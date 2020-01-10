पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Jeevan mantra
  Jyotish
  Aaj Ka Rashifal (Horoscope Today) | Daily Rashifal (21st September 2020), Daily Zodiac Forecast: Singh Rashi, Kanya, Aries, Taurus, Gemini Cancer Libra, And Other Signs

सोमवार का राशिफल:विशाखा नक्षत्र में चंद्रमा होने के कारण आज जॉब और बिजनेस में 6 राशियों को मिल सकता है सितारों का साथ

17 मिनट पहले
  • शुभ योग बनने से आज कुछ लोगों को मिल सकती है नई जिम्मेदारी, सोचे हुए काम भी पूरे होने के योग बन रहे हैं

21 सितंबर, सोमवार को विशाखा नक्षत्र में चंद्रमा होने से मित्र नाम का शुभ योग बन रहा है। जो की पूरे दिन रहेगा। इस शुभ योग की वजह से 6 राशि वालों को जॉब और बिजनेस में सितारों का साथ मिल सकता है। जिससे के कारण सोचे हुए जरूरी काम पूरे होंगे। कामकाज में मन लगेगा और नई जिम्मेदारी भी मिल सकती है। इसके अलावा विषकुंभ योग भी रहेगा। जिसके कारण अन्य 6 राशि वाले लोगों को पूरे दिन संभलकर रहना होगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक कुछ लोगों के साथ विवाद और तनाव की स्थिति भी बन सकती है।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- आज आप धैर्य व विवेक का उपयोग करके किसी भी समस्या को सुलझाने में सक्षम रहेंगे। आर्थिक पक्ष पहले से अधिक सुदृढ़ स्थिति में रहेगा। परिवार के लोगों की छोटी-मोटी जरूरतों का ध्यान रखना आपको खुशी प्रदान करेगा। पुराने मित्रों से मुलाकात भी हो सकती है।
नेगेटिव- अपने रिश्तेदारों के साथ संबंध खराब होने की आशंका है, इसलिए क्रोधी स्वभाव पर नियंत्रण अवश्य रखें। कोई अप्रिय समाचार मिलने से मन उदास रहेगा। युवा वर्ग आज कुछ तनाव की स्थिति से गुजर सकते हैं इसलिए अपने आपको सकारात्मक बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- कार्य क्षेत्र में अपने प्रतिद्वंदी की गतिविधियों पर पैनी नजर रखें। अपने संपर्क सूत्रों के दायरे को और अधिक विस्तृत करना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। ऑफिस में कोई ऐसी गलती या चूक हो सकती है जिससे आपको अधिकारियों की डांट का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच आपसी सामंजस्य मधुर रहेगा। पुराने मित्र से मुलाकात प्रसन्नता देगी तथा पुरानी यादें भी ताजा होंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- गर्मी के वजह से घबराहट व थकान रह सकती हैं। इसलिए उचित आराम भी लेना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

वृष - पॉजिटिव- पुरानी गलतियों से सीखकर आज और अधिक बेहतरीन नीतियों पर विचार करेंगे। स्वयं को उत्तम स्थिति में पाएंगे और सफलता भी हासिल होगी। घर के नवीनीकरण तथा साज सज्जा संबंधी कोई रूपरेखा भी बनेगी।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी किसी काम में मनोनुकूल परिणाम ना मिलने से असहज महसूस करेंगे। परंतु जल्दी ही समाधान भी प्राप्त होगा। व्यर्थ के कामों में समय नष्ट ना करें। तथा खर्चे भी बजट के अनुसार ही करें तो अच्छा रहेगा।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय संबंधी नई-नई बातों की जानकारी प्राप्त होगी। इससे आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा। ऑफिस के काम से किसी टूर पर भी जाना पड़ सकता है। साथ ही बोनस या तरक्की के भी योग बने हुए हैं।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच में किसी प्रकार की क्लेश की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो सकती है। साथ बैठकर समस्या को सुलझाने से हल जरूर निकलेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- ब्लड प्रेशर तथा डायबिटीज की परेशानी से संबंधित लोग अपना ध्यान अवश्य रखें। तनाव को अपने ऊपर हावी ना होने दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- जामुनी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों में रुझान रहेगा। किसी जरूरतमंद की मदद करने से आत्मिक खुशी भी प्राप्त होगी। किसी शुभचिंतक का आशीर्वाद व शुभकामनाएं आपके लिए वरदान साबित होंगी।
नेगेटिव- आर्थिक मामलों में काफी सूझबूझ व सोच-विचारकर निर्णय लें। किसी प्रकार का विश्वासघात या धोखा हो सकता है। अपना कोई भी प्लान किसी के समक्ष सार्वजनिक ना करें। तथा अपनी महत्वपूर्ण वस्तुओं को बहुत अधिक संभालकर रखें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में मरम्मत व रंग रोगन संबंधी कार्यों की योजना बनेगी। युवा वर्ग को अपने कैरियर से संबंधित कोई महत्वपूर्ण सूचना मिल सकती है। कमीशन संबंधी व्यवसाय में सफलता प्राप्त होगी।
लव- विवाहेतर संबंधों का असर आपके पारिवारिक जीवन पर भी पड़ सकता है। इसलिए ऐसे संबंधों से दूर रहकर अपनी गृहस्थी पर अधिक ध्यान दें।
स्वास्थ्य- मौसमी बुखार रह सकता है। अपनी दिनचर्या को व्यवस्थित रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आज आप किसी रुके हुए काम को पूर्ण रूप से संपन्न करने में सफल रहेंगे। बेहतरी के लिए आप कुछ सकारात्मक बदलाव लाने पर विचार करेंगे। आपके विनम्र स्वभाव की वजह से समाज व संबंधियों में उचित स्थान बना रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- किसी नजदीकी व्यक्ति से अचानक ही किसी मुद्दे पर वाद-विवाद उत्पन्न हो सकता है। शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से मामला सुलझाए। अपनी गतिविधियों तथा योजनाओं के बारे में किसी से चर्चा ना करें।
व्यवसाय- आप अपने कार्य क्षेत्र में अपनी गतिविधियों में और अधिक सुधार लाने का प्रयत्न करेंगे। परंतु डील करते समय बहुत अधिक चैकन्ना रहने की आवश्यकता है। थोड़ी सी असावधानी या गलती का बड़ा खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है। नौकरी में कोई तरक्की मिलने की उम्मीद है।
लव- घर का वातावरण खुशनुमा बना रहेगा जीवन साथी के साथ संबंध भी मधुरता पूर्ण रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- अपनी दिनचर्या को संयमित रखें। बदलते मौसम के नकारात्मक प्रभाव का असर आपके स्वास्थ्य पर भी पड़ सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता लोगों के सामने आने से उनके दिल में आपके प्रति विशेष सम्मान रहेगा। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की मदद करने से आत्मिक शांति प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय परिवार के साथ हास-परिहास तथा मनोरंजन संबंधी कार्यों में भी व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- वाहन या कोई भी मशीनरी संबंधी उपकरण बहुत ध्यान पूर्वक इस्तेमाल करें। किसी रिश्तेदार से संबंधित कोई अप्रिय या अशुभ समाचार मिल सकता है। खर्चों की अधिकता पर अंकुश लगाकर रखना आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- कार्य क्षेत्र में अपने प्रतिनिधियों की गतिविधियों को नजरअंदाज ना करें। वे लोग आपकी कार्यप्रणाली की नकल कर सकते हैं। किसी उच्च व वरिष्ठ अधिकारी के सहयोग से राजकीय काम पूर्ण होंगे। कहीं से रुका हुआ या उधार दिया हुआ पैसा भी प्राप्त हो सकता है।
लव- अत्यधिक व्यस्तता के बावजूद घर परिवार पर समय देना परिवारिक संबंधों को और अधिक मजबूत करेगा। तथा घर का वातावरण खुशनुमा बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- खांसी, जुकाम जैसी दिक्कत रह सकती है। आयुर्वेदिक चीजों का अधिक से अधिक सेवन करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- दौड़-धूप की अधिकता तो रहेगी परंतु कार्य की सफलता आपकी थकान को दूर भी कर देगी। समय की चाल आपके पक्ष में है। अनुभवी लोगों का साथ मिलेगा। घर में किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार या मित्र के आने से चहल-पहल और खुशनुमा वातावरण रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थी आलस की वजह से पढ़ाई में पिछड़ सकते हैं। किसी प्रकार की यात्रा को करने से परहेज करें। क्योंकि किसी भी प्रकार का फायदा ना होने की स्थिति लग रही है। संतान की परेशानियों मे आपका सहयोग उत्तम रहेगा।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में बहुत अधिक कार्य तथा किसी नई जिम्मेदारी की अधिकता रहेगी। घर-परिवार की उलझनों से ध्यान हटाकर अपने व्यवसाय पर ध्यान दें। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति अपने लक्ष्य को पूर्ण करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्थान परिवर्तन संबंधी समाचार भी प्राप्त हो सकता है।
लव- जीवनसाथी का सहयोग परिवार के वातावरण को शांतिपूर्ण तथा अनुशासित बनाकर रखेगा। किसी मांगलिक कार्य संबंधी योजना भी बन सकती है।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। माइग्रेन व सिरदर्द जैसी दिक्कत से बचने के लिए संतुलित आहार लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक व आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत होगा। कुछ विशिष्ट लोगों के साथ संपर्क स्थापित होने के कारण आपकी विचार शैली में भी आश्चर्यजनक परिवर्तन आएगा। लंबे समय से चल रही किसी चिंता से भी निजात मिल सकती है।
नेगेटिव- आर्थिक मामलों में कमीं आने से कुछ तनाव रह सकता है। किसी नजदीकी व्यक्ति द्वारा व्यर्थ ही आपकी आलोचना होने के कारण मन आहत होगा। इसलिए किसी पर अधिक भरोसा ना करके स्वयं पर ही विश्वास रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यापार में कोई खास उपलब्धि हासिल नहीं होगी। परंतु पार्टनरशिप संबंधी व्यवसाय में सफलता मिलने के योग हैं। किसी प्रोजेक्ट पर अधिक पैसा ना लगाएं। बजट का अवश्य ध्यान रखें। नौकरी में बॉस व सहकर्मियों से आपके संबंध अच्छे रहेंगे।
लव- घर की गतिविधियों में जीवनसाथी का सहयोग करना आपके आपसी संबंधों को और अधिक मजबूत करेगा। तथा घर का वातावरण सुखद बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु व्यायाम और योगा को अपने जीवन का हिस्सा अवश्य बनाएं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आपकी सकारात्मक सोच आपके लिए नई उपलब्धियों का निर्माण कर रही है। आज आप स्वयं के विकास के लिए मनन करेंगे। आप में कुछ और बेहतर सीखने व करने की दृढ़ इच्छा शक्ति भी जागृत होगी।
नेगेटिव- अधिक भीड़-भाड़ में जाने से परहेज करें। मन की शांति के लिए किसी एकांत स्थान में कुछ समय व्यतीत करना आप को सुकून देगा। आज किसी भी प्रकार का रुपए-पैसे संबंधी लेनदेन बिल्कुल ना करें।
व्यवसाय- कार्य क्षेत्र में समान विचारधारा के लोगों से मेलजोल आपके लिए लाभदायक रहेगा। तथा साझेदारी संबंधी विषयों पर भी बातचीत होगी। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों को लक्ष्य प्राप्ति के लिए कुछ बाधाओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।
लव- वैवाहिक जीवन सुखद रहेगा। अविवाहित व्यक्तियों के लिए अच्छा रिश्ता आने की उम्मीद है।
स्वास्थ्य- महिलाएं अपने स्वास्थ्य के प्रति अधिक सजग रहें। किसी प्रकार के इंफेक्शन संबंधी दिक्कत हो सकती हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- क्रीम, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

धनु - पॉजिटिव- सामाजिक गतिविधियों में व्यस्तता रहेगी। महिलाएं अपने कार्यों के प्रति अधिक सजग रहेंगी और सफलता भी प्राप्त करेंगी। पिछले कुछ समय से चल रही किसी प्रकार की दुविधा व बेचैनी से भी मुक्ति मिलेगी।
नेगेटिव- परंतु कभी-कभी आपका छोटी-छोटी बातों पर खीझना घर के वातावरण को खराब कर देता है। अपनी महत्वपूर्ण वस्तुओं और दस्तावेजों को अधिक संभालकर रखें, क्योंकि खोने या चोरी होने की आशंका है।
व्यवसाय- कार्य क्षेत्र में बहुत अधिक व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। रिस्की प्रवृत्ति के कामों में समय और पैसा व्यर्थ ना करें। क्योंकि नुकसान होने की आशंका बन रही है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति अपने कार्यों के प्रति लापरवाही बिल्कुल ना करें।
लव- घर का वातावरण शांतिपूर्ण रहेगा। तथा मांगलिक कार्यों की रूपरेखा भी बनेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- वर्तमान वातावरण के प्रभाव से बदन दर्द व थकान रहेगी। अपना ध्यान रखना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

मकर - पॉजिटिव - भविष्य संबंधी योजनाओं पर विचार विमर्श करने व साकार करने के लिए उत्तम दिन है। बड़े बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए वरदान साबित होगा। नन्हे मेहमान के आगमन संबंधी शुभ सूचना मिलने से परिवार में उत्सव भरा माहौल रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- अनावश्यक कार्यों में खर्च की अधिकता रहेगी जिससे बजट बिगड़ सकता है और इसका असर आपके सूकुन और नींद पर भी पड़ेगा। छोटी-छोटी बातों पर भी निराशा और अवसाद जैसी स्थिति बन सकती है।
व्यवसाय- आसपास के व्यापारियों से चल रही प्रतिस्पर्धा में विजय हासिल होगी। जिससे आपका आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा और अधिक मेहनत से आप अपने कार्यों के प्रति ध्यान दे पाएंगे। लाभ के स्रोतों में भी वृद्धि होगी।
लव- संतान के कैरियर संबंधी कोई शुभ समाचार मिलने से घर में खुशनुमा और सुकून भरा वातावरण रहेगा। और धार्मिक आयोजन का कार्यक्रम भी बन सकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- गैस व एसिडिटी की वजह परेशान रहेंगे। भारी खानपान से परहेज करें। और अपनी दिनचर्या व्यवस्थित रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- आप भावनात्मक रूप से सशक्त महसूस करेंगे। तथा सभी प्रकार की परेशानियों का हल बुद्धिमत्ता व विवेक से ढूंढ ही लेंगे। परिजनों तथा मित्रों के साथ भी किसी महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे पर लाभदायक विचार-विमर्श होगा।
नेगेटिव- आर्थिक स्थिति को ठीक करने के लिए अपने खर्चों पर नियंत्रण रखना आवश्यक है। तेज वाहन से निर्धारित दूरी बनाकर रखें। कुछ लोग आपकी उपलब्धियों से जलन करते हुए आपकी मान-हानि करने की कोशिश करेंगे। परंतु निश्चिंत रहें आपका अहित नहीं होगा।
व्यवसाय- कारोबार में मनोवांछित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। तथा बुद्धिमत्ता पूर्ण लिए गए निर्णय आपको नए अनुबंध भी प्रदान करेंगे। राजकीय कार्यों में कुछ बाधाएं उत्पन्न हो सकती है। इसके लिए उच्च अधिकारियों के साथ विचार-विमर्श अवश्य करें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध मधुर रहेंगे। प्रेम संबंधों में किसी वजह से तकरार उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं। इन बातों में अपना समय व्यर्थ ना करें।
स्वास्थ्य- कभी-कभी अवसाद या डिप्रेशन जैसी स्थिति महसूस होगी। बेहतर होगा कि अपनी समस्याओं को किसी विश्वसनीय व्यक्ति से शेयर अवश्य करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मीन - पॉजिटिव- कुछ सकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों के साथ समय व्यतीत करने से आपका सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा। अविवाहित लोग वैवाहिक चर्चाओं को लेकर उत्साहित रहेंगे। बच्चों व परिवार के साथ शॉपिंग में भी समय व्यतीत अवश्य करें।
नेगेटिव- परंतु जिद व जल्दबाजी में लिए गए फैसले बदलने पड़ सकते हैं। अपने निजी काम के लिए समय नहीं निकाल पाएंगे, इसके लिए मन में कुछ कुंठा रहेगी। आज अपने बाहरी संपर्क या किसी भी यात्रा को स्थगित ही रखें।
व्यवसाय- जल्दी कामयाबी की चाह में कुछ गलत रास्तों का चुनाव ना करें। आपके काम तो बनेंगे परंतु मेहनत की अधिकता रहेगी। आज अधिकतर महत्वपूर्ण काम दोपहर से पहले ही निपटा लें तो उचित रहेगा।
लव - पारिवारिक जीवन ठीक रहेगा। परंतु किसी विपरीत लिंगी व्यक्ति के प्रति आकर्षण आपको अपने लक्ष्य से भटका सकता है। इस बात का अवश्य ध्यान रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- रक्तचाप व थायराइड से प्रभावित व्यक्ति अपने स्वास्थ्य का विशेष ध्यान रखें। अपना रूटीन चेकअप अवश्य करवाएं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

