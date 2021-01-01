पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुधवार का राशिफल:मेष राशि वाले लोगों के इनकम सोर्स बढ़ेंगे और वृश्चिक वालों को मिल सकता है रुका हुआ पैसा

3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कर्क, मकर, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों के कामकाज में आ सकती हैं रुकावटें, इन 4 राशियों को रहना होगा संभलकर

3 जनवरी, बुधवार को चंद्रमा तुला राशि में रहेगा। जिससे मंगल और चंद्रमा का दृष्टि संबंध बना रहेगा। इससे महालक्ष्मी योग बनेगा। इस शुभ योग का फायदा 8 राशियों का मिलेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक, आज मेष राशि वाले लोगों के इनकम सोर्स बढ़ेंगे। नौकरी में अधिकारी और साथ काम करने वाले लोग भी सहमत होंगे।

वृष राशि वाले लोगों को किस्मत का साथ मिल सकता है। बिजनेस में बड़ी डील या या आर्डर मिलने की संभावना है। मिथुन राशि वाले लोगों के लिए भी दिन अच्छा है। आपके किए गए कामों की तारीफ होगी। सिंह राशि वाले लोग कोशिश करेंगे तो मनचाहे काम समय पर पूरे हो सकते हैं। इस राशि के लोगों को आज सितारों का साथ मिल सकता है।

कन्या राशि के शेयर मार्केट से जुड़े लोगों को फायदा मिल सकता है। तुला राशि वाले लोगों के बिजनेस के रुके काम पूरे हो जाएंगे। नौकरीपेशा लोग ऑफिस में अपने काम अच्छे से पूरे कर लेंगे। वृश्चिक राशि वाले लोगों का रुका हुआ पैसा मिलने की पूरी उम्मीद है। आज विरोधी पर जीत भी मिलेगी। वहीं, धनु राशि वाले लोगों के इनकम सोर्स भी बढ़ेंगे। इनके अलावा कर्क, मकर, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा । इस तरह आज 12 में से 4 राशियों को संभलकर रहना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्ग के लिए समय उत्तम चल रहा है।
नेगेटिव- आर्थिक मामलों में बजट आदि का ध्यान रखना जरूरी है। इस समय ऋण लेने की स्थिति बन रही है। कुछ नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोग आपका नुकसान करने की कोशिश करेंगे। परंतु आप चिंता ना करें आपके ऊपर कोई असर नहीं होगा।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में आपको अपनी मेहनत के सकारात्मक नतीजे हासिल होंगे। कामकाज को लेकर की गई कोई व्यवसायिक यात्रा लाभदायक रहेगी। इनकम के स्रोत बढ़ेंगे, परंतु साथ ही खर्चों की स्थिति भी बनी रहेगी। नौकरी में बॉस तथा सहकर्मी आपके काम से संतुष्ट रहेंगे।
लव- घर में कोई धार्मिक आयोजन संपन्न हो सकता है। परिवारिक माहौल सुखद रहेगा। परंतु युवा वर्ग प्रेम संबंधों में पड़कर अपना समय व्यर्थ ना करें।
स्वास्थ्य- मौसमी बीमारियों से सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। अपना खान-पान और दिनचर्या एकदम सुरक्षित रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

वृष - पॉजिटिव- आज आपकी सफलता का कोई द्वार खुलने वाला है। जिसमें लाभ प्राप्ति के साथ-साथ उत्साह व ऊर्जा का भी संचार होगा। घर में कोई मांगलिक प्रसंग अथवा किसी शुभ आयोजन की योजना बनेगी। पिछले काफी समय से चल रही चिंता दूर होगी। आपकी बौद्धिक क्षमता की भी लोग सराहना करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- आपके ही कुछ अपने संबंधी आपके लिए रुकावट एवं अवरोध उत्पन्न कर सकते हैं। किसी की चिकनी चुपड़ी बातों में ना आएं। कामकाज व पारिवारिक जिम्मेदारियों के बीच तालमेल बिठाना चुनौती रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- सरकारी सेवारत लोगों के साथ व्यवहार करते समय सावधानी बरतें। इस समय आपको किसी प्रकार की मानहानि की आशंका बन रही है। व्यवसाय में कोई बड़ी डील होने या आर्डर मिलने की संभावना है। इसलिए अपने संपर्क सूत्रों को और अधिक सुदृढ़ करें।
लव- पारिवारिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी बड़े बुजुर्गों का भी स्नेह व आशीर्वाद परिवार पर रहेगा। परंतु प्रेम संबंध आपकी बदनामी का कारण बन सकते हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य में किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं रहेगी। परंतु फिर भी स्वास्थ्य के प्रति लापरवाही बरतना उचित नहीं है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- आज दिन अति उत्तम है। आपके द्वारा किए गए कार्य तारीफ-ए-काबिल रहेंगे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी आपकी लोकप्रियता रहेगी। भविष्य संबंधी योजनाओं को लेकर भी कुछ महत्वपूर्ण नीतियां बनाएंगे।
नेगेटिव- कानूनी मामलों में बिल्कुल लापरवाही ना करें। किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति की सलाह अवश्य लें। आर्थिक परिपेक्ष्य में कोई खास सकारात्मक परिणाम नहीं मिलेंगे। कोई भी नया निवेश करने से पहले उसके बारे में पूरी जानकारी अवश्य हासिल करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में विस्तार की योजना पर काम शुरू होगा। कोई योजना जो पिछले काफी समय से लंबित थी, आज उसका पूरा होने का समय आ गया है। राजकीय कार्यों में आपके बॉस अथवा वरिष्ठ लोग किसी बात को लेकर खफा हो सकते हैं।
लव- पति-पत्नी आपसी सामंजस्य से घर में चल रही किसी समस्या का हल निकालने में सक्षम रहेंगे। तथा घर परिवार में आपसी सौहार्द्र और प्रेम पूर्ण वातावरण बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- कब्ज तथा वायु विकार की समस्या परेशान करेगी। पानी का उचित मात्रा में सेवन करें। तथा खान-पान भी सुपाच्य रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- घर में मेहमानों की आवाजाही रहेगी। तथा मित्रों अथवा परिजनों की ओर से चल रही कोई चिंता भी समाप्त होगी। घर के रख रखाव व साफ सफाई संबंधी कार्यों में भी व्यस्तता रहेगी। सही समय पर सही निर्णय लेना आपकी कई परेशानियों का हल निकालेगा।
नेगेटिव- किसी मुद्दे पर बातचीत करते समय उचित शब्दों का चयन करें अन्यथा छोटी सी बात पर वाद-विवाद हो सकता है। किसी घनिष्ठ व्यक्ति से संबंधित कोई अप्रिय घटना घटित होने से मन व्यथित रहेगा। बिना अनुभव के किसी भी कार्य की जिम्मेदारी ना लें।
व्यवसाय- कुछ व्यापारिक कार्यों में शुरुआत में दिक्कतें व परेशानियां आएंगी, जिसकी वजह से अपेक्षित लाभ प्राप्त नहीं होगा। इस समय प्रोडक्शन के साथ-साथ मार्केटिंग संबंधी कार्यों में भी रुचि लें। नौकरी में अपने किसी लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति के लिए बहुत अधिक प्रयास करने की जरूरत है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच किसी बात को लेकर गलतफहमी रहेगी। समय रहते इसका निवारण करना जरूरी है। अन्यथा इसका नकारात्मक प्रभाव आपके घर की सुख शांति पर भी पड़ेगा। प्रेम प्रसंग खुशनुमा रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य में हल्का फुल्का उतार-चढ़ाव रहेगा। आज विशेष रुप से वाहन सावधानी पूर्वक चलाएं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल , भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- आज बेहतरीन ग्रह स्थिति बनी हुई है। कोशिश करने पर मनचाहे कार्य समय पर पूरे हो सकते हैं। आपकी संवेदनशीलता घर परिवार की व्यवस्था को भी उचित बनाकर रखेगी। विद्यार्थियों का अपनी पढ़ाई के प्रति पूरा ध्यान रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- राजनीतिक तथा सामाजिक गतिविधियों से दूरी बनाकर रखें। किसी प्रकार की बदनामी आपके सिर पड़ सकती हैं। किसी भी समस्या का तनाव लेने की बजाय समझदारी से सुलझाने का प्रयास करें। व्यर्थ की उलझनों में पड़कर अपना समय नष्ट ना करें।
व्यवसाय- नेटवर्क व सेल्स संबंधी गतिविधियों में कार्यरत लोगों को अच्छे अवसर प्राप्त होंगे। सरकारी कार्य में विशेष रूप से सफलता मिलेगी। इनकम टैक्स अथवा सेल्स टैक्स आदि से संबंधित कोई झंझट खड़ा हो सकता है। अपने हिसाब-किताब को पारदर्शी रखें।
लव- विपरीत परिस्थितियों में आपको जीवन साथी व परिजनों का पूरा सहयोग मिलेगा। जिससे आपका आत्मबल बना रहेगा। प्रेम प्रसंग में किसी प्रकार की निराशा का मुंह देखना पड़ सकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य कुछ कमजोर रहेगा। पेट अथवा एलर्जी से संबंधित दिक्कत रह सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- कोई राजकीय कार्य निर्विघ्नता पूर्वक संपन्न हो सकता है। आज परिश्रम व मेहनत की अधिकता रहेगी। परंतु आप अपनी व्यवहार कुशलता द्वारा सभी कार्यों को उचित रूप से हल करने में सक्षम भी रहेंगे। अपने किसी खास हुनर को निखारने के लिए अनुकूल समय है।
नेगेटिव- घर के सदस्यों के बीच गलतफहमियां तथा वैचारिक विरोध होने के कारण काम में गतिरोध आ सकते हैं। जिसकी वजह से मन मस्तिष्क में कुछ तनाव रहेगा। क्रोध तथा आवेश पर नियंत्रण रखें। विद्यार्थियों को अपने अध्ययन अथवा शोध संबंधी कार्यों में और अधिक ध्यान देना जरूरी है।
व्यवसाय- व्यापार में, खास तौर पर पार्टनरशिप संबंधी कार्य में आपसी संबंध पारदर्शी रखना जरूरी है। लापरवाही व उदासीनता व्यापार के लिए नुकसानदायक रहेगी। शेयर्स तथा तेजी मंदी से ताल्लुक रखने वाले लोग मुनाफा कमाएंगे। अपनी काबिलियत पर विश्वास रखें।
लव- दांपत्य जीवन में मधुरता बनी रहेगी। घर की व्यवस्था में ज्यादा हस्तक्षेप ना करें। प्रेम संबंध भावना प्रधान रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- कोई पुराना रोग उठने से डिप्रेशन व अवसाद की स्थिति महसूस हो सकती हैं। अपना रेगुलर मेडिकल चेकअप कराएं तथा अच्छे चिकित्सक से परामर्श लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

तुला - पॉजिटिव- इस समय भावनाओं को खुद पर हावी ना होने दें तथा प्रैक्टिकल तरीके से अपने कार्यों को अंजाम दें। इससे आप ज्यादा अच्छी तरह निर्णय ले पाएंगे। घर में सुधार संबंधी अथवा घर बदलने जैसी कोई योजना बन रही है तो इस विषय पर महत्वपूर्ण बातचीत संभव है।
नेगेटिव- कुछ समय आत्म मनन तथा आत्ममंथन में भी लगाएं। गुस्से व जल्दबाजी जैसी कमियों पर अंकुश लगाना जरूरी है। ध्यान रखें कि कोई बीती हुई नकारात्मक बात उठने से निकट संबंधियों के साथ संबंध खराब हो सकते हैं।
व्यवसाय- काफी समय से व्यापार में जो गतिविधियां बंद थी, आज उनमें कुछ सकारात्मक गति आएगी। इस समय भाग्य को दोष ना देकर अपनी कार्यप्रणाली को बदलने की जरूरत है। ऑफिस में आप अपने कार्यों को बेहतरीन तरीके से पूरा करेंगे।
लव- घर तथा व्यवसाय दोनों जगह उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा। नजदीकी संबंधियों के साथ गेट-टुगेदर होने से मन प्रसन्न रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- आर्थिक तथा व्यवसायिक परेशानियों को लेकर मन में कुछ उदासी और डिप्रेशन जैसी स्थिति रहेगी। अपनी सोच को सकारात्मक रखें। तथा मेडिटेशन व योगा पर भी समय दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आपने कुछ समय से अपनी मेहनत द्वारा परिस्थितियों को काफी हद तक अपने अनुकूल बनाया है। आज आपको इसी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। अगर कहीं पैसा रुका हुआ है तो आज उसके मिलने की पूरी उम्मीद है। विरोधी परास्त रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- पुरानी नकारात्मक बातों को अपने ऊपर हावी ना होने दें। और सफलता जल्दी हासिल करने की कामना से किसी अनुचित कार्य को भी करने की ना सोचें। इससे आपकी बदनामी हो सकती है। बेवजह किसी के साथ ना उलझें।
व्यवसाय - व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों पर गंभीरता से काम करना होगा। अपने जनसंपर्क का दायरा बढ़ाएं। मशीनरी, कारखाने आदि से संबंधित कारोबार में उचित आर्डर मिलेंगे। नौकरी में क्लाइंट के प्रति मधुर व्यवहार व उदारता रखना जरूरी है।
लव- पारिवारिक माहौल सुखमय रहेगा। बच्चे की किलकारी से संबंधित कोई शुभ सूचना मिलने से घर में उत्सव का माहौल रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- हल्की-फुल्की मौसमी बीमारियां जैसे खासी, जुखाम, नजला की स्थिति रह सकती है। लापरवाही ना करें तथा उचित इलाज लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आज अपनी कार्यप्रणाली में परिवर्तन लाने हेतु सकारात्मक योजनाएं बनेंगी। आय के स्रोत भी बढ़ेंगे। धन संबंधी कोई भी निवेश करने में जल्दबाजी ना करें। धर्म-कर्म से जुड़े मामलों में भी आपका विशेष योगदान रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी आपका विचलित स्वभाव आपके लिए ही परेशानियां उत्पन्न करेगा। जिसकी वजह से आपकी कार्य क्षमता में भी कमीं आएगी। अपनी इस कमीं पर काबू रखें। दूसरों की बातों में आने की बजाय अपने निर्णय स्वयं ही लें तो उचित रहेगा।
व्यवसाय- कार्य क्षेत्र में की गई मेहनत के जल्दी ही उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। अगर आप अपने कारोबार में कोई नया प्रयोग अमल कर रहे हैं, तो प्रयासरत रहें। प्रोडक्शन के साथ-साथ मार्केटिंग पर भी अपना ध्यान दें। नौकरीपेशा व्यक्ति अपने मृदु व्यवहार की वजह से ऑफिस में मान-सम्मान हासिल करेंगे।
लव- पारिवारिक परिस्थितियां खुशनुमा रहेंगी। बुजुर्गों के आशीर्वाद व सहयोग से घर में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा व्याप्त रहेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। परंतु आप अपने आत्म विश्वास और मनोबल में कमीं महसूस करेंगे। सकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों के सानिध्य में कुछ समय व्यतीत करें। तथा मेडिटेशन में भी ध्यान दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

मकर - पॉजिटिव- घर में कोई धार्मिक आयोजन संबंधी प्रोग्राम बनेगा। आज किसी भी काम को करने में दिल के बजाय दिमाग की आवाज को प्राथमिकता दें। क्योंकि भावुकता में काम बिगड़ सकते हैं। नई संभावनाएं मिलेंगी इसलिए हाथ में आई उपलब्धियों को तुरंत हासिल करें।
नेगेटिव- ध्यान रखें कि घर में बड़े बुजुर्गों का अपमान व मानहानि जैसी स्थिति ना बने। इस समय किसी भी यात्रा के सकारात्मक परिणाम हासिल नहीं होंगे। किसी निकट संबंधी से कोई वाद-विवाद जैसी स्थिति भी बन रही है।
व्यवसाय- व्यापार में इस समय आंतरिक व्यवस्था को उचित बनाए रखने में बहुत अधिक ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। कर्मचारियों के बीच किसी तरह की राजनीति चल सकती है। आज कुछ भी नया काम शुरू करने के लिए ग्रह स्थिति अनुकूल नहीं है।
लव- विवाहित संबंध मधुर रहेंगे। किसी विपरीत लिंगी मित्र से अचानक मुलाकात पुरानी यादें ताजा करेगी। परंतु मर्यादा का ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। महिलाओं को अपने स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूकता रखना जरूरी है। किसी प्रकार के इन्फेक्शन की आशंका बन रही है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- आज परिस्थितियां आपके अनुकूल है। विशेष तौर पर महिलाओं के लिए दिन उत्तम परिणाम देने वाला है। उनकी कार्य क्षमता एवं प्रतिभा अपना मुकाम हासिल करने में सक्षम रहेगी। किसी वरिष्ठ व्यक्ति की मदद से आपका कोई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य संपन्न हो सकता है।
नेगेटिव- किसी के साथ भी फिजूल की बहस में ना पड़े। इससे आपका ही नुकसान होगा तथा समय भी व्यर्थ होगा। अपनी क्षमता से अधिक काम करने से उसका दुष्प्रभाव आपके स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ सकता है। बेहतर होगा कि अपना कार्यभार हल्का करने के लिए दूसरों के साथ अपने काम को बांटें।
व्यवसाय- अगर व्यवसाय संबंधी कोई विभागीय जांच चल रही है, तो ज्यादा सचेत रहने की जरूरत है। इस समय व्यापार में धन संबंधी तथा पेपर संबंधी कार्यों पर पूरी पारदर्शिता बनाकर रखें। नौकरी में भी अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूरी सावधानी बरतना जरूरी है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच किसी बाहरी व्यक्ति की वजह से गलतफहमियां हो सकती हैं। बेहतर है कि दूसरे लोगों का हस्तक्षेप अपने व्यक्तिगत जीवन पर ना होने दें। प्रेम संबंधों में भावनात्मक मजबूती आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- अपने काम की वजह से पैरों में दर्द व सूजन की समस्या परेशान करेगी। समय-समय पर आराम अवश्य लें। फिजियोथैरेपी भी लाभदायक रहेगी।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज पारिवारिक संबंधी किसी गंभीर मुद्दे पर विचार-विमर्श होगा। जिसका नतीजा भी सकारात्मक रहेगा। निकट संबंधियों के साथ भावनात्मक रिश्ते मजबूत होंगे। विद्यार्थी वर्ग अपना कोई प्रोजेक्ट पूरा होने से गर्व महसूस करेंगे। इससे उनके अंदर आत्मविश्वास भी जागृत होगा।
नेगेटिव- पेरेंट्स अपने बच्चों के साथ दोस्ताना व्यवहार बनाकर रखें। ज्यादा अंकुश लगाना उनके स्वभाव को और अधिक जिद्दी बनाएगा। युवा वर्ग व्यर्थ के प्रेम संबंध में पड़कर अपने समय तथा कैरियर के साथ समझौता ना करें।
व्यवसाय- इस समय व्यवसाय में कुछ परेशानियां सामने आएंगी। परंतु आप अपने साहस और हिम्मत को नहीं छोड़ेंगे। व्यापार में, खासतौर पर पार्टनरशिप के काम में एक दूसरे के प्रति विश्वास रखना बहुत जरूरी है। प्रॉपर्टी संबंधी कार्यों में पेपर को किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति से चेक कराने के पश्चात ही कोई कदम उठाएं।
लव- घर की व्यवस्था में बाहरी लोगों का हस्तक्षेप ना होने दें। इससे घर का वातावरण उत्तम बना रहेगा। प्रेम संबंध भावना प्रधान रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- सर्दी से अपना बचाव रखें। क्योंकि इस समय सर्दी से संबंधित स्वास्थ्य की दिक्कत हो सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला , भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

