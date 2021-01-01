पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रविवार का राशिफल:वृष राशि वालों के कामकाज में आ रही रुकावटें दूर होंगी और बढ़ेंगी मिथुन राशि वालों की इनकम

2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिंह राशि वाले लोग आज प्रॉपर्टी खरीदना चाहते हैं तो अच्छा रहेगा दिन

24 जनवरी, रविवार यानी आज ब्रह्मा और प्रजापति नाम के 2 शुभ योग दिनभर रहेंगे। इनका फायदा 7 राशियों को मिलेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक, मेष राशि के नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए प्रमोशन के योग हैं। अधिकारी भी खुश रहेंगे। वृष राशि वाले लोगों के कामकाज में आ रही पुरानी रुकावटें दूर हो सकती हैं।

आज की ग्रह स्थिति मिथुन राशि वाले लोगों के लिए अच्छी रहेगी। जिससे इन लोगों की इनकम बढ़ेगी। सिंह राशि वाले लोग प्रॉपर्टी खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं तो दिन अच्छा है। तुला राशि वाले लोगों की आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर रहेगी। कुंभ राशि वाले लोग किसी खास काम को पूरा करने में सफल हो सकते हैं। इन लोगों को बिजनेस संबंधी नए मौके मिल सकते हैं।

मीन राशि वाले लोगों की आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर होगी। इनके अलावा कर्क, कन्या, वृश्चिक, धनु और मकर राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। इन 5 राशि वालों को कई मामलों में सावधान रहना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कोई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य संपन्न होगा। किसी विश्वसनीय व्यक्ति की सलाह और सहयोग से आपका आत्म बल और आत्मविश्वास और अधिक बढ़ेगा। तथा कोई शुभ समाचार मिलने से घर परिवार में खुशी का माहौल भी रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु दूसरों के सुझावों पर गंभीरता से विचार करें। तथा फिजूलखर्ची से बचें। क्योंकि इसमें अचानक ही कुछ खर्चे सामने आ सकते हैं। सफलता प्राप्त करने के लिए मर्यादा का ध्यान भी अवश्य रखें। किसी भी प्रकार के अनुचित कार्य में दिलचस्पी ना लें।
व्यवसाय- अगर किसी नए काम में दिलचस्पी ले रहे हैं, तो आज उस पर गंभीरता से विचार करें। उचित परिणाम सामने आएंगे। कोई भी पेपर वर्क बहुत सावधानी पूर्वक करें। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों से बॉस तथा अधिकारी वर्ग प्रसन्न रहेंगे। प्रमोशन मिलने के भी योग बन रहे हैं।
लव- अपने वैवाहिक जीवन में किसी बाहर के व्यक्ति का हस्तक्षेप ना होने दें। कोई भी मसला आपस में बैठकर सुलझाने से समस्या का हल आसानी से निकलेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- अपने स्वास्थ्य का विशेष ध्यान रखें। अपच और भूख ना लगने जैसी समस्या परेशान करेगी। अपना उचित इलाज अवश्य लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

वृष - पॉजिटिव- पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कार्यों में रुकावट आ रही थी आज वे बहुत ही सहज और आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। नजदीकी संबंधियों के साथ मनोरंजन के प्रोग्राम बनाएंगे। धार्मिक कार्यों के प्रति भी रुझान बढ़ेगा। समय आपके पक्ष में है, इसका सम्मान करें।
नेगेटिव- परंतु इस बात का भी ध्यान रखें कि किसी भी कार्य को करने से पहले उसके अच्छे-बुरे पहलुओं पर विचार करना अति आवश्यक है। बच्चों की समस्याओं को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सुलझाएं। उन्हें डांटने या गुस्सा करने से उनके अंदर हीनता की भावना ऊभर सकती है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां उत्तम रूप से चलती रहेगी। कुछ अच्छे ऑर्डर भी मिलने की संभावना है। प्रॉपर्टी संबंधी कोई डील करते समय समझदारी और सूझबूझ से काम लें। लाभ के मार्ग प्रशस्त होने के उत्तम योग बने हुए हैं। अतः समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में मधुरता बनी रहेगी। परंतु इस समय जीवन साथी के स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना अति आवश्यक है।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। सर्वाइकल व कंधों का दर्द उठ सकता है। व्यायाम अवश्य करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- किसी धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा आपकी संतुलित दिनचर्या की वजह से अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों को इंटरव्यू या कैरियर संबंधी किसी परीक्षा में सफलता मिलने की पूरी संभावना है।
नेगेटिव- अपने महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज संभालकर रखें। दोस्तों के साथ फिजूल घूमने-फिरने में अपना समय व्यर्थ ना करें। बच्चों की किसी नकारात्मक गतिविधि की वजह से आपके स्वाभिमान को ठेस पहुंच सकती है। इसलिए उनकी गतिविधियों पर पैनी नजर रखें।
व्यवसाय- दैनिक इनकम बढ़ेगी। कोई बड़ा अनुबंध मिलने की भी संभावना है। आज ग्रह स्थितियां आपके पक्ष में है। कुछ नवीन कार्य प्रणाली संबंधी योजनाएं भी बनेगी। नौकरीपेशा व्यक्तियों को अपना कोई लक्ष्य हासिल करने से तरक्की मिल सकती है।
लव- पारिवारिक क्रियाकलापों में आपका सहयोग व समर्पण वातावरण को और अधिक खुशनुमा बनाएगा। तथा आपसी संबंधों में और अधिक नजदीकियां आएंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- नजला, जुकाम जैसी परेशानी रहेगी। वर्तमान वातावरण से अपना बचाव अवश्य रखें। अन्यथा परेशानी बढ़ सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- जामुनी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आज अधिकतर काम मन मुताबिक तरीके से संपन्न होते जाएंगे। पिछली कुछ परेशानियों से सीखकर आप अपनी कार्य संबंधी योजना में परिवर्तन लाएंगे। यह परिवर्तन बेहतरीन साबित होंगे। किसी नजदीकी संबंधी के साथ चल रहा विवाद भी आपसी सूझबूझ से हल हो जाएगा।
नेगेटिव- कोई भी निर्णय जल्दबाजी में ना लें। किसी प्रकार का झूठा आरोप लग सकता है। कुछ काम समय पर पूरा ना होने से चिंता रहेगी। अपने ऊपर काम का अधिक बोझ ना लें। दूसरों की बातों में आने की अपेक्षा अपने निर्णय को सर्वोपरि रखें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में कर्मचारियों की हर गतिविधि पर नजर रखना जरूरी है। आपके कुछ विरोधी आपके लिए परेशानियां खड़ी कर सकते हैं। कोई व्यवसायिक यात्रा भी संभव है। पारिवारिक व्यवसाय को और अधिक बढ़ाने के लिए आपका सहयोग विशेष रहेगा।
लव- पारिवारिक माहौल सुखद बना रहेगा। किसी विपरीत लिंगी मित्र से मुलाकात पुरानी यादों को ताजा करेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- आपका आत्मविश्वास व सकारात्मक सोच आपको स्वस्थ बनाकर रखेंगे।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- किसी धार्मिक संस्था के साथ जुड़ना तथा सहयोग देना आपको आत्मिक खुशी प्रदान करेगा। तथा समाज में भी मान प्रतिष्ठा बढ़ेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप उचित परिणाम हासिल करने में सफल रहेंगे। अगर प्रॉपर्टी खरीदने के लिए प्रयासरत है तो आज का दिन उत्तम है।
नेगेटिव- विद्यार्थी अपनी पढ़ाई के प्रति लापरवाही ना बरतें। दिखावे की वजह से व्यर्थ की फिजूलखर्ची ना करें। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के साथ मनमुटाव जैसी स्थिति बन रही है। थोड़ी सी सावधानी रिश्तों को बिगड़ने से बचा सकती है।
व्यवसाय- नए प्रभावशाली संपर्क बनेंगे। इस समय बिजनेस संबंधित ज्यादा से ज्यादा प्रचार-प्रसार करने की जरूरत है। मार्केटिंग संबंधी कार्यों में अधिक समय व्यतीत करें। उचित ऑर्डर मिलने की उम्मीद है। वर्तमान परिस्थितियां पूर्णतः आपके पक्ष में है।
लव- परिवार के साथ मनोरंजन व डिनर के लिए जाना यादगार पलों में शामिल होगा। तथा आपसी संबंधों में भी और अधिक नजदीकियां आएंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- पिछले कुछ समय से चल रही स्वास्थ्य संबंधी परेशानियों से राहत मिलेगी। तथा आप अपने आपको ऊर्जावान महसूस करेंगे।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- अपने कार्यों को बेहतरीन तरीके से पूरा करने के लिए पहले उससे संबंधित पूरी रूपरेखा बनाएं। सफलता निश्चित ही आपको मिलेगी। तथा आप अपने आप में विश्वस्त होकर तथा अपनी क्षमता द्वारा स्थितियों को और अधिक बेहतर बनाने में सफल होंगे।
नेगेटिव- बाहरी व्यक्तियों अथवा दोस्तों की सलाह आपके लिए नुकसानदायक हो सकती हैं। बेहतर होगा कि उनकी बातों पर विश्वास ना करके अपने निर्णय को ही सर्वोपरि रखें। किसी सरकारी सेवारत व्यक्ति के साथ आपकी कहासुनी होने की आशंका है। अपने क्रोध तथा वाणी पर नियंत्रण रखना जरूरी है।
व्यवसाय- इस समय जो नए काम की योजना बनाई है उस पर एकाग्र होकर काम करें। आमदनी में वृद्धि होगी, परंतु मेंटेनेंस संबंधी जैसे कार्यों में खर्चा बढ़ भी सकता है। इसलिए किसी भी प्रकार का निवेश ना ही करें तो उचित है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच किसी पारिवारिक मुद्दे को लेकर कहासुनी हो सकती है। एक-दूसरे पर आरोप-प्रत्यारोप करने की बजाय समझदारी से समस्या को सुलझाने का प्रयास करें।
स्वास्थ्य- कुछ समय से चल रही सिर दर्द, माइग्रेन जैसी परेशानी से राहत मिलेगी। तथा आप अपना ध्यान अपने कार्यों पर केंद्रित कर पाएंगे।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आज आप घर से संबंधित कार्यों तथा खरीदारी में अधिकतर समय व्यतीत करने का प्रयास करेंगे। तथा घर का कोई विवादित मामला भी बड़े बुजुर्गों की मदद से हल होने की संभावना है। किसी धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक स्थल में भी कुछ समय व्यतीत करने से मानसिक सुकून मिलेगा।
नेगेटिव- संतान को किसी प्रोजेक्ट में मन मुताबिक रिजल्ट ना मिलने से टेंशन रहेगी। इस समय बच्चे के मनोबल को बनाकर रखने के लिए आपका सहयोग जरूरी है। व्यर्थ के घूमने-फिरने में समय व्यर्थ ना करके अपने व्यक्तिगत कार्यों को पूरा करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां सामान्य रहेगी। परंतु आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर बनी रहेगी। अगर कार्यक्षेत्र में कुछ परिवर्तन करने की सोच रहे हैं, तो दिशाओं का उचित समन्वय करने के लिए वास्तु नियमों का प्रयोग अवश्य करें।
लव- किसी भी तरह की दिक्कत आने में जीवनसाथी की सलाह अवश्य दें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उचित समाधान मिलेगा तथा आत्म बल भी बढ़ेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- शारीरिक रूप से कुछ अस्वस्थ महसूस करेंगे। नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों से दूरी बनाकर रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आज किसी निकट संबंधी के यहां धार्मिक समारोह में जाने का अवसर मिल सकता है। काफी समय बाद लोगों से मिलना-जुलना बहुत अधिक खुशी प्रदान करेगा। कोई भी निर्णय लेने में जल्दबाजी ना करें तथा सोच-विचार कर निर्णय लें। अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह को सर्वोपरि रखें।
नेगेटिव- रिस्क लेने की प्रवृत्ति से बचें तथा जोखिम पूर्ण कार्यों में भी ध्यान ना दें। कभी-कभी अति आत्मविश्वास भी आपको मुश्किल में डाल सकता है। युवा वर्ग जल्दी कामयाबी हासिल करने के लिए किसी गैर कानूनी काम में रुचि ना लें।
व्यवसाय- आज कोई नया ऑर्डर या डील फाइनल हो सकती है। इस समय मार्केटिंग के कार्यों को स्थगित रखें तथा कार्यक्षेत्र में रुके हुए कार्य को पूरा करने में अधिकतर समय दें। यात्रा करते समय अनजान व्यक्तियों के संपर्क में आने से परहेज करें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच में भावनात्मक संबंध मजबूत होंगे। तथा परिवार के साथ घूमने-फिरने में मनोरंजन संबंधी कार्यों में भी उचित समय व्यतीत होगा।
स्वास्थ्य- चेस्ट से संबंधित कोई दिक्कत महसूस हो सकती है। आयुर्वेदिक चीजों का अधिक से अधिक सेवन करें। तथा सर्दी से भी अपना बचाव रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बैंगनी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

धनु - पॉजिटिव- घर की व्यवस्था को और अधिक बेहतर बनाने संबंधी कुछ योजनाएं बनेगी। व्यस्तता के बावजूद आप अपनी रुचि संबंधी कार्यों के लिए भी समय निकाल लेंगे। बच्चों के साथ भी उचित समय व्यतीत करेंगे तथा श्रेष्ठ अभिभावक साबित होंगे।
नेगेटिव- इस समय पड़ोसियों के साथ किसी तरह के वाद-विवाद में ना उलझे, इससे मामला और अधिक बढ़ सकता है। किसी नजदीकी संबंधी द्वारा कोई दुखद समाचार मिलने से मन दुखी रहेगा। जिसका असर आपकी कार्य क्षमता पर भी पड़ेगा।
व्यवसाय- इस समय कार्यक्षेत्र में वर्तमान स्थितियों पर ही ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। किसी भी प्रकार की भविष्य संबंधी कार्य प्रणाली की योजना ना बनाएं। अभी कार्यस्थल की आंतरिक व्यवस्था को और अधिक बेहतर बनाने की जरूरत है। तथा यह बदलाव भविष्य में आपके लिए उचित परिणाम लेकर आएगा।
लव- परिवार जनों के लिए उपहार लाना तथा उनके साथ समय व्यतीत करना आपसी संबंधों को और अधिक मधुर व खुशनुमा बनाएगा। प्रेम संबंधों में भी प्रगाढ़ता आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। तथा आप ऊर्जावान महसूस करेंगे। लेकिन घर के बुजुर्गों के स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना जरूरी है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मकर - पॉजिटिव- घर के किसी वरिष्ठ व्यक्ति से कोई मूल्यवान उपहार आशीर्वाद के रूप में प्राप्त होगा। तथा उनके अनुभवों का अनुसरण करना आपके व्यक्तित्व में भी निखार लाएगा। नयी कृतियों में आपकी विशेष रूचि रहेगी। विद्यार्थी अपनी पढ़ाई के प्रति पूरी तरह केंद्रित रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- इस समय जमीन-जायदाद संबंधी किसी भी प्रकार का ऋण लेने से परहेज करें। क्योंकि कुछ परेशानियां खड़ी हो सकती हैं। अकारण ही किसी से कोई कहासुनी होने जैसी स्थिति बन रही है। अपने गुस्से व वाणी पर कंट्रोल रखें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में ज्यादा दिखावे की प्रवृत्ति से दूर रहें। बिजनेस संबंधित कोई भी महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय आज ना लें। पार्टनर के साथ किसी भी पुराने मुद्दे को तूल ना देकर वर्तमान गतिविधियों पर विचार विमर्श करें। विरोधी आपकी उन्नति को देखकर जलन की भावना रख सकते हैं।
लव- आपकी व्यस्तता के कारण जीवन साथी का घर की व्यवस्था को उचित बनाए रखने में पूरा सहयोग रहेगा। जिससे घर का वातावरण खुशनुमा तथा सौहार्दपूर्ण बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- काम के ज्यादा बोझ की वजह से थकान और कमजोरी महसूस हो सकती है। उचित खानपान व आराम का भी ध्यान रखना जरूरी है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बादामी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- किसी विशिष्ट कार्य को पूरा करने में आपकी मेहनत कामयाब रहेगी। भाग्य की अपेक्षा कर्म पर विश्वास रखना आपको सफल बनाएगा। लाभ के नए मार्ग भी प्रशस्त होंगे। राजनीतिक संपर्कों को मजबूत करने पर भी ध्यान दें।
नेगेटिव- घर से संबंधित कोई भी वाद-विवाद आपस में बैठकर सुलझाने से परिस्थितियां जल्दी ही अनुकूल हो जाएंगी। नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोग आपके बारे में अफवाह फैला सकते हैं। परंतु उन पर ध्यान ना देकर आप अपने कार्यों के प्रति एकाग्रचित्त रहें।
व्यवसाय- इस समय कार्यक्षेत्र में व्यवसाय संबंधी नए अवसर प्राप्त होने वाले हैं। इसलिए फालतू की बातों में ध्यान ना देकर अपनी पूरी कार्य क्षमता अपने काम पर ही लगाएं। विद्यार्थियों को भी प्रतियोगी परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण होने से नियुक्ति प्राप्त हो सकती है।
लव- काम के साथ-साथ परिवार की देखभाल और सहयोग में भी समय व्यतीत करना जरूरी है। इससे परिवारिक जीवन में खुशहाली आएगी तथा आपसी संबंध अच्छे बने रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु बहुत अधिक दिमागी कार्य करने की वजह से सिर दर्द व मानसिक तनाव रह सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज दिनचर्या से हटकर कुछ रुचि पूर्ण कार्यों में समय व्यतीत करेंगे। किसी समाजसेवी अथवा धार्मिक संस्था के साथ विशेष कार्यों में आपका योगदान भी रहेगा। प्रभावशाली व्यक्तियों के साथ मेलजोल से आपके आत्मविश्वास और मनोबल में भी वृद्धि होगी।
नेगेटिव- अपने महत्वपूर्ण काम दिन की शुरुआत में ही निपटाने का प्रयास करें। क्योंकि दोपहर बाद ग्रह स्थिति कुछ बाधाएं उत्पन्न कर सकती है। घर के किसी सदस्य के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर भी व्यस्तता रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में कर्मचारियों की पूरी मदद मिलेगी। उत्पादन क्षमता में भी वृद्धि होगी। काम की क्वालिटी को और अधिक बेहतर बनाने से उचित मात्रा में आर्डर मिलेंगे। तथा आर्थिक स्थिति भी बेहतर होगी।
लव- परिवार में खुशी भरा वातावरण रहेगा। किसी विपरीत लिंगी मित्र से ज्यादा मेलजोल आपकी छवि को खराब कर सकता है। बेहतर होगा कि मर्यादा बनाकर रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- गैस तथा वायु संबंधी परेशानी जैसे जोड़ों तथा घुटनों में दर्द आदि रह सकता है। अपने खानपान संबंधी आदतों में सुधार लाने की जरूरत है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

