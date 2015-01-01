पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रविवार का राशिफल:2 अशुभ योग बनने से 6 राशियों को सोच-समझकर लेने होंगे फैसले, रहना होगा संभलकर

  • सितारों के अशुभ प्रभाव से बच जाएंगे 12 में से 6 राशि वाले लोग, नए कामों की प्लानिंग बनेगी और काम भी पूरे होंगे

15 नवंबर, रविवार को विशाखा नक्षत्र होने से उत्पात नाम का अशुभ योग बन रहा है। इस कारण 6 राशियों को पूरे दिन संभलकर रहना होगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक कुछ लोगों को लेन-देन और बड़े फैसले लेने में जल्दबाजी नहीं करनी चाहिए। अशुभ योग के कारण धन हानि और विवाद होने की आशंका है। कामकाज में उलझने बढ़ सकती है इस कारण दिनभर तनाव और दौड़-भाग भी हो सकती है। इनके अलावा अन्य 6 राशि वाले लोग सितारों के अशुभ प्रभाव से बच जाएंगे। इन राशियों के लोगों के सोचे हुए काम पूरे हो जाएंगे।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वित करें।
नेगेटिव- इस समय किसी काम के अनुरूप परिणाम ना मिलने से तनाव ना लें बल्कि धैर्य बनाकर रखना ही उचित है। निकट भविष्य में आपको अपनी इस मेहनत के उचित प्रणाम अवश्य हासिल होंगे। किसी पर ज्यादा शक करना भी नुकसानदेह साबित हो सकता है।
व्यवसाय- अपने व्यक्तिगत कार्यों की वजह से आज व्यवसाय में ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे, जिसकी वजह से आपके महत्वपूर्ण काम रुक सकते हैं। इस समय आपको हर काम को योजनाबद्ध तरीके से करना अति आवश्यक है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों को काम की अधिकता की वजह से घर में भी काम करना पड़ सकता है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच कुछ नोकझोंक जैसी स्थिति रहेगी। ध्यान रखिए कि घर की बात बाहर उजागर ना हो।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। कभी-कभी घर में कलह होने की वजह से तनाव रह सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- जामुनी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

वृष - पॉजिटिव- आज दिन का अधिकतर समय नजदीकी रिश्तेदारों के साथ मिलने-जुलने तथा किसी धार्मिक समारोह में जाने में व्यतीत होगा। काफी समय के बाद अपनों से मिलना सबको खुशी और उत्साह प्रदान करेगा। और आप अपनी दिनचर्या संबंधी कार्यों में नए जोश के साथ ध्यान दे पाएंगे।
नेगेटिव- इस समय अपने स्वभाव में लचीलापन तथा धैर्य बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है। क्योंकि कभी-कभी आपके स्वभाव में शक और वहम जैसी स्थिति उत्पन्न होना आपके अपने लिए ही परेशानी का कारण बन जाती हैं। किसी पड़ोसी या मित्र के साथ नोकझोंक होने की भी आशंका बन रही है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक कार्यप्रणाली में पिछले दिनों में आपने जो कुछ परिवर्तन किए हैं, वे लाभदायक साबित होंगे। अपने काम की क्वालिटी को और अधिक बेहतर करने से आर्डर भी ज्यादा मात्रा में मिलेंगे।
लव- घर का वातावरण सुखद बनाए रखने के लिए आवश्यक है कि पारिवारिक मामलों में ज्यादा हस्तक्षेप ना करें। सबको अपने मुताबिक कार्य करने की स्वतंत्रता दें।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। आपकी व्यवस्थित दिनचर्या तथा खानपान आपको तंदुरुस्त और ऊर्जावान रखेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- अगर कहीं निवेश करने संबंधी योजना बना रहे हैं तो आज का दिन बहुत ही उत्तम है। प्रॉपर्टी या अन्य किसी भी कार्य से संबंधित रुकावटें किसी मित्र के द्वारा हल हो सकती हैं, इसलिए प्रयासरत रहें।
नेगेटिव- नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों से दूरी बनाकर रखें। उनकी संगत करने से आपकी भी मान-हानि हो सकती है। व्यर्थ के कार्यों में पैसा खर्च होगा। इस समय घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों को आपकी देखभाल की भी आवश्यकता है।
व्यवसाय- कार्य क्षेत्र में आपके द्वारा की गई मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल ना होने से कुछ तनाव रहेगा। परंतु अभी परिस्थितियां बेहतर नहीं है, इसलिए शांति और धैर्य बनाकर ही रखना उचित है। व्यवसायिक पार्टियों के साथ अपने संपर्कों को और मजबूत करें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध सामान्य रहेंगे। प्रेम संबंधों में गलतफहमी की वजह से कुछ तनाव रह सकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- खांसी, जुखाम और बुखार जैसी समस्या रहेगी। लापरवाही ना करके उचित इलाज अवश्य लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कार्यों में रुकावट आ रही थी, अब उन कार्यों को पूरा करने का उचित समय है। आज ग्रह स्थितियां और भाग्य आपके पक्ष में हैं, आपको अपनी मेहनत और पराक्रम के अनुरूप उचित परिणाम भी हासिल होने वाले हैं।
नेगेटिव- इस समय अपने विचारों को सकारात्मक बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है। स्वभाव में शक और संशय जैसी स्थिति आपके और दूसरों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बन सकती है। आज आर्थिक स्थिति भी थोड़ी कमजोर ही रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- किसी अनजान व्यक्ति से मित्रता में और अधिक घनिष्ठता आएगी, और उसकी कोई महत्वपूर्ण सलाह आपके व्यवसाय के लिए लाभदायक साबित होगी। व्यवसाय संबंधी नए संपर्क भी बनेंगे। परंतु अपने महत्वपूर्ण कागजात संभालकर रखें।
लव- घर के सभी सदस्यों के बीच आपसी सामंजस्य बना रहेगा। प्रेम संबंधों में भी और अधिक प्रगाढ़ता आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- ब्लड प्रेशर और थायराइड से संबंधी जांच अवश्य करवाएं। इस समय इस तरह की कोई परेशानी होने की आशंका है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- आज पारिवारिक सदस्यों के साथ सुख सुविधाओं संबंधी शॉपिंग करने में खुशनुमा समय व्यतीत होगा। खर्चा अधिक रहेगा, परंतु सभी की खुशी के आगे उसका मलाल नहीं रहेगा। किसी रिश्तेदार से संबंधित कोई शुभ समाचार भी मिलेगा।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी आपके विचारों की संकीर्णता पारिवारिक लोगों को परेशान कर सकती है। समय के साथ अपने स्वभाव को भी बदलना अति आवश्यक है। बच्चों को मनोरंजन के साथ-साथ अपनी शिक्षा पर भी ध्यान देना आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- कार्य क्षेत्र में आज कोई निर्णय लेने में परेशानी रहेगी। बेहतर होगा कि घर के अनुभवी व्यक्तियों की सलाह अवश्य लें। आपको अवश्य ही उचित समाधान मिलेगा। आज पार्टनरशिप संबंधी किसी भी निर्णय को स्थगित ही रखें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध मधुर रहेंगे। पारिवारिक वातावरण सुकून भरा और खुशनुमा रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- एलर्जी की वजह से नजला, जुकाम से परेशान रहेंगे। उचित सावधानी बरतें तथा इलाज लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- अगर भूमि, भवन आदि में निवेश संबंधी कोई योजना बन रही है, तो उस पर तुरंत अमल करें क्योंकि यह निवेश आपके लिए भाग्योदय कारक रहेगा। घर के युवा तथा बच्चे पारिवारिक जिम्मेदारियों को बेहतरीन तरीके से पूरा करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- किसी-किसी समय विचारों में नकारात्मकता आ सकती हैं। अपने अंदर सकारात्मकता बनाए रखने के लिए अच्छे साहित्य और अच्छे लोगों के साथ भी समय व्यतीत करें। दूसरों की भावनाओं को समझकर उनका सम्मान करना संबंधों को मजबूत बनाएगा।
व्यवसाय- व्यापारी लोग रिटेल की अपेक्षा होलसेल के कार्यों में ज्यादा डील करें। तथा इस समय कोई भी लेनदेन पक्के बिल से ही करें क्योंकि किसी प्रकार का धोखा या गलतफहमी होने की आशंका है। आर्थिक दृष्टि से व्यापारिक गतिविधियां उत्तम रहेंगी।
लव- पति-पत्नी दोनों ही व्यस्तता की वजह से घर पर समय नहीं दे पाएंगे। परंतु बच्चों का सहयोगात्मक रवैया घर के वातावरण को उचित बनाकर रखेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- अत्यधिक काम और थकान का असर आपके स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ सकता है। बेहतर होगा कि कुछ समय अपने आराम के लिए भी अवश्य निकालें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- क्रीम, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

तुला - पॉजिटिव- राजनीतिक और सामाजिक प्रभावशाली व्यक्तियों से मुलाकात हो सकती है। इन व्यक्तियों के साथ संपर्क में रहने से आपके मान-सम्मान तथा व्यक्तित्व में निखार आएगा और निकट भविष्य में यह संपर्क फायदेमंद भी साबित होंगे। आध्यात्मिक कार्यों के प्रति भी आपकी आस्था बढ़ेगी।
नेगेटिव- आपके सरल स्वभाव की वजह से कोई व्यक्ति आपको बहला-फुसलाकर अपना मतलब निकाल सकता है। इस समय दूसरों की मंशा को समझने में भूल ना करें। और सचेत रहें। अनावश्यक खर्चो पर भी अंकुश लगाना आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- वर्तमान समय पूरी तरह से अपने व्यापार पर फोकस करने का है। इस समय विस्तार संबंधी उपलब्धियां आपका इंतजार कर रही हैं। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों को छुट्टी वाले दिन भी ऑफिस का काम करना पड़ेगा।
लव- विवाहित जीवन सुखद रहेगा। युवा वर्ग प्रेम संबंधों में ना पड़कर अपने कैरियर पर भी ध्यान केंद्रित रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- अपनी सोच को पॉजिटिव बनाकर रखें। नकारात्मक विचारों का असर आपके स्वास्थ्य पर भी पड़ सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- घर में त्यौहार संबंधी तैयारियों का जोश और उमंग रहेगा। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए समय को व्यर्थ ना करके अपने महत्वपूर्ण कार्यों को पूरा करने में व्यतीत करें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होने वाली है।
नेगेटिव- अपनी सोच व व्यवहार को सकारात्मक रखें, कभी-कभी आपका शंकालु स्वभाव आपके लिए ही परेशानियां खड़ी करेगा। इस समय यात्रा संबंधी कोई भी योजना बनाते समय उसके सभी पहलुओं पर सोच-विचार अवश्य कर लें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां बेहतर रहेंगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से समय उत्तम चल रहा है। तथा त्यौहार संबंधी ऑर्डर भी उचित मात्रा में उपलब्ध होंगे। इस समय कर्मचारियों से काम लेने के लिए व्यवहार में मधुरता बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है।
लव- पारिवारिक माहौल खुशनुमा बना रहेगा। युवा मित्रों के आपसी संबंध भी मधुर बनेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- कार्य करने के साथ-साथ अपने स्वास्थ्य का भी ध्यान रखें। किसी प्रकार की चोट लगने की भी आशंका बन रही है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आर्थिक स्थिति अनुकूल बनने से आत्मविश्वास और मनोबल में भी वृद्धि होगी। अनुभवी तथा वरिष्ठ लोगों के साथ कुछ समय व्यतीत अवश्य करें, इससे आपके व्यक्तित्व और कार्यप्रणाली में और अधिक निखार आएगा।
नेगेटिव- इस समय किसी भी प्रकार का उधार देने या निवेश करने में अपना पैसा ना लगाएं। क्योंकि इन कार्यों के लिए समय अनुकूल नहीं है। इस समय भावुकता की बजाय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना अति आवश्यक है। अन्यथा लोग आपका फायदा उठा सकते हैं।
व्यवसाय- ग्रह नक्षत्र आपके लिए कुछ महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां बना रहे हैं। इनका भरपूर सम्मान व उपयोग करें। राजनीतिक क्षेत्र से जुड़े किसी व्यक्ति से आपको बहुत लाभ होने वाला है। व्यवसाय विस्तार संबंधी कोई महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी भी प्राप्त होगी।
लव- पति-पत्नी के मध्य बच्चों या घर की किसी समस्या को लेकर तनाव रहेगा। परंतु आपस में बैठकर सुलझाने से समाधान भी अवश्य मिलेगा।

स्वास्थ्य- बदहजमी तथा गैस की वजह से परेशान रहेंगे। इस समय अपना खानपान बहुत ही व्यवस्थित रखने की आवश्यकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा , भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

मकर - पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर परिस्थितियां अनुकूल बनी रहेंगी। अपने महत्वपूर्ण कार्यों को प्राथमिकता से पूर्ण करें। युवा वर्ग अपने कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह समर्पित रहेंगे। कोई उपलब्धि भी हासिल हो सकती है। नजदीकी दोस्तों के साथ मेल मुलाकात का सिलसिला भी रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- परिवार तथा बच्चों के मामले में ज्यादा टोका-टाकी ना करें। उन्हें अपने अनुभव के आधार पर कार्य करने दें। इससे उनमें आत्मविश्वास की भावना जागृत होगी। भाइयों के साथ संबंध मधुर रखने में आपके विशेष योगदान की जरूरत है।
व्यवसाय- किसी भी नए काम को शुरू करने के लिए दिन उत्तम नहीं है। इसलिए वर्तमान में जो कार्य चल रहे हैं उसी को पूरा करने में अपनी ऊर्जा लगाएं। अपनी कार्य करने की प्रणाली को किसी के समक्ष शेयर ना करें।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच चल रहे तनाव का असर परिवार पर भी पड़ सकता है। आपस में ही बैठकर समस्या का समाधान निकालने में समझदारी हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों तथा गलत आदतों से दूरी बनाकर रखें। कुछ समय अध्यात्म में तथा प्रकृति के सानिध्य में भी व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- जामुनी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- आज रूटीन भरी दिनचर्या से हटकर कुछ समय एकांत अथवा धार्मिक स्थल में व्यतीत करें। इससे आपको आत्मिक और मानसिक शांति प्राप्त होगी। आज सभी प्रकार के महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय स्थगित रखें। घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों के स्नेह व आशीर्वाद को भी महसूस करें।
नेगेटिव- पारिवारिक खर्चों की अधिकता बनी रहेगी, इसलिए फिजूलखर्ची पर अंकुश लगाना भी अति आवश्यक है। पारिवारिक मामलों में जीवनसाथी का सहयोग करना भी अति आवश्यक है अन्यथा अत्यधिक काम का असर उनके स्वास्थ्य पर भी पड़ सकता है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक कार्य प्रणाली तथा गतिविधियों में पारिवारिक लोगों का पूर्ण सहयोग रहेगा। तथा कार्यस्थल पर उत्तम व्यवस्था बनी रहेगी। रिस्क प्रवृत्ति के कार्य जैसे शेयर्स, सट्टा आदि में पैसा ना लगाएं।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण खुशनुमा तथा अनुशासित बना रहेगा। आपसी संबंधों में भी उचित सामंजस्य बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। सकारात्मक विचार आपको मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ रखेंगे।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज दिन कुछ मिले-जुले फल देने वाला है। किसी भी बात में तनाव ना लेकर समझदारी से चीजों को सामान्य करने की कोशिश करें। अपनी योग्यता व समझदारी द्वारा इसमें सफल भी रहेंगे। घर में कोई धार्मिक कार्य संबंधी योजना बनेगी।
नेगेटिव- अपने किसी व्यक्तिगत कार्य में रुकावट आने से मानसिक तनाव हावी रह सकता है। परंतु अपनी समस्याओं को खुद ही सुलझाना पड़ेगा। किसी अन्य व्यक्ति से कोई भी उम्मीद ना ही रखें तो अच्छा है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक दृष्टि से समय ठीक है। इस समय आप जिस काम में हाथ डालेंगे आपको फायदा होगा। लोग भी आपकी कार्यप्रणाली के कायल हो जाएंगे। विरोधियों के हौसले भी पस्त रहेंगे।
लव- घर के किसी सदस्य के विवाह संबंधी योजनाएं बनेंगी। परंतु किसी विपरीत लिंगी व्यक्ति की वजह से कोई दिक्कत आ सकती हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- किसी पुराने रोग से निजात मिलेगी। जांच संबंधी रिपोर्ट ठीक आने से राहत रहेगी।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

