फरवरी के सितारे:इस महीने होगा 4 ग्रहों का राशि परिवर्तन, गुरु-शनि और राहु-केतु की चाल में नहीं होगा बदलाव

2 घंटे पहले
  • इस महीने ग्रहों की चाल में बदलाव होने से सभी राशियों पर पड़ेगा शुभ-अशुभ असर
  • मकर राशि में बनेगा पंचग्रही और षड्ग्रही योग, इससे देश-दुनिया में होंगी बड़ी घटनाएं

फरवरी में सूर्य, मंगल, बुध और शुक्र ग्रह का राशि परिवर्तन होगा। साथ ही चंद्रमा हर ढाई दिन में राशि बदलेगा। इनके अलावा बृहस्पति, शनि और राहु-केतु का राशि परिवर्तन नहीं होगा। लेकिन पिछले महीने से अस्त चल रहे बुध, गुरु और शनि फिर से उदित हो जाएंगे। वहीं, शुक्र ग्रह अस्त हो जाएगा और महीने के आखिरी दिनों में बुध सीधी चाल से चलने लगेगा।

इन ग्रहों की चाल में बदलाव का असर सभी राशियों पर पड़ेगा। इन सितारों के प्रभाव से कुछ लोगों के जीवन में बड़े बदलाव हो सकते हैं। सूर्य, बुध और शुक्र के कारण कई लोगों की आर्थिक स्थिति और रोजमर्रा के कामों में उतार-चढ़ाव भी आएंगे।

पंचग्रही और षड्ग्रही योग
4 से 9 फरवरी तक मकर राशि में सूर्य, बुध, गुरु, शुक्र और शनि रहेंगे। वहीं, 10 और 11 फरवरी को चंद्रमा भी मकर राशि में आ जाएगा। जिससे षड्ग्रही योग बनेगा। साथ ही हिंदू कैलेंडर के माघ महीने में 5 शुक्र और पांच शनिवार आ रहे हैं। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र का कहना है कि ग्रह-नक्षत्रों की ये स्थिति अनचाही घटनाओं की ओर इशारा कर रही है। सितारों की इस स्थिति का अशुभ असर देश-दुनिया पर पड़ सकता है।

ग्रहों की अशुभ स्थिति से किसी खास इंसान का निधन हो सकता है। राजनेताओं के लिए संघर्षपूर्ण स्थिति बन सकती है। उपद्रव, भूकंप, तूफान या किसी ओर तरह की प्राकृतिक आपदा की आशंका है। मौसम में अचानक बदलाव होगा। देश के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश होने के भी योग बन रहे हैं। बाजार में विशेष उतार-चढ़ाव आ सकते हैं। तेल, तिलहन, गुड़, चीनी, दाल, मोटे अनाज के दाम भी कम हो सकते हैं। कीमती धातुओं के बाजार में भी मंदी आएगी।

इस महीने की ग्रह-स्थिति

सूर्य का असर शरीर में पेट, आंखें, दिल, चेहरे और हड्डियों पर होता है। इसके अशुभ असर से सिरदर्द, बुखार और दिल की बीमारियां होती हैं। शुभ असर से आत्मविश्वास बढ़ता है। प्रसिद्धि मिलती है। जॉब और बिजनेस में तरक्की भी होती है।
मंगल का असर शारीरिक ऊर्जा, ब्लड प्रेशर, स्वभाव में उत्साह, वीरता, गुस्सा, प्रॉपर्टी, व्हीकल, धातुओं में तांबे और सोने पर होता है। इसके अशुभ असर से इन मामलों से जुड़ी परेशानियां होती है। वहीं शुभ प्रभाव से फायदा मिलता है।
बुध के शुभ प्रभाव से शिक्षा, गणित, लेन-देन, निवेश और बिजनेस में फायदा होता है। फायदेमंद योजनाएं बनती हैं। साथ ही इसका असर स्किन और आवाज पर पड़ता है। इसके शुभ असर से इंसान चतुर बनता है। अशुभ असर से इन्हीं मामलों में नुकसान होता है।
बृहस्पति को सेहत, मोटापा, चर्बी और ज्ञान का ग्रह माना जाता है। इसका असर शिक्षक, बड़े भाई, कीमती रत्न और धार्मिक जगहों पर होता है। इसका शुभ-अशुभ असर नौकरी और बिजनेस पर भी पड़ता है।
शुक्र का असर इनकम, खर्च, शारीरिक सुख-सुविधाएं, शौक और भोग-विलास पर होता है। इसके कारण विवाह, पत्नी, अपोजिट जेंडर और यौन सुख संबंधी शुभ-अशुभ बदलाव देखने को मिलते हैं। इसका असर प्राइवेट पार्ट्स पर पड़ता है। इसके अशुभ असर से खांसी और कमर के निचले हिस्सों में बीमारी होती है।
शनि से न्याय मिलता है। जॉब-बिजनेस में तरक्की मिलती है। कर्जा खत्म होता है। विवादों में जीत मिलती है और उम्र बढ़ती है। हड्डी और पैरों से जुड़ी परेशानी भी खत्म होती है। इसके अशुभ असर से दुख बढ़ता है। दुश्मन परेशान करते हैं। खराब सेहत, हड्डी की चोट, दुर्घटनाएं, कामकाज में रुकावटें, कानूनी उलझनें और सामान चोरी हो जाता है।
इसके शुभ असर से जॉब-बिजनेस में किस्मत का साथ और मनचाहा ट्रांसफर मिलता है। योजनाएं सफल होती हैं। कंफ्यूजन दूर होता है। राजनीति और जरूरी कामों में किस्मत का साथ मिलता है। अशुभ असर से दिमागी उलझनें और धोखा मिलता है। इंसान अधर्म, झूठ, नशा और चोरी करने लगता है।
इसके शुभ असर से जॉब-बिजनेस में योजनाएं पूरी होती हैं। हर तरफ से मदद मिलती है। इंसान धर्म और आध्यात्म की झुकता है। पैर मजबूत और बीमारियां दूर होती हैं। अशुभ असर से विवाद और डर बना रहता है। पैर, कान, घुटने, रीढ़ की हड्डी, जोड़ों के दर्द और किडनी की बीमारियां होती है। जहरीले जीव और जंगली जानवरों से नुकसान होता है।
