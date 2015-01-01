पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैरो राशिफल:मेष से मीन राशि तक, सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा मंगलवार, किन लोगों को मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ

  • मेष राशि के लोग 24 नवंबर को पूरी क्षमता से काम करने की कोशिश करें, वृष राशि के लोग किसी को सोच-समझकर सलाह दें

टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक मंगलवार, 24 नवंबर को मेष राशि के लोग पूरी क्षमता से काम करने की कोशिश करें। क्योंकि, ये लोग अभी अपनी पूरी क्षमता का उपयोग नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। वृष राशि के लोग किसी को सोच-समझकर सलाह दें। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा मंगलवार का दिन...

मेष - EIGHT OF SWORDS

खुद के द्वारा खुद पर ही डाले गए बंधनों से आजाद होने की कोशिश करें। सीमित दायरे में रहकर आप अपनी पूरी क्षमता का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। ऐसी स्थिति आपके बारे में औरों द्वारा बोली गई बातों की वजह से बनी है। इसलिए इन्हें वास्तविक समझने की गलती ना करें।

करियर : काम संबंधित रिस्क सोच समझ कर लें।

लव : रिलेशनशिप से जुड़ी जिम्मेदारियां बढ़ेंगी।

हेल्थ : गर्दन और कंधों में जकड़न हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 3

वृषभ - SIX OF SWORDS

जीवन में आगे बढ़ते समय आपको सबके प्रगति के साथ आप पर निर्भर लोगों को भी आगे ले जाना होगा। आपके नेतृत्व गुण की वजह से लोग आपके पास सलाह लेने के लिए आते रहेंगे। खुद के कामों को नजरअंदाज करके औरों के काम करने पर अधिक ध्यान ना दे।

करियर : मानसिक तनाव का असर काम पर दिख सकता है।

लव : किसी भी प्रकार के निर्णय में पति-पत्नी एक दूसरे का साथ देंगे।

हेल्थ : बच्चों के सेहत संबंधित समस्या बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 5

मिथुन - THE EMPRESS

काम और परिवार में योग्य संतुलन बनाए रखें। घर और काम संबंधित जिम्मेदारियां आप निभा पाएंगे। जिम्मेदारियां निभाते वक्त आपकी आपके प्रति भी जिम्मेदारी बनती है। इस बात का ध्यान रखें। खुद की पसंद नापसंद को दूसरों पर ना थोपे।

करियर : काम के बारे में दूसरों पर रखी निर्भरता निराशा दिला सकती है।

लव : रिलेशनशिप में स्त्रियों का वर्चस्व रहेगा।

हेल्थ : पेट संबंधित समस्या बढ़ने लगेगी।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 7

कर्क - FIVE OF WANDS

सेहत ठीक ना रहने की वजह से मानसिक रूप से कमजोर महसूस कर सकते हैं। मन किसी भी बात से संतुष्ट नहीं रहेगा। इसलिए लक्ष्य प्राप्ति के बारे में आज के दिन अधिक ना सोचें। जितना हो सके उतना वर्तमान में रहकर वर्तमान परिस्थिति का आनंद उठाने की कोशिश करें।

करियर : काम संबंधित जिम्मेदारियां बढ़ने की वजह से मानसिक तनाव रहेगा।

लव : विवाह के बारे में निर्णय लेना कठिन हो सकता है।

हेल्थ : सर्दी-खांसी की तकलीफ रहेगी।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 3

सिंह - THREE OF PENTACLES

कुछ बातें आपकी योजना के अनुसार होंगी और कुछ बातों में बदलाव लाना होगा। इसका मतलब यश या अपयश नहीं होता, यह याद रहे। घर के कामों संबंधित पैसा अधिक खर्च हो सकता है। घर के रिनोवेशन में जरूरत से अधिक वक्त लगेगा।

करियर : व्यापार में फिलहाल पैसा निवेश करना होगा, जिसका फायदा मेरे भविष्य में होगा।

लव : पति-पत्नी एक दूसरे को खुश रखने के प्रयत्न करते रहें।

हेल्थ : छाती के विकार तकलीफ देंगे।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 4

कन्या - TEN OF CUPS

परिवार से संबंधित तकलीफ दूर होंगी। परिवार द्वारा आपको खुशियां मिल सकती है। सभी लोगों के साथ रिश्ते गहरे बनाने की आपकी कोशिश सफल रहेगी। परिवार के किसी व्यक्ति को आपकी सहायता की आवश्यकता होगी। दूसरों को मानसिक रूप से सहयोग देना आपको आनंद दिलाएगा।

करियर : काम से संबंधित छोटी प्रगति भी आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण है।

लव : युवाओं की खुद का परिवार बनाने की इच्छा प्रबल होगी।

हेल्थ : सेहत ठीक रहेगी।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 4

तुला - TEN OF SWORDS

एक ही जगह पर ज्यादा देर बैठ कर काम करने की वजह से शारीरिक तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है। आज का पूरा दिन काम में व्यस्त रहेगा। जिसकी वजह से आप पर तनाव पड़ सकता है। औरों द्वारा सहायता ना मिल पाना आपको दुखी कराएगा।

करियर : काम संबंधित जिम्मेदारी पूरी करना मुश्किल हो सकता है।

लव : पार्टनर द्वारा बोली गई बातों का असर आप पर नकारात्मक तरीके से होगा।

हेल्थ : योग और प्राणायाम द्वारा सेहत ठीक रहेगी।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर : 2

वृश्चिक - FOUR OF WANDS

करीबी रिश्तेदार द्वारा कोई खुशखबरी आपको मिल सकती है। परिवार में किसी का विवाह निश्चित होने के आसार बन रहे हैं। काफी दिनों बाद परिवार के सभी व्यक्तियों का इकट्ठा आकर मिलाना सभी के लिए आनंददायक होगा। जीवन में किसी बात में नई शुरुआत करने के लिए आज का दिन शुभ रहेगा।

करियर : कम प्रयास में अधिक सफलता मिलेगी।

लव : मैरिज के लिए परिवार द्वारा अनुमति मिल सकती है। फिर भी निर्णय लेते समय हड़बड़ी ना करें।

हेल्थ : पार्टनर के सेहत की चिंता सता सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 6

धनु - THE WORLD

आपके लक्ष्य प्राप्ति की ओर तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। फिर भी जब तक लक्ष्य प्राप्ति होती नहीं, तब तक आप को समाधान मिलना मुश्किल हो सकता है। अधिक से अधिक वर्तमान में रहकर अपने प्रयत्नों को जारी रखें। आपके प्रयत्न में बाधा डालने वाले लोगों से दूर ही रहे और जितना हो सके उतना ऊन से विवाद टालना आपके लिए बेहतर होगा।

करियर : आपकी करियर संबंधित प्रगति देख कर कोई आपके बारे में गलत बातें फैला सकता है। इसका असर आपकी मानसिकता पर होगा।

लव : किसी के प्रति बढ़ता आकर्षण आपके अंदर सकारात्मक बदलाव दिखाएगा।

हेल्थ : आंखों संबंधित इंफेक्शन हो सकता है।

लकी कलर : गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 7

मकर - TEN OF PENTACLES

परिवार के सभी व्यक्तियों की आर्थिक परिस्थितियों अच्छी रहेगी। परिवार के किसी व्यक्ति को उनके कार्य के लिए सन्मान प्राप्त हो सकता है। सामाजिक कार्य में आपकी रूचि बढ़ेगी जो नए लोगों के साथ जान पहचान बढ़ाने के लिए उपयुक्त होगी। बच्चों की जरूरतों को नजरअंदाज ना करें।

करियर : काम की जगह सहयोगी पर सभी बातों के लिए विश्वास न रखें।

लव : परिवार और आपके बीच संबंध ठीक रहने की वजह से रिलेशनशिप में भी सकारात्मकता दिखेगी।

हेल्थ : परिवार के बुजुर्गों को सेहत संबंधित छोटी तकलीफ रहेगी।

लकी कलर : मैरून

लकी नंबर : 1

कुंभ - EIGHT OF CUPS

आज आप पर डिप्रेशन और नकारात्मक बातों का प्रभाव अधिक दिखेगा। जिसकी वजह से आप सभी से दूर रहना पसंद करेंगे। आपके अंदर बन रही नकारात्मकता की वजह से आप जिन बातों में प्रगति देख रहे थे, उन बातों को भी नुकसान पहुंचा सकते हैं, इसलिए खुद के बर्ताव के प्रति सतर्कता रखें।

करियर : मार्केटिंग से जुड़े लोगों को अपना टारगेट पूरा करना मुश्किल हो सकता है।

लव : पार्टनर का आपसे दूर रहना आपके अंदर नकारात्मकता ला सकता है।

हेल्थ : एनीमिया की तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 9

मीन - KING OF WANDS

आप की बढ़ती एकाग्रता काम के प्रति आपकी रूचि बढ़ाएगी और सफलता प्रदान करेंगी। भूतकाल से निकलकर केवल भविष्य का ही विचार करते रहना आपके लिए फायदेमंद हो सकता है।

करियर : आपके काम की गति को औरों द्वारा पकड़ पाना मुश्किल हो सकता है। इसलिए दूसरों से अधिक अपेक्षा न रखें।

लव : रिलेशनशिप के प्रति आप गंभीर होंगे लेकिन पार्टनर की गंभीरता न होना आपको दुखी बना सकता है।

हेल्थ : घुटनों की तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 7

