पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Jyotish
  • Aaj Ka Rashifal (Horoscope Today) | Daily Rashifal (16th December 2020), Daily Zodiac Forecast: Singh Rashi, Kanya, Aries, Taurus, Gemini Cancer Libra, And Other Signs

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बुधवार का राशिफल:तुला राशि वालों को मिल सकता है रुका हुआ पैसा, मिथुन राशि वालों को रहना होगा सावधान

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मकर और कुंभ सहित 5 राशि वाले लोगों पर रहेगा सितारों का मिलाजुला असर

16 दिसंबर, बुधवार को पूर्वाषाढ़ा नक्षत्र और ग्रहों की शुभ स्थिति से वृद्धि और श्रीवत्स नाम के 2 शुभ योग बन रहे हैं। जिनसे 6 राशियों के लिए फायदे वाला दिन रहेगा और धन लाभ भी होगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक आज वृष, कर्क, सिंह, कन्या, तुला और धनु राशि वाले लोगों की आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार होने के योग बन रहे हैं। इन राशियों के नौकरीपेशा लोगों को सितारों का साथ मिल सकता है। बिजनेस में रुका हुआ पैसा मिलने की संभावना बन रही है। इनके अलावा मेष, वृश्चिक, मकर, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। वहीं मिथुन राशि वाले लोगों को ज्यादा संभलकर रहना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- पिछले कुछ समय से किसी के साथ चल रहे खराब संबंधों में सुधार आएगा। घर की सुख-सुविधाओं संबंधी कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष योगदान रहेगा। इस समय आर्थिक स्थिति भी उचित बनी रहेगी। भविष्य संबंधी निवेश के लिए समय उत्तम है।
नेगेटिव- संतान से संबंधित कुछ कार्यों में खर्चों की अधिकता रहेगी। अपनी भावुकता जैसे स्वभाव पर नियंत्रण रखें अन्यथा कुछ लोग आपका गलत फायदा उठा सकते हैं। दोपहर बाद ग्रह स्थितियां कुछ विपरीत रहेंगी। तथा मन में कुछ नकारात्मक विचार भी परेशान करेंगे।
व्यवसाय- इस समय अपने व्यवसाय में सिर्फ वर्तमान गतिविधियों पर ही ध्यान दें। किसी भी नई योजना पर काम करना नुकसानदेह रहेगा। व्यवसायिक दृष्टि से अभी ग्रह स्थितियां आपके पक्ष में नहीं है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों पर अपने उच्चाधिकारियों का सहयोग बना रहेगा।
लव- घर में अनुशासित तथा व्यवस्थित माहौल बना रहेगा। पति-पत्नी के आपसी संबंधों में कुछ तकरार हो सकती है।
स्वास्थ्य- अत्यधिक काम की वजह से पैरों में थकान व सूजन जैसी समस्या रहेगी। इसलिए काम के साथ-साथ आराम भी लेना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

वृष - पॉजिटिव- इस समय कुछ सामाजिक तथा धार्मिक संस्थाओं के प्रति आपका योगदान समाज में आपको एक नई पहचान देगा। किसी पारिवारिक मुद्दे में भी आपकी उपस्थिति विशेष रूप से महत्वपूर्ण रहेगी। इस समय परिस्थितियों में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन आ रहा है, इसका उचित सदुपयोग करें।
नेगेटिव- ध्यान रखें कि किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार की वजह से धन की हानि होना संभव है। लेनदेन करते समय लापरवाही बिल्कुल ना करें। घर के बुजुर्गों के स्वास्थ्य का विशेष ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है। यह समय किसी भी यात्रा को करने के लिए उचित नहीं है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में आय के साधनों में वृद्धि होगी। परंतु साथ ही खर्चों की भी अधिकता रहेगी। इस समय किसी नजदीकी मित्र की सलाह से आपका कोई रुका हुआ कार्य संपन्न हो सकता है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों के लिए कुछ ट्रांसफर संबंधी योग बन रहे हैं, जिसमें तरक्की भी संभव है।
लव- परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। परंतु ध्यान रखिए कि बाहरी संबंध आपके घर परिवार की सुख-शांति में बाधा डाल सकते हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- दूषित पानी व खानपान की वजह से पेट संबंधी दिक्कतें उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं। दिनचर्या को संयमित रखना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- आपका अधिकतर समय अपने व्यक्तित्व को और अधिक बेहतर बनाने में व्यतीत होगा। विद्यार्थियों को शिक्षा के अनुरूप ही कोई नौकरी मिलने से चिंता दूर होगी। धर्म-कर्म तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों में भी आपकी रूचि बढ़ेगी।
नेगेटिव- इस समय धन के लेनदेन संबंधी कोई नुकसान होने की स्थिति बन रही है। जिसकी वजह से तनाव और चिड़चिड़ापन जैसा रहेगा। आपकी अधिकार पूर्ण वाणी दूसरों को नाराज कर सकती है। अपने स्वभाव को सहज व नरम बनाकर रखें।
व्यवसाय- आज कोई भी नया काम शुरू ना ही करें, तो बेहतर है। क्योंकि इस समय कोई भी महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय गलत होने की वजह से नुकसान हो सकता है। बेहतर होगा कि वर्तमान परिस्थितियों पर ही ध्यान दें। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों को काम की अधिकता की वजह से ओवरटाइम भी करना पड़ेगा।
लव- आर्थिक परेशानी को लेकर पति-पत्नी के बीच में कुछ तनाव रहेगा। बेहतर होगा कि आपस में बैठकर समस्या का हल निकालें।
स्वास्थ्य- मानसिक तनाव की वजह से ब्लड प्रेशर व डायबिटीज की समस्या बढ़ सकती है। मेडिटेशन तथा योगा में भी कुछ समय व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बादामी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आज परिवार के साथ घर की साज-सज्जा संबंधी वस्तुओं की खरीदारी में अच्छा समय व्यतीत होगा। सभी सदस्यों के बीच हास-परिहास तथा मनोरंजन भरा वातावरण बना रहेगा। आप परिवार तथा व्यवसाय के बीच बेहतर तालमेल बनाकर रखेंगे। व्यस्तता के बावजूद भी सभी कार्य सहज तरीके से पुरे होते जाएंगे।
नेगेटिव- परंतु अपने विरोधियों की गतिविधियों को नजरअंदाज ना करें, आप किसी षड्यंत्र या गलतफहमी के शिकार हो सकते हैं। किसी रिश्तेदार या मित्र से भी कुछ कहासुनी होने की वजह से मन व्यथित रहेगा। विद्यार्थी वर्ग को पढ़ाई से संबंधित कुछ मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में धन संबंधी मामलों तथा योजनाओं को कार्य रूप देने के लिए उचित समय है। परंतु व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में बहुत अधिक सावधानी रखने की भी आवश्यकता है। क्योंकि स्टाफ के बीच कोई राजनीति चल सकती है। राजकीय कार्य सफलता व सुगमता से संपन्न होते जाएंगे।
लव- घर का माहौल खुशनुमा व व्यवस्थित बना रहेगा। युवा वर्ग अपने प्रेम संबंधों को लेकर गंभीर और ईमानदार रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- शारीरिक और मानसिक थकान की वजह से तनाव और कमजोरी हावी रहेगी। कुछ समय अपनी रुचि पूर्ण कार्यों में भी लगाएं तथा प्रकृति के निकट भी कुछ समय व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- आपका प्रभावशाली तथा महत्वपूर्ण लोगों के बीच कुछ समय व्यतीत करना आपके आत्मबल व कार्यक्षमता में और अधिक वृद्धि करेगा। आपकी प्रभावशाली वाणी भी दूसरों के ऊपर बेहतरीन छाप छोड़ेगी। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में आपके संपर्क का दायरा बढ़ेगा।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी ऐसा प्रतीत हो सकता है कि भाग्य साथ नहीं दे रहा है। जिसकी वजह से आपके आत्मविश्वास में कुछ कमीं आएगी। परंतु मनन करें तो आपको महसूस होगा कि यह सिर्फ आपका वहम ही है। आज लाभ के स्रोत कुछ कम रहेंगे।
व्यवसाय- मशीनरी तथा खान-पान से संबंधित व्यवसाय में बेहतरीन अनुबंध प्राप्त होंगे। अगर आप कोई नया काम शुरू करने की योजना बना रहे हैं, तो यह उचित समय है। आपको धीरे-धीरे तरक्की हासिल होगी। उच्च अधिकारियों का सहयोग भी बना रहेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच में अकारण ही कुछ मनमुटाव रह सकता है। इस समय बहुत ही समझदारी से संबंधों को सुधारने की आवश्यकता है। विवाह योग्य लोगों के लिए जल्दी ही विवाह संबंधी कोई उचित रिश्ता आएगा।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय भूख ना लगने या अपच जैसी शिकायत रहेगी। दिनचर्या को सीमित रखें तथा आयुर्वेदिक चीजों का उपयोग करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- आपके उत्तम व्यक्तित्व तथा प्रभावशाली वाणी के प्रभाव से सामाजिक और पारिवारिक क्षेत्र में आप का रुतबा बढ़ेगा। आपके कुछ महत्वपूर्ण लोगों से संपर्क घनिष्ठ होंगे। दोस्तों तथा रिश्तेदारों के साथ मेल मिलाप से खुशी महसूस होगी और अपने आपको तरोताजा महसूस करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- कुछ व्यक्तिगत कार्यों के साथ-साथ पारिवारिक सदस्यों के साथ समय व्यतीत करना भी आपका दायित्व है। निवेश संबंधी मामलों में ज्यादा पैसा ना लगाएं, क्योंकि इस समय नुकसान के आसार बने हुए हैं।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में आर्थिक स्थिति बहुत ही बेहतरीन रहेगी। आपके अपने कार्य के प्रति पूरी एकाग्रता आपको नई उपलब्धियां प्रदान करेंगी। परंतु किसी भी कार्य को शुरू करने से पहले उसके बारे में पूरी जानकारी लेना अति आवश्यक है। ऑफिस का माहौल शांतिपूर्ण बना रहेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच घर की किसी समस्या को लेकर वैचारिक मतभेद रहेंगे। प्रेम संबंधों में और अधिक नजदीकियां आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- गलत खानपान की वजह से गैस व पेट दर्द संबंधी शिकायत रहेगी। इस समय अपना आहार बहुत ही हल्का रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत बहुत ही सुखद रहेगी। आपके सभी सोचे-समझे काम शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से निपट जाएंगे। तथा आपका विनम्र स्वभाव लोगों में तारीफ का भी कारण रहेगा। आध्यात्मिक क्षेत्र के प्रति आपका रुझान और अधिक बढ़ेगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु कभी-कभी लापरवाही की वजह से आप बैठे-बिठाए किसी मुसीबत में पड़ सकते हैं। आप पर कोई बदनामी या आरोप भी लग सकता है। इसलिए इस समय बहुत ही समझदारी से काम भी लेने की आवश्यकता है। घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों की सलाह पर अवश्य अमल करें।
व्यवसाय- आज अपनी ऊर्जा मार्केटिंग संबंधी कार्य तथा पेमेंट आदि कलेक्ट करने में भी लगाएं। आर्थिक दृष्टि से समय उत्तम है। आपका रुका हुआ पैसा काफी हद तक वापस मिल जाएगा। किसी भी कार्य में दिक्कत आने पर घर के सदस्यों की मदद लेना लाभदायक रहेगा। ऑफिस के भी अधिकतर काम सुचारू रूप से निपटते जाएंगे।
लव- परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। मेहमानों के आगमन से हंसी-मजाक व मनोरंजन में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।
स्वास्थ्य- गला खराब और खांसी जुकाम जैसी समस्या भी रहेगी। इस समय अपना उचित ध्यान रखना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बादामी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- बच्चों के भविष्य को लेकर कुछ योजनाएं बनेगी। तथा निवेश संबंधी कार्यों में भी दिलचस्पी होगी। दिल की बजाए दिमाग से काम लें। हिम्मत और साहस के बल पर असंभव कार्य भी आसानी से संभव हो जाएंगे।
नेगेटिव- भावुकता में आकर कोई निर्णय गलत हो सकता है। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार से मामूली सी बात पर कहासुनी होने की वजह से पारिवारिक संबंध खराब हो सकते हैं। कोई भी बाहरी व्यक्ति आपकी भावनाओं का गलत फायदा भी उठा सकता है। इस समय अत्यधिक सचेत रहने की आवश्यकता है।
व्यवसाय- कामकाज का माहौल आपके पक्ष में रहेगा। आर्थिक मामलों मे व्यवसाय में किसी प्रकार का निवेश करना भविष्य को सुरक्षित रखेगा। परंतु अधीनस्थ कर्मचारियों की गतिविधियों पर पैनी नजर अवश्य रखें, क्योंकि पीठ पीछे किसी प्रकार के नुकसान होने की भी आशंका है।
लव- परिवार तथा व्यवस्थाएं दोनों में सामंजस्य बना रहेगा। प्रेम संबंधों में भी नजदीकियां आएंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- अत्यधिक भागदौड़ की वजह से थकान व सिर दर्द की समस्या से गुजरना पड़ सकता है। थोड़ा समय प्रकृति के सानिध्य में भी अवश्य व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर होगी। रुका हुआ या उधार दिया हुआ पैसा वापस मिलने से राहत मिलेगी। तथा अपनी व्यवहार कुशलता द्वारा किसी भी प्रकार का काम निकालने में सक्षम रहेंगे। किसी नजदीकी व्यक्ति के घर जाने का आमंत्रण भी मिलेगा।
नेगेटिव- पैसा आने के साथ-साथ कुछ खर्चे भी तैयार रहेंगे। कभी-कभी मन में निराशाजनक व नकारात्मक विचार उत्पन्न हो सकते हैं। नजदीकी रिश्तेदारों के साथ संबंध मधुर बनाकर रखें। किसी छोटी सी बात पर भी बहस हो सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- इस समय व्यवसाय में कुछ बेहतरीन परिस्थितियां बन रही है। परंतु उनका सदुपयोग करना आपकी कार्य क्षमता पर निर्भर करता है। निवेश जैसी गतिविधियों में कार्य करने के लिए उचित समय है। सरकारी सेवारत व्यक्तियों के लिए कोई शुभ सूचना मिलने की संभावना है।
लव- पारिवारिक जीवन में किसी सदस्य के नकारात्मक व्यवहार की वजह से घर में तनाव बना रहेगा। परंतु परिस्थितियों को संभालने का दायित्व आपको ही निभाना पड़ेगा, इसलिए प्रयासरत रहें।
स्वास्थ्य- मानसिक व शारीरिक थकान रहेगी। मेडिटेशन और योगा इसका उत्तम समाधान है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

मकर - पॉजिटिव- आज अपनी किसी भी योजना को क्रियान्वित करने से पहले एक बार पुनः उस पर सोच-विचार अवश्य कर लें। मोबाइल तथा ईमेल द्वारा कोई महत्वपूर्ण सूचना मिलेगी, उसे बिल्कुल भी नजरअंदाज ना करें। आपके लिए फायदेमंद साबित होगी।
नेगेटिव- कोर्ट केस संबंधी मामलों में आज बहुत ही अधिक सावधानी रखने की आवश्यकता है। अपने शुभचिंतकों से इस विषय पर विचार विमर्श करने से उचित हल प्राप्त हो सकता है। घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की उचित देखभाल करने में भी अपना समय लगाएं।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों को सुचारू रूप से चलाने के लिए कर्मचारियों के सुझाव को भी ध्यान में रखें। जिससे आपको बेहतर निर्णय लेने में आसानी होगी। नौकरी में अपने काम के प्रति किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही ना बरतें। क्योंकि इस समय कोई इंक्वायरी होने की आशंका है।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण खुशनुमा रहेगा। परंतु विवाहेत्तर संबंधों से दूर रहें, इनका नकारात्मक प्रभाव आपकी परिवारिक सुख शांति को भंग कर सकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। परंतु वर्तमान स्थिति की वजह से लापरवाही बरतना उचित नहीं है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- आज हास-परिहास तथा मनोरंजन संबंधी कार्यों में समय व्यतीत होने से स्वयं को हल्का-फुल्का और ऊर्जा से भरपूर महसूस करेंगे। घर की जरूरत संबंधी कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष सहयोग रहेगा। बच्चों के साथ उनके क्रियाकलापों में रुचि जाहिर करना उनके आत्मविश्वास को और अधिक बढ़ाएगा।
नेगेटिव- घर की किसी महत्वपूर्ण वस्तु के ना मिलने से कुछ चिंता रहेगी। परंतु किसी पर इल्जाम लगाने की अपेक्षा बेहतर है, उसे ढूंढने का प्रयास करें। ग्रह स्थिति के अनुसार वस्तु आपके पास ही है। ऑफिस के कुछ कामों को घर पर भी समय देना पड़ सकता है।
व्यवसाय- किसी भी प्रकार के व्यवसाय संबंधी पेपरों को बहुत अधिक ध्यान से पढ़ने के बाद ही उस पर हस्ताक्षर वगैराह करें। जरा सी लापरवाही से बहुत बड़ा हर्जाना भुगतना पड़ सकता है। ऑफिस में अपने सहयोगियों के साथ संबंधों को मधुर बनाकर रखें।
लव- जीवन साथी के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंता रहेगी। उनकी देखभाल तथा पारिवारिक सहयोग से घर में उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा। आपसी संबंध भी सौहार्दपूर्ण रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- स्त्री वर्ग अपने स्वास्थ्य का विशेष ध्यान रखें। इस समय स्त्री जनित रोग परेशान कर सकते हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज आपको अपनी छुपी हुई प्रतिभा व क्षमता को निखारने का मौका मिलेगा। घर और समाज में आपकी किसी विशेष उपलब्धि को लेकर चर्चाएं रहेंगी। जिससे मन उमंग भरा रहेगा। किसी महत्वपूर्ण यात्रा संबंधी योग भी बन रहे हैं।
नेगेटिव- आपकी उपलब्धियों की वजह से कुछ लोगों में आपके प्रति जलन और नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति उत्पन्न हो सकती है। परंतु सबको नजरअंदाज करके आप कार्यशैली को व्यवस्थित रुप से संपन्न करते जाएं। आपके रुतबे में कोई कमीं नहीं आएगी।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में आपको अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप ही उचित परिणाम भी हासिल होंगे। जिसकी वजह से आपका आत्मविश्वास और अधिक बढ़ेगा। मीडिया तथा ऑनलाइन कार्यों से जुड़े व्यवसाय फायदे में रहेंगे। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति कंप्यूटर वर्क करते समय सावधानी रखें, कोई गलती होने की संभावना है।
लव- आपकी व्यस्तता की वजह से जीवनसाथी का घर में अनुशासन व सामंजस्य बनाए रखने में पूरा सहयोग रहेगा। जिससे आपके आपसी संबंध और अधिक मधुर होंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- माइग्रेन व सिरदर्द परेशान कर सकता है। गैस व बादी वाली चीजों के सेवन से परहेज करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें