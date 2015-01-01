पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टैरो राशिफल:रविवार को मेष राशि के लोगों के घर में रहेगा सुखद माहौल, वृष राशि के लोग सभी काम पूरे कर पाएंगे

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 22 नवंबर किन लोगों के लिए रहेगा भाग्यशाली, किसे रहना होगा अलर्ट, टैरो कार्ड्स से जानिए

टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक रविवार, 22 नवंबर को मेष और वृष राशि के लोगों के लिए सुखद समय रहेगा। मेष राशि के लोगों के परिवार में मौज-मस्तीभरा माहौल रहेगा। वृष राशि के लोग अपने सभी काम पूरे कर पाएंगे। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा रविवार, 22 नवंबर का दिन...

मेष - THE FOOL

घर और परिवार का पूरा साथ मिलने की वजह से काम संबंधित कोई रिस्क लेने में आप डरेंगे नहीं। आपके हर निर्णय में आपके पार्टनर का साथ आपको मिलेगा। आपके मौज-मस्ती भरे स्वभाव की वजह से परिवार का वातावरण आनंदित रखने में आप सफल रहेंगे।

करियर: व्यापार संबंधित कामों में सफलता मिलेगी, लेकिन भागीदारी टूटने की आशंका।

लव: आप और पार्टनर मिलकर कोई नया काम शुरू कर सकते हैं।

हेल्थ: नवजात शिशु को शुरुआत के कुछ दिनों में श्वसन संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर: 1

वृषभ - THE MAGICIAN

आपके व्यक्तित्व और ज्ञान के बलबूते पर काम संबंधित टारगेट किसी की सहायता लिए बिना आप पूरे कर पाएंगे। कला से जुड़े व्यक्तियों को अपनी कला गुणों को दिखाने का अवसर मिल सकता है। जो आपको सम्मान दिलाएगा, लेकिन आर्थिक प्रगति मिलने में और वक्त लग सकता है।

करियर: व्यापार में निवेश किया पैसा फायदा दिखाने लगेगा।

लव: पार्टनर की प्रगति आपको आनंद दिलाएगी।

हेल्थ: बीपी संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर: 5

मिथुन - FIVE OF SWORDS

दूसरों को मात दिलाने की इच्छा से ज्यादा खुद के लिए जीत हासिल करना करने पर ध्यान दें। आपके अंदर बन रही नकारात्मकता का असर आपके आसपास के लोगों पर भी दिखेगा। किसी व्यक्ति के प्रति कटुता और गुस्सा। रिश्तों में दरार ला सकता है।

करियर : काम की जगह आप के विरुद्ध की जाने वाली बातों का सही जवाब आप दे पाएंगे।

लव: किसी और व्यक्ति की वजह से आपके और पार्टनर के बीच विवाद उत्पन्न हो सकते हैं।

हेल्थ: किडनी संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 3

कर्क - PAGE OF WANDS

फिलहाल आपको एकांतवास की जरूरत होगी। एकांत में समय बिता कर जिन बातों में आपको प्रगति चाहिए उन बातों के बारे में और जानकारी हासिल करें और खुद से उस पर काम करने की कोशिश करते रहे। आपकी इमोशनल सेंसटिविटी बढ़ने की वजह से लोगों के अंदर बन रही नकारात्मकता को आप तुरंत आकर्षित कर सकते हैं। इसलिए खुद की सकारात्मक ऊर्जा बनाए रखने पर ध्यान दें।

करियर: कम संबंधित अवसर को पाने के लिए अधिक मेहनत और अभ्यास की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव: अपनी योग्यता अनुसार पार्टनर ना मिलना आपका आत्मविश्वास कम करा सकते हैं।

हेल्थ: सेहत को ठीक करने के लिए खानपान पर ध्यान दें।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर: 4

सिंह - THE HANGEDMAN

माता-पिता द्वारा डाले गए बंधनों की वजह से आपको मानसिक तकलीफ हो सकती है। आपकी आपके व्यक्तिगत दायरे को बनाए रखने के लिए आपको खुल कर बात करना सीखना होगा। चीजों को अपनी इच्छा अनुसार ना कर पाने की वजह से मन में उदासीनता बनी रहेगी। आपके सपनों को पूरा करने की आपकी कोशिश में थोड़ा बदलाव ला कर फिर से प्रयत्न करना शुरू करें।

करियर: करियर संबंधित बातों में बदलाव लिखेगा, फिर भी पेपर वर्क होने में अपेक्षा से अधिक समय लग सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर के प्रति अपना नजरिया बदल कर उनकी परिस्थिति को जानने की कोशिश करें।

हेल्थ : साइनस और सिर दर्द सता सकता है।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर: 2

कन्या - THE EMPEROR

आज आप पर अलग-अलग जिम्मेदारियों का बोझ बना रहेगा। काम जटिल नहीं होगा, फिर भी अधिक मेहनत की आवश्यकता होगी। विद्यार्थियों को अध्ययन पर अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है। ओव्हर कॉन्फिडन्स से आप मिले हुए मौके को भी गंवा सकते हैं।

करियर: काम में बढ़ती मिलने के लिए प्रयत्न करते रहें।

लव: आपकी रिलेशनशिप को पिता द्वारा विरोध किया जा सकता है।

हेल्थ: घुटने और पीठ का दर्द रात में तकलीफ देगा।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 4

तुला - QUEEN OF SWORDS

वैवाहिक बंधन से विभक्त हो रहे लोगों को अपने आपसी सामंजस्य से बातों को सुलझाना होगा। प्रॉपर्टी का बंटवारा करते समय निर्णय दोनों पक्ष के लिए समांतर रहे, इस बात का ध्यान रखें। दूसरों का झगड़ा मिटाने के लिए की गई कोशिश आपका नाम खराब कर सकती है। इसलिए जो बातों का अब से ताल्लुक नहीं है उनसे दूर ही रहे।
करियर: विदेश में काम करने की परमिशन मिलना कठिन हो सकता है।

लव : विवाह में देरी होना आपके साथ आपके परिवार की चिंता बढ़ा सकता है।

हेल्थ: महिलाओं को छाती और गले के संबंधित इन्फेक्शन हो सकता है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 8

वृश्चिक - THE DEVIL

परिवार की जरूरतों को ध्यान में रखकर उनको पूरा करने की कोशिश करते रहें। पार्टनर के साथ वक्त बिताना उनको और बेहतरीन तरीके से समझने के लिए मददगार होगा। पार्टनर भावनात्मक रूप से कमजोर महसूस कर सकते हैं। वैवाहिक जीवन में बदलाव देखने के लिए पार्टनर के सम्मान के साथ उनके द्वारा दिए गए सुझाव के बारे में भी सोचें।

करियर: काफी सालों से एक ही कंपनी के साथ काम करने की वजह से आपको सिक्योरिटी प्राप्त होगी, लेकिन आर्थिक परिस्थिति उतनी बेहतरीन नहीं रहेगी।

लव: पार्टनर को आपके प्यार का एहसास दिलाना होगा।

हेल्थ: पेट का इन्फेक्शन सता सकता है।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 3

धनु - THREE OF WANDS

नौकरी के लिए विदेश से बुलावा आने में देर लग सकती है। अपनी उम्मीद को आसानी से ना छोड़ें। परिवार के कुछ व्यक्तियों के साथ आपके बारे में गलतफहमियां पैदा हो रही है। जिन को दूर करना आज आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है। रिश्ते में आ रही दूरियों को तुरंत मिटाने की जिद रखना आपके लिए क्लेशदायक होगा।

करियर : दूसरों के बर्ताव का असर आपकी मानसिकता पर होगा। जो कुछ हद तक आपके काम को भी बिगाड़ सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर के बीच मतभेद बढ़ने की वजह से कोई भी निर्णय ले पाना आसान नहीं होगा।

हेल्थ: धूल की एलर्जी की वजह से तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 5

मकर - QUEEN OF CUPS

माता अपने बच्चों की सेहत को लेकर थोड़ी चिंतित रह सकते हैं। बच्चों के बर्ताव को सुधारने के लिए उनके साथ नरमी से पेश आए और उनके द्वारा हो रही गलतियों का एहसास उनको दिलाने की कोशिश करें।

करियर: आपको मिलने वाला प्रमोशन किसी और को देने की वजह से ऑर्गेनाइजेशन के प्रति आपकी नाराजगी बढ़ सकती है।

लव: आप के निर्णय को पार्टनर द्वारा खुलकर विरोध करना आपको नाराजगी दिलाएगा।

हेल्थ: सिर दर्द और बालों संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर: 8

कुंभ - PAGE OF CUPS

ऊपर से आप शांत नजर आ रहे हो, लेकिन मन में आपके सब बातों को लेकर कुछ ना कुछ खलबली मच रही होगी। आपके द्वारा किए गए कार्यों में दूसरों द्वारा कुछ ना कुछ कमी निकालना आपका आत्मविश्वास कम कर रही है। दोस्तों द्वारा बोली की बातों को जरूरत से ज्यादा प्राथमिकता ना दें।

करियर: युवाओं को नौकरी के कई सारे अवसर प्राप्त होंगे, जिनमें से मनचाही नौकरी को चुन पाना उनके लिए संभव होगा।

लव: विवाह संबंध अगले कुछ दिनों में निश्चित हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: यूरिन इन्फेक्शन और किडनी संबंधित समस्याएं तकलीफ देगी।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 9

मीन - THE LOVERS

किसी व्यक्ति के प्रति बढ़ता आकर्षण आपको केवल उनकी सकारात्मक बातें ही दिखा रहा है। यह केवल आकर्षण है या इमोशनली आप एक-दूसरे से जुड़े हो, इस बात का अवलोकन करना जरूरी होगा।

करियर: रिश्तेदार के साथ की हुई भागीदारी आपसे ज्यादा उनके लिए लाभदायक होगी।

लव: पैसों के व्यवहार में पार्टनर द्वारा आप को फंसाया जा सकता है।

हेल्थ : आग से संबंधित कामों में सावधान रहें।

लकी कलर: पर्पल

लकी नंबर: 6

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें