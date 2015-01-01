पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साप्ताहिक भविष्यफल:19 दिसंबर तक मकर सहित 5 राशियों के लिए है अच्छा समय, जॉब और बिजनेस में मिलेगा सितारों का साथ

दिसंबर के तीसरे हफ्ते में चंद्रमा वृश्चिक से कुंभ राशि तक जाएगा। इस सप्ताह के शुरुआती दिनों में चंद्रमा वृश्चिक और धनु राशि में रहेगा। इस दौरान पांच ग्रहों की युति भी रहेगी। इसके बाद हफ्ते के बीच के दिनों में शनि के कारण चंद्रमा पीड़ित हो जाएगा और चंद्रमा पर राहु की दृष्टि भी रहेगी। सप्ताह के आखिरी दिनों में चंद्रमा कुंभ राशि में रहेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 13 से 19 दिसंबर के बीच 5 राशियों के लिए समय शुभ रहेगा। मेष, कन्या, तुला, वृश्चिक और मकर राशि वाले लोगों के लिए ये सात दिन अच्छे रहेंगे। इन राशियों के लोगों को सितारों का साथ मिल सकता है। इनके अलावा वृष, मिथुन, कर्क, सिंह, धनु, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों को संभलकर रहना होगा। इन 7 राशियों के लिए मिला-जुला समय रहेगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- जिस समाचार के लिए आप काफी समय से प्रयास कर रहे थे, इस सप्ताह उसमें सफल होंगे। सिर्फ अपने कार्यों को योजनाबद्ध तरीके से करने की आवश्यकता है। नौकरी के लिए दी गई प्रतियोगी परीक्षा के परिणाम भी आपके पक्ष में आ सकते हैं। नेगेटिव- विद्यार्थी हास-परिहास व मनोरंजन आदि के व्यर्थ के काम में पड़कर अपनी पढ़ाई के साथ समझौता ना करें। पैसे के मामले में किसी पर भरोसा ना करना फायदेमंद रहेगा। राजकीय मामले के कार्यों में बहुत सावधानी बरतने की आवश्यकता है। व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में उत्पादन बढ़ाने के साथ-साथ उसकी गुणवत्ता पर भी ध्यान दें क्योंकि आपका मार्केटिंग व संपर्कों का दायरा पहले से और अधिक विस्तृत होने वाला है। आपको ऋण भी लेना पड़ सकता है परंतु फायदे के लिए ही होगा। लव- कोई पारिवारिक मनोरंजन और आमोद-प्रमोद के प्रोग्राम बनेंगे। किसी बच्चे की किलकारी संबंधी शुभ सूचना मिलने से खुशी वाला वातावरण रहेगा। स्वास्थ्य- सिर दर्द व अपच जैसी परेशानी उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं। योग और व्यायाम का पूरा ध्यान रखें।

वृष - पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या व आदतों का विशेष रूप से अवलोकन कर रहे हैं। जिससे आपके व्यक्तित्व में आश्चर्यजनक निखार आएगा। संतान की शिक्षा व कैरियर आदि से संबंधित भी कोई बड़ा निर्णय ले सकते हैं। नेगेटिव- परंतु अजनबी व अपरिचित लोगों से व्यवहार व लेन-देन में सावधानी बरतें। आप किसी साजिश या षड्यंत्र का शिकार भी हो सकते हैं। इसीलिए बेहतर उपाय है कि बुरे लोगों की संगत से दूर रहें। बड़े बुजुर्गों के स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है। व्यवसाय- किसी बड़े अधिकारी या राजनीतिक व्यक्ति के साथ मुलाकात से आपके काम आसानी से बन सकते हैं। परंतु कई मामलों में आपका स्वाभिमान आपकी उन्नति में बाधक बनेगा। इसलिए अपने व्यवहार को थोड़ा लचीला बनाकर रखें। लव- कामकाज में चल रही शिथिलता का प्रभाव पारिवारिक जीवन पर भी पड़ेगा। परंतु जीवनसाथी का सहयोग आपके आत्मबल को बनाकर रखेगा। स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य में छोटे-मोटे उतार-चढ़ाव आएंगे। परंतु जरा सी सावधानी आपको स्वस्थ रखेगी।

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- पढ़ाई कर रहे जातकों के लिए सफलता दायक समय है। इसलिए एकाग्र चित्त बने रहे। अपनी ऊर्जा और शक्ति बढ़ाने के लिए अच्छे साहित्य व आध्यात्मिक कार्यों में रुचि ले। इससे आपके व्यक्तित्व में आश्चर्यजनक बदलाव आएगा। नये-नये संपर्क स्थापित होंगे। नेगेटिव- घर में किसी बात को लेकर कलह उत्पन्न हो सकती है। कभी-कभी आपका जिद्दी स्वभाव दूसरों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बन जाता है। इसलिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा लचीलापन लाना आवश्यक है। व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में इस समय बहुत अधिक मेहनत करने की आवश्यकता है और अपने कार्यों को पूर्ण करने में सफल भी रहेंगे। लेकिन इनकम के मामले में अभी कुछ संतोष रखना पड़ेगा। बाहरी लोगों की गतिविधियों से सावधान रहें। लव- जीवन साथी के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर कुछ तनाव रहेगा। व्यापार के साथ-साथ घर पर भी समय देने की आवश्यकता है। स्वास्थ्य- मांसपेशियों व नसों में खिंचाव व दर्द महसूस हो सकता है। व्यायाम आदि में लापरवाही ना बरतें।

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- संतान की पढ़ाई या विवाह से संबंधित बातें मुकाम पर पहुंचेंगी। धर्म और आध्यात्मिक कार्यों में भी समय व्यतीत होगा। आपके मृदुभाषी और अच्छे स्वभाव की वजह से लोग आपका सम्मान करेंगे। आर्थिक पक्ष अच्छा रहेगा। नेगेटिव- युवा वर्ग इच्छापूर्ति के लिए कुछ गलत तरीकों का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। जिसकी वजह से वह मुसीबत में भी फंस जाएंगे। इसलिए नकारात्मक गतिविधियों से दूर रहें। कैरियर संबंधी चुनाव को भी बहुत सावधानी पूर्वक करें । व्यवसाय- बिजनेस के नजरिये से दिन सामान्य रहेगा। उम्मीद के मुताबिक फायदा मिल सकता है। लेकिन किसी अनैतिक काम में रुचि ना लें। आप मुसीबत में फंस सकते हैं। नौकरीपेशा व्यक्ति किसी भी तरह की रिश्वत या पैसे के लेनदेन से दूर ही रहें। लव- घर-परिवार में कुछ कलह की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं। बाहरी व्यक्तियों का हस्तक्षेप घर पर ना होने दें। स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। तनाव की वजह से ब्लड प्रेशर आदि की समस्या रह सकती है।

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- कुछ समय से आपने बहुत ही अनुशासित तथा व्यवस्थित दिनचर्या बना कर रखी है। जिसका सकारात्मक प्रभाव आपके व्यक्तित्व पर पड़ने लगा है। इस सप्ताह कुछ प्रभावशाली व्यक्तियों से मुलाकात कई उलझे हुए कामों को बनाने में मदद करेगी। नेगेटिव- परंतु कुछ नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति के दोस्त आपके लिए मानहानि का कारण बन सकते हैं। उनसे दूरी बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है। और बहुत अधिक सोचने की बजाय योजनाओं को कार्य रूप में भी लाना जरूरी है। व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में बहुत अधिक प्रतिस्पर्धा जैसी स्थितियां बन रही है। कुछ लोग आपके लिए षड्यंत्र या नकारात्मक योजनाएं बना सकते हैं। इसलिए सावधान रहें। नौकरी में भी ऑफिस के माहौल में कुछ ऐसी ही स्थितियां रहेगी। लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंधों में कुछ वैचारिक मतभेद उत्पन्न होंगे। जिसका असर परिवार पर भी पड़ेगा। इसलिए सावधान रहना आवश्यक है। स्वास्थ्य- शरीर के किसी हिस्से में इंफेक्शन की वजह से सूजन आ सकती है। उसका उचित इलाज लेना आवश्यक है।

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- आप अपने आत्मविश्वास व वाकपटुता से नकारात्मक परिस्थितियों पर भी काबू पाने में सक्षम रहेंगे। समाज में आपका मान-सम्मान व वर्चस्व बना रहेगा। साम, दाम, दंड, भेद की नीति अपनाकर आप किसी भी कार्य को पूरा करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी आपकी विचलित मनःस्थिति आपको निर्णय लेने में कुछ परेशान कर सकती है। परंतु आप तुरंत ही उस पर काबू पा लेंगे। बच्चों पर बहुत अधिक अनुशासन रखना उन्हें परेशान कर सकता है। इसलिए उनके साथ दोस्ताना व्यवहार रखें, तो उचित रहेगा। व्यवसाय- बिजनेस में फायदेमंद स्थितियां बन रही है। लाभ संबंधी नई संभावनाएं मिलेंगी। और आपको मेहनत के अनुरूप फल भी उचित ही मिलेंगे। सरकारी सेवारत व्यक्तियों का अपने अधीनस्थ कर्मचारियों पर दबदबा बना रहेगा। लव- जीवन साथी के साथ कुछ तकरार की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो सकती है। क्रोध की अपेक्षा सहज तरीके से मामले को सुलझाएं तो अच्छा है। स्वास्थ्य- तनाव की वजह से गैस, बदहजमी जैसी परेशानी भी उत्पन्न होगी। व्यायाम और मेडिटेशन अवश्य करें।

तुला - पॉजिटिव- दिल की अपेक्षा दिमाग से काम लें। आपकी आय के साधनों में सुधार आएगा। तथा आर्थिक गतिविधियां सुदृढ़ बनेगी। किसी भी योजना को बनाने से पहले जल्दबाजी ना करके उस पर पूरी तरह विचार विमर्श अवश्य करें। नेगेटिव- भावुकता में निर्णय लेना आपके लिए नुकसानदेह रहेगा। व्यर्थ के खर्चों की भी अधिकता रहेगी। कभी-कभी आपका अधिकार पूर्ण व्यवहार दूसरों के लिए परेशानी का कारण भी बन सकता है इसलिए अपने व्यवहार में कुछ लचीलापन बनाकर रखना अति आवश्यक है। व्यवसाय- आप किसी नए काम को शुरू करने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो अब उचित समय है। यह काम आपको धीरे-धीरे ऊंचाइयों पर भी लेकर जाएगा। किसी उच्च पद पर आसीन व्यक्ति की मदद भी आपके लिए सहायक रहेगी। लव- किसी भी प्रकार की असमंजस की स्थिति में जीवनसाथी की सलाह आपके आत्मबल को बनाकर रखेगी। तथा आपसी संबंध भी मधुर रहेंगे। स्वास्थ्य- नकारात्मक विचार हावी हो सकते हैं। डायबिटीज संबंधी जांच भी अवश्य करवाएं।

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- इस सप्ताह ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय कार्यक्षेत्र में व्यतीत होगा। आप में एक विशेष आकर्षण शक्ति रहेगी। जिसकी वजह से आपके अन्य लोगों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मधुर बनेंगे। समय मान व प्रतिष्ठा वर्धक है। युवा वर्ग मौज मस्ती में समय व्यतीत करेंगे। नेगेटिव- घर में किसी व्यक्ति की सगाई संबंधी कोई निर्णय लेने से पहले उसकी अच्छी तरह जांच-पड़ताल अवश्य करें क्योंकि किसी प्रकार की धोखाधड़ी की संभावना लग रही है। विद्यार्थियों का मन भी अपनी पढ़ाई नहीं लगेगा। व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में काफी समय से जो मंदी चल रही थी, इस सप्ताह उम्मीद की एक नई किरण दिखाई देगी। किसी प्रभावशाली इंसान की मदद और सलाह आपको फिर से कामयाबी की ओर लेकर जाएगी। नौकरीपेशा व्यक्तियों का दिन सामान्य ही रहेगा। लव- परिवारिक माहौल आरामदायक व सुखमय रहेगा। प्रेम और रोमांस में भी सफलता मिलेगी। स्वास्थ्य- मौसमी बीमारियां परेशान करेंगी। पेट संबंधी कोई समस्या रह सकती हैं।

धनु - पॉजिटिव- इस सप्ताह आपका अधिकतर समय बाहर की गतिविधियों में व्यतीत होगा। किसी यात्रा का भी प्रोग्राम बन सकता है। आप पूरी ऊर्जा के साथ अपने कार्यों को संपन्न करेंगे, और सफल भी होंगे। बच्चे भी अपनी पढ़ाई के प्रति पूरी तरह एकाग्रचित्त रहेंगे। नेगेटिव- किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार से संबंधित अशुभ सूचना मिलने से परिवार में कुछ उदासी सी रहेगी। तथा आपका किसी भी बात के बारे में अधिक सोचना आपके तनाव को और अधिक बढ़ा सकता है। युवा वर्ग अपने कैरियर को लेकर गंभीर रहें। व्यवसाय- अपनी व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों के बारे में किसी के भी सामने अपनी योजनाओं को शेयर ना करें। क्योंकि आपकी योजनाओं का कोई नाजायज फायदा उठा सकता है। कार्यरत महिलाएं अपने कार्यों में अधिक सफलता प्राप्त करेंगी। लव- आपकी व्यस्तता के कारण जीवन साथी का परिवार में पूरा सहयोग रहेगा। घर में किसी बच्चे की किलकारी संबंधी खुशखबरी भी मिल सकती है। स्वास्थ्य- पीठ में दर्द और खिंचाव जैसी समस्या उत्पन्न होगी। व्यायाम पर अधिक ध्यान दें।

मकर - पॉजिटिव- यह सप्ताह आर्थिक स्थिति को और अधिक बेहतर बनाने में व्यतीत होगा। परिवार मे मौज-मस्ती, खुशहाली भरा वातावरण बना रहेगा। संबंधों को बेहतरीन बनाने में आपका विशेष योगदान रहेगा। युवा वर्ग अपने काम के नए लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने के लिए प्रयत्नशील रहेंगे। नेगेटिव- परंतु बच्चों की गतिविधियों पर नजर अवश्य रखें। उनका उचित मार्गदर्शन करना आपका दायित्व है। किसी भी प्रकार की यात्रा को स्थगित रखें, क्योंकि इसमें समय व्यर्थ होने के अलावा और कुछ नहीं प्राप्त होगा। व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में समय ज्यादा बीतेगा। कुछ गतिविधियां घर पर रहकर भी पूरी हो जाएंगी। परंतु इस बात का ध्यान रखें कि आपके विरोधी आपके खिलाफ कोई षड्यंत्र रच सकते हैं। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों के लिए भाग्योदय दायक योग बन रहे हैं। लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध सौहार्दपूर्ण रहेंगे। प्रेम संबंधों में चल रही गलतफहमी का निराकरण होगा और संबंध पुनः मधुर हो जाएंगे। स्वास्थ्य- यूरिन संबंधी कोई परेशानी उत्पन्न हो सकती है। तरल पदार्थों का अधिक से अधिक सेवन करें।

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति आपके पक्ष में बनी हुई है। लाभ के भी नए मार्ग प्रशस्त होंगे। उत्तम समय का सदुपयोग करें। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के यहां धार्मिक आयोजन में भी जाने का अवसर प्राप्त होगा। मान-सम्मान में वृद्धि होगी। नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी अति आत्मविश्वास आपकी परेशानियों का कारण बनेगा। योजनाएं बनाने के साथ-साथ उन्हें कार्य रूप देना भी अति आवश्यक है। संतान की किसी गतिविधि की वजह से घर में तनाव व्याप्त हो सकता है। इसलिए बच्चों का उचित मार्गदर्शन करते रहें। व्यवसाय- कुछ व्यवसायिक काम घर में रहकर ही पूरे करने होंगे। साथ ही परिजनों के सहयोग से भी आपके कार्यभार में सहायता मिलेगी। मार्केटिंग और मीडिया से संबंधित कार्यों से दूर रहें। लव- जीवनसाथी का आत्मविश्वास व सहयोग आपके मनोबल को बनाकर रखेगा। तथा आपसी संबंधों में भी और अधिक मजबूती आएगी। स्वास्थ्य- थायराइड से संबंधित समस्या बढ़ सकती है। अपनी जांच अवश्य करवाएं।

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आप कड़ी मेहनत और आत्मविश्वास द्वारा अपने कार्यों में ध्यान लगाएंगे। जिसके आपको उचित परिणाम भी हासिल होंगे। भाइयों के साथ संबंधों में मधुरता आएगी तथा बीती हुई कुछ नकारात्मक गलतफहमियां भी दूर होंगी। नेगेटिव- अनजान व्यक्तियों से मुलाकात व संपर्क आपके लिए नुकसानदेह साबित हो सकते हंै। कोई आपकी बातों का गलत फायदा उठाएगा। इसलिए ऐसे लोगों से दूर ही रहें। संतानपक्ष की ओर से भी कोई नकारात्मक बात पता चलने से टेंशन रहेगी। व्यवसाय- कारखाने तथा फैक्ट्री से संबंधित व्यवसाय में सुधार आ रहा है परंतु बाहरी गतिविधियों और संपर्क सूत्रों से किसी भी प्रकार का व्यापारिक अनुबंध ना करें। क्योंकि कोई धोखाधड़ी हो सकती है। फिर भी आय के साधन बने रहेंगे। लव- जीवन साथी के साथ बच्चों की वजह से नोकझोंक रह सकती है। अपने व्यस्ततम समय में से कुछ समय परिवार के लिए भी निकालना आवश्यक है। स्वास्थ्य- नजला, जुखाम जैसी परेशानी रहेगी। अपना उचित इलाज अवश्य लें।

