सोमवार का राशिफल:कामकाज ज्यादा होने से धनु और कुंभ राशि वालों के लिए हो सकता है तनाव वाला दिन

2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नई योजनाओं पर काम करने के लिए ठीक नहीं है वृश्चिक राशि वाले लोगों का दिन

1 फरवरी, सोमवार को राहु की दृष्टि से चंद्रमा पीड़ित हो रहा है। साथ ही अतिगंड नाम का अशुभ योग भी बन रहा है। सितारों का अशुभ असर 7 राशियों पर पड़ेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक, मेष राशि वाले लोगों को आज कार्यक्षेत्र में सावधानी से फैसले लेने की जरूरत है। छोटी सी गलती या चूक का खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है।

वृष राशि वाले लोगों को अधिकारियों की नाराजगी सहन करनी पड़ सकती है। कर्क राशि वाले लोगों को गुस्से पर काबू रखना जरूरी है। कोई भी फैसला लेने में जल्दबाजी ना करें। कन्या राशि वाले लोग बिजनेस में लापरवाही से बचें। वृश्चिक राशि वाले लोगों के लिए नये काम या भविष्य संबंधी योजनाओं को अंजाम देने के लिए समय ठीक नहीं है।

कामकाज ज्यादा होने से धनु राशि के नौकरीपेशा लोगों को मानसिक तनाव रहेगा। वहीं कुंभ राशि वालों के कार्यक्षेत्र में कामकाज ज्यादा होने से दबाव बना रहेगा। तनाव लेने से परिस्थितियां बिगड़ सकती हैं। इनके अलावा मिथुन, सिंह, तुला, मकर और मीन राशि वाले लोग सितारों के अशुभ असर से बच जाएंगे।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- आज आप काम के अलावा दूसरे क्षेत्रों में भी दिलचस्पी लेंगे। हंसी मजाक और मनोरंजन में खुशनुमा समय व्यतीत होगा। अपने कार्यों को सोच-समझकर व शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से निपटाए, अवश्य ही सफलता हासिल होगी। आप अपने काम में व स्वयं में उचित सुधार ला सकते हैं।
नेगेटिव - आर्थिक पक्ष को लेकर कुछ तनाव रह सकता है। लेकिन आप अपने सामर्थ्य से परिस्थितियों को नियंत्रण में कर लेंगे। इस समय जोखिम भरे काम को करने से बचें। अपनी गतिविधियों व योजनाओं के बारे में किसी से भी चर्चा ना करें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में सावधानीपूर्वक निर्णय लेने की जरूरत है। छोटी सी गलतियां अथवा चूक का खामियाजा आपको भुगतना पड़ सकता है। हालांकि किसी नए कार्य की शुरुआत करने के लिए समय अनुकूल है। ऑफिस में आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण कार्यभार मिलेगा तथा वरिष्ठ अधिकारी आपके काम से प्रसन्न रहेंगे।
लव- परिवार के साथ मनोरंजन, मौज-मस्ती तथा मेहमान नवाजी में बेहतरीन समय व्यतीत होगा। युवाओं के प्रेम संबंध और अधिक प्रगाढ़ होंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय किसी भी प्रकार के जोखिम भरे कार्य ना करें, चोट लगने की आशंका है। वाहन भी सावधानीपूर्वक इस्तेमाल करना जरूरी है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

वृष - पॉजिटिव- इस समय रचनात्मक कार्यों के प्रति आपकी विशेष रूचि रहेगी। तथा भविष्य संबंधी महत्वपूर्ण योजनाएं भी बनेंगी। युवा वर्ग अपने व्यक्तिगत तथा व्यवहारिक जीवन में बेहतरीन व्यवस्था बनाकर रखेंगे। विवाह योग्य लोगों के लिए अनुकूल रिश्ते आने की संभावना है। आप बच्चों की किसी उपलब्धि से गौरवान्वित महसूस करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- कुछ अप्रत्याशित खर्चे सामने आ सकते हैं। जिसमें कटौती करना भी संभव नहीं होगा। इस समय किसी भी प्रकार की शॉपिंग करते समय सावधानी बरतें। आपकी किसी शंका का समाधान ना होने से मन में चिड़चिड़ाहट रहेगी। अपनी इच्छा पूर्ति के लिए किसी भी प्रकार का खतरा ना उठाएं।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में कुछ चुनौतियां सामने आएंगी। लेकिन साथ काम करने वालों की मदद से आप उन्हें सुलझाने में सक्षम भी रहेंगे। ऑफिस में किसी सहयोगी के साथ काम को लेकर कुछ कहासुनी हो सकती हैं। इसकी वजह से उच्चाधिकारियों की नाराजगी भी सहन करनी पड़ेगी।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा। प्रेम रोमांस में खुशनुमा समय व्यतीत होगा।
स्वास्थ्य- व्यक्तिगत कार्यों को लेकर कुछ तनाव रहेगा। इस समय वर्तमान मौसम से भी अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना जरूरी है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा , भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- निजी रिश्तों में सामंजस्य बनाए रखने में आपका विशेष प्रयास रहेगा। राजकीय मामलों संबंधी किए गए प्रयासों में उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। किसी वरिष्ठ व्यक्ति के मार्गदर्शन व परामर्श द्वारा आप किसी महत्वपूर्ण कार्य को करने की योग्यता रखेंगे। कुछ नवीन कार्यों के प्रति भी आपका रुझान बढ़ेगा।
नेगेटिव- रुपए-पैसे के मामले को लेकर कोई वाद-विवाद होने की आशंका है। जल्दबाजी में कोई निर्णय ना लें, अन्यथा आप किसी मुसीबत में पड़ सकते हैं। छोटी-मोटी बात पर ही किसी से कहा-सुनी होगी। इस समय कोई भी कार्य करते समय शांतिपूर्ण तरीका अपनाएं।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में परिस्थितियां अनुकूल बनी हुई है। कुछ नवीन कार्यों संबंधी योजनाएं बनेगी। पार्टनर के साथ उचित सामंजस्य बनाकर कार्य करें। नौकरी में नए अवसर व ऑफर्स आपकी प्रतीक्षा कर रहे हैं। उच्च अधिकारियों के साथ भी आपके संपर्क मजबूत होंगे।
लव- परिवार के साथ हास-परिहास तथा मनोरंजन में खुशनुमा समय व्यतीत होगा। मेहमानों के आगमन से उनके आदर सत्कार में भी समय व्यतीत होगा। विपरीत लिंगी लोगों की वजह से कोई मानहानि होने जैसी स्थिति भी बन रही हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- मौसमी बीमारियां आपको परेशान कर सकती हैं। खानपान में किसी भी प्रकार की बदपरहेजी ना करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- किसी प्रभावशाली व्यक्ति से मुलाकात रंग लाएगी। तथा महत्वपूर्ण अवसर सुलभ होंगे। पिछले कुछ कड़वे अनुभवों से आपको काफी कुछ सीखने को मिलेगा तथा आप अपनी वर्तमान दिनचर्या में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएंगे। राजकीय मामले किसी के सहयोग से हल हो सकते हैं, इसलिए प्रयासरत रहें।
नेगेटिव- परंतु कोई भी निर्णय लेने में जल्दबाजी ना करें। इस समय कोई झूठा आरोप-प्रत्यारोप भी लग सकता है। आर्थिक निर्णय सोच-समझकर लें। समाज में कुछ लोग आप की साख घटाने की कोशिश करेंगे। परंतु भावनाओं के आवेश में ना आएं। ठंडे दिमाग से सोच-समझकर ही कार्य करें।
व्यवसाय- इस समय नौकरी और बिजनेस में माहौल को अनुकूल बनाने के लिए बहुत अधिक प्रयासों की जरूरत है। हालांकि आप अपनी प्रतिभा के दम पर अलग पहचान बनाने में कामयाब रहेंगे। अपनी वाणी व गुस्से पर काबू रखना जरूरी है। कोई लक्ष्य आपकी आंखों से ओझल हो सकता है।
लव- पति-पत्नी अथवा पारिवारिक लोगों के मध्य कुछ मतभेद अथवा गलतफहमियां उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं। शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से समस्या का समाधान निकालें। युवा वर्ग प्रेम संबंधों को लेकर काफी गंभीर व ईमानदार रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- आपकी संयमित दिनचर्या व खानपान आपको स्वस्थ रखेंगे। परंतु घर के किसी सदस्य की अस्वस्थता की वजह से आपके ऊपर अतिरिक्त कार्यभार आ सकता हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- यह समय आत्ममंथन करने का है। इस समय आप कोई नई तकनीक या हुनर हासिल कर सकते हैं। आपका समझदारी पूर्ण व्यवहार व आचरण नुकसान को भी फायदे में परिवर्तित करने में सक्षम रहेगा। जमीन-जायदाद संबंधी मसले भी सुलझेंगे।
नेगेटिव- अपने उसूलों व सिद्धांतों पर ज्यादा अडिग रहना भी कार्य में रुकावट डाल सकता है। अपने व्यवहार में लचीलापन लाएं। तथा किसी प्रकार के भी वाद-विवाद व तर्क-कुतर्क में ना पड़ें। कोई भी निवेश करने से पहले उसके सभी पहलुओं पर अच्छी तरह सोच-विचार कर लें।
व्यवसाय- अगर आपने कोई नया उद्यम या नया काम शुरू किया है तो उसमें मेहनत के उपरांत ही सफलता मिलेगी। परंतु आप चतुराई तथा वाकपटुता से अपना काम निकाल ही लेंगे। किसी विशिष्ट व्यक्ति के सहयोग से आपका कोई रुका हुआ अथवा लंबित पड़ा हुआ काम संपन्न हो सकता है।
लव- आप घर परिवार को पूरा-पूरा समय देने का प्रयास करेंगे। तथा व्यक्तिगत और व्यावसायिक दोनों स्तर पर बेहतर समन्वय बनाकर रखेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय स्वास्थ्य संबंधी भी कुछ दिक्कतें हो सकती हैं। जिसकी मुख्य वजह आपकी लापरवाही ही होगी। योगा, प्राणायाम, व्यवस्थित दिनचर्या और खानपान का विशेष ध्यान रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- समाज सेवा संबंधी कार्यों में आज आपकी व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। इससे आपको मानसिक सुकून भी मिलेगा। किसी अपरिचित व्यक्ति से मेल-मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। अगर किसी को पैसा उधार दिया हुआ है तो उसकी वापसी लेने के लिए समय अनुकूल है।
नेगेटिव- परंतु व्यस्तता की वजह से आपको स्वयं के लिए समय नहीं मिल पाएगा। किसी के साथ बिना मतलब वाद-विवाद हो सकता है। अपने अंदर इगो की भावना ना आने दें तथा अपने गुस्से पर काबू रखें। कुछ लोग आपका अहित करने का प्रयास करेंगे, परंतु सफल नहीं हो पाएंगे।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय के प्रति लापरवाही ना बरतें। पार्टनर से किसी छोटी सी बात को लेकर विवाद गहरा सकता है। संगीत, साहित्य, कला आदि से जुड़े क्षेत्रों में विस्तार होने की संभावना है। युवा वर्ग अपने कैरियर को लेकर बहुत अधिक उत्साहित रहेंगे।
लव- जीवनसाथी तथा परिवार को अधिक समय नहीं दे पाएंगे। परंतु परिवार में सुख शांति का माहौल बना रहेगा। मेहमानों का आगमन भी संभव है।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। तथा आप स्वयं को ऊर्जावान व स्फूर्ति भरा महसूस करेंगे।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली रंग- 6

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आज कोई हर्षदायक घटना घटित होगी। गवर्नमेंट से जुड़ी किसी भी समस्या का निराकरण होगा। ग्रह स्थितियां अनुकूल है। किसी प्रिय मित्र के साथ काफी समय बाद मुलाकात होगी। तथा महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर विचार-विमर्श भी रहेगा आप अपनी समझदारी व सूझबूझ के साथ कई मुश्किलों से उबर जाएंगे।
नेगेटिव- युवा वर्ग अपने लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति को लेकर कुछ चिंतित रह सकते हैं। अगर कहीं यात्रा का प्रोग्राम बन रहा है तो खानपान और रहने की पहले उचित व्यवस्था करके रखें। इस समय अचानक ही कुछ खर्चे सामने आएंगे। निवेश करने संबंधी योजनाओं को स्थगित ही रखना ठीक है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में उचित व्यवस्था बनाकर रखना आपकी तरक्की में मददगार साबित होगा। महत्वपूर्ण आर्डर अथवा डील भी संभव है। लाभ प्राप्ति की दिशा में कई योजनाएं बनेंगी। लेकिन इस समय किसी को भी पैसा उधार बिल्कुल ना दें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध मधुर रहेंगे। तथा आपसी सहयोग द्वारा परिवार की किसी समस्या को सुलझाने में समर्थ भी होंगे। प्रेम संबंधों में किसी कारण से अलगाव होने की स्थिति बन रही है।
स्वास्थ्य- समाज में कुछ गिरावट रहेगी। अपनी दिनचर्या में सुधार लाना बहुत जरूरी है। आपकी लापरवाही ही आपके स्वास्थ संबंधी चिंता का कारण है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- अपनी प्रबल इच्छाशक्ति व आत्मविश्वास के सहारे आप कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्यों को अंजाम देने में समर्थ रहेंगे। कड़ी मेहनत द्वारा सफलता हासिल करके आपको मानसिक सुकून मिलेगा। विद्यार्थी अपने समय का उचित उपयोग करेंगे। धर्म-कर्म के मामले में भी रुचि बनी रहेगी।
नेगेटिव- किसी दुखद घटना का समाचार मिलने से भावनात्मक रूप से आप अपने आपको कमजोर महसूस करेंगे। इस समय किसी एकांत स्थान अथवा सकारात्मक सोच द्वारा अपने आत्मबल को मजबूत करने की जरूरत है। किसी भी प्रकार के विवाद तथा तर्क-वितर्क की स्थिति से दूर रहें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में वर्तमान गतिविधियों पर अपना ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। यह समय किसी नये काम अथवा भविष्य संबंधी योजनाओं को अंजाम देने के लिए अनुकूल नहीं है। प्रिंट, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, मीडिया आदि से जुड़े लोग सफलता हासिल करेंगे। नौकरी में अपना लक्ष्य हासिल करने के लिए गलत रास्ते का चुनाव ना करें।
लव- पति-पत्नी में आपसी सामंजस्य का अभाव रहेगा। इस समय अपने स्वभाव में बदलाव लाएं। आपका गुस्सा व किसी बात पर अड़ जाना दूसरों के साथ आपके संबंधों को खराब करेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय मानसिक स्थिति कुछ विचलित रहेगी।। जिसकी वजह से सिर दर्द, माइग्रेन भी उठ सकता है। मेडिटेशन और ध्यान इसका उत्तम इलाज है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

धनु - पॉजिटिव- अगर कोर्ट केस संबंधी कोई मामला चल रहा है तो आपकी जीत निश्चित है। आत्मविश्वास के बल पर आप हर काम पूरा कर पाएंगे। फाइनेंस संबंधी कार्यों को ज्यादा अहमियत दें। आपका अपनी दिनचर्या में किया गया सकारात्मक परिवर्तन आपको आशातीत प्रगति देगा।
नेगेटिव- आप में सहनशीलता की कुछ कमीं रह सकती है। जिसकी वजह से कुछ मनमुटाव भी उत्पन्न होंगे। समय के अनुसार अपने व्यवहार में भी परिवर्तन अवश्य लाएं। वाहन आदि खराब होने की वजह से बड़ा खर्चा सामने आएगा।
व्यवसाय- मीडिया, शिक्षा, रंगमंच आदि से जुड़े लोगों के लिए दिन बेहतरीन है। सहयोगियों के साथ संबंधों में खटास ना आने दें। इसका असर आपके कार्यक्षेत्र की व्यवस्था पर भी पड़ सकता है। नौकरी में कार्य की अधिकता होने की वजह से मानसिक तनाव रहेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच छोटी सी बात को लेकर वाद-विवाद की स्थिति रहेगी। विवाहेत्तर प्रेम संबंधों से दूर रहें क्योंकि इसकी वजह से मान-हानि निश्चित है।
स्वास्थ्य- तनाव की वजह से आत्मविश्वास में कमीं आएगी। सकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों के साथ कुछ समय व्यतीत करें। मेडिटेशन पर भी ध्यान दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

मकर - पॉजिटिव- आपका हर कार्य आपके मनोनुकूल पूर्ण होगा। किसी विशेष कार्यक्रम में जाने का मौका भी मिलेगा। आर्थिक योजनाएं सफल रहेगी। घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद घर की व्यवस्था को उचित बनाकर रखेगा। संतान की शिक्षा से जुड़े हुए प्रयास भी सफल होंगे।
नेगेटिव- परंतु बहुत अधिक व्यस्तता की वजह से थकान महसूस करेंगे। इस समय किसी भी प्रकार का अतिरिक्त काम हाथ में ना लें, अन्यथा परेशानी के अलावा और कुछ नहीं हासिल होगा। राजकीय कार्यों में बाधाएं रहेगी। वाहन से जुड़े खर्च भी परेशान करेंगे।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में आप अपनी व्यवहार कुशलता द्वारा परिस्थितियों को अनुकूल बनाकर रखेंगे। आपके सारे अटके हुए कार्य पूर्ण होंगे। कोई नया कार्य शुरू करने के लिए समय अनुकूल है। तकनीकी कार्यों से जुड़े लोगों को ज्यादा लाभ प्राप्त होगा। नौकरी में तरक्की के योग बन रहे हैं।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण खुशनुमा व सुकून भरा रहेगा। घर में नवीन वस्तुओं की खरीदारी भी संभव है। प्रेम संबंधों में और अधिक नजदीकियां बढ़ेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- पिछले कुछ समय से चल रही स्वास्थ्य संबंधी परेशानियों में सुधार आएगा। तथा आप अपनी दिनचर्या संबंधी कार्यों को पूरी ऊर्जा से करने में सक्षम रहेंगे।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- मित्रों की सहायता से कोई बिगड़ा हुआ काम बनेगा। जन संपर्क का दायरा भी बढ़ेगा। घर-परिवार की जिम्मेदारियों को आप बखूबी निभाएंगे। तथा दैनिक कार्य सुगमता से संपन्न होते जाएंगे। राजनीतिक क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोग कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि पा सकते हैं।
नेगेटिव- पड़ोसियों से किसी प्रकार की गलतफहमी उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं। यह समय सावधान रहने का है। इस समय छोटी सी लापरवाही से काम बिगड़ सकता है। बच्चों को किसी प्रकार की ज्यादा ढील ना दें। उनकी संगति तथा गतिविधियों पर नजर रखें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में कामकाज की अधिकता का दबाव बना रहेगा। परंतु धैर्य पूर्वक अपने कार्यों को संपन्न करें। तनाव लेने से परिस्थितियां बिगड़ सकती हैं। आपके अधिनस्थ कर्मचारी आपका भरपूर सहयोग करेंगे। ऑफिस में भी आपका दबदबा कायम रहेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के आपसी संबंधों में नजदीकियां आएंगी। परिवार के साथ घूमने-फिरने तथा मनोरंजन संबंधी कोई प्रोग्राम बन सकता है। प्रेम संबंधों में नजदीकियां बढ़ेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- अत्यधिक काम के दबाव का असर आपके स्वास्थ्य पर भी पड़ेगा। अनिद्रा और बेचैनी की समस्या रह सकती है। बेहतर होगा कि तनाव ना लें और शांति पूर्वक अपने कार्यों को अंजाम दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज कोई मुश्किल राह आसान होने से संतुष्टि का भाव रहेगा। शुभ संदेश या समाचार प्राप्त होगा। दृढ़ इच्छा शक्ति के सहारे आप उन्नति की ओर अग्रसर रहेंगे। किसी खास व्यक्ति से मुलाकात होगी। युवाओं को इंटरव्यू आदि में सफलता मिलनी संभव है।
नेगेटिव- आसपास के लोगों से सामंजस्य बिठाकर रखने में कुछ परेशानी रहेगी। जिसकी वजह से विचारों में प्रतिकूलता आ सकती है। कोई भी बड़ा फैसला लेने में हिचकिचाहट रहेगी। जल्दबाजी में कोई गलत फैसला भी लिया जा सकता है। बच्चों पर ज्यादा रोक-टोक ना रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में इच्छा शक्ति द्वारा आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि मिलने की संभावना है। यह समय अपने सपनों व महत्वाकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने का है। उन्नति के लिए नए मार्ग और नए विकल्पों की तलाश करेंगे। काफी हद तक सफलता भी मिलेगी। ऑफिस में व्यर्थ के वाद-विवाद में ना पड़ें। आपकी अधिकारी वर्ग से शिकायत हो सकती है।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण सुखद और मधुर बना रहेगा। कुछ समय बच्चों के साथ भी उनकी समस्याओं को सुनने व निवारण में अवश्य व्यतीत करें। प्रेम प्रसंगों के लिहाज से भी समय अनुकूल है।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु किसी प्रकार की चोट लगने जैसी स्थिति बन रही हैं। इस समय जोखिम पूर्ण कार्यों को करने से परहेज करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- क्रीम, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

