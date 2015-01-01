पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैरो राशिफल:सोमवार को मेष राशि के लोगों के घर में रहेगा सुखद वातावरण, वृष राशि के लोग शांति से काम लें

एक घंटा पहले
  23 नवंबर को सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा सप्ताह का पहला दिन सोमवार, जानिए टैरो कार्ड्स से

टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक सोमवार को मेष राशि के लोगों के घर में सुखद वातावरण रहेगा। वृष राशि के लोग शांति से काम लेंगे तो वाद-विवाद से बच सकते हैं। जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा 23 नवंबर का दिन...

मेष - TEN OF CUPS

मेहमानों के घर पर अचानक आने से सुखद वातावरण बना रहेगा। बच्चों की प्रगति शैक्षणिक क्षेत्र में हो सकती है। करीबी दोस्त या रिश्तेदार द्वारा आपको सरकारी काम में मदद मिलेगी। प्रॉपर्टी से जुड़े निर्णय लेने के लिए अभी सही वक्त है।

करियर : नौकरी करने वालों का तबादला मनचाही जगह हो सकता है।

लव : पति-पत्नी में मधुर संबंध बने रहने की वजह से परिवार भी आनंदित रहेगा।

हेल्थ : खून संबंधित बीमारी ठीक करने के लिए डॉक्टर की सलाह लें।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 3

वृषभ - QUEEN OF CUPS

काफी दिनों से मन में दबाई हुई बात पर से संयम खत्म हो जाएगा और अपनी भावनाओं को बताते समय आप कई सारी ऐसी बातों का जिक्र कर सकते हैं। जिनकी वजह से फिर से विवाद उत्पन्न हो सकते हैं। इसलिए सोच समझकर भावनाओं को प्रकट करें और भावुक हो कर निर्णय लेने से परहेज रखें।

करियर : बॉस या सीनियर अथॉरिटी के साथ वाद विवाद उत्पन्न हो सकते हैं। अहंकार को काबू में रखने की कोशिश करें।

लव : मजाक में की गई बातों का भी अलग मतलब निकल सकता है। इसलिए जिन बातों से पार्टनर भावनात्मक रूप से जुड़े हैं, उन बातों का मजाक ना उड़ाए।

हेल्थ : बुखार और बदन दर्द तकलीफ दे सकता है।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर : 2

मिथुन - SIX OF CUPS

यदि आपने नई प्रॉपर्टी खरीद ली हो तो उस से जुड़ा पेपर वर्क जल्द से जल्द पूरा करने की कोशिश करें। बिजनेस संबंधित काम यदि आप भागीदारी में करना चाहते हैं तो इसके लिए जरूरत से अधिक वक्त लग सकता है और यह भागीदारी कुछ दिनों के लिए ही फायदेमंद रहेगी। बच्चों के विवाह संबंधित निर्णय की वजह से परिवार में अशांति रहेगी।

करियर : विदेश संबंधित कोई भी कार्य भी ना करें।

लव : आपके अंदर बने अकेलेपन को हटाने की कोशिश करें।

हेल्थ : शरीर में बढ़ती एसिडिटी की वजह से त्वचा विकार परेशान कर सकते हैं।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 7

कर्क - STRENGTH

आपका बढ़ता कामगार अहंकार आपका दुश्मन बन रहा है। आपके अहंकार की वजह से खुद को दुखी कर ही रहे हैं। साथ में आपकी बातों से करीब लोग भी दुखी हो रहे हैं। लोगों द्वारा बोली गई छोटी-छोटी बातों का भी आप गलत मतलब निकाल कर खुद को तकलीफ दे ही रहे हैं। साथ में इसका असर आपके करीबी रिश्तों पर भी हो रहा है।

करियर : काम संबंधित प्रगति ना देख पाना तकलीफ दायक हो सकता है।

लव : विवाह संबंधित प्रयत्न आप ही को करने होंगे।

हेल्थ : शरीर को ठीक करने के प्रयत्न करने की आवश्यकता है।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर : 6

सिंह - FOUR OF SWORDS

आपके आसपास के लोगों में काफी बदलाव नजर आएगा जो आपको मानसिक रूप से कमजोर बना सकता है। अपनी बातों के लिए औरों पर अधिक निर्भर ना रहे। बढ़ता खर्चा भी चिंता बढ़ा सकता है, लेकिन फ़िलहाल खर्च हुए पैसों की जरूरत से अधिक चिंता ना करें, भविष्य में अधिक पैसा कमाने के मौके उपलब्ध होंगे।

करियर : करियर संबंधित निर्णय लेते समय सोच-समझकर ले वरना पछताना पड़ सकता है।

लव : रिलेशनशिप से जुड़ी तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है।

हेल्थ : पेट और छाती संबंधित विकार बड़ी मात्रा में सता सकते हैं।

लकी कलर : ग्रे

लकी नंबर : 5

कन्या - EIGHT OF WANDS

फिलहाल हर बात आपके मन के अनुसार हो रही है। इस स्थिति का अधिक फायदा उठाकर लक्ष्य को पूरा करने की कोशिश करें। आपकी योजना को अमल में लाने के लिए औरों द्वारा सहयोग भी आसानी से मिल सकता है। काम से जुड़ी सारी तकलीफ दूर होंगी।

करियर : फिलहाल नौकरी में बदलाव लाने की कोशिश न करें।

लव : रिलेशनशिप से जुड़ी बातों में प्रगति दिखेगी।

हेल्थ : स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा।

लकी कलर : ब्राउन

लकी नंबर : 4

तुला - THE DEVIL

भौतिक सुखों को प्राप्त करने की आपकी इच्छा पूरी होगी। घर में बड़ी खरीदारी होने की वजह से आपको आनंद मिलेगा। वाहन संबंधित खर्चा बढ़ सकता है, इसलिए वाहन को चलाते समय अधिक सतर्कता रखें। आर्थिक सुख मिलने की वजह से मन समाधान निकालने की स्थिति में रहेगा।

करियर : काम की जगह आपको बढ़ोतरी होगी, लेकिन प्रोफाइल में एडजस्ट करना पड़ सकता है।

लव : विवाह संबंधित निर्णय लेते समय कन्फ्यूजन बढ़ सकता है।

हेल्थ : मसालेदार खाने की वजह से पेट में जलन बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 2

वृश्चिक - TEMPERANCE

जीवन की एक से अधिक बातों में संतुलन बनाए रखना आपके लिए कठिन हो सकता है। भावनात्मक रूप से आप कमजोर महसूस कर रहे हैं, जिसका असर आपकी इच्छा शक्ति पर भी दिखाई देगा। खासकर के विद्यार्थियों पर इस परिस्थिति का अधिक परिणाम दिखेगा।

करियर : करियर संबंधित निर्णय लेते समय अपनी भावनाओं को काबू में रखें।

लव : प्रेम विवाह संबंधित निर्णय आपका गलत हो सकता है। इसलिए पूरी तरह से सोच समझकर ही आगे बढ़ें।

हेल्थ : शारीरिक तकलीफ दूर होंगी।

लकी कलर : मरून

लकी नंबर : 8

धनु - KNIGHT OF SWORDS

जीवन में मनचाही प्रगति देखने के लिए मन उतावला हो सकता है, लेकिन वक्त से पहले बातें नहीं होंगी। इस बात का ध्यान रहे। संयम से काम ले। फिलहाल आपको आपके काम पर ही अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी। जीवन से जुड़ी बाकी बातों के लिए अभी उचित समय नहीं है।

करियर : नौकरी की जगह प्रगति आसानी से दिखेगी। कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पर काम करने वालों को परमानेंट होने के लिए कोशिश करनी होगी।

लव : रिलेशनशिप से रूचि कम हो सकती है।

हेल्थ : भागादौड़ी की जीवनशैली की वजह से थकान बढ़ेगी।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 5

मकर - PAGE OF SWORDS

चंचलता अधिक बढ़ने की वजह से किसी एक बात पर अधिक समय तक टिके रहना आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है। महत्वपूर्ण काम निपटाने के समय ध्यान को अधिक भटकने ना दें। परिस्थिति का सामना अधिक मैच्योरिटी से करें।

करियर : व्यापार में हो रहा नुकसान आपसे गलतियां करा सकता है। सतर्कता रखें।

लव : आपकी बचकानी हरकत की वजह से रिलेशनशिप में दूरियां बन सकती है।

हेल्थ : बच्चों को दांत संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 1

कुंभ - KING OF SWORDS

अधिक मेहनत और लगन से आप काम करते रहेंगे। हर परिस्थिति पर आपका नियंत्रण रहने की वजह से बातें आपके मन के हिसाब से होंगी, जो आपको समाधान देंगी। लेकिन, कुछ बातों की वजह से आपका अहंकार बढ़ सकता है। कोई भी परिस्थिति परमानेंट नहीं होती इस बात का ध्यान रहे।

करियर : आपकी मेहनत से काम के क्षेत्र में आप नाम कमा सकते हैं।

लव : काम में व्यस्तता की वजह से रिलेशनशिप से आपका ध्यान दूर हो सकता है।

हेल्थ : मांसपेशियों और हड्डियों की तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 9

मीन - JUDGEMENT

आपके प्रयत्नों को सफलता मिलेगी। परिस्थिति में आया थोड़ा भी बदलाव मन को बड़ी सुख शांति प्रदान करेगा। परिवार के सभी सदस्यों की सेहत ठीक रहेगी। जिसकी वजह से उनसे जुड़ी चिंता भी आपकी कम होंगी।

करियर : करियर में प्रगति पाना आपके लिए आसान होगा फिर भी अपने प्रयत्नों को कम न करें।

लव : वैवाहिक जीवन सुखी रहेगा।

हेल्थ : आपकी सेहत में सकारात्मक बदलाव दिखेगा।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 2

