गुरुवार का राशिफल:कुंभ राशि वाले प्रॉपर्टी या व्हीकल खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं तो शुभ है दिन

एक घंटा पहले
  • वृश्चिक राशि के नौकरीपेशा लोगों को रहना होगा संभलकर, नाराज हो सकते हैं अधिकारी

17 दिसंबर, गुरुवार को उत्तराषाढ़ा नक्षत्र होने से सौम्य नाम का शुभ योग बन रहा है। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक शुभ योग के प्रभाव से मेष, सिंह, तुला, धनु, मकर और कुंभ राशि वाले लोगों को आज सितारों का साथ मिल सकता है। इन 6 राशियों के नौकरीपेशा और बिजनेस करने वाले लोगों के लिए दिन अच्छा रहेगा। इसके अलावा आज शनि-चंद्रमा की युति भी बन रही है। इस कारण वृष, मिथुन, कर्क, कन्या, वृश्चिक और मीन राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। इस तरह 12 में से 6 राशियों को आज संभलकर रहना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित अंजाम भी देने में सक्षम रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- परंतु दिन के दूसरे पक्ष में सावधान रहने की आवश्यकता है। अचानक कोई मुसीबत आपके सामने खड़ी हो सकती है, तथा व्यर्थ के कार्यों में भी कुछ समय व्यतीत होगा। ध्यान रखें कभी-कभी आपका अति आत्मविश्वास तथा अहम आपके बनते कार्यों में रुकावट डाल सकता है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में काम के दबाव की वजह से तनाव महसूस करेंगे। लेकिन जल्दी ही इन समस्याओं का निवारण भी हो जाएगा। इंपोर्ट-एक्सपोर्ट से जुड़े बिजनेस में फायदेमंद स्थितियां बन रही है। नौकरीपेशा लोगों को भी पदोन्नति के उचित अवसर मिलेंगे।
लव- विवाहित संबंधों में गलतफहमियां को लेकर कुछ तकरार उत्पन्न हो सकती है। अपने रिश्ते के प्रति इमानदार रहें। व्यर्थ के प्रेम संबंधों से दूरियां ही बनाकर रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। सिर्फ अत्यधिक तनाव के कारणों से अपना बचाव करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

वृष - पॉजिटिव- दिन की शुरुआत में कुछ मुश्किलें सामने आएंगी। परंतु आप अपने आत्मविश्वास व दृढ़ निश्चय द्वारा उनका समाधान भी आसानी से ढूंढ लेंगे। धार्मिक कार्यक्रम में जाने का अवसर प्राप्त होगा। आपका सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण आपके व्यक्तित्व को और अधिक प्रभावशाली बनाएगा।
नेगेटिव- अनावश्यक खर्चों की स्थिति बनी रहेगी। अपने बजट का ध्यान अवश्य रखें। किसी सदस्य के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर भी कुछ चिंता रहेगी। विद्यार्थियों को कंपटीशन संबंधी पढ़ाई में और अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है।
व्यवसाय- ग्लैमर, कला, सौंदर्य प्रसाधन आदि से जुड़े व्यवसाय में मन मुताबिक उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। परंतु कर्मचारियों की गतिविधियों पर कड़ी नजर अवश्य रखें। इस समय विदेश संबंधी व्यवसाय के भी कोई शुभ समाचार प्राप्त हो सकते हैं।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच भावनात्मक संबंध मजबूत होंगे। प्रेम संबंधों को पारिवारिक स्वीकृति मिलने से उमंग और खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- एसिडिटी और छाती में जलन जैसी दिक्कत रहेगी। आयुर्वेदिक इलाज उत्तम रहेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह गोचर बहुत ही उत्तम है और आपके आत्मविश्वास व कार्य क्षमता को और अधिक बल दे रहा है। आज किसी मूल्यवान वस्तुओं की खरीदारी संभव है। तथा किसी सामाजिक उत्सव में सम्मानित होने का अवसर भी मिलेगा।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी किसी वजह से आप अपने ही नुकसान का कारण बनेंगे। इसलिए वक्त के अनुसार अपने व्यवहार में लचीलापन बनाकर रखें। नजदीकी मित्र या भाई के साथ छोटी सी बात का बहुत बड़ा इश्यू बन सकता है। संबंधों को खराब होने से बचाना आपकी जिम्मेदारी रहेगी।
व्यवसाय- इस समय आयात-निर्यात संबंधी व्यवसाय में कुछ नुकसान होने की स्थिति बन रही है। इसलिए अभी निवेश ना करें और सावधानी बरतें। किसी भी व्यवसायिक यात्रा को अभी स्थगित रखना ही उचित है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों को विदेश संबंधी कोई उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध उत्तम रहेंगे। और आपका भी घर और व्यवसाय में उचित सामंजस्य बनाकर रखना परिस्थितियों को बेहतर रखेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- एसिडिटी व कब्ज जैसी शिकायत रहेगी। तरल पदार्थों का अधिक से अधिक सेवन करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत बहुत ही बेहतरीन तरीके से होगी। आपके अपने प्रति कुछ नया करने की इच्छा भी पूर्ण होगी। भाग्य का सितारा प्रबल है। अपने कार्यों के प्रति आपका उत्साह आपको अवश्य ही सफल बनाएगा। किसी प्रियजन से मुलाकात भी होगी।
नेगेटिव- परंतु जल्दबाजी में कोई गलत फैसला लेने से दिक्कत आएगी। ज्यादा रोक-टोक की वजह से बच्चे विद्रोही हो सकते हैं। इसलिए अपनी बात को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से रखना जरूरी है। समय बहुत ही सावधानी से व्यतीत करने का है।
व्यवसाय- युवाओं को रोजगार के नए अवसर मिलेंगे जिससे और अधिक आत्मविश्वास उत्पन्न होगा। इस समय साझेदारी के व्यवसाय संबंधी निर्णय लेना भी लाभदायक रहेगा। मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी में काम करने वाले व्यक्ति अपने प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा करने में ज्यादा ध्यान दें।
लव- छोटी सी गलतफहमी पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में तनाव उत्पन्न करेगी। परंतु आपसी सूझबूझ से समस्या हल भी हो जाएगी। उन्हें कोई अच्छा उपहार देना ना भूलें।
स्वास्थ्य- किसी-किसी समय मानसिक तनाव बढ़ सकता है। शांत रहने का प्रयास करें तथा मेडिटेशन में भी कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 1

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- आज ग्रह स्थितियां अनुकूल है। आप अपने कार्यों को बेहतरीन तरीके से प्रारूप देने में सक्षम रहेंगे। किसी नजदीकी व्यक्ति से मुलाकात होगी तथा महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे पर भी विचार विमर्श होगा। धार्मिक संस्था में सेवा संबंधी कार्यों में भी उचित समय व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- किसी भी सरकारी कार्य को लापरवाही की वजह से अधूरा ना छोड़े, क्योंकि किसी तरह की पेनल्टी लग सकती है। पैतृक संबंधी मामले अभी और अधिक उलझने की आशंका लग रही है। दूसरों के व्यक्तिगत कार्यों में किसी भी प्रकार का हस्तक्षेप ना करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में आपके द्वारा किए गए नए प्रयोग फायदेमंद साबित होंगे। आपको अपने काम के प्रति मेहनत के बेहतरीन रिजल्ट मिलेंगे। नौकरीपेशा लोग अपने ऑफिशियल दस्तावेजों को बहुत अधिक संभालकर रखें।
लव- जीवनसाथी का सहयोग आपके लिए बहुत ही सुकून दायक रहेगा। तथा आपसी संबंधों में भी मधुरता आएगी। व्यर्थ के प्रेम संबंधों से दूर रहें।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। परंतु अपना इम्यून सिस्टम स्ट्रांग रखने के लिए दिनचर्या व्यवस्थित रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पिंक, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- इस समय भाग्य और परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बेहतरीन समय का निर्माण कर रहे हैं। सामाजिक तथा व्यवसायिक दोनों जगह आपका दबदबा तथा वर्चस्व बना रहेगा। किसी भी परिस्थिति में आप अपना काम निकलवाने में सक्षम रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- प्रॉपर्टी संबंधी खरीद-फरोख्त के कार्य बहुत ही सावधानी से करें। क्योंकि अभी इन कार्यों के लिए परिस्थितियां अनुकूल नहीं है। अनावश्यक खर्चे भी सामने आएंगे। अगर विदेश संबंधी कोई योजना बन रही है तो अभी स्थगित रखना ही उचित है।
व्यवसाय- आयात-निर्यात संबंधी कामों में किसी तरह का नुकसान होने की आशंका है। इस समय उचित सावधानी बरतना आवश्यक है। अपने किसी भी कार्य में घर के अनुभवी तथा वरिष्ठ सदस्यों की सलाह अवश्य लें, उनकी सलाह आपके लिए फायदेमंद साबित होगी।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में मधुरता बनी रहेगी। परंतु किसी मित्र की वजह से घर में कुछ नकारात्मक वातावरण बन सकता है, इस बात का ध्यान रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। परंतु अपनी दिनचर्या को व्यवस्थित रखना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आज का दिन कुछ मिला-जुला प्रभाव ला रहा है। किसी संपर्क द्वारा महत्वपूर्ण समाचार प्राप्त होगा। जो कि आपके भविष्य के लिए बहुत ही लाभदायक साबित होगा। इस समय आर्थिक स्थिति भी काफी बेहतर हो सकती है।
नेगेटिव- दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां कुछ प्रतिकूल वातावरण बन सकती है। जिस कारण कोई मुसीबत आपके सामने खड़ी होगी और काम के दबाव के चलते आप खुद को फंसा हुआ महसूस करेंगे। विद्यार्थी वर्ग को अपनी प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी में और अधिक मेहनत की जरूरत है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में कुछ खास लोगों के साथ फायदेमंद मीटिंग हो सकती है। जिससे आपको बड़े आर्डर भी प्राप्त होंगे। परंतु काम को समय पर पूरा करना आपकी काबिलियत पर निर्भर करता है। सरकारी सेवारत व्यक्तियों पर भी कोई महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी आ सकती है।
लव- घर में उचित समय ना दे पाने की वजह से जीवनसाथी की नाराजगी सहन करनी पड़ सकती है। संबंधों को ठीक करने के लिए उन्हें कुछ उपहार दें तथा मनोरंजन संबंधी प्रोग्राम भी अवश्य बनाएं।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय ब्लड प्रेशर तथा डायबिटीज संबंधी जांच अवश्य करवाएं। योग और व्यायाम को भी अपनी दिनचर्या में शामिल करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली रंग- 5

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आज अचानक ही किसी महत्वपूर्ण व्यक्ति से मुलाकात होगी। तथा उनके मार्गदर्शन से कई मुश्किलों का निवारण होगा। रुचिपूर्ण तथा ज्ञानवर्धक साहित्य को पढ़ने में भी समय व्यतीत होगा। पुराने मित्रों के साथ मेलजोल खुशनुमा यादों को ताजा करेगा।
नेगेटिव- किसी निकट संबंधी के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर मन उदास रह सकता है। दिखावे के चक्कर में कर्ज लेने से बचें, क्योंकि चुकाना मुश्किल होगा। बच्चों की पढ़ाई के प्रति लापरवाही रहेगी। इसलिए उन पर ध्यान देना आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- करियर से जुड़ी समस्याएं काफी हद तक खत्म हो सकती हैं। आप अपनी व्यवहार कुशलता से नकारात्मक परिस्थितियों पर काबू पा लेंगे। नौकरी में टारगेट पूरा ना होने की वजह से बॉस व अधिकारियों की डांट-फटकार सुननी पड़ सकती है।
लव- बच्चों की किसी समस्या को लेकर चिंता रहेगी। बेहतर होगा कि आपसी सूझबूझ से समस्या का हल निकालें।
स्वास्थ्य- अत्यधिक काम की वजह से सर्वाइकल तथा गर्दन में दर्द जैसी समस्या रहेगी। व्यायाम में भी कुछ समय लगाएं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आपका अपने व्यक्तित्व व रहन-सहन के प्रति अधिक सजग रहना मित्रों व सहयोगियों के बीच आकर्षण का कारण बनेगा। समाज में आपकी छवि और अधिक निखरेगी। जीवन के प्रति सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण आपको मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ रखेगा।
नेगेटिव- इस समय धन से संबंधित किसी भी प्रकार के लेन-देन में सावधानी रखें। साथ ही धोखा हो सकता है। और आप किसी आर्थिक परेशानी में भी उलझ जाएंगे। भूमि संबंधी खरीद-फरोख्त करते समय कागजातों की अच्छी तरह जांच करवा लें।
व्यवसाय- बिजनेस में अपने काम की क्वालिटी को अधिक बेहतर बनाने में ध्यान दें। कोई महत्वपूर्ण ऑर्डर भी मिलने की संभावना है। इस समय मार्केटिंग और संपर्क सूत्रों को और मजबूत करने में समय लगाएं।
लव- अपने व्यस्ततम समय में से परिवार के लिए भी कुछ समय निकालना आपसी संबंधों को मधुर बनाएगा। तथा परिवार में खुशहाली भरा वातावरण रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। किसी भी प्रकार की चिंता ना करें। परंतु लापरवाही भी बरतना उचित नहीं है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

मकर - पॉजिटिव- आज भावनाओं की बजाय चतुराई और विवेक से काम लें। परिस्थितियां आपके पक्ष में कार्य करेगी। बच्चे की किलकारी से संबंधित शुभ सूचना मिलने से घर में उत्सव भरा वातावरण रहेगा। साथ ही किसी अटके हुए काम को पूरा करने का भी उचित समय है।
नेगेटिव- इस समय किसी भी योजना को बनाने से पहले उस पर भली-भांति विचार अवश्य करें। बेहतर होगा कि घर के सदस्यों की भी सलाह जरूर लें। पैसे के मामले में किसी पर भी विश्वास ना करके खुद ही सभी गतिविधियों को संभालें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक स्थितियां धीरे-धीरे बेहतर होंगी। थोड़ी सी परेशानियां आएगी परंतु सावधानी रखने से आपके कार्य निर्विघ्न पूरे हो जाएंगे। कार्यस्थल पर स्टाफ की गतिविधियों पर ध्यान देना जरूरी है।
लव- जीवन साथी के साथ उचित तालमेल बिठाकर रखने के लिए आपका सहयोग आवश्यक है। विवाहेतर संबंधों से दूरी बनाकर रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- खांसी, जुखाम, बुखार जैसी परेशानी रहेगी। लापरवाही ना करें तथा उचित इलाज अवश्य लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- घर के नवीनीकरण अथवा रखरखाव संबंधी योजनाओं पर विचार-विमर्श होगा। किसी सामाजिक गतिविधि में भी आपका महत्वपूर्ण योगदान होने से मान सम्मान बढ़ेगा। अगर घर या वाहन से संबंधित खरीदारी की योजना बन रही है, तो उसके लिए भी समय अनुकूल है।
नेगेटिव- परंतु कभी-कभी आपके विचारों में वहम और संकीर्णता जैसी नकारात्मक बातें परिवार के लोगों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बन सकती हैं। अपने व्यवहार और विचार में बदलाव लाने के लिए कुछ आत्म चिंतन करें।
व्यवसाय- आज कार्यक्षेत्र में कुछ खास फैसले लेने में दिक्कत महसूस होगी। बेहतर होगा कि कुछ भी नया शुरू करने की अपेक्षा अभी वर्तमान पर ही ध्यान दें। नौकरी पेशा लोगों को किसी ऑफिशियल कार्य के लिए यात्रा करनी पड़ सकती हैं।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण सुखमय बना रहेगा। तथा घर के सभी सदस्य आपस में प्रफुल्लित तथा खुश रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- इस समय एलर्जी व खांसी, जुखाम की स्थिति रहेगी। लापरवाही ना बरतें। अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना अति आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज परिवार के किसी महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे पर विचार-विमर्श होगा। तथा बच्चों के भी उत्तम विचारों की वजह से उनकी सराहना होगी। भूमि संबंधी कार्यों में अगर निवेश करने की कोई प्लानिंग चल रही है, तो तुरंत उस पर अमल करें। परिस्थितियां अनुकूल हैं।
नेगेटिव- अपने स्वभाव तथा विचारों को सकारात्मक बनाकर रखें। कभी-कभी आपका शंकालु स्वभाव दूसरों के लिए परेशानी का कारण भी बन जाता है। युवा वर्ग बेकार की गतिविधियों में समय नष्ट ना करके अपने कैरियर संबंधी योजनाओं पर ध्यान दें।
व्यवसाय- इस समय बिजनेस में लेन-देन के समय पक्के बिल का इस्तेमाल करें। क्योंकि, किसी भी तरह की इंक्वायरी की आशंका बन रही है। रिटेल की अपेक्षा होलसेल कार्य ज्यादा सफल रहेंगे। इस समय ऑफिस का माहौल बहुत ही शांतिपूर्ण बना रहेगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी दोनों ही व्यस्तता की वजह से घर पर समय नहीं दे पाएंगे। परंतु घर का माहौल बना रहेगा, किसी भी प्रकार की चिंता ना करें।
स्वास्थ्य- अत्यधिक काम की वजह सं स्वभाव में चिड़चिड़ापन महसूस होगा। मेडिटेशन और योगा करना इस समस्या का उचित निवारण है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 2

आज का राशिफल

