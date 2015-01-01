पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैरो राशिफल:मेष राशि के लोग बुधवार को अपनी सेहत पर ध्यान दें, वृष राशि के लोग रिलेशनशीप को लेकर सतर्क रहें

25 मिनट पहले
  • सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा 16 दिसंबर का दिन, किन लोगों को मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ

टैरो कार्ड्स के अनुसार बुधवार, 16 दिसंबर को मेष राशि के लोग अपनी सेहत का ध्यान रखें। वृष राशि के लोग वैवाहिक में सतर्क रहें। सोच-समझकर निर्णय करें। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा बुधवार का दिन, किन लोगों को मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ...

मेष - THE EMPRESS

घर की महिलाओं को सेहत पर खास ध्यान देना होगा। सेहत में बिगड़ होने की वजह से खर्चे भी आपके अधिक हो सकते हैं। अचानक से बढ़ रहे खर्चों की वजह से सुबह में थोड़ा तनाव रह सकता है। भावनात्मक रूप से अकेलापन महसूस होगा जिस को दूर करने के लिए थोड़ा समय पानी के आसपास बिताने की आवश्यकता होगी।

करियर : काम की जगह अपने ज्ञान की वजह से आप वर्चस्व बना पाएंगे।

लव : आपके हर निर्णय में पत्नी का साथ पूरी तरह से मिलेगा।

हेल्थ : गले की खराश या गले संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 1

वृषभ - QUEEN OF PENTACLES

पैसों के विषय में अधिक प्रगति करने की आपकी इच्छा आज प्रबल होगी, जिसकी वजह से काम से जुड़ी एकाग्रता भी बढ़ेगी और डेडीकेशन भी। परिवार की जिम्मेदारियों की वजह से थोड़ी उदासीनता और डर मन में रह सकता है। मनचाही काम की बड़ी संधि मिलने के लिए और वक्त लगेगा।

करियर : इंजीनियरिंग से जुड़े विद्यार्थियों को काम संबंधित नए अवसर प्राप्त होंगे।

लव : रिलेशनशिप संबंधित आपकी नाराजगी बढ़ सकती है।

हेल्थ : पेट की तकलीफ को नजरअंदाज ना करें।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर : 8

मिथुन - TEN OF SWORDS

जिस काम संबंधित आपको काफी देर से इंतजार करना पड़ा था उसी काम संबंधित कोई नकारात्मक बात पता चलने की वजह से आपके ऊपर का तनाव बढ़ेगा। परिवार के लोगों द्वारा आपको सहयोग प्राप्त होना आज मुश्किल हो सकता है। जितना हो सके उतना वाद विवादों से दूर रहें।

करियर : काम संबंधित हुई गलती का आपके रेपुटेशन पर बुरा असर हो सकता है।

लव : भावनात्मक रूप से आपको पार्टनर द्वारा तकलीफ हो सकती है।

हेल्थ : पीठ की तकलीफ बढ़ेगी।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 2

कर्क - NINE OF PENTACLES

आपको मिले हुए पैसों का योग्य मार्ग से खर्च करना होगा। आपके लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति के लिए आपके द्वारा बनाई गई योजना सहायक हो रही है। फिर भी अधिक सतर्कता रखकर आगे बढ़ते रहें। व्यक्तिगत जीवन के बारे में अधिक ध्यान देने की वजह से काफी सारी तकलीफ जल्दी ही आपकी दूर होने वाली है।

करियर : संबंधित बातों में दूर दृष्टिकोण रखकर योजना बनाएं।

लव : महिलाओं को मनचाहा साथी मिलेगा।

हेल्थ : यूरिन इन्फेक्शन की तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 3

सिंह - THE FOOL

आज किसी भी विषय को लेकर अधिक रिस्क ना लें। आज आप जितनी मेहनत करेंगे, उस हिसाब से फल प्राप्त होना मुश्किल हो सकता है। फिर भी अपना हौसला ना खोने दें। दिन की शुरुआत में अधिक कठिनाइयां महसूस होंगी। मूड में भी बार-बार बदलाव आने की वजह से अस्थिरता महसूस होगी।

करियर : भागीदारी के व्यवसाय में कठिनाइयां बढ़ सकती है।

लव : आपके मनमौजी स्वभाव की वजह से पार्टनर को तकलीफ हो सकती है।

हेल्थ : सेहत ठीक रहेगी।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 5

कन्या - THE MAGICIAN

अभी आपको मिल रहे सभी मौकों का योग्य तरीके से उपयोग करना होगा। आपके पास जो भी स्तोत्र उपलब्ध है, उनकी मदद लेकर अपने लक्ष्य को पूरा करने की कोशिश करते रहें। आप लक्ष्य की तरफ धीरे-धीरे बढ़ रहे हैं। फिर भी खुद के प्रति आत्मविश्वास कम होने की वजह से आपके द्वारा हो रही छोटी प्रगति नजर नहीं आ रही है।

करियर : प्रोजेक्ट में बदलाव आ सकता है।

लव : पार्टनर का पूरा सहयोग मिलने की वजह से महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेने के लिए आज आप तैयार रहेंगे।

हेल्थ : सिर दर्द और थकान महसूस होगा।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 7

तुला - SIX OF CUPS

यदि आप रहने वाले घर में बदलाव करना चाहते हैं या घर बदलना चाहते हैं तो उसका निर्णय लेने के लिए आज का दिन उचित रहेगा। आपके मन के अनुसार प्रॉपर्टी भी मिलने की आशंका है। परिवार के साथ संबंध सुधारने लगेंगे।

करियर : काम की जगह आपको मान सम्मान प्राप्त हो सकता है।

लव : पार्टनर के द्वारा सरप्राइज मिलेगा।

हेल्थ : बालों संबंधित समस्या तकलीफ दे सकती है।

लकी कलर : ग्रे

लकी नंबर : 3

वृश्चिक - QUEEN OF SWORDS

आपको किसी महत्वपूर्ण काम के बारे में मार्गदर्शन या आपके किसी सवाल का जवाब अचानक से प्राप्त होने की वजह से आगे बढ़ते रहने की आपकी इच्छा बनी रहेगी। आप के मार्ग में आने वाली कठिनाइयों को दूर करना आपके लिए संभव हो सकता है। आपके मन में बसा डर खत्म होने की वजह से आपको राहत भी महसूस होगी।

करियर : काम की जगह हो रहे षड़यंत्र को मात आप दे पाएंगे।

लव : अलग हो रहे व्यक्तियों को योग्य पार्टनर मिलेगा।

हेल्थ : कंधे संबंधित तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 8

धनु - KING OF WANDS

परिस्थिति को केवल आप अपने दृष्टिकोण से देख रहे हैं, जिसकी वजह से आपको खुद की गलतियां नजर नहीं आ रही हैं। जब तक आप खुद के अंदर बदलाव नहीं लाएंगे, आपको अपनी इच्छा अनुसार फल मिलना कठिन हो सकता है। परिवार के लोगों की आपके ऊपर नाराजगी बनी रहेगी।

करियर : काम की जगह किस बात पर अधिक मेहनत लेना है, यह तय करना होगा।

लव : पार्टनर के प्रति नाराजगी बढ़ सकती है।

हेल्थ : पैरों संबंधित तकलीफ को नजरअंदाज ना करें।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 6

मकर - STRENGTH

आज आपके संयम की परीक्षा हो सकती है। आसपास के लोगों के व्यवहार की वजह से आप के मार्ग में कठिनाई आएगी। लोगों को बदलने की जिद न रखें। परिवार के किसी ना किसी व्यक्ति के बारे में चिंता आपको दिनभर सताती रहेगी। हर एक की खुशियों के लिए केवल आप ही जिम्मेदार नहीं है, यह ध्यान में रखना होगा।

करियर : काम की जगह हो रहे झगड़ों से दूर ही रहें।

लव : पार्टनर को आपके सहायता की जरूरत होगी। उनका इमोशनल सपोर्ट बनने की कोशिश करें।

हेल्थ : सेहत ठीक रहने की वजह से मन में भी प्रसन्नता रहेगी।

लकी कलर : गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 8

कुंभ - KING OF SWORDS

बुजुर्गों की सेहत की चिंता सुबह में रहेगी। आपके द्वारा लिए गए कोई निर्णय को आपके पिताजी द्वारा विरोध किया जा सकता है। अपनी बात को रखते हुए अहंकार को आपके ऊपर हावी न होने दें। मानसिक रूप से हो रही बेचैनी को दूर करने की कोशिश करनी होगी।

करियर : कम संबंधित टारगेट पूरा ना होने की वजह से मानसिक तनाव बना रहेगा।

लव : पार्टनर से बात करते समय गलत शब्दों का प्रयोग न करें।

हेल्थ : सिर दर्द या माइग्रेन तकलीफ दे सकता है।

लकी कलर : पर्पल

लकी नंबर : 1

मीन - PAGE OF CUPS

हम आनंद या दुखी केवल अपने विचार के द्वारा ही होते हैं। इसलिए अपने आनंद या दुख के लिए किसी और को जिम्मेदार न मानें। आज आपको सकारात्मक ऊर्जा बढ़ाने की अधिक कोशिश करनी होगी। जितना भावनात्मक रूप से आप स्थिर महसूस करेंगे उतने आपके निर्णय सही साबित होंगे।

करियर : अपयश का डर होने की वजह से नए काम को शुरू करते समय आपको तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लव : पार्टनर्स एक दूसरे की प्रेरणा स्तोत्र बने रहेंगे।

हेल्थ : किडनी या यूरिन इन्फेक्शन संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 3

