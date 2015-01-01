पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खरमास में कर सकते हैं खरीदारी:14 जनवरी तक मांगलिक कामों की मनाही, लेकिन अन्य काम शुभ; खरीदारी के लिए 21 मुहूर्त

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरमास में बन रहे हैं अमृतसिद्धि, सर्वार्थसिद्धि और त्रिपुष्कर सहित 20 शुभ योग, कर सकते हैं जमीन-मकान, वाहन और नए कपड़ों की खरीदारी

16 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू हो रहा है। सूर्य के धनु राशि में आने से खरमास शुरू माना जाता है। जो कि 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। इस दौरान मांगलिक कार्य नहीं किए जाएंगे। लेकिन खरमास जमीन, मकान या वाहन खरीदारी की मनाही नहीं है। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र बताते हैं कि इस साल 16 दिसंबर को सुबह 6:49 पर सूर्य धनु राशि में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं, इसलिए 16 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी 2021 तक धनु संक्रांति होने से खरमास दोष रहेगा।

ज्योतिष ग्रंथों के मुताबिक इन दिनों में मकान, प्लॉट या रियल एस्टेट से जुड़ी खरीदारी भी की जा सकती है। केवल सोने और गुरु ग्रह से संबंधित चीजों की खरीदारी के लिए इस समय को ठीक नहीं माना जाता है, लेकिन इनकी बुकिंग आदि की जा सकती है। पं. मिश्र के मुताबिक शास्त्रों में खरमास के बीच खरीदारी की मनाही नहीं है। अगर अति-आवश्यक हो तो कोई भी सामान खरीदने में कोई समस्या नहीं है। इस दौरान वाहन आदि भी खरीदे जा सकते हैं।

14 जनवरी तक 20 शुभ संयोग
पं. मिश्र का कहना है कि खरमास में नई खरीदारी की जा सकती है। इसके लिए 14 जनवरी तक 20 शुभ संयोग बन रहे हैं। इन दिनों में 1 अमृतसिद्धि, 2 त्रिपुष्कर, 6 सर्वार्थसिद्धि और 11 रवियोग बन रहे हैं। इन शुभ योगों में की गई खरीदारी लंबे समय तक फायदा देती है। ज्योतिष ग्रंथों के मुताबिक त्रिपुष्कर योग में एक बार कोई चीज खरीदी जाए तो कुल 3 बार वैसी ही चीज खरीदने के योग बनते हैं। वहीं अमृत और सर्वार्थसिद्धि में की गई खरीदारी से मनोरथ सिद्ध होता है और रवियोग भी शुभ माना गया है।

रवियोग: दिसंबर में 17,18,19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28 और 29 तारीख को। वहीं, जनवरी 2021 में 4 और 5 जनवरी को बन रहे हैं।
सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग: 18, 22, 24, 28 और 31 दिसंबर को रहेगा। इसके साथ ही अगले साल 6 जनवरी 2021 को भी ये योग बनेगा।
त्रिपुष्कर योग: ये शुभ योग इसी महीने की 26 तारीख को और 5 जनवरी 2021 को बन रहा है।
अमृतसिद्धि योग: ये शुभ योग इस साल के आखिरी दिन यानी 31 दिसंबर को बनेगा।

क्या करना चाहिए खरमास में
खरमास में सूर्य की उपासना करनी चाहिए। यह महाधर्म, दान, जप और तप का महीना माना जाता है। इसमें अनेक गुणों के साथ लाभ प्राप्त होता है। कर्ता को करने का कई गुना फल प्राप्त होता है। खरमास में ब्राह्मण, गुरु, गाय एवं साधु-संन्यासियों की सेवा करनी चाहिए।

खरीदारी करने के लिए कुछ खास मुहूर्त और शुभ दिन

वाहन खरीदारी के मुहूर्त
18 दिसम्बर 2020, शुक्रवार
20 दिसम्बर 2020, रविवार
27 दिसम्बर 2020, रविवार
30 दिसम्बर 2020, बुधवार
01 जनवरी 2021, शुक्रवार
06 जनवरी 2021, बुधवार
08 जनवरी 2021, शुक्रवार

भूमि भवन खरीदने के लिए
31 दिसम्बर 2020, गुरुवार
03 जनवरी 2021, रविवार
04 जनवरी 2021, सोमवार
08 जनवरी 2021, शुक्रवार
09 जनवरी 2021, शनिवार
12 जनवरी 2021, मंगलवार

व्यापार प्रारंभ करने के लिए
17 दिसंबर 2020, गुरुवार
24 दिसंबर 2020, गुरुवार
27 दिसंबर 2020, रविवार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें