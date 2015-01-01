पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुधवार राशिफल:7 राशियों के लिए शुभ दिन, कुंभ राशि वाले नौकरीपेशा लोगों के स्थान परिवर्तन की संभावना है

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मकर सहित 5 राशियों के लिए दिन मिला-जुला रहेगा दिन, कामकाज को लेकर रहना होगा ज्यादा सावधान

18 नवंबर, बुधवार को मूल नक्षत्र से ध्वज और पूर्वाषाढ़ा नक्षत्र से श्रीवत्स योग बन रहा है। सितारों की शुभ स्थिति का फायदा मेष, वृष, कर्क, सिंह, कन्या, तुला और कुंभ राशि वाले लोगो को मिलेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक इन 7 राशियों के लिए दिन शुभ रहेगा। मेष राशि वाले लोग महत्वपूर्ण योजनाएं बनाएंगे। वृष वालों को आर्थिक लाभ हो सकता है। कर्क, सिंह और तुला राशि वाले नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए दिन शुभ है। कन्या और कुंभ राशि वाले लोगों के नए काम शुरू हो सकते हैं। इनके अलावा मिथुन, वृश्चिक, धनु, मकर और मीन राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। इसलिए इन 5 राशियों को संभलकर भी रहना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भविष्य संबंधी महत्वपूर्ण योजनाएं भी बनेगी।
नेगेटिव- प्रॉपर्टी या पैतृक संबंधी किसी कार्य में रुकावट आने से तनाव रह सकता है। भाइयों के साथ संबंध खराब होने की आशंका है, इसलिए सावधान रहें। संतान की किसी परेशानी में आपके सहयोग से उनकी समस्या का समाधान निकल सकता है।
व्यवसाय- आपकी कार्यशैली तथा योजना आपके व्यवसाय को और अधिक गति प्रदान करेगी। अगर किसी के साथ व्यवसाय में साझेदारी करने की बात चल रही है तो उस पर तुरंत अमल करें। यह साझेदारी फायदेमंद रहेगी। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति अपने ऑफिस के कार्यों को बहुत अधिक सावधानी से करें।
लव- किसी भी समस्या के समाधान में जीवनसाथी की सलाह अवश्य लें, आपको अवश्य ही उचित समाधान मिलेगा। तथा आपसी संबंध भी मधुर बनेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- गैस व कब्ज के कारण सुस्ती और शारीरिक ऊर्जा में कमी महसूस होगी। हल्का तथा सुपाच्य खानपान रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

वृष - पॉजिटिव- राजनीतिक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों के प्रति आपका रुझान बढ़ेगा। राजनैतिक संपर्क आपके लिए कुछ शुभ अवसर भी प्रदान करेंगे। नए वाहन के खरीदने से संबंधित योजना बनेगी। कोई उधार दिया हुआ पैसा वापस मिलने से आर्थिक समस्या हल हो जाएगी।
नेगेटिव- विद्यार्थियों को अपनी पढ़ाई में और अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है। मित्रों के साथ घूमने-फिरने तथा मनोरंजन में अपना समय व्यर्थ ना करें, इससे आपके कई महत्वपूर्ण काम रुक सकते हैं। अनावश्यक खर्चे भी सामने आएंगे।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक कार्यों में आपकी सूझबूझ तथा गतिविधियां बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होंगी। कर्मचारियों के साथ चल रहा कोई पुराना विवाद समाप्त होने से राहत मिलेगी। तथा काम पुनः अपनी गति से शुरू हो जाएगा। ऑफिस में अपने टारगेट को पूरा करने के लिए अत्यधिक मेहनत करनी पड़ेगी।
लव- पति-पत्नी के आपसी संबंध सहयोगात्मक रहेंगे। प्रेम संबंधों में मर्यादा का ध्यान अवश्य रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय एलर्जी की वजह से गला खराब और खासी जुकाम की शिकायत रहेगी। आयुर्वेदिक इलाज आपके लिए उचित रहेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- आज आप रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी से हटकर दिनचर्या में कुछ नयापन लाने की कोशिश करेंगे। इससे आपकी मानसिक व शारीरिक थकान दूर होगी। तथा एक नई ऊर्जा का प्रवाह अपने अंदर महसूस करेंगे। फाइनेंस से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेने के लिए आज का दिन अति उत्तम है।
नेगेटिव- कोई आपकी भावुकता और उदारता का फायदा उठा सकता है। इसलिए किसी पर विश्वास करने से पहले सभी पहलुओं पर अच्छी तरह सोच विचार अवश्य कर लें। दोस्तों के साथ ज्यादा मेलजोल रखना और घूमना-फिरना समय की बर्बादी के अलावा और कुछ नहीं होगा।
व्यवसाय- पार्टनरशिप संबंधी व्यवसाय में पारदर्शिता रखना अति आवश्यक है। किसी भी प्रकार के अनैतिक कार्य को करने से बचें। कोई इंक्वायरी हो सकती है और इसका दुष्प्रभाव आपके मान सम्मान पर पड़ सकता है। किसी अजनबी के साथ कोई भी डील फाइनल करते समय पेपरवर्क में किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही ना बरतें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच आपसी सामंजस्य बना रहेगा। परंतु किसी बाहरी व्यक्ति के हस्तक्षेप द्वारा कुछ गलतफहमी उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु घर के किसी सदस्य के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंता रह सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आज कुछ महत्वपूर्ण तथा उच्च पद पर आसीन व्यक्तियों के साथ समय व्यतीत होगा। इससे आपके भी मान सम्मान में वृद्धि होगी तथा नई उपलब्धियों को प्राप्त करने का रास्ता भी बनेगा। इस समय विरोधी भी आपके व्यक्तित्व के समक्ष हथियार डाल देंगे।
नेगेटिव- कोई भी महत्वपूर्ण काम करने से पहले संबंधित योजनाओं पर दोबारा सोच विचार अवश्य करें। जरा सी चूक आपके लिए परेशानी का कारण बन सकती है। घर की व्यवस्था को उत्तम बनाकर रखने के लिए सबको अनुशासित रखना अति आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- अपने कारोबार में बदलाव संबंधी जो नीतियां आपने बनाई हैं उन पर जल्दी ही अमल करें। यह बदलाव आपके लिए शुभ अवसर प्रदान करेगा। ऑफिस में आपके ऊपर कोई महत्वपूर्ण कार्यभार आ सकता है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच चल रही समस्याओं का समाधान निकलेगा। तथा घर का वातावरण सुखद हो जाएगा।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय बदलते मौसम की मार आपके स्वास्थ्य पर भी पड़ सकती है। इस समय स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा हेतु सभी नियमों का पालन करना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- घर के बदलाव अथवा नवीनीकरण संबंधी योजनाएं बनेंगी। इन योजनाओं को कार्य रूप देते समय वास्तु संबंधी नियमों का भी पालन करें तो और अधिक उचित रहेगा। आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर रखने के लिए बजट बनाकर चलना अति आवश्यक है।
नेगेटिव- किसी मूल्यवान वस्तु के खोने या रखकर भूलने से घर मे तनावपूर्ण वातावरण रहेगा। परंतु उम्मीद है कि आपकी वस्तु अवश्य मिल जाएगी। प्रॉपर्टी के चक्कर में घर में किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार अथवा भाई के साथ किसी प्रकार की कहासुनी होने की आशंका है।
व्यवसाय- आज व्यवसाय में बहुत अधिक व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। इस समय कार्य प्रणाली में महत्वपूर्ण बदलाव लाने से परिस्थितियां अनुकूल होंगी। कर्मचारियों के साथ भी आपके अच्छे संबंध व्यवसाय में तरक्की के शुभ अवसर प्रदान करेंगे। परंतु नौकरी पेशा लोगों को अधिकारियों का नकारात्मक रवैया परेशान कर सकता है।
लव- घर का वातावरण संतुलित बनाकर रखने के लिए आपको अपने व्यवहार में और अधिक सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाने की आवश्यकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- खानपान के प्रति लापरवाही आपकी पाचन क्रिया को डिस्टर्ब कर सकती हैं। इसलिए स्वास्थ्य के प्रति सावधान रहें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- कोर्ट केस अथवा प्रॉपर्टी से संबंधित किसी रुके हुए काम का फैसला आपके हक में हो सकता है। जिससे आपको चल रहे बहुत अधिक मानसिक तनाव से मुक्ति मिलेगी। रिश्तेदार के किसी विवाद पूर्ण मामले में आपकी उपस्थिति निर्णायक रहेगी। आपकी बुद्धिमानी व सूझबूझ की तारीफ भी होगी।
नेगेटिव- किसी भी प्रकार की कागजी कार्यवाही करते समय बहुत अधिक सावधानी बरतें। छोटी सी गलती से बहुत अधिक धन हानि भी हो सकती हैं। बेहतर होगा कि इन गतिविधियों को आज स्थगित ही कर दें। अपनी योजनाओं को किसी के समक्ष शेयर ना करें, कोई इनका अनुचित फायदा उठा सकता है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र में किसी भी गतिविधि को नजरअंदाज ना करें। किसी कर्मचारी का नकारात्मक रवैया आपकी परेशानी का कारण बन सकता है। बेहतर होगा कि सभी काम अपनी निगरानी और देखरेख में ही करवाएं। ऑफिस का माहौल भी कुछ अस्त-व्यस्त सा रहेगा।
लव- घर का वातावरण उचित व सुखद बना रहेगा। प्रेम संबंधों को जल्दी ही विवाह में परिणित होने के अवसर प्राप्त होंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- खान-पान के प्रति लापरवाही की वजह से पेट खराब रह सकता है। इस समय अपने वजन को भी कंट्रोल करना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आज कोई भी काम करने से पहले अपनी अंतरात्मा की आवाज को जरूर सुने जिससे आपको अवश्य ही अच्छी सूझबूझ तथा सोच विचार की क्षमता प्रधान होगी। घर में कोई मांगलिक कार्य संपन्न होने की योजनाएं भी बनेगी तथा रिश्तेदारों की भी आवाजाही रहेगी।
नेगेटिव- आपकी लापरवाही की वजह से किसी नजदीकी संबंधी के साथ रिश्ते खराब हो सकते हैं। इसलिए बहुत अधिक चैकन्ना रहने की आवश्यकता है। घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों की सलाह को नजरअंदाज ना करें। उनके सहयोग व आशीर्वाद से सभी व्यवस्था उचित बनी रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- मशीनरी और लोहे से संबंधित व्यवसाय में इस समय फायदेमंद उपलब्धियां बन रही है। परंतु आपको अपने कार्य को करने की रणनीति में कुछ बदलाव भी लाने की आवश्यकता है। ऐसा करने से और अधिक बेहतर परिणाम हासिल होंगे। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति ऑफिस में कम काम होने की वजह से राहत महसूस करेंगे।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा। किसी विपरीत लिंगी व्यक्ति से व्यवहार करते समय मर्यादा का ध्यान अवश्य रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- अपने खान-पान और दिनचर्या को व्यवस्थित रखें। इस समय बदहजमी की वजह से पेट अथवा लीवर से संबंधित दिक्कत हो सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- धार्मिक संस्थाओं के साथ सेवा संबंधी कार्यों में रुचि लेना आपको मानसिक सुकून देगा। साथ ही समाज में आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा बना रहेगा। इस समय अपने लक्ष्य के प्रति भी पूर्ण रूप से एकाग्रचित्त रहें, सफलता अवश्यंभावी है।
नेगेटिव- इस समय अगर वाहन खरीदने की योजना बन रही है तो अभी स्थगित ही रखें। क्योंकि अभी ग्रह स्थिति उचित नहीं है। आर्थिक मामले अभी पूर्ववत ही रहेंगे। अनावश्यक खर्चो पर कटौती करें तथा धैर्य बनाकर रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक कार्यों में आज बहुत अधिक मेहनत की आवश्यकता है। एक के बाद एक परेशानियां खड़ी मिलेंगी। कर्मचारियों तथा सहयोगियों के साथ दोस्ताना व्यवहार रखें तथा संबंधों में किसी प्रकार की भी कटुता ना आने दे। परंतु ऑफिस में सुकून भरा वातावरण बना रहेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी का आपसी सहयोग एक दूसरे का आत्मविश्वास बनाकर रखेगा। तथा प्रेम संबंधों में भी और अधिक घनिष्ठता आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- एलर्जी से संबंधित परेशानी जैसे खांसी, जुकाम व बुखार रह सकता है। इस समय स्वास्थ्य संबंधी नियमों का पालन अवश्य करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नारंगी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

धनु - पॉजिटिव- इस समय शारीरिक और मानसिक सुकून पाने के लिए धार्मिक और आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों में कुछ समय व्यतीत करें। अगर प्रॉपर्टी अथवा वाहन की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कोई योजना बन रही है तो उस पर गंभीरता से विचार करें। इस समय परिस्थितियां आपके पक्ष में हैं।
नेगेटिव- किसी भी प्रकार का पेपर वर्क करते समय बहुत अधिक सावधानी बरतने की आवश्यकता है। क्योंकि छोटी सी गलती का बहुत बड़ा खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है। अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह पर अमल करना फायदेमंद साबित होगा।
व्यवसाय- अगर किसी के साथ पार्टनरशिप करने की सोच रहे हैं, तो आपकी यह पार्टनरशिप बहुत ही उत्तम रहेगी। ये दोनों पक्षों के लिए फायदेमंद साबित होगी। जोखिम भरे कार्यों से दूर रहे, अन्यथा नुकसान हो सकता है।
लव- पारिवारिक माहौल खुशनुमा रहेगा। किसी पुराने मित्र से बहुत समय बाद मिलने के कारण बेहतरीन यादें ताजा होंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- गलत खानपान की वजह से पेट खराब रह सकता है। इस समय अपनी दिनचर्या को सुव्यवस्थित रखना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मकर - पॉजिटिव- आज किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करनी पड़ सकती है और ऐसा करके आपको हार्दिक तथा मानसिक शांति का भी अनुभव होगा। अध्ययनरत बच्चों को अपनी मेहनत के मनोवांछित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। जिससे उनका हौसला और आत्मविश्वास और अधिक बढ़ेगा।
नेगेटिव- इस समय अगर उधार या लोन लेने का सोच रहे हैं तो पहले एक बार पुनः सोच विचार कर लें या किसी वरिष्ठ व्यक्ति की सलाह अवश्य लें। साथ ही अपने बहुमूल्य वस्तुओं को संभालकर रखें।
व्यवसाय- कारोबार के विस्तार संबंधी जो गतिविधियां चल रही है, आज उनमें कुछ रुकावटें आ सकती हैं। परंतु इस समय तनाव लेने की अपेक्षा धैर्य रखना बहुत जरूरी है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति ध्यान रखें कि उच्चाधिकारियों के साथ संबंध अच्छे बने रहें।
लव- जीवनसाथी तथा परिवारजनों का सहयोग आपको मुश्किल समय में आपका आत्मविश्वास बनाकर रखेगा। जिससे आप फिर पूरी ऊर्जा के साथ अपने कार्यों में ध्यान एकाग्र कर पाएंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- बदन दर्द तथा कमजोरी महसूस हो सकती हैं। बदलते मौसम से अपना बचाव करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह गोचर आपके अंदर भरपूर मनोबल व आत्मविश्वास बना रहा है। सामाजिक रुप से भी आपका मान सम्मान व प्रतिष्ठा बढ़ेगी। अपनी इन उपलब्धियों को कायम रखने के लिए आपको स्वभाव में सौम्यता व आदर्श बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है।
नेगेटिव- आर्थिक रूप से कुछ परेशानियां उत्पन्न होने से चिंता रहेगी। परंतु यह तात्कालिक है इसलिए ज्यादा परेशान होने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। इस समय घर के वरिष्ठ तथा बुजुर्गों की सलाह अवश्य लें।
व्यवसाय- अगर आप अपने कारोबार में किसी नए काम को शुरू करने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो इन्हें क्रियान्वित करने का उचित समय है। अब ग्रह स्थितियां पूर्णतः आपके पक्ष में है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों की स्थान परिवर्तन की संभावना बन रही हैं।
लव- पति-पत्नी घर की किसी समस्या को आपस में मिलकर सुलझाने में सक्षम रहेंगे। तथा घर का माहौल सौहार्दपूर्ण बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य के प्रति आपकी उत्तम तथा संयमित दिनचर्या आपको निरोग तथा स्वास्थ्य रखेगी। परंतु योगा और व्यायाम को भी अपनी दिनचर्या का हिस्सा बनाना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज दिनचर्या में कुछ परिवर्तन लाने के लिए अपनी रुचि पूर्ण कार्यों में भी समय व्यतीत करें। इससे आपको खुशी महसूस होगी। पारिवारिक माहौल में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन आएगा। ससुराल पक्ष से कोई खुशी भरा समाचार मिल सकता है।
नेगेटिव- आज कहीं भी पैसे के लेनदेन की बात ना करें, आपका पैसा फंस सकता है। युवाओं को किसी इंटरव्यू वगैरह में सफलता ना मिलने से निराशा की स्थिति रहेगी। परंतु अपने अंदर नकारात्मक विचार ना पनपने दें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय संबंधी कोई भी कार्य अथवा धन का लेनदेन करते समय उचित पेपर वर्क अवश्य करें। क्योंकि इस समय पारदर्शिता बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है। किसी भी गैर कानूनी काम में रुचि ना लें, क्योंकि कोई इंक्वायरी आदि हो सकती हैं।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में अनबन रहेगी। ध्यान रखें कि घर की बातें बाहर ना निकले, आपस में ही बैठकर सुलझा लेंगे तो उचित रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- पेट दर्द व गैस की वजह से परेशान रहेंगे। परंपरागत इलाज लेने से जल्दी स्वास्थ्य में सुधार आएगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

आज का राशिफल

