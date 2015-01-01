पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुक्रवार का राशिफल:3 शुभ योग बनने से कुंभ सहित 6 राशि वालों के लिए फायदे वाला रहेगा दिन

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धनु और मकर सहित 6 राशि वाले लोगों पर रहेगा सितारों का मिला-जुला असर, पूरे दिन रहना होगा संभलकर

20 नवंबर, शुक्रवार को वृद्धि, सर्वार्थसिद्धि और रवियोग बन रहे हैं। इन 3 शुभ योगों के प्रभाव से 6 राशियों के लिए दिन खास रहेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक मिथुन, कर्क, सिंह, कन्या, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों के लिए लेन-देन और निवेश में फायदे वाला दिन रहेगा। जॉब और बिजनेस में भी जरूरी काम पूरे हो सकते हैं। नई योजनाओं पर काम होगा और सफलता मिलने के भी योग बन रहे हैं। इनके अलावा मेष, वृष, तुला, वृश्चिक, धनु और मकर राशि वाले लोगों के लिए दिन सामान्य रहेगा इन 6 राशियों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के यहां मांगलिक कार्य में शामिल होने का निमंत्रण भी मिल सकता है।
नेगेटिव- कोई पारिवारिक भेदभाव जैसी स्थिति उत्पन्न होने से मन खिन्न रहेगा। रिश्तों में विघटन जैसी स्थिति उत्पन्न होने से बचाएं। पैसे संबंधी किसी भी प्रकार का लेनदेन ना करें, क्योंकि इस समय कुछ नुकसान की स्थितियां भी बनी हुई है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में इस समय बहुत अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है। व्यर्थ की गतिविधियों में अपना समय नष्ट ना करें। अन्यथा कार्यों में रुकावटें आ सकती हैं। नौकरीपेशा व्यक्तियों को कोई ऑफिशियल नजदीकी यात्रा करनी पड़ेगी।
लव- घर में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। किसी अविवाहित सदस्य के लिए अच्छा रिश्ता आने से विवाह संबंधी बात बन सकती है।
स्वास्थ्य- बढ़ते तनाव पर काबू रखें, इसका असर आपके कार्य क्षमता व मनोबल पर पड़ सकता है। कुछ समय किसी आध्यात्मिक स्थल पर भी व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

वृष - पॉजिटिव- आज आपके द्वारा लिया गया कोई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। निवेश संबंधी कार्यों को भी करने के लिए दिन उत्तम है। विद्यार्थियों को अपने किसी प्रोजेक्ट से जुड़ी चिंता दूर होने से सुकून रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- शेयर्स, सट्टा आदि जैसे रिस्क प्रवृत्ति के कार्यों से दूर रहें। तथा किसी प्रकार के भी गैरकानूनी कार्य में रुचि बिल्कुल ना लें। नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों के साथ मेल मिलाप करना आपकी मानहानि का कारण भी बन सकता है।
व्यवसाय- कुछ पारिवारिक व्यस्तता की वजह से आप अपने कार्यक्षेत्र में अधिक ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे। परंतु चिंता ना करें घर पर रहकर भी फोन द्वारा सभी कार्य सुचारू रूप से व्यवस्थित होते जाएंगे। कर्मचारियों का भी पूर्ण सहयोग रहेगा।
लव- घर का वातावरण खुशहाल तथा सुखमय बना रहेगा। आपसी संबंध भी सौहार्दपूर्ण रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- बुखार व थकान की वजह से शारीरिक कमजोरी आ सकती है। स्वस्थ होने के लिए उचित आराम भी लेना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- ध्यान रखें कि भावुकता में आकर आपके निर्णय गलत हो सकते हैं। इसलिए दिल की अपेक्षा दिमाग से निर्णय लें। शेयर मार्केट तथा रिस्क प्रवृत्ति के कार्यों में आप बहुत अधिक मुनाफा कमाएंगे। सिर्फ थोड़ी सी सावधानी बरतने की आवश्यकता है।
नेगेटिव- आपके विरोधी जलन की भावना से आपके खिलाफ कुछ अफवाह फैला सकते हैं। जिसकी वजह से आपके कुछ संबंध भी खराब होंगे। परंतु किसी भी परिस्थिति को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सुलझाना आवश्यक है। गुस्से की वजह से समस्याएं और बिगड़ सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- इस समय मार्केटिंग संबंधी कार्यों में अत्यधिक व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। आपके व्यापारिक संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों को अपना कोई लक्ष्य पूरा होने से प्रमोशन मिलने की पूरी उम्मीद है।
लव- परिवार में शांति तथा अनुशासन पूर्ण माहौल रहेगा। किसी पुराने मित्र के मिलने से सुखद यादें ताजा होंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- नसों में खिंचाव और दर्द जैसी समस्या रहेगी। योगा और व्यायाम स्वास्थ्य के लिए बहुत ही उत्तम है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आज परिवार के साथ किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर जाने का प्रोग्राम बनेगा। वहां जाकर आप बेहद सुकून और शांति महसूस करेंगे। किसी सामाजिक संस्था में सहयोग की वजह से आप सम्मानित भी हो सकते हैं। युवाओं को भी कुछ समय से चल रही परेशानियों से राहत मिलेगी।
नेगेटिव- अनावश्यक बढ़ते खर्चों की अधिकता की वजह से मन कुछ परेशान रह सकता है। इस समय उचित बजट बनाकर चलना अति आवश्यक है। किसी पड़ोसी के साथ बेकार के मुद्दे को लेकर कहासुनी रहेगी। परंतु मामला गुस्से की बजाय शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से निपटाना उचित रहेगा।
व्यवसाय- इस समय अपने कार्यस्थल पर काम की क्वालिटी पर ध्यान देना अति आवश्यक है। साथ ही कर्मचारियों की गतिविधियों पर भी नजर रखें। नौकरीपेशा व्यक्ति अपने अधिकारियों के साथ संबंध खराब ना होने दें, क्योंकि इस समय तरक्की के सुअवसर बन रहे हैं।
लव- आपकी परेशानियों को हल करने में जीवनसाथी व पारिवारिक सदस्यों का महत्वपूर्ण सहयोग रहेगा। बेकार के प्रेम संबंधों से दूर रहें।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय किसी प्रकार की चोट लगने की आशंका लग रही है। बेहतर होगा कि वाहन सावधानी पूर्वक चलाएं तथा ज्यादा बाहर निकलने से परहेज करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- जामुनी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- इस समय आप रिश्तों को मजबूत करने में विशेष समय दे रहे हैं। आज भी आपका दिन पारिवारिक लोगों की सुख-सुविधा व देखभाल संबंधी कार्यों में व्यतीत होगा। प्रॉपर्टी लेने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो उस पर भी आज कोई निर्णय लेने के लिए समय उत्तम है।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी बच्चों से बहुत अधिक उम्मीदें रखना तथा उन पर रोक-टोक लगाना उन्हें और ज्यादा जिद्दी बना सकता है। इसलिए अपने स्वभाव में लचीलापन बनाकर रखें। विद्यार्थी तथा युवाओं को अपना लक्ष्य हासिल करने के लिए अभी और मेहनत करने की आवश्यकता है।
व्यवसाय- काम की अधिकता की वजह से कार्य क्षेत्र में बहुत अधिक व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। इस समय आय के स्रोतों में भी इजाफा होगा। सरकारी सेवारत लोगों को उच्च अधिकारियों की तरफ से कोई महत्वपूर्ण अथॉरिटी मिल सकती है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच खट्टी-मीठी नोकझोंक रहेगी। जो उनके संबंधों में और अधिक नजदीकियां लाएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- अत्यधिक काम के बोझ की वजह से थकान रहेगी। सिर दर्द, माइग्रेन आदि की समस्या भी परेशान कर सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- बच्चों की परेशानी में उनका सहयोग करना उनके आत्मविश्वास व आत्मबल को बढ़ाएगा। अपने ही नजदीकी लोगों के साथ चल रहे विवाद दूर होंगे। तथा आपसी संबंधों में पुनः मधुरता आएगी। कुल मिलाकर आज का दिन शुभता भरा रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- अचानक ही किसी बड़े खर्च के आने से आर्थिक स्थिति बिगड़ सकती है। इस समय अपनी जरूरत के खर्चों पर भी कटौती करनी पड़ेगी। रिश्तों को संभालने के चक्कर में आपको दूसरों के आगे झुकना भी पड़ सकता है, परंतु इससे आपका मान-सम्मान ही बढ़ेगा।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय संबंधी किसी भी कार्य को आलस की वजह से पेंडिंग में डालने का प्रयास ना करें। प्रत्येक क्रियाकलाप पर गंभीरता से विचार करें। इस समय आपकी योजनाएं आपके लिए बहुत ही लाभदायक साबित होने वाली है। ऑफिस में कार्यप्रणाली को लेकर कोई मीटिंग वगैराह हो सकती है।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण को खुशनुमा बनाकर रखें तथा अपने गुस्से पर भी काबू रखना अति आवश्यक है। आपका सहयोगात्मक रवैया पारिवारिक माहौल को सुखद बनाकर रखेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- मौसम में बदलाव की वजह से कुछ सुस्ती और थकान जैसी स्थिति हावी रहेगी। इस समय अपने स्वास्थ्य का भी ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

तुला - पॉजिटिव- कुछ अनुभवी तथा वरिष्ठ लोगों के संपर्क में समय व्यतीत करने से उसका सकारात्मक असर आपकी पर्सनैलिटी पर भी पड़ेगा। तथा आपको अपने जीवन संबंधित कुछ महत्वपूर्ण आयाम सीखने को भी मिलेंगे। और जीवन को एक उचित दिशा में बढ़ाने की प्रेरणा भी प्राप्त होगी।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी क्रोध तथा उत्तेजना की वजह से कोई बनता काम भी बिगड़ सकता है। इस समय धैर्य और संयम से काम लेना आवश्यक है। किसी भी असमंजस की स्थिति में घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह लेना आपकी परेशानियों का हल है।
व्यवसाय- आज व्यवसाय में बहुत अधिक परेशानियां सामने आएंगी। जिसकी वजह से कई महत्वपूर्ण गतिविधियां रुक सकती हैं। इस समय आपको जी तोड़ मेहनत और परिश्रम करने की आवश्यकता है। ऑफिस के काम में भी अधिकता की वजह से ओवरटाइम करना पड़ सकता है।
लव- दांपत्य जीवन में मधुरता बनी रहेगी। युवाओं को अपने प्रेम संबंधों के प्रति ईमानदार रहने की आवश्यकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- किसी भी प्रकार की मशीनरी अथवा वाहन का प्रयोग करते समय अत्यधिक सावधानी बरतें। क्योंकि इस समय किसी प्रकार की चोट लगने के योग बन रहे हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- इस समय भावनाओं को अपने ऊपर हावी ना होने दें। क्योंकि कुछ आपको भ्रमित करके आपके इस स्वभाव का नाजायज फायदा उठा सकते हैं। हर कार्य को प्रैक्टिकल तरीके से पूरा करने की कोशिश करें। संतान की तरफ से भी कोई संतोषजनक परिणाम मिलने से मन में सुकून रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- इस समय मेहनत अधिक और लाभ कम जैसी स्थिति बनेगी, परंतु तनाव लेना इस समस्या का हल नहीं है। उचित समय का इंतजार करें, अवश्य ही परिस्थितियां आपके पक्ष में हो जाएंगी। बच्चों की किसी जिद के आगे आपको झुकना भी पड़ सकता है।
व्यवसाय- पारिवारिक व्यवसाय से जुड़े काम सफल रहेंगे। कोई भी कार्य करने से पहले परिवार जनों की सलाह लेना अति आवश्यक है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों को आज अपनी जॉब से संबंधित कोई महत्वपूर्ण तथा पॉजिटिव सूचना मिल सकती है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच घर की समस्या को लेकर तनाव रहेगा। परंतु वे आपस में मिलकर सुलझाने में सक्षम भी होंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- कोई शारीरिक चोट या मोच आने जैसी समस्या उठ सकती हैं। कुछ समय व्यायाम में भी व्यतीत करें तथा अपना ध्यान रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आज राजनीतिक या सामाजिक गतिविधियों से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण गोष्ठी अथवा सभा में जाने का अवसर प्राप्त हो सकता है। इसे नजरअंदाज ना करें क्योंकि इनके द्वारा आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि भी हासिल हो सकती है। फोन या मीडिया द्वारा भी आपको किसी शुभ समाचार की प्राप्ति होगी।
नेगेटिव- विशेष तौर पर युवा वर्ग किसी भी अनैतिक कार्य जैसे जुआ, सट्टा आदि से जुड़े लोगों के संपर्क में ना आएं। इससे आपके व्यक्तित्व में भी धब्बा लग सकता है। वाहन चलाते समय ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन करना अति आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- आज कारोबारी गतिविधियां कुछ धीमी रहेगी। किसी को उधार पैसा देने से फंस सकता है इसलिए कोई भी उधारी लेनदेन ना करें तो उचित रहेगा। नौकरी पेशा लोगों के ऑफिस का काम सुकून भरा रहेगा। और वे अपने लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने के लिए उचित रूप से मेहनत भी कर पाएंगे।
लव- घर का वातावरण सुखद बना रहेगा। बचपन के किसी मित्र के मिलने से पुरानी खुशनुमा यादें ताजा होंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- अपनी दिनचर्या तथा खान-पान को व्यवस्थित रखें। इस समय स्वास्थ्य संबंधी लापरवाही करना बिल्कुल भी उचित नहीं है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

मकर - पॉजिटिव- आप अपने कुशल व्यवहार द्वारा घर और व्यवसाय दोनों में उचित सामंजस्य बनाकर रखेंगे। इससे दोनों जगह सुखद माहौल बना रहेगा। कोई लाभदायक नजदीकी यात्रा भी संपन्न हो सकती हैं। कुछ समय प्रकृति के सानिध्य में भी व्यतीत करें, इसका आपके स्वभाव तथा स्वास्थ्य पर सकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ेगा।
नेगेटिव- गुस्सा और जिद्दी स्वभाव जैसी अपनी कमियों पर अंकुश लगाना अति आवश्यक है। क्योंकि इनकी वजह से आपके बनते कामों में रुकावट आती हैं। हालांकि पारिवारिक सदस्य आपकी इन कमियों को नजरअंदाज करके आपको पूर्ण सहयोग देंगे।
व्यवसाय- इस समय वर्तमान व्यवसाय पर अधिक ध्यान दें। किसी भी नए कार्य को शुरू करने से पहले कार्यप्रणाली संबंधी नीतियों की रूपरेखा बनाएं। कार्य क्षेत्र में किसी नुकसान की वजह से अचानक ही खर्चे सामने आएंगे। परेशान होने की बजाय समस्या का हल निकालने की कोशिश करें।
लव- अत्यधिक व्यस्तता के बावजूद आपका घर परिवार के प्रति समर्पण घर में सुख-शांति तथा सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण बनाकर रखेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- सर्वाइकल तथा सिर दर्द की समस्या आपको परेशान करेगी। जिसकी वजह से आप अपने काम पर भी अधिक ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- वित्तीय कार्यों संबंधी योजना पर कार्य करने के लिए समय बहुत ही अनुकूल है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति में आपके लिए बहुत ही लाभदायक वातावरण बना रही हैं। घर में कोई मांगलिक कार्य संबंधी योजना भी सफल होगी।
नेगेटिव- व्यर्थ के घूमने-फिरने तथा मौज मस्ती में समय व्यतीत करने की अपेक्षा गंभीरता से अपने कार्यों के प्रति ध्यान दें। अन्यथा आपके कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य रुक सकते हैं। बच्चों की परेशानियों को लेकर आपको कोई चिंता रहेगी, इसलिए कुछ समय उनकी समस्याओं को समझने तथा हल करने में व्यतीत करें।
व्यवसाय- अभी कार्य प्रणाली में परिवर्तन संबंधी योजनाओं को स्थगित रखें। और इस समय वर्तमान कार्यों में अपना ध्यान लगाएं। क्योंकि समय पर आर्डर पूरा करना बहुत जरूरी है। नहीं तो आपको नुकसान हो सकता है। इस समय अपने काम के प्रति बहुत अधिक मेहनत करने की आवश्यकता है।
लव- घर के मामले में अधिक हस्तक्षेप ना करें। क्योंकि आपके इस स्वभाव की वजह से परिवार के लोग कुछ डिस्टर्ब हो जाते हैं। घर के लोगों को स्वतंत्रता देने से कार्यों को अच्छी तरह अंजाम दे पाएंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम बना रहेगा। परंतु वर्तमान स्थिति संबंधी नियमों का पालन अवश्य करते रहे।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज किसी घनिष्ठ व्यक्ति से अचानक मुलाकात होगी। तथा आपसी मेल मिलाप और वार्तालाप से कई महत्वपूर्ण बातें सामने आएंगी। आर्थिक स्थिति संतोषजनक रहेगी। इस समय अपनी हॉबी या कुछ नया करने की धुन आपको व्यस्त रखेगी।
नेगेटिव- निवेश करते समय बहुत अधिक ध्यान रखने की आवश्यकता है क्योंकि किसी प्रकार का धोखा होने की संभावना लग रही है। किसी पारिवारिक सदस्य के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर भी चिंता रह सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- आज शेयर्स, सट्टा तथा तेजी-मंदी से ताल्लुक रखने वाले लोग मुनाफा कमा जाएंगे। परंतु इस बात का भी ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है कि किसी पर भी आंख मूंदकर भरोसा या विश्वास ना करें। ऑफिस में अपने कागजात बहुत अधिक संभालकर रखें।
लव- दांपत्य जीवन सौहार्दपूर्ण रहेगा। घर के वरिष्ठ तथा बड़े बुजुर्गों का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद परिवार पर बना रहेगा। प्रेमी/प्रेमिका के संबंध भी और अधिक मजबूत होंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- गलत खानपान की वजह से कुछ शारीरिक समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। बेहतर होगा कि अभी अपनी दिनचर्या तथा खान-पान को व्यवस्थित रखने में अधिक ध्यान दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

आज का राशिफल

