टैरो राशिफल:बुधवार को मेष, मिथुन, सिंह राशि के लोग रहें अलर्ट, वृष-कर्क राशि को मिल सकती है सफलता

36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेष राशि के लोग 4 नवंबर को वाहन चलाते समय लापरवाही न करें, वृष राशि को मेहनत का फल मिलेगा

बुधवार, 4 नवंबर को टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक मेष, मिथुन, सिंह राशि के लोगों को सावधान रहना होगा। वरना हानि हो सकती है। वृष और कर्क राशि वाले लोगों को सफलता मिल सकती है। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख के अनुसार जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए बुधवार का दिन कैसा रहने वाला है...

मेष - THE TOWER

वाहन चलाते समय गति का ध्यान रखें और संभलकर चलाएं। एक्सीडेंट की वजह से आर्थिक बड़ा नुकसान होने की आशंका। परिवार से जुड़े विवाद बढ़ सकते हैं। इसलिए गुस्से में आकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देना आपके लिए उचित नहीं होगा। आपके ऊपर कोई बड़ी जिम्मेदारी अचानक आने की वजह से मन में डर उत्पन्न होगा।

करियर: नौकरी करने वालों के पैसों में कटौती हो सकती है।

लव: पति-पत्नी में विवाद बढ़ेंगे।

हेल्थ: शरीर पर लगी चोट ठीक होने में देर लग सकती है।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर: 2

वृषभ - THE STAR

आपकी मेहनत का फल प्राप्त होता देख आप की लगन और भी बढ़ेगी। व्यक्तिगत बातों से ज्यादा काम में आपको रुचि होगी। आपकी प्रगति की वजह से परिवार की पैसों संबंधित समस्याएं कम होने लगेगी। छोटे भाई या बहन को आपके मार्गदर्शन की आवश्यकता हो सकती है।

करियर: नौकरी संबंधित दस्तावेज मिलने में देर हो सकती है।

लव: पार्टनर की प्रगति आपको आनंद देगी।

हेल्थ: बाल और त्वचा संबंधित विकारों में राहत मिलेगी।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 5

मिथुन - QUEEN OF WANDS

परिवार के सदस्य के प्रति बढ़ता गुस्सा आपके अंदर बदले की भावना पैदा कर सकता है। आपकी भावनाओं को माता या पिता द्वारा समझना न पाना आपकी उनके प्रति नाराजगी भी बढ़ाएगा। विवाह संबंधित कार्यों में रुकावट आ सकती है।

करियर: शासन से जुड़े व्यक्ति अपने शब्दों का संभल कर के इस्तेमाल करें।

लव: परिवार के सदस्यों की वजह से पार्टनर्स में झगड़े हो सकते हैं।

हेल्थ: एलर्जी की वजह से सर्दी जुकाम परेशान कर सकता है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 2

कर्क - TWO OF WANDS

व्यक्तिगत जीवन में प्रगति देखने के लिए आप दूर दृष्टि से योजना बनाएंगे और उसी पर अमल करने की कोशिश भी जारी रहेगी। काम के प्रति बढ़ता डेडीकेशन आपकी आर्थिक परिस्थिति में सुधार लाएगा। रिलेशनशिप में सुधार देखने के लिए और थोड़ा वक्त लग सकता है। छोटी बातों से नाराज होकर अपने काम के प्रति दुर्लक्ष ना करें करियर:काम संबंधित नए मौके की वजह से आर्थिक स्थिरता प्राप्त होगी।

लव: काम में व्यस्त होने की वजह से पार्टनर्स एक दूसरे को वक्त नहीं दे पाएंगे। फिर भी एक दूसरे को समझ पाना पार्टनर्स के लिए आसान होगा।

हेल्थ: डिप्रेशन से जूझ रहे लोगों को व्यक्तित्व में बदलाव दिखेगा।

लकी कलर : मरून

लकी नंबर: 1

सिंह - JUSTICE

नकारात्मक विचार आप पर हावी होने की वजह से हर काम से जुड़ी कुछ ना कुछ परेशानी का सामना आपको करना पड़ सकता है। दूसरों के साथ अपने जीवन की तुलना करना केवल आपकी बेचैनी बढ़ाएगा। पैसों का आवक होने के बावजूद भी आप की आर्थिक चिंता बनी रहेगी ।

करियर: लॉ संबंधित विद्यार्थियों को अपनी मेहनत के अनुसार फल प्राप्त होना मुश्किल होगा।

लव: पार्टनर द्वारा आप को भावनात्मक रूप से धोखा मिल सकता है।

हेल्थ: चिंता बढ़ने की वजह से बाल झड़ने की समस्या उत्पन्न हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 7

कन्या - THE HIGH PRIESTESS

आपके मन की बात जान पाना औरों के लिए नामुमकिन हो सकता है। अपनी अपेक्षाओं को खुलकर ना बोल पाना और उन अपेक्षाओं की पूर्ति किसी और से ना हो पाना आपकी उदासीनता बढ़ाएगा। भविष्य से जुड़ी चिंता आप की बढ़ेगी जिसकी वजह से किसी भी काम में ध्यान दे पाना आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है।

करियर: काम से जुड़ी जिम्मेदारी आप ठीक से ना निभा पाने की वजह से स्ट्रेस बढ़ेगा।

लव: मन में चल रहे कन्फ्यूजन की वजह से विवाह संबंधित निर्णय लेने में देर हो सकती है।

हेल्थ: मेडिकल क्षेत्र से जुड़े व्यक्ति अपनी सेहत को बनाए रखने की कोशिश करें।

लकी कलर : ग्रे

लकी नंबर: 6

तुला - THE EMPRESS

काम और परिवार के बीच संतुलन ला पाना दिन की शुरुआत में कठिन लगेगा लेकिन जिम्मेदारियां निभाते समय किसी और से मदद ले पाना आपकी समस्या हल कर सकता है। नवविवाहित परिवार बढ़ाने संबंधित निर्णय ले सकते हैं। विदेश में स्थित लोग प्रॉपर्टी खरीदने के लिए प्रयत्न करेंगे।

करियर: काम की जगह उच्च पद प्राप्त करने की मनोकामना पूरी होगी।

लव : रिलेशनशिप पर महिलाओं को अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता।

हेल्थ: एनीमिया संबंधित तकलीफ सता सकती है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर : 3

वृश्चिक - THE WORLD

परिवार समेत की यात्रा आनंददायक हो गई, जो परिवार के सदस्यों को एक दूसरे के करीब लाने के लिए महत्वपूर्ण हो सकती है। छोटे बच्चों के माता-पिता को उनके शिक्षण संबंधित समस्याएं दूर करने में सफलता मिलेगी। परिवार के लोगों का साथ मिलने की वजह से आपका बड़ा लक्ष्य आपको आसानी से प्राप्त होगा।

करियर: आपके क्षेत्र के संबंधित अवार्ड आपको मिल सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर्स एक दूसरे को खुश रखने की कोशिश करते रहेंगे।

हेल्थ: मेडिटेशन द्वारा सकारात्मक ऊर्जा बनी रहेगी जो सेहत में भी सुधार दिखाएगी।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर: 8

धनु - KING OF WANDS

अपनी कही बातों की वजह से आप से करीब लोग दुखी हो सकते हैं। आपके अंदर बढ़ रहे गुस्से को कम करने के लिए योग्य थैरेपिस्ट की आपको आवश्यक होगी। दूसरों के सुझाव को ना सुन पाना और अपनी बातों को सच मानकर आगे बढ़ना आपका अहंकार दर्शाता है।जो आपका अकेलापन बढ़ा रहा है।

करियर: आपके काम के साथ और नया काम शुरू करने के लिए संयम और लगन बढ़ाने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव: पार्टनर की जिद की वजह से झगड़े हो सकते हैं।

हेल्थ: गैस की वजह से छाती में दर्द हो सकता है।

लकी कलर :पीला

लकी नंबर :7

मकर - THE EMPEROR

छोटे लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने के लिए अधिक मेहनत ले ने की वजह से उस लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति का आनंद आपको नहीं मिलेगा। परिवार संबंधित बातों में आपको जागरूकता दिखानी होगी। प्रॉपर्टी संबंधित व्यवहार रिश्तेदार के साथ करने की वजह से आपका आर्थिक नुकसान हो सकता है। नई प्रॉपर्टी खरीदने के लिए अभी उचित समय नहीं है।

करियर: काम से जुड़ी गलतियां होने की वजह से बॉस का आपके प्रति गुस्सा बढ़ सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर्स में बातचीत बंद होना समस्या को और भी बढ़ाएगा।

हेल्थ: बुजुर्गों की सेहत में सुधार दिखेगा।

लकी कलर :नीला

लकी नंबर :4

कुंभ - THE CHARIOT

परिवार के लोगों के बीच एक-दूसरे के साथ तालमेल न होना और विचारों में भिन्नता रहना इस परिस्थिती का फायदा बाहर का व्यक्ति उठा सकता है। यदि आप परिवार से अलग रहना चाहते हैं तो इस बारे में चर्चा खुलकर करें। नया वाहन खरीदने की मनोकामना जल्दी पूरी हो सकती है ।

करियर: मार्केटिंग से जुड़े लोगों को विदेश में यात्रा करने के अवसर प्राप्त होंगे।

लव: पार्टनर्स में भिन्नता होने के बावजूद भी रिलेशनशिप का संतुलन बना रहेगा।

हेल्थ: शारीरिक कमजोरी महसूस हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर: 1

मीन - TWO OF SWORDS

निर्णय लेते समय उसके परिणाम को नजरअंदाज करना आपकी मुश्किलें बढ़ाता है। अपने यश का आनंद मनाने के लिए कोई साथ ना होना आपको तकलीफ दे सकता है। स्वभाव में जरूरी बदलाव लाकर बिगड़े हुए रिश्तों को ठीक करने की कोशिश करें। आपके व्यवहार की वजह से करीबी दोस्तों के साथ संबंध हमेशा के लिए खराब हो सकते हैं करियर:एक से अधिक अवसर इकट्ठे मिलने की वजह से निर्णय लेना आपके लिए मुश्किल होगा।

लव: आपकी वजह से पार्टनर को आर्थिक नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है।

हेल्थ: आंखों संबंधित इंफेक्शन होने की आशंका।

लकी कलर: मरून

लकी नंबर: 2

