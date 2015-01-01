पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

टैरो राशिफल:मेष से मीन राशि तक, 12 में से 6 राशियों के लिए खास रहेगा मंगलवार, सफलता के साथ मिल सकता है मान-सम्मान

8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 नवंबर को मेष राशि के लोगों के पुराने विवाद सुलझ सकते हैं, वृष राशि के लोगों को काम करते समय क्वालिटी पर भी ध्यान देना होगा

टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक मंगलावर, 10 नवंबर को मेष राशि के लोगों को समझदारी से काम लेना होगा। पुराने विवाद सुलझ सकते हैं। वृष राशि के लोगों को अपने काम की क्वालिटी पर ध्यान देना होगा। टैरो रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए मेष से मीन राशि तक, सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा मंगलवार, 10 नवंबर का दिन...

मेष - NINE OF WANDS

मन में डर उत्पन्न करने वाली अधिक बातें होने की वजह से काम के प्रति रखा डेडीकेशन कम हो सकता है, फिर भी आप अपना काम करते रहेंगे। प्रॉपर्टी से जुड़े कुछ उत्पाद विवाद उत्पन्न होंगे जो आपसे समझदारी से सुलझाए जा सकते हैं। किसी भी बात को जरूरत से ज्यादा आपकी तरफ से ना बढ़ने दे।

करियर: नौकरी में तबादला होने की आशंका।

लव: पार्टनर की वजह से लोगों की आलोचना का सामना आपको करना पड़ सकता है।

हेल्थ: सिर दर्द और बदन का दर्द सताएगा।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर: 2

वृषभ - EIGHT OF PENTACLES

काम करते समय आपको काम की क्वालिटी पर भी ध्यान देना होगा। काम की जगह वरिष्ठ अधिकारी आपको जांच परख रहे हैं, इसलिए अपने काम से ध्यान को भटकने ना दे। पैसों संबंधित समस्याएं दूर होने लगेगी। योजना बनाकर उसी पर कायम रहना आज थोड़ा आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है।

करियर: विदेश में पढ़ रहे विद्यार्थियों को स्कॉलरशिप या पार्टटाइम जॉब मिलने की संभावना।

लव: विवाह संबंधित प्रयत्न को और बढ़ाना होगा।

हेल्थ: शारीरिक परिश्रम अधिक होने की वजह से थकान महसूस हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 4

मिथुन - KING OF WANDS

आज आपको लक्ष्य तय करके उसको प्राप्त करने की योजना और अपने लक्ष्य के प्रति तेजी से कदम बढ़ाने की जरूरत होगी। समय अभी आप के पक्ष में चल रहा है, इसका अधिक से अधिक फायदा लें। लोगों द्वारा कही बातों को दिल पर ना लें।

करियर: करियर में मनचाहे बदलाव ना लापाना आपको थोड़ी निराशा दे सकता है।

लव: परिवार संबंधित बातों में आप अधिक उलझने की वजह से पार्टनर की तरफ ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे।

हेल्थ: पेट संबंधित तकलीफ रात को सता सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 6

कर्क - EIGHT OF WANDS

दिन की शुरुआत में आपको उर्जा में थोड़ा बदलाव महसूस हो सकता है। जो आप पर भावनात्मक रूप से असर दिखाएगा। लेकिन, आप के प्रयत्नों द्वारा सकारात्मक ऊर्जा और उत्साह बनाए रखना आपके लिए आसान भी होगा। आज आपको काम के प्रति और डेडीकेशन बढ़ाने की आवश्यकता होगी। आज के दिन के लिए जो भी काम से जुड़ा लक्ष होगा, उसे प्राप्त करने की कोशिश करें।

करियर: व्यापारियों को व्यापार संबंधित बातों में क्लेरिटी आने लगेगी।

लव: युवाओं की रिलेशनशिप में रुचि बढ़ेगी।

हेल्थ: अपच की समस्या सता सकती है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 2

सिंह - KING OF CUPS

आपके द्वारा लिए जरूरी निर्णय आप को भावनात्मक रूप से तकलीफ दे सकते हैं, फिर भी आप अपने निर्णय से नहीं हटेंगे और आपकी यही बात की वजह से लोगों को आप के प्रति मन में आदर उत्पन्न हो सकता है। परिवार और अपने काम के बीच संतुलन लाना कठिन महसूस होगा, लेकिन थोड़े प्रयत्नों से संभव भी है।

करियर: व्यापारियों को व्यापार करते समय व्यक्ति को परखना जरूरी होगा।

लव: पार्टनर द्वारा हो रही गलतियों को नजरअंदाज ना करें।

हेल्थ: किडनी संबंधित समस्याएं बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर : 1

कन्या - NINE OF SWORDS

बहुत सारी बातों में निर्णय न ले पाने की वजह से आपकी चिंता बढ़ सकती है। आपके आसपास के हर व्यक्ति को खुश न कर पाना आपके ऊपर तनाव बढ़ाएगा। पारिवारिक संबंधों में तनाव महसूस होने की वजह से उसका असर आपके स्वास्थ्य और काम पर भी दिखेगा।

करियर: नौकरी करने वालों को नए अवसर ना मिलना नकारात्मकता बढ़ा सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर के साथ हो रही उलझाने सुलझने लगेगी।

हेल्थ: आंखों से जुड़ी समस्याएं साता सकती है।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर: 8

तुला - FOUR OF PENTACLES

आपको पैसा और यश संबंधित अपने विचारों को में बदलाव लाने की आवश्यकता है। हर बार खुद के प्रति नकारात्मकता आपके प्रयत्न को असफल बना रही है। यदि आप पर कर्जा बना रहा बन रहा हो तो अपनी आर्थिक स्थिति का अवलोकन करें और योजना बनाएं। कर्ज से जल्दी मुक्ति मिलेगी।

करियर: आपकी गलतियों की वजह से नौकरी से आपको हाथ धोना पड़ सकता है।

लव: परिवार संबंधी तकलीफों की वजह से रिलेशनशिप के बारे में निर्णय ले पाना आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: छाती के विकार सता सकते हैं।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 4

वृश्चिक - STRENGTH

आपके प्रिय व्यक्ति के सेहत में आ रहा बदलाव आपकी चिंता बढ़ा सकता है। काम से अधिक आपको आज परिवार पर ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी। आपकी इच्छा शक्ति और परिस्थिति से सामना करने का जज्बा दूसरों को भी प्रेरणा देगा। बच्चों के साथ अधिक नरमी से पेश आएं।

करियर: व्यापार और नौकरी करने वालों को जो काम आपको आपके हाथ में है उसे और बेहतरीन बनाने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव: अपने अहंकार को काबू में रखने की कोशिश करें।

हेल्थ: आज दिन भर ऊर्जा की कमी महसूस हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर: 3

धनु - SIX OF WANDS

आपकी बातों को दूसरों को समझा पाना आपके लिए आज कठिन महसूस हो सकता है। इसलिए लोगों की बोली हुई कड़वी बातें जो आपकी अहंकार को जगा रही है, इन बातों से दूर ही रहे। उनकी तरफ जरा ध्यान ना दें। आपको अपने विचारों में संतुलन बनाए रखकर आगे बढ़ने की आवश्यकता होगी। लोगों द्वारा साथ न मिल पाना आपको थोड़ा नकारात्मक बना सकता है।

करियर: काम से जुड़ी योजनाओं की अपने सहयोगियों के साथ चर्चा ना करें।

लव: रिलेशनशिप को योग्य दिशा में ले जाने का प्रयास सफल रहेगा।

हेल्थ: पैर और कमर को लगी चोट तकलीफ दे सकती है।

लकी कलर: ब्राउन

लकी नंबर :6

मकर - KING OF SWORDS

अपनी जिम्मेदारियां बढ़ रही है जो मानसिक रूप से आप पर दबाव बना रही है। अपने आत्मविश्वास को बनाए रखना आपके लिए जरूरी होगा। पिता के साथ संबंध अच्छा बनाने की कोशिश करें। आपको मिले ज्ञान और अनुभव का आप योग्य तरीके से इस्तेमाल करके आगे बढ़ पाएंगे।

करियर: व्यापार में क्षमता से अधिक पैसा खर्च होना आपके लिए तकलीफ दायक हो सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर और आप में कैरियर संबंधित बातों को लेकर विवाद उत्पन्न हो सकते हैं।

हेल्थ: अपनी सेहत की तरफ ध्यान दें। हड्डियों से जुड़ी परेशानी बढ़ेगी।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर: 9

कुंभ - QUEEN OF CUPS

दिनभर आज आपको सतर्कता रखनी जरूरी होगी। महत्वपूर्ण कागजात या मूल्यवान वस्तु खो जाने की आशंका। अपनी भावनाओं को समझ पाना और दूसरों के सामने प्रकट कर पाना आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है। अधिकतर आप अपने ही ख्यालों में खोए रहेंगे, जिसकी वजह से किसी महत्वपूर्ण बात पर दुर्लक्ष हो सकता है।

करियर: महिलाओं को अपने मन के खिलाफ कोई निर्णय लेना पड़ेगा।

लव: पार्टनर को समझ पाना और उनके कठिन परिस्थिति में उनका साथ दे पाना आज आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: हार्मोनल इंबैलेंस की वजह से त्वचा और बालों संबंधित समस्याएं हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: ग्रे

लकी नंबर: 1

मीन - FIVE OF WANDS

अपने काम के प्रति ध्यान ना देना और काम को वक्त पर ना निपटाना आपके लिए तकलीफ दायक होगा जो केवल आपकी समस्याएं बढ़ाएगा आपके क्षमता से अधिक जिम्मेदारी आपको मिलने की वजह से आपकी इनसिक्योरिटी बढ़ सकती है।

करियर: काम से जुड़ी जिम्मेदारी बढ़ेगी, फिर भी आपका मन मौज मस्ती में ही लगा रहेगा। काम को गंभीरता से लेने की आवश्यकता।

लव: रिलेशनशिप के प्रति कोई एक निर्णय लेकर उसी पर ही कायम रहना आपके लिए मुश्किल होगा।

हेल्थ: गलत जीवनशैली की वजह से अलग-अलग तकलीफों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 8

ये भी पढ़ें-

हमेशा अपने कामों में कुछ न कुछ प्रयोग करते रहना चाहिए, नए तरीके आपकी सफलता के महत्व को बढ़ा देते हैं

पांच बातें ऐसी हैं जो हमारे जीवन में अशांति और विनाश लेकर आती हैं, इन गलत आचरणों से बचकर ही रहें

जब लोग तारीफ करें तो उसमें झूठ खोजिए, अगर आलोचना करें तो उसमें सच की तलाश कीजिए

जीवन साथी की दी हुई सलाह को मानना या न मानना अलग है, लेकिन कभी उसकी सलाह का मजाक न उड़ाएं

कन्फ्यूजन ना केवल आपको कमजोर करता है, बल्कि हार का कारण बन सकता है

लाइफ मैनेजमेंट की पहली सीख, कोई बात कहने से पहले ये समझना जरूरी है कि सुनने वाला कौन है

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें