Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राशिफल:2 अशुभ योग बनने से कन्या, धनु, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों को हो सकता है नुकसान

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वृश्चिक और मकर सहित 5 राशि वाले बचे रहेंगे सितारों के अशुभ असर से

22 नवंबर, रविवार को चंद्रमा शतभिषा नक्षत्र और कुंभ राशि में रहेगा। वहीं, सूर्य वृश्चिक राशि में है। ग्रह-नक्षत्रों की ये स्थिति 7 राशियों के लिए ठीक नहीं रहेगी। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक मेष, वृष, मिथुन, कन्या, धनु, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। इन राशि वालों की आर्थिक स्थिति प्रभावित होगी और जॉब और बिजनेस में नुकसान की आशंका है। इसलिए संभलकर रहना होगा। वहीं, कर्क, सिंह, तुला, वृश्चिक और मकर राशि वाले लोग सितारों के अशुभ प्रभाव से बच जाएंगे।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रहेंगे। विद्यार्थी अपने अध्ययन के प्रति गंभीर रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- अपरिचित व्यक्तियों के साथ किसी प्रकार का व्यवहार करते समय सावधानी बरतें। अन्यथा आप किसी नुकसान या साजिश के शिकार हो सकते हैं। रिस्क वाले क्रियाकलापों से दूर रहें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में कर्मचारियों के साथ पिछले कुछ समय से चल रहा तनाव किसी की मध्यस्थता से दूर होगा।। तथा संबंधों में पुनः सुधार आएगा। आज किसी कंपनी के साथ कोई महत्वपूर्ण डील भी फाइनल हो सकती है। काम की अधिकता की वजह से आज घर पर भी ऑफिस का काम करना पड़ सकता है।
लव- पारिवारिक माहौल सुखमय रहेगा। संबंधों को और अधिक खुशनुमा बनाने के लिए कोई पारिवारिक मनोरंजन संबंधी प्रोग्राम भी अवश्य बनाएं।
स्वास्थ्य- काम की अधिकता की वजह से थकान व शारीरिक कमजोरी महसूस होगी। प्राकृतिक चीजों का अधिक से अधिक सेवन करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

वृष - पॉजिटिव- आज कोई भी महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेते समय मन की आवाज को अवश्य सुने, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सलाह मिलेगी। किसी पॉलिसी आदि में निवेश करने का उत्तम समय है। इस समय लाभदायक ग्रह स्थिति बनी हुई है। नई उपलब्धियां भी हासिल होगी।
नेगेटिव- काम की अधिकता की वजह से तनाव व स्वभाव में चिड़चिड़ापन आ सकता है। इसलिए धैर्य और संयम बनाकर रखें। बच्चों की समस्याओं में उनका सहयोग करना भी आपका दायित्व है।
व्यवसाय- इस समय भविष्य संबंधी योजनाओं को क्रियान्वित करने के लिए समय उत्तम नहीं है। इसलिए उचित समय का इंतजार करना जरूरी है। परंतु वर्तमान गतिविधियां भी आपके लिए लाभदायक साबित होगी तथा आर्थिक स्थिति भी मजबूत बनेगी।
लव- पति-पत्नी आपसी सहयोग से घर तथा व्यवसाय में सामंजस्य बनाकर रखेंगे। पारिवारिक वातावरण भी खुशनुमा बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। परंतु तनाव और थकान को अपने ऊपर हावी ना होने दें। बेहतर होगा कि कुछ समय धार्मिक स्थल पर भी व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- क्रीम, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- इस समय धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक संबंधी विषयों की जानकारी करने में रुचि रहेगी। आज भी कुछ अनुभवी तथा वरिष्ठ लोगों के मार्गदर्शन में बहुत कुछ सीखने को मिलेगा। आप जीवन को उचित तरीके से जीने के लिए कुछ संकल्प भी करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- व्यक्तिगत व्यस्तता की वजह से आप पारिवारिक, सामाजिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों में ज्यादा ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे। जिसकी वजह से मानहानि भी हो सकती है। प्रॉपर्टी संबंधी किसी भी प्रकार का निर्णय आज ना लें।
व्यवसाय- कामकाज में खास सफलता नहीं मिलेगी। पारिवारिक लोगों की देखरेख में सब काम सुचारू रूप से चलते रहेंगे। मशीनरी व लोहे से संबंधित कारोबार में इस समय लाभदायक स्थितियां बनी हुई हैं।
लव- पारिवारिक माहौल सामान्य रहेगा। सभी सदस्य अपने-अपने कार्य में व्यस्त रहने की वजह से एक दूसरे को समय नहीं दे पाएंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- गिरने या चोट लगने की आशंका बनी हुई है। बेहतर होगा कि वाहन का इस्तेमाल बहुत सावधानी पूर्वक करें अथवा स्थगित रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आपका कर्म तथा पुरुषार्थ दोनों मिलकर आपके लिए सफलता दायक परिस्थितियों का निर्माण करेंगे। घर की साज-सज्जा अथवा सुधार संबंधी कार्यों में आपका विशेष रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रहेगा। प्रॉपर्टी की सेल-परचेस करने जैसी किसी योजना पर भी विचार होगा।
नेगेटिव- अपने नजदीकी संबंधियों अथवा भाइयों के साथ संबंधों में किसी भी प्रकार की खटास उत्पन्न ना होने दें। बेहतर होगा कि बाहरी लोगों के बहकावे में ना आए। कोई भी डील फाइनल करते समय उसके बारे में पूरी जानकारी अवश्य हासिल करें।
व्यवसाय- आज मार्केटिंग संबंधी कामों में ही समय बीत जाएगा। अभी फायदा तो कम ही होगा। लेकिन कोई उधार दिया हुआ पैसा मिल जाने से आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर रहेगी। अचानक ही किसी के मिलने से बातचीत द्वारा आपकी किसी समस्या का समाधान भी निकल सकता है।
लव- घर के किसी मुद्दे को लेकर पति-पत्नी के बीच तनाव हो सकता है। परंतु घर के मामले घर में ही सुलझ जाए तो उत्तम है, अन्यथा बात बढ़ सकती हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- तनाव की वजह से ब्लड प्रेशर और डायबिटीज जैसी समस्या बढ़ सकती है। अपनी उचित जांच करा लें तथा मेडिटेशन में कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- आज सभी कार्यों को योजनाबद्ध तरीके से पूर्ण करने का प्रयास काफी हद तक सफल रहेगा। आय के स्रोतों को बढ़ाने के लिए आपका विशेष रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रहेगा। सामाजिक गतिविधियों में भी आपकी रुचि बनी रहेगी।
नेगेटिव- राजनीतिक गतिविधियों से दूर ही रहें, किसी गलत व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आने से मान-हानि जैसी समस्याएं खड़ी हो सकती हैं। मित्रों के साथ घूमने-फिरने में अपना समय और धन व्यर्थ ना करें। इस समय अपने शुभचिंतकों के साथ संबंध मधुर बनाकर रखने की जरूरत है।
व्यवसाय- पार्टनरशिप संबंधी व्यवसाय में छोटे से छोटे काम के बीच में भी पारदर्शिता रखना आवश्यक है। जरा सी भी असावधानी रिश्तों में दरार ला सकती है। अगर अपने व्यवसाय से ही संबंधित कुछ नया काम शुरू करने की सोच रहे हैं, तो उस पर अमल करने के लिए समय अनुकूल है।
लव- कुछ समय जीवनसाथी तथा बच्चों के साथ में भी व्यतीत करें इससे तनाव दूर होगा और मन भी प्रफुल्लित रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु मौसम के बदलाव से अपना बचाव करना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- आपका शांति पूर्ण व्यक्तित्व तथा स्वभाव आपके कार्यों को योजनाबद्ध तरीके से करने में मदद करेगा। तथा अन्य लोगों पर भी आपके व्यवहार का सकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ेगा। बाहरी गतिविधियों तथा जनसंपर्क को मजबूत करने में भी अधिक ध्यान दें।
नेगेटिव- राजनीतिक गतिविधियों से अपने आप को दूर ही रखें। किसी गलत व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आने से आपको नुकसान हो सकता है तथा अपयश मिलने की भी आशंका है। पारिवारिक मामलों में ज्यादा हस्तक्षेप ना करें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में इस समय अनावश्यक खर्चे सामने आएंगे। आर्थिक मामलों में पूरी सावधानी और सतर्कता रखनी जरूरी है। बेहतर होगा कि अपनी किसी भी समस्या का हल पाने के लिए किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह का अनुशरण करें।
लव- पारिवारिक जीवन सुखद रहेगा। सभी सदस्यों में आपसी तालमेल व सामंजस्य उचित बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु अपना इम्यून सिस्टम स्ट्रांग रखने के लिए संतुलित आहार और व्यायाम पर भी ध्यान देना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

तुला - पॉजिटिव- पिछले कुछ दिनों से चल रही भागा-दौड़ी की वजह से आज कुछ सुकून पाने की इच्छा रहेगी। अपना कुछ समय आध्यात्मिक तथा धार्मिक स्थल में व्यतीत करें। आपको मानसिक शांति का अनुभव होगा तथा अपनी आंतरिक ऊर्जा को भी दोबारा से एकत्रित कर पाएंगे।
नेगेटिव- आपके ही कुछ संबंधी जलन की भावना से आपके खिलाफ आलोचना या अपमानजनक स्थितियां उत्पन्न कर सकते हैं। परंतु किसी पर भी ज्यादा ध्यान देने की अपेक्षा अपने काम पर एकाग्र चित्त रहें। विद्यार्थियों के ऊपर भी आलस और मस्ती हावी रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- व्यापार में अपने सहयोगियों और कर्मचारियों पर विश्वास रखना जरूरी है। उनका सहयोग आपके बिजनेस की क्षमता को बढ़ाएगा। इंपोर्ट-एक्सपोर्ट संबंधी काामों में सफलता मिल सकती है।
लव- वैवाहिक जीवन सुखद रहेगा। परंतु प्रेम संबंधों में गलतफहमियां की वजह से दरार पड़ सकती है। ओर यह संबंध टूट भी सकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- असंतुलित खानपान की वजह से स्वास्थ्य खराब रह सकता है। अपनी दिनचर्या व्यवस्थित रखें। थोड़ी सी सावधानी आपको बिल्कुल स्वस्थ रखेगी।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- धर्म-कर्म और अध्यात्म में आस्था बढ़ेगी। अपने अंदर भरपूर सकारात्मक ऊर्जा महसूस करेंगे। तथा अपने काम और परिवार दोनों के बीच उचित सामंजस्य बनाकर रखने से दोनों तरफ सकारात्मक माहौल बना रहेगा। संबंधों को मजबूत बनाकर रखने पर आपका विशेष प्रयास रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु आपके कुछ कार्यों में अनचाहे कारणों की वजह से विघ्न पड़ सकता है। लेकिन इस समय धैर्य बनाकर रखना ही उचित है। बच्चों को उनके शिक्षा संबंधी मन मुताबिक परिणाम हासिल ना होने से मानसिक तनाव की स्थिति रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां धीरे-धीरे सामान्य हो रही है। आज आप अपने किसी विशेष काम को पूरी गंभीरता और संजीदगी से अंजाम देंगे। सफलता पाने में कामयाब भी रहेंगे। परंतु सहकर्मियों की गतिविधियों को नजरअंदाज करना ठीक नहीं है।
लव- घर में मांगलिक कार्य संबंधी तैयारियां जोर-शोर से होंगी। तथा उपहार खरीदने और शॉपिंग संबंधी कार्यों का जोर रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु अपने ऊपर अत्यधिक थकान हावी ना होने दें, अन्यथा इसका नकारात्मक प्रभाव आपके स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

धनु - पॉजिटिव- इस समय किसी भी प्रकार के असमंजस की स्थिति में घर के सदस्यों की सलाह अवश्य लें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उचित समाधान मिलेगा। व्यस्तता के बावजूद अपने मित्रों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संपर्क बनाकर रखें। यह संपर्क आपके लिए बहुत ही सुकून दायक रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- किसी अप्रिय घटना के घटने से अवसाद और भय जैसी स्थिति मन मस्तिष्क पर हावी हो सकती है। इस समय अपने आपको सकारात्मक बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है। विद्यार्थियों को भी महत्वपूर्ण कार्य में मन मुताबिक उपलब्धि ना मिलने से निराशा जैसी स्थिति रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- अपने कार्यस्थल पर किसी भी गतिविधि को नजरअंदाज ना करें। तथा हर कार्य अपनी उपस्थिति में ही कराएं तो उचित रहेगा। आपके कुछ प्रोडक्ट अथवा महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज चोरी हो सकते हैं या खो सकते हैं। किसी पर भी आंख मूंदकर विश्वास ना करें।
लव- जीवनसाथी की सलाह व सहयोग आपके मनोबल व कार्य क्षमता को बनाकर रखेगा। परिवार में भी उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- हल्की-फुल्की मौसमी परेशानी रह सकती है। जरा सी सावधानी रखना आपको स्वस्थ रखेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मकर - पॉजिटिव- अगर घर या व्यवसाय संबंधी कोई स्थान परिवर्तन की योजना बन रही है, तो आज उस योजना के कार्य रूप में परिणित होने की अच्छी संभावना है। आपके किसी नजदीकी मित्र की सलाह आपके लिए बहुत ही अधिक उपयोगी साबित होगी। आर्थिक स्थिति भी पहले से बेहतर बनेगी।
नेगेटिव- ध्यान रखिए कि नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों के संपर्क में रहना आपके लिए भी मानहानि का कारण बनेगा। कोई अपमान जनक स्थिति भी उत्पन्न हो सकती है। इस समय घर के किसी बुजुर्ग के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर बिल्कुल भी लापरवाही ना बरतें और उचित इलाज करवाएं।
व्यवसाय- वर्तमान परिस्थितियों की वजह से व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों का गंभीरता से मूल्यांकन करें। इस समय व्यवसायिक नीतियों में कुछ बदलाव लाने संबंधी आपके प्रयत्न काफी हद तक सफल रहेंगे। जनसंपर्क का दायरा भी पहले से अधिक विस्तृत होगा।
लव- स्वभाव में क्रोध और चिड़चिड़ापन का नकारात्मक प्रभाव आपके वैवाहिक जीवन और परिवार पर पड़ेगा। बेहतर होगा कि धैर्य और संयम द्वारा परिस्थितियों का सामना करें।
स्वास्थ्य- इंफेक्शन की वजह से बुखार और गला खराब रह सकता है। इस समय आयुर्वेदिक इलाज लेना बहुत ही कारगर साबित होगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- आज आप अपने व्यक्तिगत कार्यों में काफी व्यस्त रहेंगे। आपका पूरा ध्यान अपने महत्वपूर्ण काम को निपटाने तथा आर्थिक गतिविधियों को मजबूत बनाने में केंद्रित रहेगा। मित्रों तथा रिश्तेदारों के साथ मेल मिलाप का दौर भी रहेगा। आपको कोई खूबसूरत उपहार भी मिल सकता है।
नेगेटिव- बिना मतलब दूसरों की परेशानियों में हस्तक्षेप ना करें, इससे आपका अपना भी नुकसान हो सकता है। किसी भी नकारात्मक परिस्थिति में अपना आपा खोने की बजाय शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सुलझाने की कोशिश करें। वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों को अपनी सेहत के प्रति ज्यादा सजग रहने की जरूरत है।
व्यवसाय- मशीनरी, कारखाने आदि से जुड़े व्यवसाय में प्रोडक्ट के उत्पादन में कुछ नुकसान हो सकता है। अपने कार्यस्थल की आंतरिक गतिविधियों पर नजर रखें, आपकी कोई योजना लीक हो सकती हैं। जिसकी वजह से आपका भारी नुकसान भी हो सकता है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध उचित रहेंगे। परंतु किसी विपरीत लिंगी व्यक्ति की वजह से आपसी संबंधों में दिक्कत आ सकती है।
स्वास्थ्य- तनावपूर्ण परिस्थितियों को अपने ऊपर हावी ना होने दें। इसका नकारात्मक प्रभाव आपके स्वास्थ्य पर भी पड़ेगा। तथा टांगों और घुटनों में दर्द जैसी समस्या रह सकती हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आपका संतुलित तथा सकारात्मक स्वभाव किसी भी परिस्थिति में आपको विचलित नहीं होने देगा। और आप बेहतर सामंजस्य बनाकर रखेंगे। इस वजह से आप अपने कार्यों में बेहतर रिजल्ट भी प्राप्त कर पाएंगे। घर में मेहमानों तथा मित्रों की आवाजाही भी रहेगी।
नेगेटिव- किसी भी नकारात्मक बात को सुलझाने में गुस्से और वाणी का प्रयोग ना करें। बेहतर होगा कि इन बेकार की समस्याओं से दूर ही रहे। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति ज्यादा अनुकूल नहीं है, इसलिए शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से उचित समय का इंतजार करना ही ठीक रहेगा।
व्यवसाय- सरकारी लोगों तथा उच्चाधिकारियों से संबंध खराब ना करें, अन्यथा इसका असर आपकी व्यापारिक गतिविधियों पर पड़ सकता है। आज आर्डर मिलने में कुछ कमीं आएगी। जिसकी वजह से आय के स्रोत भी कम ही रहेंगे।
लव- दांपत्य जीवन सौहार्दपूर्ण रहेगा। परिवार में डिसिप्लिन और व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए कुछ नियम बनाने अति आवश्यक है।
स्वास्थ्य- ज्यादा भागदौड़ की वजह से नसों में खिंचाव और सूजन जैसी दिक्कत रहेगी। योगा और व्यायाम पर ध्यान देना उचित साबित होगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

