बुधवार का राशिफल:सिद्धि और महालक्ष्मी योग बनने से 7 राशियों के लिए रहेगा धन लाभ और फायदे वाला दिन

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मकर और मीन सहित 5 राशियों को कामकाज में जल्दबाजी करने से बचना होगा, किसी भी फैसले पर सोच-समझकर ही आगे बढ़ें

25 नवंबर, बुधवार को ग्रहों की स्थिति से सिद्धि नाम का शुभ योग दिनभर रहेगा। इसके साथ ही चंद्रमा और मंगल के एक ही राशि में होने से महालक्ष्मी योग भी रहेगा। इन शुभ योगों से कई लोगों को धन लाभ और फायदा मिल सकता है। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक मेष, वृष, कर्क, सिंह, कन्या, वृश्चिक और कुंभ राशि वाले लोगों को कामकाज में सितारों का साथ मिल सकता है। लेन-देन और निवेश में फायदा मिल सकता है। वहीं, मिथुन, तुला, धनु, मकर और मीन राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। इन 5 राशियों को कामकाज में जल्दबाजी से बचना होगा। किसी भी फैसले पर सोच-समझकर आगे बढ़ना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस रहेंगे। उन्नति से संबंधित कोई शुभ समाचार मिल सकता है।
नेगेटिव- आर्थिक मामलों में बहुत अधिक ध्यान रखने की आवश्यकता है। क्योंकि अचानक ही कोई बड़ा खर्चा आ सकता है। सामाजिक गतिविधियों में थोड़ी सावधानी बरतें इस समय किसी प्रकार की मानहानि होने के भी योग बने हुए है। कोर्ट केस संबंधी मामलों को स्थगित रखें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में उन्नति से संबंधित कोई शुभ समाचार मिलेगा। परंतु किसी प्रकार का ठोस निर्णय लेते समय उस पर गंभीरता से विचार विमर्श करना अति आवश्यक है। कामकाज को लेकर की गई यात्राएं सफल रहेंगी। नौकरी से संबंधित परीक्षा का परिणाम आपके पक्ष में आएगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी दोनों एक दूसरे की भावनाओं को समझेंगे। तथा घर में सुखद माहौल बना रहेगा। परंतु प्रेम संबंधों में पड़कर अपने कैरियर के साथ कोई समझौता ना करें।
स्वास्थ्य- अपने खानपान तथा दिनचर्या को व्यवस्थित रखकर आप मौसमी बीमारियों से अपना बचाव कर सकते हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

वृष - पॉजिटिव- जो काम पिछले कुछ समय से रुका हुआ या अटका हुआ था, उसे पूरा करने का आज उचित समय है। इस समय कोई नई उपलब्धि आपका इंतजार कर रही है, और आप अपनी योग्यता व प्रतिभा द्वारा उसे पूरा करने में सक्षम भी रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- परंतु कई बार जल्दबाजी व अति उत्साह में बना बनाया खेल बिगड़ भी सकता है। अपने क्रोध तथा आवेश पर भी काबू रखें। विद्यार्थियों को इस समय अपने लक्ष्य पर पैनी नजर रखने की आवश्यकता है, बेकार की गतिविधियों में समय नष्ट ना करके अपने अध्ययन पर ध्यान दें।
व्यवसाय- व्यापार में विस्तार की योजनाओं को मूर्तरूप देने का उचित समय है। फिजूलखर्ची पर जरूर नियंत्रण रखें। किसी अपरिचित इंसान की बातों में आने से आपकी परेशानी बढ़ सकती है। नौकरी में पदोन्नति के योग बने हुए हैं।
लव- पारिवारिक सदस्यों में उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा। संतान की कोई नकारात्मक गतिविधि आपको चिंता में डाल सकती हैं। आपके मुश्किल समय में मित्रों का पूरा सहयोग रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- सेहत अच्छी रहेगी। परंतु घर के किसी सदस्य की सेहत को लेकर चिंता रहेगी। इस समय लापरवाही बरतना बिल्कुल भी उचित नहीं है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- आज संतान की शिक्षा या कैरियर से संबंधित कोई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय ले सकते हैं। पैतृक संपत्ति या किसी भी प्रकार का विवाद आज किसी की मध्यस्थता से सुलझाने का उचित समय है। घर के सदस्य की दिक्कतों को हल करने में आपका महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- किसी भी प्रकार की बुरी आदत अथवा नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों से दूर रहें। तथा पैसे के लेनदेन संबंधी मामलों को भी सावधानीपूर्वक हल करें। पिता-पुत्र के बीच में घर की किसी छोटी सी बात को लेकर वैचारिक मतभेद हो सकते हैं।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में कोई चुनौती सामने आएगी। खुद को साबित करने के लिए काफी मेहनत की जरूरत है। इस समय बिजनेस को लेकर जो योजना चल रही थी, वो और टल सकती है। नौकरी में अपने उसूलों और सिद्धांतों के साथ बिल्कुल भी समझौता ना करें।
लव- दांपत्य जीवन में किसी बात पर जीवनसाथी की नाराजगी रह सकती है, परंतु समय रहते आप उसे समझा भी लेंगे। प्रेम प्रसंग आपकी बदनामी का कारण बन सकते हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- आज शारीरिक रूप से कुछ थकान व अस्वस्थ महसूस करेंगे। इसमें आयुर्वेदिक चीजों का अधिक से अधिक सेवन करना उचित रहेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आप अपने सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण द्वारा किसी भी समस्या का हल ढूंढने में सक्षम रहेंगे। संतान संबंधी भी कोई शुभ समाचार प्राप्त हो सकता है। बड़े बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद व कृपा प्राप्त होगी। घर की देखरेख और पारिवारिक लोगों के साथ में उचित समय व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- इस समय किसी भी रिश्तेदार अथवा मित्रों की किसी भी सलाह पर विश्वास ना करके अपनी योग्यता पर भरोसा रखें। इस समय व्यर्थ के कार्यों में धन व्यय होने के योग अधिक प्रबलता से बने हुए हैं। अतः आवश्यक है कि कोई भी काम करते समय अपने बजट का ध्यान अवश्य रखें।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में विस्तार की योजना पर काम शुरू करने से काफी हद तक सफलता मिल सकती है। अपने टैक्स संबंधी सभी कामों को पूरा रखें। अगर आप राजकीय सेवा क्षेत्र में है तो पब्लिक के साथ व्यवहार करते समय बहुत अधिक सावधानी रखने की आवश्यकता है।
लव- पारिवारिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। संतान के विवाह संबंधी खरीदारी के लिए पारिवारिक लोगों के साथ सलाह-मशविरा होगा।
स्वास्थ्य- अत्यधिक कामकाज व मेहनत के चक्कर में अपना स्वास्थ्य खराब ना करें। समय-समय पर उचित आहार और आराम भी लेना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली रंग- 2

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- घर में किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के आगमन से खुशी का माहौल रहेगा। तथा किसी महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे पर सलाह-मशविरा होने से कोई समाधान भी मिलेगा। कोर्ट-कचहरी संबंधी जो मामले पिछले काफी समय से लंबित चल रहे थे, उन पर आज काम करने का उचित समय है।
नेगेटिव- घर के किसी सदस्य के वैवाहिक संबंधों में किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत उत्पन्न हो सकती है। परंतु शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से समस्या का समाधान निकालने की कोशिश करें। किसी पर भी अधिक भरोसा या विश्वास करना नुकसानदायक रह सकता है।
व्यवसाय- मशीनरी तथा तकनीकी कार्यों से संबंधित व्यवसाय में सफलता भी मिलेगी। परंतु अपनी कार्यप्रणाली तथा व्यस्तता संबंधी योजनाओं को किसी के समक्ष जाहिर ना करे। ऑफिस में आपकी किसी परेशानी में सहकर्मियों का पूरा सहयोग मिलेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में बेहतर तालमेल बना रहेगा। परंतु प्रेम प्रसंगों का प्रभाव परिवार व समाज में अच्छा नहीं जाएगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु इसका यह कतई मतलब नहीं कि आप स्वास्थ्य के प्रति लापरवाही बरते। अपनी दिनचर्या को सुव्यवस्थित ही रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- इस राशि के लोग व्यवहार कुशल होते हैं। आप किसी भी परिस्थिति में कार्य को पूरा करने की क्षमता रखेंगे। समाज तथा परिवार में मान-सम्मान तथा प्रतिष्ठा में इजाफा होगा। तथा परिवार में परस्पर प्रेम व सौहार्द बना रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- अपनी भावुकता और उदारता जैसी कमजोरियों पर नियंत्रण रखें। विद्यार्थी सोशल मीडिया तथा मित्रों के साथ घूमने-फिरने में अपना समय व्यर्थ ना करें। कोई भी नया निवेश करने से पहले अच्छी तरह जांच-पड़ताल करना अति आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- कारोबार में कोई उपलब्धि मिलने पर ज्यादा सोच-विचार ना करके तुरंत उस पर अमल करें। इस समय आय के नए स्रोत बनने के उचित योग बन रहे हैं। नौकरी में छोटी-मोटी समस्याएं आएंगी। परंतु बॉस तथा वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों की मदद से उन्हें सुलझाने में सक्षम रहेंगे।
लव- परिवार में आपसी सामंजस्य उचित बना रहेगा। पति-पत्नी के बीच खट्टी-मीठी नोकझोंक रह सकती है। परंतु संबंधों में और अधिक नजदीकियां आएंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- अत्यधिक गुस्सा करना आपके स्वास्थ्य के लिए नकारात्मक साबित हो सकता है। वाहन चलाते समय बहुत अधिक सावधानी बरतने की आवश्यकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

तुला - पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई प्रॉपर्टी या वाहन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे हैं, तो उस पर अमल करने का उचित समय है। किसी धार्मिक या सामाजिक गतिविधियों में शामिल होने का आमंत्रण भी मिलेगा। तथा लोगों के बीच आपका विशेष रुतबा बना रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- आय के स्रोत बनेंगे परंतु साथ ही खर्चों की भी अधिकता रहेगी। किसी रिश्तेदार अथवा घनिष्ठ मित्र से संबंधित कोई अप्रिय घटना घटित हो सकती है। जिसकी वजह से मन व्यथित रहेगा। बिना समझे किसी भी नए कार्य को आरंभ ना करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में आपको अपनी मेहनत और परिश्रम के सकारात्मक परिणाम भी प्राप्त होंगे। परंतु अपने कार्य की क्वालिटी पर ध्यान देना अति आवश्यक है। प्रॉपर्टी संबंधी बिजनेस में कोई महत्वपूर्ण डील हो सकती है। ऑफिस में अपने काम को बहुत अधिक संजीदगी व गंभीरता से करने की आवश्यकता है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच किसी पारिवारिक समस्या को लेकर कहासुनी हो सकती हैं। बेहतर होगा कि ठंडे दिमाग तथा आपसी सूझबूझ से समस्या का हल निकालें। प्रेम संबंधों में मधुरता बनी रहेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय कमर दर्द तथा पेट से संबंधित समस्या हो सकती हैं। अतः तली-भुनी और बाहरी चीजों का सेवन ना करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- जिस शुभ समाचार को प्राप्त करने के लिए आप काफी समय से आतुर थे, आज वह शुभ समाचार आपको प्राप्त हो ही जाएगा। आप सभी कार्यों को योजनाबद्ध तरीके से निपटाने में सक्षम रहेंगे। किसी भी मुश्किल परिस्थिति में उसका डटकर मुकाबला करना आपको सफल रखेगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु अधिक महत्वाकांक्षी होने की वजह से किसी भी अनुचित कार्य में हाथ ना डालें। इस समय कोई व्यक्ति आपकी किसी मजबूरी का फायदा उठा सकता है इसलिए सावधान रहें। युवाओं को अपने कैरियर संबंधी प्रतियोगिता में सफलता पाने के लिए अधिक मेहनत की आवश्यकता है।
व्यवसाय- मार्किटिंग संबंधी काम पूरे करने के लिए दिन उत्तम है। भागदौड़ बनी रहेगी। किसी तरह के भी पेपर संबंधी काम आज कम्पलीट हो सकते हैं। किसी परीक्षा, प्रतियोगिता में बैठ रहे हैं तो सफलता मिलने की पूरी संभावना है। अतः समय का भरपूर फायदा उठायें।
लव- पारिवारिक माहौल सुखद बना रहेगा। घर में नए मेहमान के आगमन की शुभ सूचना मिलेगी। पति-पत्नी में यदा-कदा नोकझोंक हो सकती हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- खांसी, जुखाम बुखार जैसी परेशानी रहेगी। लापरवाही बिल्कुल ना बरतें। आयुर्वेदिक इलाज पर अधिक ध्यान दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आज विद्यार्थी तथा युवाओं को अपने किसी लक्ष्य को हासिल कर लेने से बहुत अधिक खुशी व सुकून की प्राप्ति होगी। अपने रुचि पूर्ण कार्यों तथा ज्ञानवर्धक पुस्तक को पढ़ने में सुखद दिन व्यतीत होगा। किसी धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति का आशीर्वाद व मार्गदर्शन भी मिलेगा।
नेगेटिव- आपका पूरी तरह आत्म केंद्रित हो जाने से कुछ लोगों के बीच आपकी आलोचना हो सकती है। कोई आर्थिक विषमता भी सामने आएगी, इसलिए किसी भी कार्य को करने से पहले उसके बारे में अच्छी तरह सोच-विचार कर लें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र में कुछ परेशानियां सामने आ सकती हैं। आपके भरसक प्रयास व परिश्रम द्वारा भी आंशिक रूप से ही सफलता मिलेगी। इसलिए इस समय धैर्य और संयम बनाकर रखें। तथा जैसा चल रहा है उसी पर अपना ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। ऑफिस का माहौल शांतिपूर्ण रहेगा।
लव- दांपत्य जीवन खुशनुमा रहेगा। परंतु विशेषकर महिलाओं को विपरीत लिंगी व्यक्तियों से व्यवहार करते समय सावधानी बरतने की आवश्यकता है, अन्यथा बदनामी हो सकती है।
स्वास्थ्य- जिन लोगों को ब्लड प्रेशर की समस्या है, वे अपना उचित ध्यान रखें। लेकिन अधिक तली हुई तथा मसालों वाली चीजों के सेवन से परहेज करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

मकर - पॉजिटिव- इस समय गुस्से की बजाय शांति पूर्ण रवैया आपको अपने लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने में सहायक होगा। घर की कई समस्याओं को मिटाने के लिए विशेष रूप से आप प्रयासरत रहेंगे। और सफल भी होंगे। बच्चे भी पूरी तरह अनुशासित रहकर अपनी पढ़ाई के प्रति ध्यान देंगे।
नेगेटिव- परंतु इस समय सामाजिक व राजनीतिक कार्यों से थोड़ी दूरी बनाकर रखें। क्योंकि इसमें समय व्यर्थ होने के अलावा और कुछ हासिल नहीं होगा। उधार दिया हुआ पैसा वापस मिलने में अभी समय कुछ खास उचित नहीं है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। इस समय आपके कुछ विरोधी आपके खिलाफ षड्यंत्र रच सकते हैं। इनकम टैक्स व सेल्स टैक्स से संबंधित किसी भी हिसाब-किताब में पारदर्शिता बनाकर रखें। ऑफिस में सहयोगियों के मामले में हस्तक्षेप बिल्कुल ना करें।
लव- आपकी विपरीत परिस्थितियों में पूरे परिवार तथा जीवनसाथी का सहयोग आपको प्राप्त होगा, जिससे आपका आत्मविश्वास बना रहेगा। घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों का भी आशीर्वाद व स्नेह घर के माहौल को सकारात्मक बनाकर रखेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय अपने स्वास्थ्य पर विशेष ध्यान देना आवश्यक है। पीठ दर्द, सर्दी, खांसी जैसी समस्याएं परेशान कर सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बादामी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- इस राशि के लोग आत्म बली तथा स्वाभिमानी होते हैं। आप कर्म और पुरुषार्थ के माध्यम से कोई उपलब्धि हासिल करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। संतान के विद्या अध्ययन से संबंधित कोई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य संपन्न होने से बहुत सुकून और राहत मिलेगी। अनुभवी व जिम्मेदार लोगों का मार्गदर्शन भी प्राप्त होगा।
नेगेटिव- परन्तु कभी-कभी ज्यादा जिद रखने या किसी बात पर अड़ जाने से आपके हाथ से महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि निकल भी सकती है। इसलिए अपने व्यवहार में लचीलापन भी अवश्य बनाकर रखें। विपरीत परिस्थितियों में विचलित होने की अपेक्षा उनका समाधान निकालने का प्रयत्न करें।
व्यवसाय- कैरियर तथा आजीविका में काफी प्रतिस्पर्धा का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। इस समय अपने लक्ष्य के प्रति पूरी तरह एकाग्रचित्त रहें। बेहतर होगा कि किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह भी अवश्य लें। नौकरी पाने के लिए प्रयासरत व्यक्तियों को इंटरव्यू और प्रतियोगी परीक्षा में और ज्यादा मेहनत की आवश्यकता है।
लव- आपके मुश्किल समय में जीवनसाथी तथा परिवार का पूर्ण सहयोग मिलेगा। पारिवारिक वातावरण सुखद बना रहेगा। किसी पुराने मित्र से अचानक मुलाकात से सुखद अनुभूति होगी।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय कोई पुराना रोग आपको कष्ट दे सकता है। लापरवाही ना करके डॉक्टर से अवश्य संपर्क करें तथा उचित इलाज ले।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आपका वैज्ञानिक दृष्टिकोण तथा उन्नत सोच आपको आगे बढ़ाने में सहायता करेगी। लोग सहज ही आपके व्यक्तित्व से प्रभावित होंगे। आपको अपने आसपास के वातावरण में सकारात्मक बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी मित्र से मुलाकात सुखद रहेगी।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी स्वभाव में उत्साहहीनता तथा आलस की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो सकती है। पैसा आने से पहले ही जाने का रास्ता तैयार रहेगा। इसलिए फिजूलखर्ची पर नियंत्रण रखना आवश्यक है। विद्यार्थियों को अपनी आशा व मेहनत के विपरीत परिणाम मिलने से कुछ उदासी रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- कार्य क्षेत्र में अभी किसी भी प्रकार का नया निवेश ना करें। इस समय किसी भी नई योजना को क्रियान्वित करने से पहले बहुत अधिक जांच-पड़ताल करने की आवश्यकता है। नौकरी में अपने टारगेट को पूरा करने का दबाव रहेगा। परंतु परेशान ना हो, आप इसमें सक्षम रहेंगे।
लव- परिवार में सुख-शांति भरा वातावरण रहेगा। परंतु घर की स्त्रियों के बीच किसी बात को लेकर मनमुटाव हो सकता है। इस समय आप किसी भी प्रकार का हस्तक्षेप ना करें।
स्वास्थ्य- जीवन साथी के स्वास्थ्य संबंधी चल रही समस्या में अब सुधार देखने को मिलेगा। परंतु अभी लापरवाही ना करके वर्तमान नियमों का अनुसरण करना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

