पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

टैरो राशिफल:मेष-कन्या राशि के लिए शुभ रहेगा शनिवार, वृष-मिथुन राशि के लोगों के कामों में आएंगी बाधाएं

33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा 7 नवंबर का दिन, जानिए किसे मिलेगी सफलता

शनिवार, 7 नवंबर का दिन कुछ राशियों के लिए खास रहने वाला है। टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक मेष और कन्या राशि के लोग शनिवार को महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय ले पाएंगे। वृष और मिथुन राशि के लोगों को सतर्क रहकर काम करना होगा। टैरो रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा शनिवार का दिन...

मेष - THE WORLD

व्यक्तिगत जीवन से जुड़े निर्णय आप बेहतर तरीके से ले पाएंगे, जिसकी वजह से आपको कुछ समस्याओं से छुटकारा मिल सकता है। दिन में अधिकतर बातें आपकी अपेक्षा के अनुसार होने की वजह से आत्मविश्वास बना रहेगा। परिवार से जुड़ी भावनात्मक तकलीफ को दूर करने का प्रयास सफल रहेगा।

करियर: शैक्षणिक क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोगों को प्रमोशन मिल सकता है।

लव: आपके हर निर्णय में पार्टनर का साथ मिलेगा।

हेल्थ: सेहत में सुधार दिखेगा।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 1

वृषभ - SEVEN OF WANDS

काम का बोझ और मानसिक तनाव दोनों बढ़ने की वजह से आपकी गति धीमी हो सकती है। मित्र परिवार में किसी का साथ ना मिलना आपको भावनात्मक रूप से उदास बनाएगा।

करियर: काम में व्यवस्था स्थापित करने के लिए अधिक मेहनत की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव: आपकी भावनाओं को समझना पार्टनर के लिए कठिन हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: एसिडिटी की वजह से अपच और उल्टी जैसी तकलीफें हो सकती हैं।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर: 5

मिथुन - QUEEN OF CUPS

अपनी भावनाओं को सरल तरीके से ना बता पाना आपके और आसपास के लोगों के लिए तकलीफ दायक हो सकता है। काफी दिनों से जो बात अपने मन में दबा कर रखी है उस बात का परिणाम आपके ऊपर होने की वजह से अपने और दूसरों के प्रति आपका गुस्सा बढ़ सकता है।

करियर: गलतियां सुधारने के अनेक मौके मिलने के बावजूद भी उन पर काम न कर पाना आपके लिए नुकसानदायक होगा।

लव: पार्टनर द्वारा बोली गई बातों का असर आपके आत्मविश्वास पर हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: नींद न आने की तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 2

कर्क - KING OF CUPS

अपनी भावनाओं पर काबू करना आपको अच्छे से आता है, फिर भी मन में हो रही हलचल का आप पर असर भावनात्मक रूप से होता है। जिससे आपकी कार्यक्षमता कम हो सकती है। व्यक्तिगत बातों में प्रगति करने के लिए अपने मार्ग से आपको भटकना नहीं है। दूसरों द्वारा आपके बारे में बोली गई नकारात्मक बातों का असर न होने दें।

करियर: कठिन परिस्थिति के बावजूद भी काम की जगह आप अपना स्थान बना कर रखेंगे।

लव: विवाह संबंधित आपके निर्णय आप ही को लेना है, इसलिए खुद पर विश्वास बढ़ाने की आवश्यकता है।

हेल्थ: स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरुकता बढ़ने की वजह से पुरानी तकलीफ दूर होने लगेगी।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर : 2

सिंह - TWO OF WANDS

व्यापारियों के लिए आज का दिन महत्वपूर्ण होगा, अपने काम से संबंधित बड़े निर्णय लेने के लिए आप सक्षम रहेंगे। अगर आप पारिवारिक व्यवसाय कर रहे हैं तो उसे और आगे बढ़ाने का आप का प्रयास सफल होगा। धातु संबंधित काम करने वालों के लिए अभी परिस्थिती कठिन है, लेकिन सकारात्मक बदलाव जरूर दिखेगा।

करियर: विदेश में व्यापार करने का मौका मिल सकता है।

लव: पति पत्नी एक दूसरे का साथ योग्य तरीके से देंगे।

हेल्थ: पेट संबंधित तकलीफ दोपहर में सता सकती है।

लकी कलर: ब्राउन

लकी नंबर: 6

कन्या - TEN OF CUPS

परिवार के साथ वाद विवाद बढ़ने की आशंका। अपनी बात को रखते वक्त शांति और ठंडे दिमाग से बात करें। भूतकाल में घटी घटनाओं को बार-बार दोहराने से उनका हल नहीं मिलेगा, लेकिन उन घटनाओं से जुड़ा दुख कम करने के लिए किया प्रयास आपको मानसिक शांति जरूर देगा। नकारात्मक लोगों के सामने खुद को साबित करने की कोशिश ना करें।

करियर: नौकरी करने वाले लोगों को अपने करियर के प्रति जागरुक रहकर निर्णय लेने होंगे।

लव: पार्टनर्स में चल रहे झगड़े का असर बच्चों पर ना होने दें।

हेल्थ: बच्चों को अपच की तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर: 3

तुला - PAGE OF CUPS

काम की शुरुआत से ही उसके परिणाम के बारे में विचार करना आप को अस्थिर बनाएगा। परिवार से संबंधित कोर्ट-कचहरी के मामले में निर्णय आपके पक्ष में होना कठिन होगा। फिर भी अपना प्रयास ना छोड़े। विद्यार्थी अपने आसपास की परिस्थिति का असर अपनी पढ़ाई पर न होने दें।

करियर : नौकरी में बदलाव के लिए अपेक्षा से अधिक देर लग सकती है।

लव: पार्टनर द्वारा सहयोग न मिलना अकेलेपन की भावना बढ़ा सकता है।

हेल्थ: खून की कमी की समस्या दूर होगी।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 8

वृश्चिक - FIVE OF CUPS

आपने गवाही हुई संधि पर ज्यादा सोचने की जगह जो अवसर आपको प्राप्त हो सकते हैं, उन बातों पर ज्यादा ध्यान देना होगा। रिलेशनशिप के बारे में हुई गलतियां सुधारने का मौका आपको मिलेगा, लेकिन आपके द्वारा की हुई गलतियों की माफी भी मांगना आपके लिए जरूरी होगा।

करियर: व्यापार में बड़ा नुकसान होने की आशंका।

लव: पारिवारिक समस्याओं की वजह से पति-पत्नी के रिश्ते में भी दरार आ सकती है।

हेल्थ: कफ और अस्थमा जैसी तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 4

धनु - SIX OF CUPS

अभी काफी प्रयास के बाद परिस्थितियां आपके पक्ष में फिर से होगी। परिवार से कुछ दिनों के लिए दूर रहना आपके लिए फायदेमंद हो सकता है, जो आपको अपने विचारों को अच्छे से समझने में मददगार होगा। युवाओं को नए मौके प्राप्त होंगे। नौकरी संबंधित अटकी हुई बातों में अचानक से प्रगति दिखेगी।

करियर: सरकारी नौकरी की अपेक्षा करने वालों को प्रगति मिलेगी।

लव: मित्र परिवार द्वारा लव प्रपोजल आ सकता है।

हेल्थ: त्वचा संबंधित विकार दूर होंगे।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 6

मकर - SEVEN OF CUPS

अपने डर को अधिक महत्व देकर मिले हुए मौके को दूर करना है या अपने डर का सामना करना है। यह आपको तय करके आगे बढ़ना होगा। आपके आसपास के परिस्थिति में उतनी सकारात्मक नहीं है। फिर भी अपने अंदर बदलाव लाकर आप अपेक्षित कार्य पूरा कर सकते हैं। आज आपको आपने इच्छाशक्ति के साथ आगे बढ़ना होगा।

करियर: स्टॉक मार्केट संबंधित बड़ा निर्णय आज ना लें।

लव: विवाह संबंधित निर्णय लेते समय आत्मविश्वास की कमी होगी, लेकिन व्यक्ति के साथ जान पहचान बढ़ने की वजह से अपने निर्णय पर विश्वास बना रहेगा।

हेल्थ: तनाव की वजह से स्वास्थ्य बिगड़ सकता है।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 2

कुंभ - EIGHT OF CUPS

भूतकाल में मिले यश और अपयश दोनों को पीछे छोड़ कर आपको अपने मार्ग को नए तरीके से बनाना होगा। आपके पास अनुभव और मार्गदर्शन दोनों रहेंगे, सिर्फ आपको लगन के साथ मेहनत करने की आवश्यकता होगी। जिन रिश्तों में आप बदलाव चाहते हैं, उन रिश्तों से जुड़े व्यक्ति के विचार भी मायने रखते हैं, इसलिए अपने दायरे से निकलकर अधिक प्रयत्न न करें।

करियर: काम नए तरीके से शुरू करने का मौका मिल सकता है।

लव: आपके कठिन समय में भी पार्टनर आपका साथ नहीं छोड़ेंगे।

हेल्थ: घुटनों से जुड़ी तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर: 8

मीन - STRENGTH

लव रिलेशनशिप से जुड़ी बातों में सतर्क रहकर आपको निर्णय लेने होंगे। किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा आपको फसाए जाने की आशंका बन रही है। अपनी आर्थिक स्थिति के बारे में करीबी लोगों के अलावा किसी से भी अधिक चर्चा ना करें। इच्छा शक्ति बढ़ाने पर बढ़ाने का प्रयत्न करते रहे।

करियर: एचआर संबंधित व्यक्ति अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को बखूबी निभा पाएंगे।

लव: पार्टनर के अहंकार के सामने आपको झुकना पड़ सकता है।

हेल्थ: भावनात्मक रूप से खुद को सबल करने का प्रयत्न करें।

लकी कलर: ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर: 1

ये भी पढ़ें...

जीवन साथी की दी हुई सलाह को मानना या न मानना अलग है, लेकिन कभी उसकी सलाह का मजाक न उड़ाएं

कन्फ्यूजन ना केवल आपको कमजोर करता है, बल्कि हार का कारण बन सकता है

लाइफ मैनेजमेंट की पहली सीख, कोई बात कहने से पहले ये समझना जरूरी है कि सुनने वाला कौन है

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें