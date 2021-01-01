पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशि परिवर्तन:बुध ग्रह के कुंभ राशि में आने से लोगों की आर्थिक स्थिति में हो सकते हैं बदलाव

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लेन-देन और निवेश में कुछ लोगों को हो सकता है नुकसान और कुछ लोगों के लिए रहेगा फायदे वाला समय

25 जनवरी, सोमवार को बुध ग्रह मकर राशि से निकल कर कुंभ में आ चुका है। ये ग्रह 4 फरवरी तक इसी राशि में रहेगाा। मकर की तरह कुंभ भी शनि की राशि है। इस राशि में बुध के होने से कई लोगों की आर्थिक स्थिति में बदलाव हो सकते हैं। कुछ लोगों को लेन-देन और निवेश में नुकसान हो सकता है, वहीं कुछ को अचानक फायदा होने के योग बन रहे हैं।

बिजनेस और लेन-देन पर असर डालने वाला ग्रह
काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र ने बताया कि बुध को मिथुन और कन्या राशि का स्वामी माना जाता है। इस ग्रह के राशि बदलने से वाणी, अभिव्यक्ति, गणनाएं करना और व्यापारिक योग्यता प्रभावित होती है। ज्योतिष में बुध की गोचर अवधि सबसे कम होती है। यानी ये ग्रह आमतौर पर हर 18वें दिन राशि बदलता है।
बुध को बुद्धि का कारक माना गया है। जिस ग्रह के साथ इसकी युति होती है, उसी के जैसा बुध व्यवहार करने लगता है। इसी कारण ज्योतिष में इस ग्रह को विशेष महत्व दिया गया है। ये ग्रह कन्या राशि में उच्च स्थिति में रहता है यानी ज्यादा प्रभावशाली होता है। वहीं, मीन राशि में नीच स्थिति का माना जाता है। बुध की मित्रता सूर्य, शुक्र के साथ होती है। राहु, चंद्रमा के साथ ये ग्रह शत्रुता रहती है।

मेष, वृषभ, मिथुन राशि वालों को लाभ, कन्या राशि वाले रखें सावधानी मेष : रूके हुए काम पूरे होंगे। शुभ फलों के साथ उपलब्धियां मिलेगी, कार्य क्षेत्र में विस्तार होगा। विवादास्पद मामलों में पक्ष मजबूत होगा। वृषभ : सोचे हुए काम पूरे करेंगे। बुद्धिमानी से फायदे हासिल करेंगे। संकल्प मजबूत रहेगा और शुभ फल मिलेंगे। मिथुन : नई आशा का संचार होगा। आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा, अवसर हासिल होंगे और अपना श्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन कर पाएंगे। कर्क : मिश्रित फलों की प्राप्ति होगी। खोजबीन या शोध में सफलता मिलेगी। समझ विकसित हाेने के साथ कार्यक्षेत्र में प्रभाव बढ़ेगा। सिंह : साझेदारी और व्यापार में लाभ कमाएंगे। दाम्पत्य जीवन में दूरियां मिटेंगी। शुभ फलदायक यात्राएं होंगी। कन्या : भरपूर परिश्रम करेंगे। स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना होगा। नकारात्मकता छोड़नी पड़ेगी और विवादों से बचना होगा। तुला : उच्च शिक्षा और कार्यक्षेत्र में आगे बढ़ने के मौके मिलेंगे। प्रेम प्रसंग बनेंगे, रचनात्मकता रहेगी और शुभ समाचार मिलेंगे। वृश्चिक : परिवार का साथ मिलेगा। लाभ के मौके मिलेंगे। सोचे हुए कामों को पूरा करेंगे। माता के स्वास्थ्य का विशेष ध्यान रखना होगा। धनु : भरपूर ऊर्जा रहेगी। पराक्रम बढ़ेगा, कार्यस्थल पर वरिष्ठजनों द्वारा सम्मान और तारीफ मिलेगी। मकर : आर्थिक लाभ मिलने के योग बनेंगे। व्यवसाय या कार्यक्षेत्र में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करेंगे। संपत्ति में विस्तार होना संभव हैं। कुंभ : साहस और पराक्रम में वृद्धि होगी। परिवार में उन्नति होगी, रचनात्मकता और कौशल का विकास होगा। अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना होगा। मीन : सुख सुविधाओं पर खर्चा बढ़ेगा। सोच समझकर ही जोखिम उठाना चाहिए।

