य- किसी-किसी समय नकारात्मक विचारों के उठने से उदासी और डिप्रेशन जैसी स्थिति हावी हो सकती हैं। योगा और मेडिटेशन करने से आपको काफी हद तक राहत मिलेगी।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आपको अपने किसी कार्य में शानदार सफलता हासिल होने वाली है, इसलिए हर काम को बहुत सोच-समझकर तथा मन लगाकर करें। युवा वर्ग भी अपने भविष्य संबंधी योजनाओं को क्रियान्वित करने के लिए जी तोड़ मेहनत करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- ध्यान रखें कि दूसरों के मामले में हस्तक्षेप ना करें और ना ही बिन मांगे सलाह दें अन्यथा किसी के द्वारा आपकी मान-हानि हो सकती हैं। किसी को पैसा उधार देने से पहले उसकी वापसी भी सुनिश्चित कर लें क्योंकि पैसा फंस सकता है।
व्यवसाय- कारोबारी हालात में सुधार आएगा। छोटी-मोटी परेशानियां उठेगी परंतु समय रहते आप उन मुश्किलों और परेशानियों का हल भी ढूंढ लेंगे। ऑफिस में अपना टारगेट पूरा हो जाने से बहुत ही सुकून और राहत महसूस होगी।
लव- पारिवारिक सदस्यों की जरूरतों का ध्यान रखना आपको अपनी संतुष्टि प्रदान करेगा। सभी साथ मिलकर शॉपिंग और घूमने-फिरने का भी लुत्फ उठाएंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- व्यस्ततम दिनचर्या के बीच अपने स्वास्थ्य का भी ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है। ज्यादा मेहनत की वजह से सिर दर्द और माइग्रेन की समस्या उठ सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ब्राउन, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

