पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Jyotish
  • Aaj Ka Rashifal (Horoscope Today) | Daily Rashifal (23rd November 2020), Daily Zodiac Forecast: Singh Rashi, Kanya, Aries, Taurus, Gemini Cancer Libra, And Other Signs

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सोमवार का राशिफल:कुंभ राशि में चंद्रमा होने के कारण वृष, सिंह और कन्या राशि वालों को रहना होगा संभलकर

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुंभ और मीन सहित 9 राशि वाले लोग बच जाएंगे सितारों के अशुभ प्रभाव से

23 नवंबर, सोमवार को चंद्रमा शनि की राशि यानी कुंभ में है। इस कारण कुछ लोगों के लिए तनाव और दौड़-भाग वाला दिन हो सकता है। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक वृष, सिंह और कन्या राशि वाले लोगों को दिनभर संभलकर रहना होगा। इन 3 राशि वालों को सोच-समझकर फैसले लेने होंगे। लेन-देन और निवेश में भी जल्दबाजी से बचना होगा। इनके अलावा मेष, मिथुन, कर्क, तुला वृश्चिक, धनु, मकर, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों के लिए दिन ठीक-ठाक रहेगा। इस तरह आज 12 में से 3 राशियों के लिए दिन ठीक नहीं है। वहीं अन्य 9 राशि वाले लोग सितारों के अशुभ प्रभाव से बच जाएंगे।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत करें। इससे आपको मानसिक व आत्मिक शांति महसूस होगी। किसी उच्च पद पर आसीन व्यक्ति की मदद से आपकी हर समस्या हल हो सकती हैं।
नेगेटिव- संतान के कैरियर संबंधी कोई बात ना बनने से तनाव हावी हो सकता है। उनका आत्मबल बनाए रखने के लिए उनका सहयोग अवश्य करें। ससुराल पक्ष से संबंध मधुर बनाकर रखें।
व्यवसाय- इस समय दूरदराज की व्यवसायिक पार्टियों से संपर्क स्थापित करें। आपको बाहरी गतिविधियों से महत्वपूर्ण ऑर्डर मिलने के योग बन रहे हैं। इनकम के सोर्स भी अभी कमजोर रहेंगे। ऑफिस में किसी नए प्रोजेक्ट को हाथ में लेने से पहले उसके बारे में पूरी जांच-पड़ताल अवश्य करें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में नजदीकियां आएंगी। घर के किसी सदस्य के विवाह संबंधी योजना भी बन सकती है।
स्वास्थ्य- गैस तथा बदहजमी की वजह से सिर दर्द और वमन जैसी शिकायत रहेगी। अपना खानपान बहुत ही संयमित रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- क्रीम, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

वृष - पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थितियां और भाग्य दोनों ही आपके पक्ष में काम कर रहे हैं। समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। संतान के कैरियर संबंधी प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा में सफलता मिलने से खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। अगर संपत्ति संबंधी कोई मसला चल रहा है तो आज किसी की मध्यस्थता से हल हो सकता है।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी ज्यादा भावुक होने की वजह से आप कोई भी महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेने में असफल हो जाते हैं। बेहतर होगा कि अपना व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखें। अपना नफा-नुकसान देखकर ही किसी भी कार्य को अंजाम दें।
व्यवसाय- इस समय बिजनेस संबंधी किसी भी काम में पैसा लगाने से परहेज करें। क्योंकि अभी परिस्थितियां अनुकूल नहीं है। किसी प्रकार के नुकसान होने की आशंका लग रही है। इस समय वर्तमान गतिविधियों पर ही अपना ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। कुछ नया करने का प्लान अभी स्थगित कर दें।
लव- पारिवारिक में सुख-शांति व खुशनुमा माहौल रहेगा। जबकि प्रेम संबंध में गलतफहमियां उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- पैरों और घुटनों में दर्द जैसी समस्या रहेगी। तली-भुनी तथा गरिष्ठ चीजों का सेवन ना करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपको जीवन की एक नई दिशा प्रदान करेगी। और आप अपने कार्य संबंधी योजनाओं को बेहतरीन तरीके से अंजाम दे पाएंगे। पैतृक प्रॉपर्टी संबंधी मामले सुलझाने के लिए आज समय उचित है।
नेगेटिव- पैसे की उधारी संबंधी लेनदेन बिल्कुल ना करें, अन्यथा आपका पैसा फंस जाएगा। घर के किसी सदस्य के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंता रहेगी। जिसकी वजह से आपको कई महत्वपूर्ण काम आगे टालने पड़ सकते हैं।
व्यवसाय- जनसंपर्क आपके लिए फायदेमंद साबित होंगे। आत्मविश्वास तथा आत्मबल को मजबूत बनाकर रखें। इस समय आपको कई आर्डर तथा अनुबंध हासिल होने वाले हैं। ऑफिस में भी आपके उचित कार्यों की वजह से कोई अथॉरिटी मिल सकती हैं।
लव- व्यस्तता के बीच जीवन साथी तथा परिवार के लिए समय निकालना आपसी संबंधों में और अधिक नजदीकियां लेकर आएगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। परंतु ध्यान रखें कि नकारात्मक विचारों की वजह से आपकी मानसिक शांति भंग हो सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- इस समय भावनाओं के बजाय चतुराई और विवेक से काम लेना स्थितियों को आपके पक्ष में करेगा। संतान प्राप्ति संबंधी भी कोई शुभ सूचना मिल सकती है। जिससे पारिवारिक प्रसन्नता बनी रहेगी। कोई रुका हुआ कार्य भी पूरा करने के लिए यह उचित समय है।
नेगेटिव- अपनी योजनाओं पर भली-भांति विचार करें। बेहतर होगा कि अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह अवश्य लें। पैसे के मामले में भी किसी पर विश्वास ना करके खुद ही सभी गतिविधियों को संभालकर रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक स्थिति अब बेहतर हो रही है। थोड़ी बहुत परेशानियां आएंगी लेकिन इनकी वजह से कोई भी काम नहीं रुकेगा। लेकिन कार्यक्षेत्र की आंतरिक गतिविधियों पर ध्यान रखना जरूरी है। अपना ही कोई कर्मचारी योजनाएं बाहर लीक कर सकता है।
लव- जीवन साथी के साथ उचित तालमेल बिठाकर रखने का विशेष प्रयास रहेगा और आप सफल भी होंगे। परंतु विवाहेतर संबंध आपके लिए ही किसी परेशानी का कारण बन सकते हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- ब्लड प्रेशर तथा छाती में जलन जैसी परेशानी हो सकती है। एसिडिटी और गैस ना बनने दें। उचित इलाज लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

सिंह - पॉजिटिव - घर परिवर्तन संबंधी कोई योजना बन रही है तो उसे अंजाम देने के लिए उचित समय है। किसी भी काम में घर के वरिष्ठ लोगों की सलाह अवश्य लें और उस पर अमल भी करें। आपके लिए यह बहुत ही लाभदायक रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- आज कहीं भी इन्वेस्टमेंट करने में अत्यधिक सावधानी बरतने की आवश्यकता है। किसी नजदीकी मित्र की वजह से भी कोई नुकसान होने जैसी आशंका बन रही है। इसलिए भावुकता में आकर कोई भी निर्णय ना लें। अपनी फिजूलखर्ची पर भी अंकुश लगाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों के लिए आपने जो लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है, उसके लिए अभी और अधिक मेहनत की जरूरत है। दूरदराज के अपने संपर्क सूत्रों में और अधिक मजबूती लाने की जरूरत है। सरकारी सेवा वाले लोगों का काम ज्यादा रहेगा।
लव- पारिवारिक और व्यवसायिक जीवन में बेहतर तालमेल बनाकर रखें। प्रेम संबंधों को मर्यादापूर्ण रखना अति आवश्यक है।
स्वास्थ्य- सिर दर्द तथा थकान जैसी परेशानी हावी हो सकती हैं। वर्तमान मौसम से अपना बचाव अवश्य रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी किसी नकारात्मक आदत को छोड़ने का संकल्प करेंगे। इस कार्य में घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों का भी आशीर्वाद व सहयोग रहेगा। विद्यार्थियों को भी कैरियर संबंधी किसी समस्या का समाधान मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत और सुकून प्राप्त होगा।
नेगेटिव- अगर किसी प्रकार का ऋण लेने की योजना बन रही है तो उसे स्थगित रखने में ही भलाई है। क्योंकि इसको चुकता करना इस समय बहुत मुश्किल रहेगा। आपके कुछ अपने ही लोग आपके लिए परेशानी का कारण बन सकते हैं। किसी पर भी आंख मूंदकर भरोसा ना करें।
व्यवसाय- ऑफिस अथवा दुकान के स्टाफ पर कड़ी नजर अवश्य रखें, इनकी मिली भगत आपके लिए नुकसानदायक हो सकती है। अपने महत्वपूर्ण कागजात तथा दस्तावेजों को संभालकर रखें। ऑफिस में भी कुछ राजनीतिक वातावरण जैसा बना रहेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध मधुर रहेंगे। परंतु व्यवसाय की टेंशन को घर पर हावी ना होने दें।
स्वास्थ्य- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के स्वास्थ्य का विशेष ध्यान रखें। डायबिटिक लोग भी लापरवाही ना बरतें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आज का ग्रह गोचर और समय आपके लिए बेहतरीन परिस्थितियां बना रहा है। कोई शुभ समाचार मिलने से आप अपने अंदर अत्यधिक आत्मविश्वास और नई ऊर्जा महसूस करेंगे। इस समय राजनीतिक संबंधों को मधुर बनाने के लिए समय बहुत ही अनुकूल है।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी अति आत्मविश्वास के कारण आपके बनते काम बिगड़ भी जाते हैं। इस समय अपने कटु शब्दों पर नियंत्रण रखना जरूरी है। अपनी ऊर्जा का सकारात्मक रूप में प्रयोग करें तो बहुत ही उचित परिणाम मिलेंगे।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र में स्टाफ के साथ उचित तालमेल बनाकर रखें। उनकी मेहनत व कार्य क्षमता आपके काम के उत्पादन में वृद्धि करेगी। फायदेमंद नए ऑर्डर मिलने से आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर बनेगी। ऑफिस में किसी प्रकार की तब्दीली होने से कार्य करने में दिक्कत महसूस होगी।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण को और अधिक खुशनुमा बनाने में घर के सदस्यों के साथ मनोरंजन व शॉपिंग संबंधी प्रोग्राम भी बनाएं।
स्वास्थ्य- नसों में खिंचाव तथा जोड़ों में दर्द जैसी दिक्कत रह सकती है। इस समय उचित इलाज लेना अत्यधिक आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह नक्षत्र आपके लिए बेहतरीन धन दायक परिस्थितियां तैयार कर रहे हैं। पूरे आत्मविश्वास के साथ अपनी आर्थिक नीतियों पर काम करें। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता द्वारा आपको बेहतरीन तथा सम्मानजनक परिणाम हासिल होंगे।
नेगेटिव- दोस्तों के साथ तथा आलस में अपना समय बिल्कुल व्यर्थ ना करें क्योंकि हर समय अपनी क्षमताओं का भरपूर उपयोग करने का है। कभी-कभी बहुत अधिक अहम और घमंड रखना भी नुकसानदायक साबित हो सकता है।
व्यवसाय- फालतू कामों में अपना समय खराब ना करके प्रभावशाली और अनुभवी लोगों के साथ संबंधों को और अधिक मजबूत बनाने में लगाएं। ये संबंध आपके लिए तरक्की दायक व फायदेमंद साबित होंगे। ऑफिस में अपने काम को आलस की वजह से आगे टालने की कोशिश ना करें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच किसी पारिवारिक समस्या को लेकर तकरार उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं। किसी भी परेशानी को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सुलझाने की कोशिश करें।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। किसी भी प्रकार की चिंता ना करें। परंतु सावधान भी रहना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

धनु - पॉजिटिव- घर में रिश्तेदारों के आगमन से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। सबके साथ मिलकर किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर जाने का प्रोग्राम भी बन सकता है। विद्यार्थी अपनी मेहनत से उचित परिणाम हासिल करने में सक्षम रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- किसी मित्र या रिश्तेदार के घर की आर्थिक स्थिति में परेशानी होने की वजह से आपको मदद करनी पड़ सकती है। परंतु अपना बजट भी ध्यान में अवश्य रखें। अगर कोई बहुमूल्य चीज जैसे वाहन आदि खरीदने के लिए लोन लेने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं, पहले पॉलिसी आदि पर पूरी तरह से विचार विमर्श कर लें।
व्यवसाय- आर्थिक रूप से दिन उत्तम रहेगा। रुकी हुई पेमेंट मिलने की पूरी संभावना है इसलिए प्रयासरत रहे। परंतु अपनी व्यवसायिक योजनाओं को गुप्त ही रखें, अन्यथा कोई आपको नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है। नौकरी में ट्रांसफर संबंधी गतिविधियां अभी रुकी रहेंगी।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच चल रहा कोई तनाव आपकी सूझबूझ से हल हो जाएगा। तथा संबंधों में पुनः मधुरता आएगी।
व्यवसाय- सर्वाइकल तथा मांसपेशियों के दर्द से परेशान रहेंगे। कुछ समय व्यायाम में भी अवश्य व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- भगवा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

मकर - पॉजिटिव- आज अपनी आर्थिक योजनाओं को फलीभूत करने का उचित समय है। निवेश संबंधी कार्यों पर अपना पूरा ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। सामाजिक गतिविधियों के प्रति भी आपका निस्वार्थ योगदान आपको आत्मिक शांति प्रदान करेगा। तथा मान सम्मान भी बढ़ाएगा।
नेगेटिव- आज अपने बाहरी संपर्कों से मेल मिलाप में समय व्यर्थ ना करें। क्योंकि इस समय आपके द्वारा ही कोई ऐसी गुप्त बात सार्वजनिक हो सकती हैं, जिसकी वजह से आपका नुकसान होगा। किसी प्रकार के वाद-विवाद की भी आशंका लग रही है। इस समय फिजूलखर्ची पर नियंत्रण रखना अति आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में आपको अपनी योग्यता और प्रतिभा के दम पर नई उपलब्धियां हासिल होंगी। लेकिन इनकम सोर्स कम ही रहेंगे। परंतु इन वर्तमान गतिविधियों का शुभ परिणाम निकट भविष्य में जल्दी ही प्राप्त होगा।
लव- अपनी हर योजना में जीवनसाथी को अवश्य शामिल करें। आपसी सूझबूझ से आप जल्दी ही उपलब्धियों को हासिल करेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। लेकिन घर के किसी सदस्य के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर भागा-दौड़ी रहेगी।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण व्यक्ति से आपकी मुलाकात होगी और इनके द्वारा आपको चमत्कारिक रूप से भावी लक्ष्य की भी प्राप्ति होगी। आपका आत्म सम्मान तथा आत्मविश्वास भी बढ़ेगा। युवाओं को किसी कंपटीशन में सफलता मिलने से नौकरी की भी प्राप्ति संभव है।
नेगेटिव- ध्यान रखें कि व्यर्थ की गतिविधियों में पड़कर आप अपना समय नष्ट ना करें। अपने पर्सनल कार्यों के अलावा सामाजिक गतिविधियों पर भी अपना योगदान देना जरूरी है। अपनी दिनचर्या को व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में बदलाव संबंधी योजनाओं पर काम होगा। बीच-बीच में कुछ परेशानियां जरूर आएंगी, लेकिन आप अपनी समझदारी और काबिलियत से इन समस्याओं का समाधान भी पा लेंगे। नौकरीपेशा व्यक्तियों को अपने काम पर और अधिक ध्यान देने की जरूरत है, लापरवाही नुकसानदेह हो सकती है।
लव- विवाहित जीवन खुशनुमा रहेगा। युवाओं की दोस्ती प्रेम संबंधों में तब्दील हो सकती हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय खांसी, जुकाम तथा बुखार की स्थिति रहेगी। बेहतर होगा कि भरपूर आराम करें और अपना उचित इलाज लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज कोई भूमि या वाहन संबंधी खरीद-फरोख्त का काम संपन्न हो सकता है। वैसे भी आज आपको हर काम में सकारात्मक परिणाम हासिल होंगे, इसलिए पूरी मेहनत से अपने कार्यों को अंजाम दे। तथा सामाजिक गतिविधियों में भी अपना योगदान अवश्य दें।
नेगेटिव- मित्रों तथा रिश्तेदारों की गतिविधियों से अनभिज्ञ ना रहें। ये लोग आपके सामने अच्छे रहेंगे परंतु आपकी पीठ पीछे कोई षड्यंत्र या अफवाह फैला सकते हैं। जिसकी वजह से समाज में आपको बदनामी मिल सकती हैं। विद्यार्थी लोग विशेष रूप से अपने लक्ष्य के प्रति ध्यान केंद्रित रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय संबंधी किसी यात्रा का प्रोग्राम बनेगा। यह यात्रा आपके भविष्य के रास्ते खोलेगी। बिजनेस में कुछ अन्य काम की भी शुरुआत करने की योजना बन रही है तो उस पर भी विचार-विमर्श तथा अमल करने का उचित समय है।
लव- खुशनुमा वातावरण रहेगा। मित्रों के साथ कोई पारिवारिक गेट-टुगेदर सभी को प्रसन्नता देगी।
स्वास्थ्य- मूत्र संबंधी इंफेक्शन जैसी दिक्कत रहेगी। महिला वर्ग अपने स्वास्थ्य का विशेष ध्यान रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें