पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टैरो राशिफल:मंगलवार को मेष राशि के लोग सोच-समझकर करें खर्च, मिथुन राशि के लोगों को कमजोरी महसूस हो सकती है

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा 26 जनवरी का दिन, आपको जरूरी कामों में सफलता मिलेगी या नहीं

टैरो कार्ड्स के अनुसार मंगलवार, 26 जनवरी को मेष राशि के लोगों की कमाई बढ़ सकती है, लेकिन इस दिन सोच-समझकर खर्च करें। वरना परेशानियां और ज्यादा बढ़ सकती हैं। मिथुन राशि के लोगों को स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना चाहिए। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए मंगलवार, 26 जनवरी का दिन कैसा रह सकता है...

मेष - KING OF PENTACLES

आज पैसों की आवक बढ़ने की वजह से राहत मिलेगी। फिर भी पैसों को संभालकर खर्च करें। वरना पैसों से संबंधित लिए हुए निर्णय की वजह से पछतावा करना पड़ सकता है। काम में मन ना लगने की वजह सेदिए हुए काम को पूरा करने में आपको तकलीफ का सामना हो सकता है। नई जिम्मेदारियां आज के दिन नाले।

करियर : यदि आप करियर में बदलाव करना चाहते हैं तो आपसे बड़े व्यक्ति द्वारा आपको मदद प्राप्त हो सकती है।

लव : प्रेम संबंध ठीक बने रहने की वजह से लव लाइफ से संबंधित तकलीफ कम होगी।

हेल्थ : घुटनों से संबंधित तकलीफ शाम के वक्त बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 1

वृषभ - THE SUN

आप को दी गई बड़ी जिम्मेदारी आज आपके द्वारा पूरी की जाने की वजह से आपको सम्मान प्राप्त हो सकता है। नए काम की शुरुआत करने के लिए आज का दिन उचित रहेगा। रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी से थोड़ा जीवन शैली में बदलाव लाकर आप फिर से ताजगी महसूस कर सकते हैं।

करियर : विदेश से संबंधित कामों में जल्दी प्रगति नजर आएगी।

लव : नए रिलेशनशिप की शुरुआत आपको आनंद देगी।

हेल्थ : बच्चों को पेट से संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 4

मिथुन - TEN OF SWORDS

शरीर में ऊर्जा की कमी महसूस होने की वजह से किसी भी काम में मन नहीं लगेगा और आपको दी गई जिम्मेदारी अभी पूरी कर पाना कठिन हो सकता है। निजी संबंधों में केवल नकारात्मक विचारों के कारण तनाव महसूस होगा।

करियर : व्यापारियों के लिए आज का दिन तकलीफदायक हो सकता है।

लव : पार्टनर द्वारा कही गई बातों के बारे में सोच विचार करके रिलेशनशिप से संबंधित निर्णय लें।

हेल्थ : बुखार और बदन दर्द की वजह से अधिक तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर : 3

कर्क - THREE OF CUPS

जीवन शैली में आपको सकारात्मक बदलाव नजर आएगा। नए लोगों के मिलने-जुलने की वजह से आपके अंदर सकारात्मकता बनी रहेगी। जिस विषय के बारे में आपको अधिक चिंता सता रही थी। उस विषय को सुलझाने का रास्ता मिलेगा।

करियर : मौज-मस्ती में अधिक व्यस्त रहने की वजह से काम के प्रति लापरवाही हो सकती है।

लव : नए व्यक्ति के साथ हुई मुलाकात एक-दूसरे के प्रति आकर्षण बढ़ाएगी। फिर भी रिलेशनशिप को आगे बढ़ाने की हड़बड़ी न करें।

हेल्थ : कम पानी पीने की वजह से शरीर की गर्मी बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 7

सिंह - FOUR OF PENTACLES

केवल एक ही विषय पर जरूरत से अधिक ध्यान देने की वजह से जीवन की बाकी पहलुओं को आप लापरवाही कर रहे हैं। काम से संबंधित बनी हुई योजना पर टिके रहने की कोशिश करें। दिन के अंत तक कई सारी नई बातों के बारे में आपको जिम्मेदारियां उठानी पड़ सकती है। इसलिए मन की सकारात्मकता बनाए रखने की कोशिश करते रहें।

करियर : इंश्योरेंस और स्टॉक मार्केट से संबंधित काम को ध्यान देकर उचित निर्णय लेने की कोशिश करते रहें।

लव : पार्टनर की वजह से आपको स्थिरता महसूस हो सकती है।

हेल्थ : मांसपेशियों में खिंचाव महसूस हो सकता है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 5

कन्या - SIX OF PENTACLES

यदि करीबी मित्रों के साथ पैसों से संबंधित कोई व्यवहार हो रहा हो तो उस व्यवहार की बातों को कहीं गोपनीय रखने की आवश्यकता होगी। वरना आपस में गलतफहमी या बढ़ सकती है। आप पर बना तनाव कम होने की वजह से व्यक्तिगत विषयों के बारे में आपको क्लेरिटी नजर आएगी।

करियर : नौकरी करने वालों को अपने सहकर्मियों के साथ संबंध ठीक से बनाए रखने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव : विवाह से संबंधित बातों की वजह से घर में क्लेश उत्पन्न हो सकता है।

हेल्थ : कफ और सर्दी से संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : मैरून

लकी नंबर : 3

तुला - STRENGTH

भावनात्मक उलझन की वजह से किसी भी विषय में निर्णय ले पाना आपके लिए कठिन हो रहा है। इसलिए काम से थोड़ा ब्रेक लेकर एकांत में समय बिताने के बाद आपको क्या चाहिए, इस बात की क्लेरिटी आएगी। जिसके द्वारा आप आगे की योजना बनाकर उस पर अमल कर सकते हैं।

करियर : काम की जगह महिलाएं अपना विशेष स्थान उत्पन्न कर पाएगी।

लव : पार्टनर को आपके मानसिक आधार की जरूरत होगी।

हेल्थ : शुगर से संबंधित तकलीफ सता सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 8

वृश्चिक - THE WORLD

मित्रों के साथ यात्रा पर जाने का अवसर प्राप्त हो सकता है। जिसकी वजह से आपका खर्चा जरूरत से अधिक बढ़ेगा, लेकिन मन को आनंद प्राप्त होगा। यदि कोई लक्ष्य में प्रगति नजर नहीं आ रही है तो फिलहाल उस विषय में अधिक सोच-विचार न करके जो भी आसान काम होंगे, उनको पूरा करने की कोशिश करें।

करियर : मेडिकल क्षेत्र के व्यक्तियों के लिए आज का दिन समाधान पूर्वक रहेगा।

लव : पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में सुधार नजर आएगा।

हेल्थ : शरीर में इम्यूनिटी कम होने की वजह से छोटे-मोटे इंफेक्शन की तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : पर्पल

लकी नंबर : 2

धनु - TWO OF SWORDS

काफी दिनों के बाद परिस्थिति में मनचाहा बदलाव देख पाना आपके लिए संभव हो सकता है। जो विषय आपको अत्यंत कठिन लग रहे हैं, ऐसे विषय के बारे में केवल सोच विचार करना आपके लिए तकलीफदायक हो रहा है। इसलिए किसी के साथ चर्चा करके या किसी की मदद लेकर सुलझाने की कोशिश करें।

करियर : काम से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण कागजात संभलकर रखने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव : प्रेम संबंधों में थोड़ा तनाव महसूस हो सकता है।

हेल्थ : आंखों का दर्द या आंखों से संबंधित कोई तकलीफ रात में हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 5

मकर - KNIGHT OF SWORDS

काम से संबंधित उत्साह बना रहेगा। महत्वपूर्ण काम दिन की शुरुआत में ही खत्म होंगे। काम से संबंधित की हुई यात्रा से बड़ा फायदा प्राप्त हो सकता है। जिन बातों के लिए परिवार के लोग आप पर निर्भर है, उन बातों की तरफ ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी।

करियर : युवाओं को करियर से संबंधित निर्णय लेते समय अधिक सोच-विचार करने की जरूरत होगी।

लव : पुराने प्रेमी के साथ फिर से प्रेम संबंध बनाने की कोशिश आपके द्वारा की जा सकती है।

हेल्थ : गैस और एसिडिटी की तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 1

कुंभ - FIVE OF WANDS

परिवार के व्यक्तियों में केवल संवाद ठीक ना रहने की वजह से एक-दूसरे के प्रति गुस्सा और गलतफहमियां पैदा होंगी, लेकिन वक्त के साथ यह तकलीफ भी कम होने वाली है। इसलिए अपने व्यक्तिगत दायरे से बाहर जाकर किसी भी बात को सुलझाने की कोशिश न करें।

करियर : नौकरी करने वालों को काम की जगह जरूरत से अधिक तनाव महसूस हो सकता है।

लव : पार्टनर को एक दूसरे के व्यक्तिगत दायरे को समझने की कोशिश करनी होगी।

हेल्थ : बीपी से संबंधित तकलीफ का सामना हो सकता है।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 5

मीन - THE DEVIL

बड़ी चीज की खरीदारी का मौका आज आपको प्राप्त हो सकता है। मन को समाधान मिलने की वजह से जो भी काम आप कर रहे हैं। उसके प्रति आपका उत्साह बढ़ेगा। मित्रों द्वारा मिली हुई सलाह आपके लिए उपयुक्त होगी।

करियर : काम से संबंधित अटके हुए पेमेंट वापस मिलने लगेंगे।

लव : रिलेशनशिप को विवाह में तब्दील करने की कोशिश आपके द्वारा की जा सकती है।

हेल्थ : सिर दर्द और माइग्रेन को कम करने के लिए योग्य डॉक्टर की सलाह लेना अत्यंत आवश्यक होगा।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 9

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser