शुक्रवार का राशिफल:आज 3 शुभ योग में हुई दिन की शुरुआत, तुला सहित 7 राशियों के लिए फायदे वाला दिन

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुंभ सहित 5 राशियों को दिनभर रहना होगा संभलकर, इन पर रहेगा सितारों का मिला-जुला असर

30 अक्टूबर, शुक्रवार का सूर्योदय श्रीवत्स, सर्वार्थसिद्धि और अमृतसिद्धि योग में हुआ है। इन 3 शुभ योगों का फायदा कर्क, सिंह, कन्या, तुला, धनु, मकर और मीन राशि वाले लोगों को मिलेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक इन 7 राशि वालों को जॉब और बिजनेस में सितारों का साथ मिल सकता है। लेन-देन और निवेश में फायदा मिल सकता है। कामकाज में आ रही रुकावटें भी दूर हो सकती हैं। सोचे हुए काम पूरे होंगे और कामकाज की तारीफ भी होगी। वहीं, मेष, वृष, मिथुन, वृश्चिक, कुंभ राशि वालों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर पड़ेगा। इन 5 राशि वालों के काम तो पूरे हो सकते हैं लेकिन, कामकाज में रुकावटें भी आ सकती है।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए वे लोग अपनी पढ़ाई के प्रति एकाग्रचित्त रहें।
नेगेटिव- मौज मस्ती और फालतू कामों में समय न बीताएं। इससे आपके कई महत्वपूर्ण कामों में रूकावट आ सकती है। अपनी मानसिक व शारीरिक ऊर्जा को बनाकर रखें। किसी परिवारिक सदस्य के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर भी चिंता हो सकती है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक तौर पर ग्रह स्थितियां आपके पक्ष में हैं। कार्यप्रणाली में कुछ बदलाव संबंधी योजनाएं बन सकती है। तरक्की के भी उचित अवसर प्राप्त होंगे। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति अपने कार्य को बहुत अधिक सावधानी पूर्वक करें, क्योंकि कोई गलती होने की आशंका लग रही है।
लव- विवाहित जीवन सुखमय रहेगा। दोस्तों के साथ घूमने-फिरने में भी खुशनुमा समय व्यतीत होगा।
स्वास्थ्य- गिरने या वाहन आदि से चोट लगने की आशंका है। अत्यधिक सावधानी बरतें। तथा वाहन सावधानीपूर्वक चलाएं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

वृष - पॉजिटिव- कुछ समय खुद के लिए भी बीताएं। इससे आपको शारीरिक और मानसिक ताजगी के साथ ऊर्जा भी मिलेगी। आपको अपनी दिनचर्या संबंधी कामों को पूरा करने में पारिवारिक सदस्यों की मदद भी मिल सकती है।
नेगेटिव- परंतु ध्यान रखिए कि अकारण ही किसी से कहासुनी हो सकती हैं। अपने गुस्से व वाणी पर कंट्रोल रखें। नकारात्मक परिस्थितियों को धैर्य व सहज तरीके से सुलझाने की कोशिश करें। लापरवाही की वजह से कोई लक्ष्य भी आपके हाथ से निकल सकता है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वियो के सामने दिखावे की प्रवृत्ति से बचें। आपका कोई कर्मचारी भी आपकी योजना को लीक कर सकता है। इसलिए लापरवाही बिल्कुल ना करें और सभी कार्यों पर पैनी नजर अवश्य रखें। नौकरी में भी किसी के साथ भी उलझे नहीं। क्योंकि कोई इंक्वायरी होने संबंधी स्थिति बन रही है।
लव- जीवन साथी का आपके कार्यों में पूरा सहयोग रहेगा। तथा आपसी संबंधों में मजबूती आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- बदलते मौसम की वजह से थकान व सुस्ती महसूस हो सकती है। व्यवस्थित दिनचर्या तथा व्यायाम आदि पर भी कुछ समय व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- पारिवारिक जिम्मेदारियों का आप बखूबी निर्वाह करेंगे। आपका उदारवादी व सहायक दृष्टिकोण सामाजिक कार्यों में एक बेहतरीन मिसाल के रूप में सामने आएगा। विद्यार्थी भी अपनी पढ़ाई के प्रति पूर्ण रूप से एकाग्रचित्र रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- ध्यान रखें अचानक ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण काम बनते-बनते रुक सकता है। इससे आपके आत्मबल व कार्य क्षमता में भी कमीं आएगी। किसी भी प्रकार का धन संबंधी लेनदेन आज स्थगित रखें या बहुत ही सावधानी पूर्वक करें।
व्यवसाय- कोई भी व्यापारिक नया काम आज ना शुरू करें। क्योंकि किसी प्रकार के नुकसान होने की स्थिति बनी हुई है। आज ग्रह स्थिति भी बहुत अधिक उत्तम नहीं है। इसलिए सावधानी बरतना अति आवश्यक है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति अपने काम को बखूबी अंजाम दे पाएंगे।
लव- वैवाहिक संबंध मधुर रहेंगे। परंतु बाहरी व्यक्तियों का हस्तक्षेप अपने पारिवारिक जीवन पर ना होने दें। प्रेम संबंधों में भी नजदीकियां आएंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- गिरने या किसी वस्तु से चोट लगने की संभावना है। काम के साथ-साथ अपनी देखभाल करना भी आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आज अधिकतर समय धार्मिक तथा सामाजिक संबंधी सहयोगात्मक कार्य में व्यतीत होगा। गुप्त विद्याओं के प्रति भी आपका विशेष रुझान हो रहा है। इस समय आपके व्यक्तित्व के उत्थान संबंधी कुछ नए मार्ग प्रशस्त होने जा रहे हैं।
नेगेटिव- दूसरों के प्रभाव में आने की अपेक्षा अपनी योग्यताओं और क्षमताओं पर विश्वास रखें। कोई महत्वपूर्ण चीज चोरी होने या खोने की आशंका है इसलिए अपनी वस्तुओं को स्वयं ही बहुत अधिक संभालकर रखें।
व्यवसाय- आज अपने कुछ नजदीकी और विश्वसनीय मित्रों के साथ अपने कामकाज संबंधी विचार-विमर्श अवश्य करें। आपको बेहतरीन मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त होगा। तथा लाभदायक अनुबंध भी मिलने के योग हैं। परंतु इस बात का ध्यान भी अवश्य रखें, कि आपकी कोई गोपनीय बात भी उजागर हो सकती है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच भावनात्मक संबंध मजबूत होंगे। तथा प्रेम संबंधों में भी प्रगाढ़ता आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- शारीरिक थकान की वजह से कमजोरी महसूस होगी। जिसकी वजह से आप पर आलस और सुस्ती हावी हो सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- कोई भी काम करने से पहले उसके सभी पहलुओं पर अच्छी तरह सोच-विचार अवश्य करें। इससे परिस्थितियां पूर्णता आपके पक्ष में हो जाएगी। काफी समय से चल रही किसी काम में रुकावट भी आज दूर होगी। कुल मिलाकर शांति और सुकून भरा दिन व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- घर के बुजुर्गों तथा वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के मान-सम्मान में किसी भी प्रकार की कमीं ना करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व स्नेह घर में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा व्याप्त रखेगा। बच्चों का कोई गलत आचरण आपको आहत कर सकता है। परंतु क्रोध की बजाए शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से बच्चे की काउंसलिंग करना ज्यादा उचित रहेगा।
व्यवसाय- अपना पूर्ण ध्यान अपने कार्यस्थल पर ही केंद्रित रखें। तथा दूसरों की सलाह की अपेक्षा अपने विचारों को ही प्राथमिकता दें। आज मार्केटिंग संबंधी सभी कार्यों को स्थगित रखना ही उचित रहेगा, क्योंकि किसी भी प्रकार का फायदा नहीं लग रहा है।
लव- अपनी परेशानियों को जीवन साथी के साथ अवश्य शेयर करें, इससे आपको उचित सलाह मिलेगी तथा मनोबल भी बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- मानसिक रूप से अपने आपको कमजोर महसूस करेंगे। कुछ समय मनोरंजन व परिवार के साथ व्यतीत करने से कुछ बेहतर महसूस करेंगे।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- अपने कार्यों से संबंधित नीतियों पर दोबारा विचार करके उनमें और अधिक सुधार लाने की कोशिश करें। इससे आपको सकारात्मक परिणाम हासिल होंगे। विद्यार्थियों का अपनी शिक्षा के प्रति पूर्ण रूप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखना उन्हें कोई उपलब्धि भी हासिल करवा सकता है।
नेगेटिव- माता-पिता तथा वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों से किसी भी प्रकार का मतभेद या अवहेलना बिल्कुल ना करें। बल्कि उनका मान-सम्मान अवश्य बनाकर रखें। अधिकतर काम घर में ही रहकर निपटाने की कोशिश करें। क्योंकि आज घर के बाहर समय व्यतीत करने से किसी के साथ कहासुनी हो सकती है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक विकास के लिए किसी प्रभावशाली व्यक्ति का साथ तथा आपके राजनीतिक संपर्क बहुत अधिक लाभदायक साबित होने वाले हैं। सरकारी सेवारत व्यक्तियों को अपने किसी लक्ष्य को पूरा करने से प्रमोशन वगैराह भी मिल सकता है।
लव- पारिवारिक जीवन खुशनुमा रहेगा। परंतु किसी विपरीत लिंगी व्यक्ति के साथ मेलजोल रखते समय मर्यादा का ध्यान अवश्य रखें अन्यथा बदनामी हो सकती हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। तनाव और डिप्रेशन की स्थिति से बचने के लिए मेडिटेशन और योग का सहारा अवश्य लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बादामी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आज किसी मित्र की सहायता से आपका कोई रुका हुआ काम संपन्न होगा। जिसकी वजह से आपको काफी हद तक राहत महसूस होगी। अपने पारिवारिक तथा सामाजिक, सभी दायित्वों का निर्वाह भी बखूबी कर पाएंगे। लोग भी आपकी प्रतिभा के कायल होंगे।
नेगेटिव- किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार से संबंधित कोई अप्रिय समाचार मिलने से मन व्यथित रहेगा। अपने काम में ध्यान भी नहीं लगा पाएंगे। कोर्ट संबंधी किसी भी कार्य को आज ना ही करें तो ठीक रहेगा। क्योंकि किसी प्रकार की गलती हो सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में आज उत्पादन क्षमता में मन मुताबिक फायदा होगा। स्टाफ तथा कर्मचारियों का भरपूर सहयोग मिलेगा। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति सावधान रहें क्योंकि किसी प्रकार की इंक्वायरी होने के योग बन रहे हैं।
लव- विवाह योग्य व्यक्तियों के लिए विवाह संबंधी कोई शुभ कार्य संपन्न हो सकता है। प्रेम संबंधों में भी नजदीकियां रहेंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- बदलते वातावरण का प्रभाव आपके स्वास्थ्य पर भी पड़ेगा। इसलिए बहुत अधिक सावधानी रखना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला , भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आज दिनभर व्यस्तता रहेगी। आपका पूरा ध्यान अपने काम और आर्थिक गतिविधियों पर ही रहेगा। इसके परिणाम भी अच्छे होंगे। शाम को किसी मित्र के साथ खुशनुमा मुलाकात भी होगी।
नेगेटिव- बेमतलब दूसरों की परेशानियों में ना ही उलझे तो अच्छा है। इससे आपका भी नुकसान हो सकता है। किसी भी नकारात्मक परिस्थिति में धैर्य और संयम बनाकर रखें, इससे परिस्थितियां जल्दी ही सामान्य हो जाएंगी। वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों को अपनी सेहत के प्रति ज्यादा सजग रहने की जरूरत है।
व्यवसाय- मशीनरी आदि से जुड़े व्यवसाय में आज कुछ नुकसान होने जैसी स्थिति बन रही है। कार्यस्थल में सभी गतिविधियों पर अपना नियंत्रण रखें। दूसरों पर काम छोड़ने की अपेक्षा खुद की देखरेख में ही करें तो उचित रहेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध बेहतर रहेंगे। तथा घर का माहौल में उचित व अनुशासित रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- तनावपूर्ण स्थितियों को अपने ऊपर हावी ना होने दें। क्योंकि इसका असर आपकी कार्य क्षमता पर पड़ सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आपका संतुलित तथा निष्पक्ष आचरण पारिवारिक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में बेहतरीन परिवर्तन लाएगा। तथा घर और व्यवसाय में भी उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा। युवा वर्ग को अपनी मेहनत के बेहतर परिणाम हासिल होंगे।
नेगेटिव- किसी भी गलत बात को ठीक करने में गुस्से की बजाय सूझबूझ से काम लें। क्योंकि क्रोध और आवेश में परिस्थितियां और अधिक बिगड़ सकती हैं तथा आकारण ही किसी के साथ गलतफहमी भी उत्पन्न हो सकती है।
व्यवसाय- प्रभावशाली लोगों के साथ अपने संबंध खराब ना करें क्योंकि इसका नकारात्मक प्रभाव आपकी व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों पर पड़ सकता हैं। मीडिया संबंधी गतिविधियों को और अधिक मजबूत करें, क्योंकि इनके द्वारा आज आपको बेहतरीन आर्डर प्राप्त हो सकते हैं।
लव- दांपत्य जीवन सौहार्दपूर्ण रहेगा। परंतु घर की व्यवस्था को उचित बनाए रखने के लिए अनुशासन भी रखना अति आवश्यक है।
स्वास्थ्य- वाहन चलाते समय विशेष सावधानी बरतें। किसी प्रकार की चोट लगने की आशंका है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

मकर - पॉजिटिव- राजनीतिक तथा सामाजिक क्षेत्र में आपकी लोकप्रियता बढ़ेगी। तथा साथ ही जनसंपर्क का दायरा भी विस्तृत होगा। संतान की तरफ से उसके शिक्षा या कैरियर को लेकर कोई शुभ समाचार मिलने से घर में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- आज किसी भी प्रकार की उधारी या धन संबंधी लेनदेन संबंधी कार्यों से दूर रहें। क्योंकि आप किसी के बहकावे में आकर अपना नुकसान कर सकते हैं। साथ ही कोई भी काम संबंधी सोच-विचार करने में ज्यादा समय ना लगाएं। इससे उचित समय हाथ से निकल सकता है।
व्यवसाय- व्यापार में आपके द्वारा लिए गए ठोस निर्णय बेहतर साबित होंगे, तथा कामयाबी भी हासिल होगी। मार्केटिंग संबंधी कार्यों तथा पेमेंट कलेक्ट करने में अपना समय लगाएं। वक्त आपके पक्ष में है। आर्थिक स्थिति मजबूत रहेगी।
लव- घर का माहौल अनुशासित व खुशनुमा रहेगा। प्रेम संबंधों में मर्यादा का ध्यान अवश्य रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। मौसम में परिवर्तन की वजह से कुछ आलस व ऊर्जा में कमीं महसूस कर सकते हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- कोई भी निर्णय लेने से पहले उसके सभी पहलुओं पर अच्छी तरह सोच-विचार अवश्य करें। बेहतर होगा कि किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह भी अवश्य लें। इससे काफी हद तक आपको निर्णय लेने में आसानी होगी। दिन भी शांति और सुकून भरा व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों तथा वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों का आदर-सत्कार बनाकर रखें। ससुराल पक्ष से अपने संबंध खराब ना करें। अन्यथा दोनों परिवारों के बीच नकारात्मक वातावरण बन जाएगा। बच्चे का कोई गलत निर्णय आपको परेशान कर सकता है।
व्यवसाय- आप अपने व्यवसाय में विस्तार करने की जो योजनाएं को बना रहे हैं, उस पर अभी और सोच विचार करने की आवश्यकता है। जल्दबाजी में लिए गए निर्णय गलत साबित हो सकते हैं। ऑफिस में भी कुछ राजनीति वाला माहौल रहेगा। बेहतर होगा कि इन बातों से अपने आपको दूर रखें।
लव- आपकी परेशानी का समाधान निकालने में जीवनसाथी तथा पारिवारिक लोगों की मदद मिल सकती है। आप काफी हद तक तनावमुक्त रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- मानसिक तनाव की वजह से सिरदर्द की समस्या रहेगी। कुछ समय योगा और मेडिटेशन में भी बीताएं ।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज कोई महत्वपूर्ण व लाभदायक सूचना प्राप्त होगी। जिसकी वजह से आपको नई उपलब्धियां भी हासिल हो सकती हैं। कुछ समय अपने नजदीकी दोस्तों व जानकारों के साथ भी व्यतीत करें। विचारों का सकारात्मक आदान-प्रदान दिनचर्या में महत्वपूर्ण बदलाव लाएगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु कभी-कभी आपका शक करने जैसा स्वभाव दूसरों के साथ आपके संबंधों में कुछ अलगाव उत्पन्न कर देता है। अपने इस व्यवहार पर मनन करना अति आवश्यक है। इस समय खर्चों की अधिकता रहेगी। परंतु अपने बजट का ध्यान अवश्य रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय संबंधी कोई भी नई शुरुआत करने से पहले किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह अवश्य लें। इससे आप बेहतरीन तरीके से अपने कार्य को क्रियान्वित कर पाएंगे। विद्यार्थी तथा युवाओं को भी किसी नौकरी संबंधी विभागीय परीक्षा में मनोनुकूल परिणाम हासिल होंगे।
लव- वैवाहिक जीवन को सुखमय बनाकर रखने के लिए छोटी मोटी गलत बातों को नजरअंदाज रखें। प्रेम संबंधों में भी किसी प्रकार की खटास उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- गलत खानपान की वजह से गैस व पेट खराब होने जैसी समस्या रहेगी। काम के साथ-साथ अपने स्वास्थ्य का भी ध्यान रखना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- जामुनी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

