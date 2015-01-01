पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Jyotish
  • Rashifal Saptahik Horoscope November 4th Week 2020: November Weekly Rashifal 2020, Aries Mesh Vrishab Weekly Horoscope, Saptahik Horoscope Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भविष्यफल:कई लोगों के लिए शुभ है नवंबर के आखिरी दिन, तुला सहित 6 राशियों को हो सकता है धन लाभ

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुंभ राशि वालों को रहेगी सेहत संबंधी परेशानी, अन्य 5 राशियों को भी रहना होगा संभलकर

22 से 28 नवंबर के बीच कई लोगों को सितारों का साथ मिलेगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक नवंबर के आखिरी दिनों में मेष, मिथुन, सिंह, कन्या, तुला और धनु राशि वाले लोगों को धन लाभ हो सकता है। इन राशियों के लोगों को कई मामलों में सितारों का साथ भी मिलेगा। जिससे पुरानी परेशानियों में राहत मिल सकती है। वहीं वृष, कर्क, वृश्चिक, मकर, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। इसलिए इन राशियों के लोगों को कई मामलों में संभलकर रहना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- इस सप्ताह आप अपना अधिकतर समय अध्यात्म और किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने का प्रोग्राम बना रहे हैं तो अवश्य इस पर अमल करें। इससे आप अपनी आंतरिक उर्जा को दोबारा से इकट्ठा करके अपने आत्मविश्वास और मनोबल को बढ़ाने में सक्षम रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- परंतु कुछ आलोचना संबंधी स्थितियां भी बन रही है लेकिन इस पर ध्यान ना रखकर अपने कार्य पर केंद्रित रहे। आर्थिक स्थिति अभी कुछ कमजोर बनी रहेगी। विद्यार्थियों को भी पढ़ाई पर ध्यान देने की अति आवश्यकता है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में अपने सहयोगियों और कर्मचारियों पर पूरा भरोसा रखें। उनका निस्वार्थ सहयोग प्राप्त होगा। तथा आपके काम में भी किसी प्रकार की रुकावट नहीं आएगी। प्रॉपर्टी से संबंधित व्यवसाय में कोई उत्तम डील होने की संभावना है।
लव- प्रेम संबंधों में गलतफहमियां बढ़ने से उनमें टूटने जैसी संभावना बन रही है। और बेहतर भी यही है कि इन्हें यहीं समाप्त कर दें। क्योंकि इसका असर आपकी क्षमता पर भी पड़ रहा है।
स्वास्थ्य- एलर्जी व गर्मी जनित कोई दिक्कत उत्पन्न हो सकती है। जिसका मुख्य कारण गलत तासीर का खानपान करना है।

वृष - पॉजिटिव- आप अपने कार्यों को योजनाबद्ध तरीके से करें तथा बाहरी गतिविधियों और जनसंपर्क पर अधिक ध्यान केंद्रित करें। आपके लिए कुछ नई फायदेमंद परिस्थितियां बन रही है। इन स्थितियों को लाभ कैसे उठाना ही यह आपकी बुद्धिमत्ता पर निर्भर करेगा।
नेगेटिव- सामाजिक व राजनीतिक कार्यों से कुछ दूरी बनाकर रखें। किसी प्रकार के अपयश होने की संभावना है। बच्चों के कामों में हस्तक्षेप करने से तनावपूर्ण स्थिति उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- आर्थिक मामलों में सावधानी बहुत जरूरी है। क्योंकि इस समय खर्चों की स्थितियां बनी हुई है। व्यापार में कोई भी निर्णय सूझबूझ और सोच-विचार करके ही ले। अनुभवी व्यक्ति का मार्गदर्शन आपके लिए उपयोगी सिद्ध होगा।
लव- विपरीत परिस्थितियों में परिवार का साथ आपके मनोबल को बढ़ाएगा तथा दांपत्य जीवन में मधुरता की स्थिति रहेगी। घर के बुजुर्गों की देखभाल पर अधिक ध्यान दें।
स्वास्थ्य- संतुलित आहार के साथ-साथ शारीरिक परिश्रम और व्यायाम जैसी बातों पर भी ध्यान दें। इससे इम्यूनिटी स्ट्रांग होगी।

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- इस सप्ताह कुछ दिक्कतें आने के बावजूद आप अपने सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण व संतुलित सोच के साथ आगे बढ़ते जाएंगे तथा अपने कार्यों को समय पर संपन्न करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। आपका भावुकता की बजाय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण आपकी तरक्की में सहायक रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु किसी भी प्रकार के नए निवेश को फिलहाल टाल दें। क्योंकि धन संबंधी कुछ नुकसानदायक स्थितियां प्रतीत हो रही हैं। भाइयों के साथ चल रहे किसी संपत्ति या बंटवारे संबंधी विवाद को किसी की मध्यस्थता से हल करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों में परिवार के वरिष्ठ जनों की सलाह अवश्य ले, जो कि आपके लिए फायदेमंद साबित होगी तथा काम में बढ़ोतरी भी देगी। लेनदेन संबंधी कार्यों में अचानक से ही कोई फायदा होगा।
लव- परिवारिक वातावरण खुशनुमा रहेगा। नजदीकी व्यक्तियों के साथ कोई मेल - मिलाप जैसा प्रोग्राम भी बन सकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा परंतु मौसम के विपरीत खानपान की वजह से पेट में किसी तरह की दिक्कत उत्पन्न हो सकती है।

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- युवा वर्ग को अपने किसी काम में सफलता मिलने से राहत मिलेगी। साथ ही रचनात्मक संबंधी कार्यों में रुचि बढ़ेगी। मानसिक सुख की प्राप्ति के लिए कोई नजदीकी एकांत स्थान या धार्मिक स्थान पर जाने का विचार करें। जिससे दोबारा से अपने आपको ऊर्जावान महसूस करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- कामों में सफलता ना मिलने की वजह से स्वभाव में कुछ चिड़चिड़ापन रहेगा। अपने नजदीकी मित्रों से सलाह लेने पर आपको कुछ राहत मिलने की संभावना है। अधिक परिश्रम करने पर भी अनुकूल परिणाम नहीं मिलेंगे।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां पूर्ववत ही रहेंगी। नाजायज कार्यों के प्रति ध्यान केंद्रित हो सकता है, परंतु सावधान रहें इसकी वजह से कुछ मुश्किलें उत्पन्न होंगी। फिक्र ना करें जल्दी ही समय की चाल आपके अनुकूल हो जाएगी।
लव- व्यस्तता की वजह से आप अपने परिवार पर अधिक ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे। परंतु घर के सदस्यों का पूरा सहयोग आपको मिलेगा। साथ ही घर के बुजुर्गों का भी आशीर्वाद आपके साथ है।
स्वास्थ्य- आपको अपना मनोबल बढ़ाने की आवश्यकता है। मनोरंजन संबंधी गतिविधियों पर भी समय व्यतीत करें। साथ ही मेडिटेशन भी करें।

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- यह सप्ताह महिलाओं के लिए काफी उत्तम फलों को देने वाला है। आप हर परिस्थिति का मुकाबला हिम्मत व साहस से करेंगे। कुछ नई योजनाएं बनेंगी। साथ ही घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद भी आपके भाग्य में वृद्धि करेगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु अपनी क्षमता से अधिक काम करने से आपका स्वास्थ्य डांवाडोल हो सकता है। इसलिए काम के साथ-साथ आराम भी लेना आवश्यक है। कुछ पुरानी नकारात्मक बातों को अपने ऊपर हावी ना होने दें। वर्तमान में ही रहना सीखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय संबंधी अगर कोई विभागीय जांच चल रही है तो उसका परिणाम आपके पक्ष में आएगा। जिसकी वजह से आप तनावमुक्त महसूस करेंगे। सरकारी सेवारत व्यक्तियों को तरक्की मिलने के अवसर बन रहे हैं।
लव- पति-पत्नी में आपसी संबंध मधुर रहेंगे। दोनों एक-दूसरे की बात और सलाह को अहमियत देंगे। परन्तु प्रेम संबंधों के उजागर होने से कुछ तनाव उत्पन्न हो सकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- रक्त व पैरों से संबंधित परेशानी रह सकती हैं। अपनी जांच करवाएं तथा उचित इलाज लें।

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- इस सप्ताह ग्रह स्थितियां आपके लिए कई सुअवसर प्रदान करने वाली है। इनका भरपूर उपयोग करें। सभी काम आसानी से संपन्न होते जाएंगे। जिसकी वजह से मन में प्रफुल्लता व ताजगी रहेगी।
नेगेटिव- परंतु इस बात का भी ध्यान रखें कि काम की अधिकता का प्रभाव आपके स्वास्थ्य पर भी पड़ सकता है। इसलिए आराम भी जरूरी है। साथ ही बोलचाल का लहजा नरम रखें। कटु वाणी की वजह से कुछ लोगों से नाराजगी उत्पन्न हो सकती है।
व्यवसाय- व्यावसायिक स्थल पर सहयोगियों का कार्य के प्रति पूर्ण समर्पण रहेगा। तथा आपका भी दबदबा बना रहेगा। नौकरी पेशा लोगों को अगर नौकरी में कोई बदलाव संबंधी अवसर मिले तो तुरंत ले लेना चाहिए।
लव- पारिवारिक लोगों के साथ खरीदारी करने से उन्हें खुशी प्राप्त होगी। साथ ही जीवनसाथी का आपके प्रति सकारात्मक रवैया आपके मनोबल को मजबूत करेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- काम की अधिकता की वजह से कुछ थकान और कमजोरी महसूस हो सकती हैं। उचित खानपान और आराम अवश्य ले।

तुला - पॉजिटिव- अपने अंदर छिपी प्रतिभा को पहचाने और उसका उपयोग करें। वर्तमान ग्रह स्थिति को अद्भुत शक्ति प्रदान कर रही है। कुछ धनदायक स्थितियां भी बनेगी। साथ ही बनाई गई योजनाएं निकट भविष्य में शुभ अवसर प्रदान करने वाली हैं।
नेगेटिव- ज्यादा सोचने-विचारने में समय व्यतीत ना करें। तथा योजनाओं को तुरंत क्रियान्वित करें। साथ ही बाहरी व्यक्तियों का हस्तक्षेप भी आपके लिए परेशानी का कारण बन सकता है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक स्थल पर कार्यप्रणाली में कुछ बदलाव लाने की आवश्यकता है। रुकी हुई पेमेंट आने से आर्थिक परेशानियां हल होंगी। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों के तरक्की के योग बन रहे हैं।
लव- वैवाहिक जीवन में कुछ वैचारिक मतभेद उत्पन्न हो सकते हैं। क्योंकि काम की अधिकता के कारण आप उचित समय नहीं दे पाएंगे। परन्तु स्थितियां भी आपको ही संभालनी है, इस बात का ध्यान रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- नसों में खिंचाव और दर्द महसूस हो सकता है। इसलिए काम के बीच में आराम भी लेना आवश्यक है।

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- इस सप्ताह आप कुछ विशेष कार्य को पूरा करने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो उस पर अमल करें। ग्रह स्थितियां आप के पक्ष में हैं। घर में किसी नवीन वस्तु की खरीदारी भी संभव है। संतान की उपलब्धियों से मन में सुकून और खुशी रहेगी।
नेगेटिव- किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार या मित्र से कोई मतभेद उत्पन्न हो सकते हैं। तथा दूसरों की वजह से आपको आर्थिक नुकसान भी होने की संभावना है। जिसकी वजह से कुछ तनाव जैसी स्थिति रह सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय या ऑफिस में कुछ परिवर्तन लाने की जरूरत है। साथ ही राजकीय मामलों को लेकर सचेत रहें। बोस या किसी उच्च अधिकारी से कहासुनी हो सकती है। अपने जनसंपर्क को और अधिक मजबूत बनाने की जरूरत है।
लव- जीवनसाथी का अनुशासित स्वभाव घर को व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखेगा। जिससे बच्चे तथा परिवार में पॉजिटिव माहौल रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- कब्जियत व गैस जैसी समस्या होने से पेट में दर्द आदि रह सकता है। देशी चीजों का सेवन करें।

धनु - पॉजिटिव- इस सप्ताह आपको अपने कार्यों के सकारात्मक परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूरी निष्ठा से काम करें। साथ ही समाज में भी आपको वाहवाही मिलेगी। कोई भूमि संबंधी खरीद-फरोख्त का काम भी संपन्न हो सकता है।
नेगेटिव- मित्र या नजदीकी रिश्तेदार आपके लिए कोई योजना बना सकते हैं या अफवाह फैला सकते हैं। जिसकी वजह से समाज में बदनामी या अपयश की संभावना है। विद्यार्थी लक्ष्य को आंखों से ओझल ना होने दें।
व्यवसाय- व्यापार व कामकाज को लेकर कोई नजदीकी यात्रा आपके उत्तम भविष्य का रास्ता खोल देगी, इसलिए इस पर ध्यान दें। नौकरी में बॉस व अधिकारी आपके काम से संतुष्ट रहेंगे। साथ ही पदोन्नति के भी योग बन रहे हैं।
लव- घर में सुख-शांति का माहौल रहेगा। प्रेम प्रसंगों से दूर रहें अन्यथा पारिवारिक जीवन में जहर घोल सकते हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। सिर्फ मौसमी बीमारियों से खुद का बचाव करते रहना है तथा दिनचर्या को सुव्यवस्थित रखें।

मकर - पॉजिटिव- कुछ समय से चल रही घरेलू समस्याओं को आप इस सप्ताह काफी हद तक व्यवस्थित कर लेंगे। तथा आपके सौम्य और सहज स्वभाव की वजह से घर और परिवार में मान-सम्मान बना रहेगा। तथा हर चीज को सकारात्मक नजरिए से देखना आपको ऊर्जा प्रदान करेगा।
नेगेटिव- बच्चों को किसी प्रकार का निर्णय लेने में सहयोग करें। जिससे उनमें सुरक्षा की भावना बढ़ेगी। उनकी समस्या को लेकर तनाव व क्रोध करने से प्रॉब्लम और अधिक बढ़ सकती हैं। इसलिए अपने स्वभाव को संयमित रखना बहुत जरूरी है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों में लापरवाही ना बरतें। कोई पुराना आर्डर या किसी पार्टी के साथ दिक्कत आ सकती है। नौकरी पेशा लोगों के ऊपर भी काम का बोझ अधिक रहेगा परंतु इस समय धैर्य बनाकर रखना ही इसका हल है।
लव- जीवन साथी का भावनात्मक सहयोग आपकी कार्य क्षमता को नई ऊर्जा प्रदान करेगा। साथ ही आपके आपसी संबंधों को और अधिक नजदीकियां प्राप्त होंगी।
स्वास्थ्य- मौसमी बीमारी जैसे खांसी, जुकाम की शिकायत हो सकती है इसलिए खानपान के साथ-साथ आराम भी आवश्यक है।

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- यह सप्ताह शांति दायक सिद्ध होगा। धर्म-कर्म के मामलों में रुचि रहेगी। किसी समाज सेवी संस्था में सहयोग देने से आपको मान-सम्मान भी प्राप्त होगा। समाज में भी रुतबा बना रहेगा। भाग्य और कर्म दोनों आपके पक्ष में हैं।
नेगेटिव- किसी संतान की वजह से तनाव उत्पन्न हो सकता है। परंतु यह परेशानी तात्कालिक ही है, इसलिए समय के साथ सब ठीक हो जाएगा। ससुराल पक्ष से संबंधों में किसी प्रकार की कटुता आने से बचें।
व्यवसाय- इस सप्ताह क्रय-विक्रय संबंधी कार्यों में अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है। क्वालिटी को अधिक बेहतर करने से ऑर्डर और अधिक मिलने की संभावना है। परंतु आय के स्रोत अभी मंद ही रहेंगे। किसी भी कार्य को करने से पहले उस पर पुनः विचार जरूर करें।
लव- बाहरी मुद्दों को लेकर पति-पत्नी में तनाव रह सकता है। अविवाहित लोगों के लिए विवाह की उत्तम प्रस्ताव आएंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- गैस और बदहजमी की वजह से पेट में दर्द आदि जैसी स्थिति उत्पन्न हो सकती है। आयुर्वेदिक चीजों का अधिक सेवन करें।

मीन - पॉजिटिव- इस समय आपको अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप उचित फल मिलेंगे। लेकिन इसके लिए कर्म प्रधान तो होना ही पड़ेगा। अपनी उर्जा का भरपूर इस्तेमाल करें। कोई प्रॉपर्टी संबंधी कार्य भी बनने की संभावना है।
नेगेटिव- अपनी चीजों को संभालकर रखें। क्योंकि चोरी होने के योग बन रहे हैं। भावनाओं में आकर कोई भी निर्णय ना ले। वर्तमान स्थितियों पर ही अपना ध्यान केंद्रित रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक स्थल पर अधीनस्थ कर्मचारियों से कोई वाद-विवाद की स्थिति ना बनने दें। कोई इंक्वायरी बैठ सकती है। मीडिया या फोन द्वारा बड़ा ऑर्डर मिलने की उम्मीद है।
लव- पति-पत्नी अपने-अपने कार्य में व्यस्त रहने के कारण एक-दूसरे के साथ समय व्यतीत नहीं कर पाएंगे। परंतु एक दूसरे पर विश्वास संबंधों को मजबूत रखेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। किसी भी प्रकार की चिंता करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें