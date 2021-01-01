पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Jeevan mantra
  Jyotish
  Saturday, 30 January Rashifal, Aaj Ka Rashifal, Daily Rashifal, Shaniwar Ka Tarot Rashifal In Hindi, Aries Tarot Rashifal

टैरो राशिफल:शनिवार को मेष राशि के लोग पुरानी बातों को छोड़कर आगे बढ़ेंगे, मिथुन राशि के लोग नकारात्मकता से बचें

38 मिनट पहले
  • सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा 30 जनवरी का दिन, जानिए किन लोगों को मिलेगी सफलता

टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक शनिवार, 30 जनवरी को मेष राशि के लोग पुरानी बातों को छोड़कर आगे बढ़ेंगे तो बेहतर रहेगा। मिथुन राशि के लोगों को नकारात्मक से बचना होगा। वरना हानि हो सकती है। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा शनिवार, 30 जनवरी का दिन...

मेष - QUEEN OF SWORDS

पुरानी बातों को छोड़कर आगे बढ़ना आपके लिए आसान हो सकता है। लेकिन, जिन लोगों के साथ आपका रिश्ता टूटा हुआ है। उनके प्रति गुस्सा आपके मन में बना रहेगा। भले ही उनके व्यवहार में या परिस्थिति में बदलाव आया हो, फिर भी उन्हें माफ कर देना आपके लिए कठिन हो सकता है।

करियर : काम से संबंधित बातों में आपका फोकस बढ़ेगा।

लव : आपके द्वारा लिए गए लव रिलेशनशिप के निर्णय पर आप कायम रहने की कोशिश करेंगे।

हेल्थ : घुटने और पैर से संबंधित तकलीफ बढ सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 4

वृषभ - PAGE OF WANDS

किसी एक बात पर फोकस कर पाना आपके लिए कठिन हो सकता है। मन में चल रहे तरह-तरह के विचारों के कारण आपको चंचलता महसूस होगी। लेकिन, उत्साह होने के बावजूद भी फोकस ना होने की वजह से किसी भी काम को पूरा कर पाना कठिन हो सकता है।

करियर : युवाओं को करियर में प्रगति नजर आएगी।

लव : किसी व्यक्ति की तरफ बढ़ता हुआ आकर्षण केवल आप ही की ही तरफ से हो सकता है। इसलिए रिलेशनशिप में अधिक उलझे नहीं।

हेल्थ : गैस से से संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 2

मिथुन - THREE OF SWORDS

जिस परिस्थिति या बातों से आप भाग रहे थे, उन बातों को पूरी तरह से अपना पाना आज आपके लिए संभव हो सकता है। कुछ नकारात्मक घटनाओं का असर आज आप पर बना रहेगा। जो भी बातें आपके मन की विरुद्ध हो रही है, उसके कारण भावनात्मक तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है।

करियर : काम से संबंधित नए पर्याय प्राप्त होंगे।

लव : लव रिलेशनशिप में हो रही तकलीफ की वजह से आपके अंदर इनसिक्योरिटी बढ़ सकती है।

हेल्थ : बीपी से संबंधित बातों की तरफ ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 5

कर्क - NINE OF PENTACLES

आप के जीवन से जुड़ी हर बात के लिए आप विस्तार में विचार कर रहे हैं। इसलिए जो भी बातें अभी आप करना चाहते हैं या बदलाव लाना चाहते हैं। उनके बारे में दूर दृष्टि रखकर ही आगे बढ़ें। अपने सपनों को साकार कर पाना आज आपके लिए संभव हो सकता है।

करियर : काम से संबंधित बातों में क्लेरिटी आने की वजह से काम करने का उत्साह भी आपके अंदर जागेगा।

लव : लव रिलेशनशिप के लिए आपके द्वारा सकारात्मकता दिखेगी।

हेल्थ : शरीर में बढ़ती गर्मी को कम करने की कोशिश करनी होगी।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 9

सिंह - TEMPERANCE

दिन की शुरुआत में कुछ बातों के लिए कन्फ्यूजन बना रहेगा, लेकिन परिस्थिति का अवलोकन करके आप सही निर्णय ले पाएंगे। आज अधिक आपका झुकाव अध्यात्म की तरफ दिखेगा। काम से संबंधित बातों को आप अकेले ही करना पसंद करेंगे।

करियर : शैक्षणिक क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोग करियर से से संबंधित निर्णय लेने की हड़बड़ी न करें।

लव : लव रिलेशनशिप की वजह से जीवन में आनंद बना रहेगा।

हेल्थ : पानी का प्रयोग उचित मात्रा में करें।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर : 1

कन्या - FOUR OF SWORDS

आपके ऊपर बढ़ते तनाव की वजह से आज आपको नकारात्मकता महसूस हो सकती है। जो बातें आप अपने प्रयत्नों द्वारा बदल सकते हैं, उनको बदलने की कोशिश करें। शरीर में हो रहे बदलाव के कारण आपको अधिक चिंता महसूस होगी। सेहत का ख्याल रखने पर जोर देने की आवश्यकता है।

करियर : काम से संबंधित उत्साह और फोकस दोनों कम लगने लगेगा।

लव : आप और आपके पार्टनर मिलकर रिलेशनशिप में बदलाव लाने की कोशिश करेंगे।

हेल्थ : सेहत में हो रहे बदलाव किसी बड़े बीमारी का कारण हो सकते हैं।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 7

तुला - KING OF SWORDS

आज आपको सभी काम कायदे के दायरे में रहकर ही करने होंगे। भले ही आपको इसकी वजह से कुछ कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़े। आपके द्वारा रखी हुई बातों को लोगों द्वारा नकारा जा सकता है। फिर भी अपने ऊपर का विश्वास कम ना होने दें। आपकी बातों को समझने के लिए परिवार के लोगों को और थोड़े वक्त की जरूरत होगी।

करियर : काम से संबंधित कठिन समस्या का हल आज प्राप्त होगा।

लव : आप और आपके पार्टनर एक-दूसरे को बेहतरीन बनाने की कोशिश करते रहेंगे।

हेल्थ : छाती और पेट से संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : पर्पल

लकी नंबर : 5

वृश्चिक - JUDGEMENT

आपने की हुई मेहनत का फल आज आपको प्राप्त होगा, जिसके द्वारा आर्थिक आवक भी आपकी बढ़ सकती है। फिर भी मन को समाधान प्राप्त करने के लिए जिन बातों से आपको लगावे ऐसे ही बातों को करने पर जोर देना होगा। आपकी वजह से परिवार को सम्मान प्राप्त हो सकता है।

करियर : मेडिकल क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोग अपने काम को ध्यानपूर्वक करें।

लव : लव रिलेशनशिप से संबंधित तकलीफें कम होने लगेंगी।

हेल्थ : सेहत से संबंधित बढ़ी तकरार का हल प्राप्त होगा।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 4

धनु - THE FOOL

परिस्थिति को नए नजरिए से देखने का नजरिया आपको मित्र द्वारा प्राप्त हो सकता है। अपने काम को ठीक से करने की कोशिश करते रहें। जो भी बातें आपका अपने लक्ष्य से ध्यान भटका रही हैं, उनको नजरअंदाज करना ही आपके लिए ठीक रहेगा। क्योंकि, आप प्रलोभन की तरफ तुरंत आकर्षित हो रहे हैं।

करियर : नए व्यापार की शुरुआत से आपको फायदा तुरंत मिल सकता है।

लव : पार्टनर का आकर्षण आपकी तरफ बढ़ेगा।

हेल्थ : पीठ और बदन दर्द की वजह से शाम को तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 1

मकर - KNIGHT OF PENTACLES

आज आपको बड़ी धनराशि का लाभ हो सकता है। जिसे आप योग्य तरीके से निवेश करके बड़ा फायदा निजी भविष्य में उठा पाएंगे। काम से संबंधित बातों में आसानी से प्रगति नजर आएगी। युवाओं के लिए आज का दिन खास रहेगा। जीवन में सकारात्मकता बनाए रखने के लिए अधिक से अधिक वर्तमान में रहने की कोशिश करें।

करियर : काम से संबंधित बातों में थोड़ी मेहनत से भी आप को बड़ा फायदा प्राप्त हो सकता है।

लव : लव लाइफ को ठीक करने के लिए पार्टनर के द्वारा प्रयत्न किए जाएंगे।

हेल्थ : एसिडिटी बढ़ने के कारण बेचैनी महसूस हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 3

कुंभ - PAGE OF SWORDS

एकाग्रता को बढ़ाने के लिए आपके द्वारा प्रयत्न करने की अत्यंत आवश्यकता होगी। आप केवल अपने विचारों में खोए रहने की वजह से वर्तमान की बातों की तरफ आप लापरवाह हो रहे हैं, जो आपके लिए बड़े नुकसान का कारण बन सकता है।

करियर : युवाओं के करियर से संबंधित बार-बार बदलते हुए निर्णय की वजह से परिवार में चिंता का वातावरण बना रहेगा।

लव : पार्टनर पर जरूरत से अधिक निर्भरता ना रखें।

हेल्थ : बाल और त्वचा से संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर : 8

मीन - THE MAGICIAN

आज आपको आपके अंदर छुपी हुई कलाओं को दिखाने का अवसर प्राप्त हो सकता है। अपने व्यक्तित्व को आकर्षित बनाने के लिए आपके द्वारा प्रयत्न किए जाएंगे। काम की जगह लोगों पर आपका प्रभाव बना रहेगा। आपके काम की वजह से लोगों का आप पर फोकस बनाए रखना आपके लिए संभव हो सकता है।

करियर : काम से संबंधित परिस्थिति पर पूरा नियंत्रण पाने की कोशिश आपकी सफल रहेगी।

लव : यदि आप रिलेशनशिप के प्रति गंभीर है तो अपने कृति द्वारा पार्टनर और रिलेशनशिप के प्रति रखी निष्ठा को दिखाने की जरूरत होगी।

हेल्थ : एनीमिया जैसी तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 6

