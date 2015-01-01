पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुरु का मकर में प्रवेश:20 नवंबर से शनि के साथ बनेगा गुरु का योग, 60 साल में एक बार होता है ऐसा

2 घंटे पहले
  • गुरु-शनि की युति से नीचभंग राजयोग बनेगा, जनवरी में सूर्य, गुरु और शनि की युति बनेगी

शुक्रवार, 20 नवंबर को देवगुरु बृहस्पति धनु राशि छोड़कर मकर राशि में प्रवेश कर रहा है। मकर राशि गुरु की नीच राशि बताई जाती है। वैसे तो गुरु का नीच राशि में आना अच्छा नहीं माना जाता, लेकिन घबराने की बात नहीं है, इस बार गुरु मकर राशि में शनि के साथ रहेगा। दोनों ग्रह एक ही अंश पर ही रहेंगे। शनि-गुरु की ऐसी युति करीब 60 साल में एक बार ही बनती है।

एक ही राशि में गुरु और शनि का होना आम ज्योतिषीय घटना नहीं है, ऐसा 20 साल में एक बार ही होता है, जब दोनों ग्रह एक राशि में हों। खास तौर पर मकर राशि में ऐसी घटना साठ साल में केवल एक बार होती है, जिसे हम ज्योतिषीय भाषा में दोहरा गोचर कहते हैं।

शनि-गुरु के योग की वजह से समाज में आएंगे बदलाव

मकर राशि को स्वर्ग की राशि बताया गया है। यह बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण राशि है। शनि-गुरु का एक साथ होना समाज में एक बहुत बड़ा बदलाव आने का संकेत है।

वैसे तो मकर राशि गुरु की नीच राशि है, लेकिन शनि अपनी ही राशि में स्थित है। जब गुरु-शनि की युति बनेगी तो नीचभंग राजयोग बनेगा।

शनि हमारे जीवन में जिन शक्तियों को दर्शाते हैं वे हैं अनुशासन, नियम, कड़ी मेहनत, ये सारे अच्छे गुण गुरु की नीचता को दूर करके इसे भी एक राजयोग में परिवर्तित कर सकते हैं।

नौकरी करने वाले लोगों के खास है शनि-गुरु का योग

अगर आप नौकरीपेशा हैं तो अपने साथी कर्मचारियों के प्रशिक्षण और उनके प्रदर्शन का खास ध्यान रखें, क्योंकि उनके सहयोग से आप सुरक्षित रह सकते हैं। अगर आप विद्यार्थी हैं तो जितने अनुशासन में रहेंगे उतना ही बड़ा राजयोग बनेगा, उतना ही अच्छा फल आपको मिलने वाला है।

जो लोग लगातार अपने व्यापार में बढ़ रहे है या अपनी नौकरी में बहुत अच्छी तरक्की कर रहे हैं तो यह समय है कि अपनी गति कुछ कम कर लें, यह समय विस्तार करने का नहीं, बल्कि यह जांचने का समय है।

धर्म से जुड़े क्षेत्रों के लिए भी खास रहेगा ये योग

यह समय धर्म के कार्यों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए बहुत अच्छा है, 60 साल में एक बार ऐसी युति होती है और उसमें भी खास समय तब है, जब बृहस्पति और शनि लगभग एक ही अंश पर रहेंगे। एक-दूसरे के बहुत निकट दोनों ग्रह रहेंगे। यह समय है 16 दिसंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक। दो हफ्तों के इस समय को आप ज्ञान, ध्यान, साधना में लगा सकते हैं।

मकर संक्रांति पर सूर्य, गुरु और शनि का योग

जनवरी में मकर संक्रांति पर जब सूर्य भी मकर में प्रवेश करेंगे, सौर मंडल के तीन सबसे बड़े ग्रह सूर्य, शनि और गुरु तीनों एक साथ रहने वाले हैं। मकर संक्रांति से लेकर 12 फरवरी तक, यह एक महीना भी सभी आध्यात्मिक साधकों के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण हो सकता है।

मकर राशि एक पृथ्वी तत्व प्रधान राशि है, यह कृषि क्रांति का भी समय हो सकता है। खनन उद्योग, रियल स्टेट में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन देखने को मिल सकते हैं।

मकर एक चर राशि भी है तो तो राजनीतिक सीमाओं में कुछ न कुछ परिवर्तन आने की संभावनाएं हैं। जो भूकंप से संबंधित क्षेत्र हैं, वहां पर थोड़ी अधिक सावधानी की आवश्यकता पड़ सकती है।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर आशुतोष चावला (प्रमुख, ज्योतिष और वास्तु विभाग, वैदिक धर्म संस्थान, आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग)

