पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Jyotish
  • Aaj Ka Rashifal (Horoscope Today) | Daily Rashifal (28th January 2021), Daily Zodiac Forecast: Singh Rashi, Kanya, Aries, Taurus, Gemini Cancer Libra, And Other Signs

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुरुवार राशिफल:वृष, सिंह और मीन राशि वाले नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए अच्छा रहेगा दिन, तरक्की के योग बन रहे हैं

2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मिथुन राशि वालों के नई गाड़ी खरीदने के लिए बन रहे हैं प्रबल योग, सोचे हुए काम पूरा करने के लिए भी है अच्छा समय

28 जनवरी, गुरुवार यानी आज के ग्रह-नक्षत्रों से प्रीति, शुभ महालक्ष्मी और गजकेसरी नाम के शुभ योग बन रहे हैं। इनका सीधा फायदा 8 राशियों के नौकरीपेशा और बिजनेस करने वाले लोगों को मिलेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक, आज मेष राशि वाले लोगों के लिए दिन अच्छा रहेगा। पुराने निवेश से फायदा मिलेगा और सरकारी कामों में सफलता मिलेगी। वृष राशि वाले लोगों के इनकम सोर्स बढ़ेंगे। इस राशि के नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए दिन अच्छा रहेगा। मिथुन राशि वाले लोगों के सोचे हुए काम पूरा करने के लिए अच्छा दिन रहेगा। इस राशि के लोगों के नई गाड़ी खरीदने के प्रबल योग बन रहे हैं। कर्क राशि वालों की आर्थिक स्थिति पहले से ज्यादा मजबूत होगी। इस राशि के लोगों के सरकारी कामों में फायदा होने की संभावना ज्यादा है। सिंह राशि वाले नौकरीपेशा लोगों की तरक्की के योग हैं। बिजनेस में नया करार भी हो सकता है। तुला राशि के बिजनेस करने वालों के लिए परिस्थितियां फेवर में रहेंगी। मकर राशि वालों की तरक्की में आ रही रुकावटें दूर होंगी और पद प्रतिष्ठा बढ़ेगी। वहीं, मीन राशि के नौकरीपेशा लोगों को पदोन्नति या सैलेरी बढ़ने की संभावना है। इनके अलावा कन्या, वृश्चिक, धनु और कुंभ राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- दिन उत्तम व्यतीत होगा। खुद को समर्थ और ऊर्जावान महसूस करेंगे। अपने पारिवारिक दायित्वों का बखूबी निर्वहन करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। आप कुछ ऐसे कार्य भी करेंगे जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। घर में संतान के विवाह संबंधी गतिविधियों में तैयारियों का जोर रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- किसी के द्वारा गलतफहमी उत्पन्न करने से घर में नकारात्मकता हावी रह सकती है। जिसकी वजह से मन परेशान रहेगा। अपनी इच्छाओं को जल्दी पूरा करने के लिए किसी भी प्रकार का खतरा ना उठाएं। ससुराल पक्ष के साथ संबंध मधुर बनाकर रखें।
व्यवसाय- वर्तमान व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों का विस्तार करने के लिए आपके पास नए प्रस्ताव आएंगे। पिछले कुछ समय से किए गए निवेश में आशातीत लाभ होगा। सरकारी कार्यों में विजय हासिल होगी। अगर आप स्टाफ आदि बदलना चाहते हैं तो यह समय बिल्कुल सही है।
लव- परिवार में खुशी और मौज मस्ती का आलम रहेगा। किसी बात पर जीवन साथी की नाराजगी झेलनी पड़ सकती है। परंतु इसका असर पारिवारिक व्यवस्था पर नहीं पड़ेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम बना रहेगा। आपकी व्यवस्थित दिनचर्या व खानपान वर्तमान वातावरण से आपको स्वस्थ रखेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

वृष - पॉजिटिव- मन में चल रही शंका, तनाव आदि को विराम मिलेगा। तथा दिन शानदार तरीके से व्यतीत होगा। कार्य को नए और बेहतर ढंग से करने के लिए प्रयासरत रहेंगे। संपर्कों का दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा से संपर्क लाभदायक भी रहेंगे। किसी सामाजिक कार्यक्रम में भी भाग लेने का अवसर मिलेगा।
नेगेटिव- कुछ चुनौतियां सामने आएंगी, लेकिन आप अपने मनोबल से परिस्थितियों का मुकाबला करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। खर्चों में कटौती रखें अन्यथा आर्थिक समस्या आ सकती है। नशे जैसी प्रवृत्ति से दूर रहें। तथा वाहन सावधानी पूर्वक चलाएं।
व्यवसाय- युवाओं को रोजगार संबंधी प्रयासों में सफलता मिलेगी। इस समय अपनी महत्वाकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने की दिशा में उठाए गए कदम सफल रहेंगे। तथा आय के स्रोत भी बढ़ेंगे। नौकरीपेशा लोग जिम्मेदारी व विश्वास के हर स्तर पर बहुत बढ़िया काम करेंगे।
लव- घर का माहौल खुशनुमा बना रहेगा। बच्चों तथा परिवार के साथ मनोरंजन संबंधी प्रोग्राम भी बनेंगे। रिश्तेदारों के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को भी निभाएंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- मौसमी बीमारियों से परेशानी हो सकती है। इस समय माता-पिता अथवा घर के किसी वरिष्ठ व्यक्ति के स्वास्थ्य का भी ध्यान रखना बहुत जरूरी है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- किसी कारण विशेष पर आज आपका ध्यान केंद्रित रहेगा। तथा सफल भी रहेंगे। नई गाड़ी खरीदने के योग भी प्रबल बने हुए हैं। इस समय कोई परोपकार संबंधी कार्य में भी समय व्यतीत करेंगे। नई-नई बातों की जानकारियां प्राप्त होगी। किसी समारोह में आपकी विशेष भूमिका रहेगी।
नेगेटिव- परंतु किसी कार्य में रुकावट आने से आपकी सहनशक्ति जवाब दे सकती है। आत्मविश्वास भी डोल जाएगा। व्यर्थ के कार्यों में अपना समय नष्ट ना करें। मन में कुछ अनहोनी होने की शंका भी रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- अधिकारी वर्ग से मैत्री लाभप्रद रहेगी। सोचे हुए कार्य पूरा करने का यही उत्तम समय है। इस समय अपनी पुरानी गलतियों से सीखकर बेहतरीन तरीके से अपने कार्यों को अंजाम देंगे। आप में हर मुश्किल का सामना करने का सामथ्र्य भी रहेगा।
लव -प्रेम प्रसंगों के मामले में आप भाग्यशाली रहेंगे। घर का माहौल भी सुखद व खुशनुमा बना रहेगा। रिश्तेदारों की भी घर में आवाजाही रहेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- तनाव तथा अत्यधिक कार्य भार की वजह से स्वास्थ्य ढीला रह सकता है। परंतु आप अपने आत्म बल द्वारा कार्यों को करने के प्रति पूर्ण रूप से सजग रहेंगे।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी उपलब्धियों को और अधिक बेहतर बनाने का प्रयास करेंगे। मित्रों का भी पूर्ण सहयोग मिलेगा। आर्थिक स्थिति पहले से अधिक सुदृढ़ होगी। उत्तम साहित्य पढ़ने तथा नए-नए विषयों पर जानकारी लेने में रुचि रहेगी। विद्यार्थियों का अपने पढ़ाई के प्रति पूरा ध्यान रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु कोई कार्य आपको अपनी इच्छा के विरुद्ध भी करना पड़ सकता है। कुछ लोग आपका विरोध करेंगे तथा पीठ पीछे आपकी आलोचना भी हो सकती है। बेहतर होगा कि इन बातों पर ध्यान ना रखे तथा अपने कार्यों के प्रति समर्पित रहें। बेकार की अफवाह पर ध्यान ना दें।
व्यवसाय- किसी भी व्यवसायिक कार्य में दिक्कत आने पर घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों की सलाह पर अवश्य ध्यान दें। सरकारी कार्यों में लाभ प्राप्ति की संभावना अधिक बन रही है। इस समय अपने टैक्स, लोन आदि से संबंधित पेपर्स कंप्लीट रखें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में मधुरता रहेगी। प्रेम प्रसंगों में सफलता मिलेगी, परंतु इन संबंधों की वजह से अपने कैरियर के प्रति लापरवाही ना करें।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। अपने व्यक्तित्व को और निखारने के लिए योगा, व्यायाम, डाइटिंग आदि कर सकते हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- इस समय आप कोई बड़ा निवेश करने की योजना बनाएंगे। तथा अपनी चतुराई और सूझबूझ से कार्यों को निपटा भी लेंगे। किसी परम मित्र से मुलाकात सार्थक रहेगी। आप हर परिस्थिति में खुश रहना सीखेंगे। सामाजिक गतिविधियों तथा परिवार के साथ उचित समय व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- कोई दुखद समाचार मिलने से मन में वैराग्य का भाव भी बनेगा। मानसिक रूप से कुछ उदास रहेंगे। किसी के झगड़े में ना पड़े अन्यथा आप भी किसी मुसीबत में पड़ सकते हैं। वाणी व मन पर नियंत्रण रखें। आपकी कोई योजना अधूरी भी रह सकती है।
व्यवसाय- कारोबारी गतिविधियां यथावत चलती रहेंगी। तथा आत्म संतुष्टि रहेगी। इस समय व्यापार में कोई नया अनुबंध या करार हो सकता है। नौकरी में कोई महत्वपूर्ण अथॉरिटी मिलेगी। साथ ही तरक्की के भी योग बने हुए हैं।
लव- घर तथा व्यवसाय में उचित सामंजस्य बनाकर रखेंगे। तथा परिवार के साथ शॉपिंग आदि में भी खुशनुमा समय व्यतीत होगा।
स्वास्थ्य- मौसम का नकारात्मक प्रभाव आपके स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ सकता है। पेट संबंधी दिक्कत रहेगी। अपने खान-पान पर विशेष नियंत्रण रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- अपनी किसी कमीं को सुधारने का प्रयास करेंगे। धार्मिक तथा मांगलिक कार्यों में भी व्यस्तता रहेगी। घर में किसी अतिथि के आने की भी संभावना है। आपसी मेल मिलाप सबको खुशी देगा। किसी भी नए कार्य की योजना बनाने में सफलता मिलेगी।
नेगेटिव- छोटी-छोटी बातों को लेकर तनाव हावी हो सकता है। अपनों से कड़वी बात सुनना मन को दुखी करेगा। इस समय दूसरों की बातों में ध्यान देने की बजाय अपनी कार्य क्षमता पर ही विश्वास रखें। बेहतर होगा कि ज्यादा मेलजोल करने की स्थिति से दूर रहें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र में आपकी प्रतिष्ठा बढ़ेगी। किसी नए कार्य की योजना बनाने में समय व्यतीत होगा और सफलता भी मिलेगी। परंतु किसी भी प्रकार का कर्ज लेने से बचें। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति काम के दबाव में रहेंगे। अधिकारी वर्ग परेशान भी कर सकता है।
लव- घर में सुख-शांति व आपसी सामंजस्य का वातावरण रहेगा। किसी से प्रेम या रोमांस शुरू हो सकता है और डेटिंग पर भी जाने के अवसर बनेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। व्यर्थ की बातों में तनाव लेने से बचें। बेहतर होगा कि फालतू की बातों पर ध्यान देने की बजाय अपने कार्य में व्यस्तता बनाकर रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

तुला - पॉजिटिव- परिवार के साथ किसी पर्यटक स्थल पर जाने का प्रोग्राम बनेगा। आपकी कार्य क्षमता में वृद्धि होगी। सामाजिक गतिविधियों में आपकी सलाह को विशेष अहमियत दी जाएगी। भूमि संबंधी कोई कार्य बेहतरीन तरीके से संपन्न हो सकता है, इसलिए प्रयासरत रहे।
नेगेटिव- दोपहर बाद किसी प्रकार के असमंजस की स्थिति रह सकती है। दूसरों की वजह से आप परेशानी में पड़ जाएंगे। किराएदार-मकान मालिक के बीच कुछ उलझन ही रहेगी। आप खुद के अहम और जिद के कारण ही मुसीबत में फंस सकते हैं।
व्यवसाय- व्यापार में परिस्थितियां आपके पक्ष में रहेंगी। परंतु किसी कर्मचारी की वजह से वातावरण में कुछ तनाव आ सकता है। प्रॉपर्टी से संबंधित व्यवसाय सफल रहेंगे। साझेदारी संबंधी कार्यों में एक दूसरे के प्रति सहयोगात्मक रवैया अपनाएं।
लव- ध्यान रखें कि माता-पिता की भावनाओं को ठेस ना पहुंचे। हालांकि आप घर की व्यवस्था उचित बनाकर रखने में सक्षम रहेंगे। प्रेम संबंधों में भी भावनात्मक नजदीकियां बढ़ेंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु हल्की-फुल्की चोट लगने जैसी स्थिति बन रही है। वाहन की समय पर जांच करवाएं। तथा सावधानी पूर्वक चलाना भी जरूरी है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आपके कुछ ऐसे आर्थिक स्रोत बन सकते हैं, जिनके बारे में आपने कल्पना भी नहीं की होगी। प्रभावशाली लोगों से मेल मुलाकात तथा विचारों का आदान-प्रदान आपके व्यक्तित्व में निखार लाएगा। अभिभावक तथा बच्चों के बीच उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- किसी रिश्तेदार अथवा घनिष्ठ मित्र की बात आपको बुरी लग सकती है। परंतु अभी समय अनुकूल नहीं है इसलिए चुप रहें व धैर्य रखें। जल्दबाजी की वजह से कोई निर्णय गलत हो सकता है, इसलिए सोच-समझकर ही अपने कार्यों को अंजाम दें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में साझेदारी संबंधी व्यवसाय में कुछ आपसी मतभेद हो सकते हैं। नई संस्थाओं से जुड़ने का अवसर मिलेगा। विशेष कर सरकारी कार्यों से संबंधित गतिविधियों में अच्छी सफलता मिलेगी। आपका अपने व्यवसाय अथवा नौकरी पर गंभीरता से ध्यान देना आपको सफलता तथा मान-सम्मान प्रदान करेगा।
लव- जीवनसाथी तथा परिवारिक सदस्यों का सहयोग आपके आत्म बल को और अधिक मजबूत करेगा। इस समय विपरीत लिंगी लोगों से व्यवहार करते समय ध्यान रखें कि आपके मान-सम्मान में कोई आंच ना आए।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य की दृष्टि से समय ज्यादा अनुकूल नहीं है। छोटी-मोटी मौसमी परेशानियां हावी रहेंगी। जिसका असर आपकी कार्य क्षमता पर भी पड़ेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- क्रीम, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आज राजकीय कार्य किसी की मदद से पूरा होने के आसार है। इसलिए प्रयासरत रहें। परिवार में किसी नये मेहमान की किलकारी संबंधी शुभ सूचना मिलेगी। जिंदगी को सकारात्मक और खुशनुमा बनाए रखने के लिए आपका प्रयास काफी हद तक सफल रहेगा। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति से मुलाकात भी हो सकती है।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी आप सामाजिक तौर पर अपनी उत्तम पहचान बनाने के चक्कर में कुछ गलत निर्णय ले लेंगे जिसकी वजह से आपकी इमेज भी बिगड़ सकती है। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को अपनी पढ़ाई और कैरियर के प्रति अतिरिक्त मेहनत करने की जरूरत है।
व्यवसाय- मशीनरी से संबंधित व्यवसाय में सावधानीपूर्वक ही कोई निर्णय लें। किंतु भविष्य की योजनाओं को लेकर की गई भागदौड़ लाभकारी साबित होगी। व्यवसाय में नई योजनाओं पर अमल करने का उचित समय है। वहीं नौकरी में काम का अतिरिक्त दबाव बना रहेगा।
लव- परिवार में प्रेम और समर्पण की भावना रहेगी। संतान आपकी आज्ञा में रहेगी। तथा प्रेम संबंध मर्यादित तथा एक दूसरे के प्रति भावना प्रधान बने रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- पेट और छाती से संबंधित परेशानी हो सकती हैं। इस समय अत्यधिक मसालेदार व तला-भुना खाने से परहेज करें। कुछ समय व्यायाम और वॉक में भी अवश्य व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

मकर - पॉजिटिव- परिवार में सुख समृद्धि तथा उचित व्यवस्था संबंधी योजनाओं को बनाने के लिए दिन उत्तम है। ईश्वर के आशीर्वाद से आप उचित उपलब्धियां हासिल करेंगे। भावनात्मक रूप से आप सक्षम और समर्थ रहेंगे। प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे विद्यार्थियों के लिए समय अनुकूल है।
नेगेटिव- परंतु अपरिचित लोगो से सावधान रहें। आपका कोई आर्थिक नुकसान हो सकता है। आप के बोलचाल के लहजे से किसी का मन दुखी हो सकता है इसलिए अपनी वाणी पर संयम रखें। अपने आदर्शों व उसूलों से किसी भी प्रकार का समझौता ना करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में भविष्य संबंधी कुछ योजनाएं क्रियान्वित होंगी। अभी किया गया परिश्रम आगे चलकर लाभ देगा। तरक्की में आ रही बाधाएं दूर होंगी। तथा आपकी पद प्रतिष्ठा में बढ़ोतरी होगी। ऑफिस में किसी सहयोगी के साथ काम को लेकर मतभेद हो सकता है।
लव- परिवार के प्रति आपका सहयोग घर के माहौल को खुशनुमा बनाकर रखेगा। मेहमान नवाजी में भी सुखद समय व्यतीत होगा। पुराने मित्रों से मुलाकात पुरानी यादें ताजा करवाएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। आपका आत्मविश्वास और आत्मबल भी उत्तम बना रहेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- विदेश जाने के इच्छुक लोगों की रुकावटें दूर हो सकती हैं, इसलिए उचित प्रयास करें। किसी खास व्यक्ति से मेलजोल बढ़ेगा। तथा जीवन में ठहराव आएगा। परिवार के साथ धार्मिक यात्रा के भी प्रोग्राम बनेंगे। आप जिस अटके हुए कार्य के लिए परेशान हो रहे थे, वह कार्य बिना रुकावट के पूरा हो जाएगा।
नेगेटिव- पैतृक गतिविधियों को लेकर भाइयों के साथ अनबन हो सकती है। मन में तरह-तरह की शंकाएं आएंगी। तमाम समस्याओं से उबरने के लिए बहुत अधिक मेहनत करने की जरूरत है। गलत लोग आपके लिए परेशानियां उत्पन्न करने का प्रयास करेंगे।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में कड़ी प्रतिस्पर्धा रहेगी। परंतु आप अपनी मेहनत द्वारा सफलता हासिल करने में सक्षम भी रहेंगे। सिर्फ अपने अंदर किसी भी प्रकार का भ्रम ना उत्पन्न होने दें। टैक्स से जुड़े मामले परेशान कर सकते हैं। इस समय शेयर मार्केट, सट्टा आदि जैसे कार्यों में रुचि लेना नुकसान दायक रहेगा।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण खुशनुमा रहेगा तथा पति-पत्नी के बीच भी भावनात्मक संबंध उचित बने रहेंगे। प्यार, रोमांस आदि में मन रोमांचित रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- ज्यादा परिश्रम और तनाव लेने से इसका नकारात्मक असर स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ सकता है। समय-समय पर आराम लें तथा योगा और व्यायाम पर भी ध्यान दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मीन - पॉजिटिव- समय अनुकूल है। शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से काम संपन्न होते जाएंगे। संतान पक्ष की तरफ से ही चल रही चिंता से निजात मिलेगी। जिन लोगों से आपका वास्ता पड़ेगा वे सब आपकी योग्यता के कायल हो जाएंगे। इस समय आप रचनात्मकता तथा उत्साह से भरपूर रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां कुछ प्रतिकूल रहेंगी। किसी बात को लेकर मायूसी रह सकती है तथा अपने लक्ष्य से भी भटक सकते हैं। इसमें अपने मन को वश में रखें। तथा लोगों की परवाह ना करते हुए स्वयं पर ध्यान दें। जमीन-जायदाद से जुड़े कामों को आज स्थगित ही रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय तथा कारोबार में कुछ ठोस और महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय सार्थक रहेंगे। परिवार से भी सहयोग मिलेगा और आपका आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा। पारिवारिक बदलाव की संभावनाएं प्रबल होगी। नौकरी में पदोन्नति अथवा वेतन वृद्धि की संभावना है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच किसी बात को लेकर मतभेद की आशंका है। कन्या संतति को लेकर चिंता रह सकती है। इस समय बच्चों का उचित मार्गदर्शन करना जरूरी है।
स्वास्थ्य- किसी-किसी समय मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से अस्वस्थ महसूस करेंगे। सकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। तथा प्रकृति के सानिध्य में रहने से आपको मानसिक सुकून मिलेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser