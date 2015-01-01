पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Jyotish
  • Aaj Ka Rashifal (Horoscope Today) | Daily Rashifal (24th November 2020), Daily Zodiac Forecast: Singh Rashi, Kanya, Aries, Taurus, Gemini Cancer Libra, And Other Signs

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राशिफल:चंद्र-मंगल के महालक्ष्मी योग से आज कुछ लोगों को हो सकता है धन लाभ, 7 राशियों के लिए शुभ दिन

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कन्या और कुंभ सहित 5 राशियों पर रहेगा सितारों का मिला-जुला असर, बढ़ सकती है दौड़-भाग

24 नवंबर, मंगलवार को चंद्रमा और मंगल मीन राशि में एकसाथ रहेंगे। जिससे महालक्ष्मी योग बन रहा है। इसके प्रभाव से कुछ लोगों को धनलाभ हो सकता है। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक मिथुन, सिंह, तुला, वृश्चिक, धनु, मकर और मीन राशि वाले लोगों के लिए दिन शुभ रहेगा। इन 7 राशि वालों को लेन-देन और निवेश में फायदा हो सकता है। रुका हुआ पैसा भी मिलने के योग बन रहे हैं। इनके अलावा मेष, वृष, कर्क, कन्या और कुंभ राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। इन 5 राशि वालों के लिए दौड़-भाग वाला दिन हो सकता है। इस तरह 12 में से 5 राशियों को दिनभर संभलकर रहना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह को लेकर कुछ योजनाएं व गतिविधियां रहेंगी।
नेगेटिव- दोपहर बाद का समय कुछ हानिकारक रहेगा। मन में बेचैनी सी महसूस होगी। किसी भी दस्तावेज पर हस्ताक्षर करने से पूर्व उसे अच्छी तरह अवश्य पढ़ें। बच्चों का जिद्दी व अड़ियल रवैया आपको चिंता में डाल सकता है। युवा वर्ग को अपने लक्ष्य के प्रति ज्यादा एकाग्र रहने की आवश्यकता है।
व्यवसाय- आज कुछ नए व्यवसायिक अनुबंध प्राप्त होंगे जो कि आगे चलकर लाभदायक भी साबित होंगे। पार्टनरशिप संबंधी कार्यों में किसी विषय पर विवाद अथवा मतभेद की स्थिति बन सकती है। चल-अचल संपत्ति में निवेश करने के लिए समय उत्तम है। ऑफिस में तबादला अथवा किसी प्रकार के नुकसान होने का भय रहेगा।
लव- पारिवारिक सुख-शांति बनी रहेगी। प्रेम संबंधों का पारिवारिक जीवन पर नकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ सकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों के स्वास्थ्य संबंधी परेशानी रह सकती है। नियमित रूप से मेडिकल चेकअप आदि करवाएं। तथा स्वयं भी मौसमी बीमारियों से सावधान रहें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

वृष - पॉजिटिव- आज आप अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को बखूबी अंजाम देंगे। साथ ही आपकी अपनी हॉबी संबंधी कार्यों में भी रुचि रहेगी। घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद बना रहेगा। सामाजिक कल्याणकारी संस्था में आपके उत्तम योगदान की वजह से आपकी वाही-वाही तथा प्रशंसा होगी।
नेगेटिव- दूसरों के पारिवारिक मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने तथा किसी प्रकार की आलोचना करने से आप स्वयं ही मुसीबत में पड़ सकते हैं। पारिवारिक मामलों में भी आपको संजीदगी तथा गंभीरता से काम लेना आवश्यक है। वाहन संबंधी खर्चों की अधिकता रह सकती है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में किसी भी अपरिचित इंसान से डील करते वक्त बहुत अधिक सावधानी बरतें, अन्यथा आप किसी साजिश या षड्यंत्र के शिकार हो सकते हैं। नौकरी में हल्की-फुल्की परेशानियां तो आएगी, परंतु बुद्धिमत्ता तथा विवेक से आप सभी परेशानियों का हल भी शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से ढूंढ लेंगे।
लव- घर परिवार की जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए शॉपिंग संबंधी कार्यों में समय व्यतीत होगा। जिससे घर के सदस्यों के बीच खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी किसी परेशानी में नजदीकी मित्र की सहायता मिलेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- आपकी व्यवस्थित दिनचर्या तथा खान-पान की वजह से स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। तथा व्यवहार में सकारात्मकता बनी रहेगी।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- कोई शुभ समाचार मिलने से मन में प्रसन्नता बनी रहेगी। रुपए-पैसों की आवक के लिहाज से समय गति आपके पक्ष में है। परिवार के साथ किसी धार्मिक अथवा सामाजिक आयोजन में भाग लेने का अवसर भी प्राप्त होगा। विवाह योग्य व्यक्तियों की विवाह की बात आगे बढ़ेगी।
नेगेटिव- दिन के दूसरे पक्ष में कोई अप्रिय सूचना या संदेश मिलने से मन व्यथित रहेगा। पिता-पुत्र में भी किसी प्रकार का वैचारिक मतभेद रह सकता है। विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई में व्यवधान आएंगे। जिद अथवा आवेश में वे अपना नुकसान कर सकते हैं।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में पूर्व में की गई मेहनत के उत्तम परिणाम अब हासिल होने वाले हैं। लोग आपकी बुद्धिमत्ता तथा कार्य क्षमता के कायल हो जाएंगे। युवाओं को जॉब व कैरियर से संबंधित शुभ समाचार मिलने की संभावना है। परंतु किसी राजकीय मामले में परेशानी बनी रहेगी। ऑफिस में कामकाज को पूरी लगन से करने की आवश्यकता है।
लव- पारिवारिक माहौल सुखद बना रहेगा। प्रेमी/प्रेमिका के लॉन्ग ड्राइव या डेटिंग पर जाने के अवसर बनेंगे। तथा परिवार में आपका वर्चस्व बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- अपने क्रोध व आवेश पर काबू रखें। अन्यथा इसका नकारात्मक प्रभाव आपके स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ सकता है। अपने ब्लड प्रेशर की भी नियमित जांच करवानी आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- इस समय दिल की बजाय दिमाग से काम लेने की आवश्यकता है। इस समय ग्रह स्थितियां आपके पक्ष में बनी हुई है, अतः अपने काम को पूरी गंभीरता व संजीदगी से अंजाम दें भविष्य को लेकर भी कोई सकारात्मक योजना बनेगी।
नेगेटिव- राजकीय कार्यों को सुलझाने के लिए किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह लेनी आवश्यक है। आपके कुछ नजदीकी लोग ही आपके खिलाफ कुछ नकारात्मक वातावरण बनाएंगे, परंतु इसका कुछ भी दूषित परिणाम आप पर हावी नहीं हो पाएगा। खर्चों की अधिकता बनी रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- काफी समय से रुकी हुई व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां अब सुचारू रूप से चलेंगी। प्रतिद्वंद्वियों की गतिविधियों को नजरअंदाज ना करें। ऑफिस में अपने काम पर ज्यादा ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। इस समय बॉस की नाराजगी सहन करनी पड़ सकती है।
लव- कामकाज और पारिवारिक जिम्मेदारियों में बेहतर तालमेल बना रहेगा। पति-पत्नी के संबंध मधुर रहेंगे। प्रेम प्रसंगों में किसी प्रकार की गलतफहमी उत्पन्न हो सकती है।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम बना रहेगा। किसी प्रकार की चोट लगने या गिरने की आशंका लग रही है, इसलिए सावधान रहें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बादामी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- किसी प्रतिष्ठित व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी सफलता के द्वार खुलेगी। धार्मिक क्रियाकलापों में भी व्यस्तता रहेगी। लोगों के साथ मेलजोल बढ़ेगा तथा पुराने तनाव से मुक्ति मिलेगी। यह समय अपनी आर्थिक स्थिति को मजबूत करने का है। इसलिए पूरी मेहनत से अपने कार्यों के प्रति समर्पित रहें।
नेगेटिव- दूसरों के मामले में ज्यादा हस्तक्षेप करने से आपका ही नुकसान हो सकता है। संतान की वजह से भी किसी प्रकार की चिंता रहेगी तथा राह चलते कोई मुसीबत आ सकती हैं। इस समय धैर्य तथा शांति पूर्ण तरीके से अपने काम करते रहें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों में हल्की-फुल्की परेशानियां आ सकती हैं। परंतु समय रहते उनका हल भी निकल आएगा। कर्मचारियों की गतिविधियों तथा क्रियाकलापों पर पूरी नजर रखें। ऑफिस में अपनी मेहनत और परिश्रम द्वारा बॉस व अधिकारी को प्रसन्न कर लेंगे। परंतु अपने क्रोध तथा आवेश पर नियंत्रण रखना आवश्यक है।
लव -परिवार में सामंजस्य उचित व सामान्य से बना रहेगा। परंतु इस समय बच्चों की गतिविधियों पर ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है। इससे उनमें डिसिप्लिन बना रहेगा। घर में मेहमानों की आवाजाही सुकून प्रदान करेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वभाव में चिड़चिड़ापन रह सकता है। पेट में दर्द या गैस से संबंधित दिक्कत परेशान कर सकती हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- आज दिन व्यस्तता पूर्ण रहेगा। सरकारी कार्यों में विजय हासिल होगी। आप अपनी सूझबूझ द्वारा अपने विरोधियों को परास्त करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। तथा अपनी क्षमता को कैरियर, प्रोफेशन, अध्यात्म आदि कार्यों में लगाएंगे। रोजमर्रा के दैनिक कार्य बड़ी आसानी से पूर्ण होते जाएंगे।
नेगेटिव- परंतु कई मामलों में धैर्य से काम लेने की जरूरत है। जल्दबाजी तथा लापरवाही की वजह से कार्यों में किसी प्रकार की रुकावट आ सकती हैं। आर्थिक मामलों में स्थितियां आपके पक्ष में नहीं है। इस समय फिजूलखर्ची पर नियंत्रण रखना आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- बिजनेस में सफलता आपकी प्रतीक्षा कर रही है। इस समय जो योजना पिछले काफी समय से लंबित थी, उसे पूरा करने का उचित समय है। ऑफिस में ध्यान रखें कि सहकर्मी आपके विरुद्ध अफसरों के कान भर सकते हैं। हालांकि उसका प्रतिकूल प्रभाव आप पर बिल्कुल भी नहीं आएगा, परंतु फिर भी सावधानी बरतनी आवश्यक है।
लव- घर-परिवार में प्रेम माधुर्य बना रहेगा। घर में कोई मांगलिक प्रसंग भी बन सकता है। परंतु प्रेम संबंध किसी विपरीत परिस्थिति की वजह से उजागर हो सकते हैं, इसलिए मर्यादा का ध्यान रखना अति आवश्यक है।
स्वास्थ्य- कब्ज तथा वायु विकार जैसी समस्या रहेगी। इसलिए गरिष्ठ तथा तला-भुना भोजन खाने से परहेज करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आपको अपने कार्यों के सकारात्मक परिणाम हासिल होंगे। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूरी तरह निष्ठावान रहें। साथ ही सामाजिक गतिविधियों में भी आपकी उपस्थिति बनी रहेगी। भूमि संबंधी खरीद-फरोख्त का काम भी संपन्न हो सकता है।
नेगेटिव- ध्यान रखें आपका ही कोई नजदीकी मित्र आपके खिलाफ कोई षड्यंत्र या अफवाह फैला सकता है। जिसकी वजह से समाज में बदनामी होने की आशंका है। विद्यार्थी अपने लक्ष्य को आंखों से ओझल ना होने दें। इस समय प्रतियोगिता संबंधी गतिविधियों को ज्यादा गंभीरता से लेना आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- काम को लेकर कोई नजदीकी यात्रा आपके उत्तम भविष्य का रास्ता खोल देगी। मार्केटिंग संबंधी कार्यों तथा संपर्क सूत्र को मजबूत बनाने में भी अपना ध्यान लगाएं। नौकरी में अधिकारी आपके काम से संतुष्ट रहेंगे और पदोन्नति के भी योग बन रहे हैं।
लव- घर में सुख शांति भरा माहौल रहेगा। परंतु व्यर्थ के प्रेम संबंधों तथा मौज मस्ती में अपना समय नष्ट ना करें।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु मौसमी बीमारियों से खुद का बचाव करना अति आवश्यक है इसलिए अपनी दिनचर्या व्यवस्थित रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आज अपना ध्यान भावी लक्ष्य की ओर पूरी तरह केंद्रित रखें। आपको उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। और अपने आप में चमत्कारिक रूप से ऊर्जा और आत्मविश्वास महसूस करेंगे। जनसंपर्क का दायरा और अधिक विस्तृत होगा जो कि लाभदायक साबित होंगे।
नेगेटिव- परंतु अपनी दिनचर्या संबंधी कार्यों को व्यवस्थित पूर्ण तरीके से निपटाने की कोशिश करें। व्यस्तता के बावजूद सामाजिक कार्यों में भी ध्यान देना जरूरी है। किसी की बातों में ना आकर अपनी कार्य क्षमता पर ही विश्वास रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में बदलाव की संभावनाएं प्रबल होगी। कभी-कभी मंदी की वजह से मन विचलित हो सकता है। परंतु आप अपनी समझदारी तथा योग्यता द्वारा समस्याओं का हल पा लेंगे। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति अपने काम पर अधिक ध्यान दें, क्योंकि इस समय तरक्की के प्रबल योग बने हुए हैं।
लव- विवाहित जीवन में सामंजस्य बना रहेगा। परिवार के साथ कोई मनोरंजन संबंधी कार्यक्रम बन सकता है। विवाहेत्तर संबंधों में किसी भी प्रकार की रूचि बिल्कुल न लें।
स्वास्थ्य- थकान की वजह से शारीरिक व मानसिक तनाव महसूस हो सकता है। अपना खानपान हेल्दी रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

धनु - पॉजिटिव- यह समय पिछली कुछ कमियों से सीख लेकर आगे बढ़ने का है। इस समय किसी महत्वपूर्ण कार्य के प्रति आपकी कोशिशें कामयाब होंगी। तथा अपने नजदीकियों के साथ संबंधों में भी आश्चर्यजनक सुधार आएगा। और आप अपने जीवन संबंधी किसी कार्य की कोई नई शुरुआत भी करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी फालतू कामों में और दोस्तों के साथ घूमने-फिरने में समय बीताने से किसी महत्वपूर्ण कार्य में रूकावट आ सकती है। इस समय पूरा ध्यान अपने कार्य पर लगाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है। किसी प्रकार की दुविधा की स्थिति में घर के अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह अवश्य लें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय को बढ़ाने के लिए पार्टनरशिप लाभदायक साबित होगी। कार्यक्षेत्र में स्थान परिवर्तन संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। यह परिवर्तन आपके लिए लाभदायक रहेगा। नौकरी में मनपसंद स्थान पर स्थानांतरण होने की संभावना है।
लव- वैवाहिक जीवन सुखमय रहेगा। प्रेम संबंधों में और अधिक नजदीकियां आएंगी। तथा विवाह में परिणित होने की अवसर भी बनेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- आपको बार-बार आगाह किया जाता है कि गले से संबंधित किसी भी इंफेक्शन आदि को गंभीरता से लें और तुरंत इलाज कराएं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मकर - पॉजिटिव- आज आपकी लोकप्रियता के साथ-साथ जनसंपर्क का दायरा भी बढ़ेगा। कुछ राजनीतिक लोगों से मुलाकात लाभदायक साबित होगी। प्रभावशाली लोगों के सानिध्य में समय व्यतीत करने से आपके व्यक्तित्व में भी निखार आएगा।
नेगेटिव- आज किसी भी प्रकार का लोन या उधार लेने की योजना ना बनाएं। क्योंकि भविष्य में उसे चुकाने में दिक्कतें आएगी। साथ ही किसी भी व्यक्ति के साथ धन संबंधी लेनदेन बिल्कुल ना करें। कई बार ज्यादा सोच-विचार करने से समय हाथ से निकल जाता है, इसलिए तुरंत निर्णय लेने की क्षमता रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में मार्केटिंग संबंधी कार्यों को निपटाने का उचित समय है। आज सारा दिन बाहर की गतिविधियों में ही व्यतीत होगा। कुछ ठोस निर्णय भी कामयाब रहेंगे। नौकरी में स्थिति मजबूत बनेगी।
लव- प्रेम संबंधों को पारिवारिक सहमति मिलने से विवाह संबंधी योजनाएं बननी शुरू हो जाएंगी। घर में विवाह की तैयारियों को लेकर घर में उत्सव भरा माहौल रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। कभी-कभी मौसम में बदलाव की वजह से आलस हावी हो सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- आज कई प्रकार की गतिविधियों में व्यस्तता रहेगी। साथ ही सामाजिक दायरा भी बढ़ेगा। कहीं से मन मुताबिक पेमेंट वापस मिल जाने से मन में राहत मिलेगी। धार्मिक संस्थाओं में सेवा संबंधी कार्य के प्रति पूर्ण योगदान रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- आपको किसी काम के प्रति निर्णय लेने में कुछ दिक्कतें आ सकती हैं, इसके लिए अति आवश्यक है कि घर के किसी वरिष्ठ व्यक्ति की सलाह जरूर लें। किसी भी अनजान व्यक्ति पर विश्वास करना आपके लिए ही परेशानी का कारण बन सकता है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में स्थान परिवर्तन की संभावनाएं बन रही है। टैक्स, लोन आदि जैसे मामलों में कुछ उलझनें उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं इसलिए इन कामों को आज ना ही करें तो उत्तम रहेगा। आयात-निर्यात संबंधी कोई महत्वपूर्ण अनुबंध मिल सकता है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच उचित सामंजस्य रहेगा। घर का वातावरण भी मधुर बना रहेगा। घर के किसी व्यक्ति के विवाह संबंधी बातचीत भी चल सकती है।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। कभी-कभी माइग्रेन तथा सिर दर्द की वजह से उत्पन्न समस्या परेशान करेगी।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज का दिन पारिवारिक और आर्थिक दोनों दृष्टि से शुभ फल प्रदान करने वाला है। व्यक्तिगत कार्यों में सफलता मिलने से मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। कठिन से कठिन कार्यों के परिणाम आप अपनी दृढ़ निश्चय शक्ति से निकालने में सक्षम रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी दूसरों की बातों में आकर अपना नुकसान कर बैठते हैं। आज की भी ग्रह स्थिति यही आगाह कर रही है कि स्वयं पर भरोसा रखकर कार्य करें तभी सफलता प्राप्त होगी। समाज में अपनी पहचान बनाने में भी समय व्यतीत करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक स्थल पर कुछ नए अनुबंध मिलेंगे, जो कि आर्थिक दृष्टि से फायदेमंद साबित होंगे। तथा कार्यक्षेत्र में भी आपकी छवि व प्रतिष्ठा में वृद्धि होगी। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों के लिए अभी स्थितियां यथावत ही रहेंगी।
लव- पारिवारिक माहौल सुकून भरा रहेगा। सभी सदस्यों का आपस में बेहतरीन तालमेल होने से घर में खुशनुमा वातावरण तथा सकारात्मक ऊर्जा व्याप्त रहेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु थोड़ी बहुत खांसी, जुकाम जैसी परेशानी महसूस हो सकती है। जरा सी सावधानी से बचाव संभव है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें